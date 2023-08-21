Arena's Pizza
509 E Division St
Rockford, MI 49341
FOOD
APPETIZERS
BREADSTICKS
Arena's Pizza Famous Dough Recipie baked to perfection, brushed with Garlic Butter & Grated Parmesan Cheese. Served with a Marinara Sauce
FAMILY SIZE BREADSTICKS
Arena's Pizza Famous Dough Recipie baked to perfection, brushed with Garlic Butter & Grated Parmesan Cheese. Served with a Marinara Sauce
CHEESE BREADSTICKS
Bread sticks topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Brushed with garlic butter and topped with grated parmesan cheese. Served with a Marinara sauce. Add any topping to your cheese bread for $2.49
FAMILY SIZE CHEESE BREADSTICKS
Bread sticks topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Brushed with garlic butter and topped with grated parmesan cheese. Served with a Marinara sauce. Add any topping to your cheese bread for $2.49
BOSCO STICKS
Four piece mozarella cheese filled baked bread sticks. Served with a Marinara sauce
BUFFALO CHICKEN CHEESEBREAD
Cheesy breadsticks with grilled chicken breas