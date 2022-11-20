A map showing the location of BREWED - Fort Worth 801 W Magnolia AveView gallery

BREWED - Fort Worth 801 W Magnolia Ave

review star

No reviews yet

801 W Magnolia Ave

Fort Worth, TX 76104

Order Again

Popular Items

Mocha

Coffee

Americano

$4.00

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Cortado

$4.00

Drip

$3.75

Espresso

$3.00

John Wayne

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Pour Over

$5.00+

32oz Press Pot

$12.00

Latte/ Specialty Drinks

Candy Bar Latte

$6.00

Chai Latte

$6.00

Coffee Soda

$6.00

Dirty Chai

$7.50

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

London Fog

$6.00

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Mocha

$6.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00

Texas Milk & Honey

$5.00

Thai-Licious

$7.00

Tumeric Latte

$6.00

Coffee Of The Month

$6.00

Tea/Soda/Juice/Milk

Hot Tea

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Juice

$4.00

Real Sugar Soda

$3.00

Mineral Water

$2.00

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Kombucha (left)

$4.00

Kombucha (right)

$4.00

Mocktails

Agua Fresca

$6.00

Cucumber Smash

$6.00

Pomelo

$6.00

Horchata

$6.00

Champagne Cocktails

Basil & Lemon Berry Mimosa

$7.00+

"Fight Em On The Ice!"

$7.00+

French 817

$9.00

"Harrison Ford" Mimosa

$7.00+

Mimosa

$7.00+

Poinsettia

$7.00+

Cocktails

Bee's Knees

$11.00

Blood Orange Rita

$12.00

Brewed Old Fashioned

$12.00

Cowboy Coffee (HOT)

$11.00

Cowboy Coffee (ICED)

$11.00

Espressotini

$12.00

Hot Buttered Rum

$11.00

Magnolia Mule

$11.00

Sangria

$11.00

Spicy Bacon Bloody Mary

$10.00

Liquor

Gin

Other

Vodka

Whiskey

Tequila

Wine

Champagne

$7.00

Sauv Blanc

$10.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.50

Chardonnay

$8.00

Prosecco

$8.00

Rose

$8.50

Malbec

$7.50

Cabernet

$9.00

Pinot Noir

$10.00

Red Blend

$7.50

Appetizers

Chips / Salsa / Queso

$10.00

House-made Tortilla Chips with Fire-Roasted Salsa and Queso

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$12.00

Seasoned fries, parmesan cheese, black truffle sea salt, truffle oil. Served with maple garlic aioli.

Deviled Eggs (6)

$11.00

6 Savory deviled egg halves with bacon, chive, and paprika.

Bucket of Love

$12.00

Sweet and spicy bacon strips blended into BBQ Pork Rinds. Served with Spicy Ranch.

Entrees

Classic Avocado Toast

$9.00

Multi-grain toast, mashed avocado, cilantro, olive oil, lime juice, red pepper flakes.

Brewed Mixed Green Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens salad with red onion, cucumber, queso fresco, capers, avocado, grape tomatoes, tossed with a lemon-dijon vinaigrette, two hard-boiled egg halves, and your choice of chicken or smoked salmon (both proteins served cold).

Chia Oatmeal Pudding

$9.00

Overnight oats, chia, milk, non-fat yogurt, dried cranberries, apples, house-made granola.

Granola, Yogurt, Fruit

$9.00

House-made granola, non-fat yogurt, and seasonal fruit

Eat-Your-Veggies Quiche

$14.00

Quiche with spinach, red onions, squash, mushrooms, grape tomatoes, and our 5-cheese blend. Served with a side of fresh fruit.

Entrees

Green Chile Pulled Pork Hash

$15.00

Texas Breakfast

$12.00

2 Eggs, Choice of honey smoked bacon (2) or sage sausage patties (2), a side of serrano cheese grits, and a honey-butter-glazed buttermilk biscuit

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$16.00

Chilaquiles

$14.00

Bread Pudding French Toast

$11.00

Belgian Waffle

$8.00

Sweet Chicken & Waffle

$14.00

Mac & 5-Cheese Waffle

$15.00

Bacon Banana Waffle

$14.00

Entrees

Chicken Avocado Sandwich

$13.00

Brewed Burger

$14.00

Fried Egg Sandwich

$12.00

Magnolia Chicken Biscuit

$12.00

Entrees

Classic Benny

$13.00

Southside Benny

$14.00

Lox Benny

$15.00

Entree Sides

Seasoned Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$6.00

Green Chile Hashbrown Casserole

$6.00

Serrano Cheese Grits

$6.00

Collard Greens

$6.00

Fresh Fruit

$6.00

Other Sides

SIDE Gravy

$2.00

SIDE Avocado

$2.00

SIDE Biscuit

$3.00

SIDE Multi-Grain Toast

$2.00

SIDE Challah Toast

$2.00

SIDE Gluten-Free Toast

$2.00

SIDE Bacon (1)

$2.50

SIDE Bacon (2)

$5.00

SIDE Bacon (3)

$7.50

SIDE Bacon (4)

$10.00

SIDE Sausage (1)

$2.50

SIDE Sausage (2)

$5.00

SIDE Sausage (3)

$7.50

SIDE Sausage (4)

$10.00

SIDE Egg (1)

$1.50

SIDE Eggs (2)

$3.00

SIDE Eggs (3)

$4.50

SIDE Eggs (4)

$6.00

Apparel

T-Shirt

$20.00

Hat

$15.00

Brewed Mug

$10.00

Coffee Beans

Fort Worth Roast - 12oz Bag

$15.00

Roasted in-house. Medium-Light Roast. Single Origin Ethiopian Heirloom coffee beans. Flavor profile consists of Floral, Cherry, and Strawberry notes.

Dallas Blend - 12oz Bag

$15.00

Roasted in-house. Medium-Dark Roast. Blend of South American and Ethiopian coffee beans. Flavor profile consists of Brown Sugar, Berry, and Chocolate notes.

Bishop Arts Roast - 12oz Bag

$15.00

Roasted in-house. Medium Roast. Single-origin Peruvian coffee beans. Flavor profile consists of nutty, cocoa, citrus, and brown sugar notes.

Near Southside Roast - 12oz Bag

$15.00

Roasted in-house. Medium-Dark Roast. Single-origin Brazilian coffee beans. Flavor profile consists of dark chocolate, almond, and cherry notes.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

801 W Magnolia Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104

Directions

