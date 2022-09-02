- Home
Brothers Pizza Kempsville
No reviews yet
1924 Centerville Turnpike
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Popular Items
Starters
Bacon Cheddar Fries
Basket of Fries
Basket of Onion Rings
Garlic Bread
Garlic Cheesy Bread
Mozzarella Sticks
Fried Ravioli
6 Garlic Knots
12 Garlic Knots
Fried Pickles
Jalapeno Poppers
Chicken Tenders
Bros All Star Sampler
3 Counts of chicken tenders 3 Counts of mozzarella sticks 3 Counts of jalapeno poppers 3 Counts of fried ravioli 3 Counts of mac 'n' cheese bites Served with a side of Ranch, homemade marinara and honey mustard.
Mac n Cheese Bites
Pizza And Subside Items!
Fresh Caprese
Fresh sliced mozzarella and tomatoes layered with fresh basil then drizzled with balsamic glaze. So deliciously refreshing.
Salads/Soups
Cobb Salad
Fresh cut lettuce, sliced roma tomatoes, red onion, green peppers, hard boiled eggs, blue cheese crumbles, shredded cheddar, diced ham, crumbled bacon, and croutons with your choice of dressing on the side.
Small Garden Salad
Large Garden Salad
Small Caesar
Large Caesar
Small Traditional Greek Salad
Fresh cut lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, pepperoncinis, feta, kalamata olives, green peppers, with homemade house Italian.
Large Traditional Greek Salad**
Fresh cut lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, pepperoncinis, feta, kalamata olives, green peppers, with homemade house Italian.
Cold and Hot Subs
Bros Italian Sub
Fresh sliced black forest ham, salami, pepperoni & provolone cheese with Homemade Italian dressing.
Ham and Fresh Sliced Provolone Sub
Our black forest ham topped with a perfectly paired Provolone cheese.
Roast Turkey and Fresh Sliced Provolone Sub
Roasted turkey sliced perfectly topped with freshly sliced Provolone cheese.
All American Club Sub
Black forest ham, roasted turkey, bacon and Provolone cheese.
Chicken Parmesan Sub
2 chicken breasts breaded & fried topped with Homemade Marinara and melted Mozzarella.
Meatball Parmesan Sub
Four of our famous meatballs topped with Homemade Marinara and melted Mozzarella.
Phillys
Philly Cheesesteak
Seasoned steak, American cheese and sautéed onions.
Grilled Chicken Philly
Grilled marinated chicken, American cheese and sautéed onions.
Chicken Big Bro Philly
Grilled Chicken, American, Mozzarella and Provolone with mushrooms, onions and green peppers.
Steak Big Bro Philly
Grilled Steak, American, Mozzarella and Provolone with mushrooms, onions and green peppers.
Chicken Inferno Philly
Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Jack & Pepper Jack cheese, hot cherry peppers, jalapeños and sautéed onions. Drizzled with our homemade Evil Sauce.
Steak Inferno Philly
Grilled Steak, Cheddar Jack & Pepper Jack cheese, hot cherry peppers, jalapeños and sautéed onions. Drizzled with our homemade Evil Sauce.
Burgers/Handhelds
Hamburger
1/2 lb. fresh seasoned ground sirloin patty cooked to order.
Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Bros Wild Wild West Burger
1/2 lb. fresh seasoned ground sirloin patty cooked to order & topped with BBQ sauce, sliced jalapeños, a thick cut onion ring, 2 strips of bacon and melted Cheddar cheese.
Farmhouse Burger
Jamaican Jerk Chicken Deluxe
Grilled chicken breast topped with Jerk sauce, melted Cheddar and Applewood bacon.
Bros Bangin' Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast tossed in your choice of Mild, Bros, Hot or Evil sauce. Served with a side of Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing.
Build Your Own Grilled Cheese
Traditional Gyro
Beef/lamb steaks perfectly seasoned & grilled with sautéed red onions, fresh cut lettuce and tomatoes with a cool refreshing Tzatziki sauce.
Chicken Gyro
Grilled marinated chicken with sautéed red onions, fresh cut lettuce and tomatoes with a cool refreshing Tzatziki sauce.
Classic Pastas
Design Your Own Perfect Pasta
Chicken Parmesan
A Bros family favorite! We take two seasoned breaded chicken breasts, top it with our signature Homemade Marinara and melt fresh grated Mozzarella cheese on top. Served with spaghetti marinara.
