Cobb salad in Rockford

Rockford restaurants
Toast

Rockford restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

The Toasted Pickle Rockford

17 Squires St. Square NE, Rockford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
COBB Salad$10.95
Iceberg lettuce, crispy fried chicken, tomato, red onion, smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles & Green Goddess dressing
More about The Toasted Pickle Rockford
Item pic

 

Uccello's Ristorante Rockford - 19 N. Main St.

19 N. Main St., Rockford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Cobb Salad*$14.99
Fresh Garden Greens, Hard Boiled Egg, Spicy Salami, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, Roasted Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Sicilian Olives, Gorgonola & Bleu Cheese Dressing.
More about Uccello's Ristorante Rockford - 19 N. Main St.