Cheese Stuffed Ravioli
Six classic seasoned Ricotta stuffed raviolis topped with homemade Marinara and melted Mozzarella,
Baked Ziti
Desserts
6 Cinnamon Knots
A Bros all time favorite! Our hand made knots tossed in butter and rolled in cinnamon, sugar and drizzled with vanilla icing.
12 Cinnamon Knots
A Bros all time favorite! Our hand made knots tossed in butter and rolled in cinnamon, sugar and drizzled with vanilla icing.
Fried Oreos
Crazy good! Dipped in funnel cake batter lightly fried then drizzled with caramel and powdered sugar.
Classic Carrot Cake
An old-fashioned favorite made with carrots and toasted walnuts, filled and frosted with cream cheese icing.
Chocolate Explosion
Rich, fudgy chocolate cake filled and frosted with a decadent chocolate frosting.
Tiramisu
Heavenly Italian dessert made with layers of mascarpone cream cheese and tender vanilla sponge cake filled with coffee syrup & cacao powder to garnish.
Red Velvet
A bittersweet chocolate layer cake, filled and iced with a smooth cream cheese frosting, finished with chocolate drizzles and surrounded by red cake crumbs
1 Chocolate Dipped Canoli
Chocolate dipped fried pastry shell filled with chocolate chip ricotta. Drizzled with chocolate sauce and dusted with powdered sugar.
2 Chocolate Dipped Canolis
Chocolate dipped fried pastry shell filled with chocolate chip ricotta. Drizzled with chocolate sauce and dusted with powdered sugar.
Snickers Pie
Satisfies your Oreo craving with this mousse like pie infused with crushed Oreos on top and a pressed Oreo cookie crust.
Reeses Peanut Butter Pie
For those who love chocolate & peanut butter! This fantasy pie has a bottom layer of fudge topped with creamy peanut butter filling studded with peanut butter cups.
Plain Cheesecake
A classic, New York-style cheesecake made with rich cream cheese, baked inside a graham cracker crust.
Strawberry Cheesecake
Try topped with sweet strawberries in glaze
Turtle Cheesecake
Drizzled with chocolate, caramel and pecans
Lil Bros Menu
Sides
Calzones
Stromboli
White Pizza
12" White Pizza
Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmesan, fresh garlic, olive oil
16" White Pizza
Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmesan, fresh garlic, olive oil
18" White Pizza
Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmesan, fresh garlic, olive oil
24" White Pizza
Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmesan, fresh garlic, olive oil
Cauliflower Pizza
Stuffed Pizza
Sis'cilian Pizza
Build Your Own Hand Tossed
Broluxe Pizza
16" Broluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives.
18" Broluxe Pizza*
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives.
24" Broluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives.
Extreme Meatlovers Pizza
Ultimate Veggie Pizza
Spicy Chicken Ranch Pizza
Greek Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Taco Pizza
16" Taco Pizza
Seasoned ground beef, sliced tomatoes, Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese blend topped with Nacho cheese chips, Romaine lettuce
18" Taco Pizza
Seasoned ground beef, sliced tomatoes, Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese blend topped with Nacho cheese chips, Romaine lettuce
24" Taco Pizza
Seasoned ground beef, sliced tomatoes, Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese blend topped with Nacho cheese chips, Romaine lettuce
BBQ Hawaiian Luau Pizza
16" BBQ Hawaiian Pizza
The debate is over - pineapples go on pizza! Pineapples, bacon, ham,red onions, topped off with zesty BBQ sauce
18" BBQ Hawaiian Pizza
The debate is over - pineapples go on pizza! Pineapples, bacon, ham,red onions, topped off with zesty BBQ sauce
24" BBQ Hawaiian Pizza
The debate is over - pineapples go on pizza! Pineapples, bacon, ham,red onions, topped off with zesty BBQ sauce
Margherita Pizza
Florentine Pizza
Quattro Formaggi Pizza
2 Slice Special
N/A Drinks
Water
Coke - Fountain
Coke Zero - Fountain
Diet Coke - Fountain
Fruit Punch - Fountain
Ginger Ale - Fountain
Lemonade - Fountain
Sprite - Fountain
Fanta Orange- Fountain
Mr. Pibb- Fountain
Root Beer - Fountain
Fresh Brewed Sweet Tea
Fresh Brewed Unsweet Tea
Kids Drink
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Mudslide Milk
Bottled Water
20oz Coke
20oz Diet Coke
20oz Orange Soda
20oz Root Beer
20oz Sprite
20oz Grape Soda
2L Coke
2L Sprite
2L Diet Coke
Red Bull
Red Bull Yellow
Red Bull Sugar-Free
Red Bull Coconut
Power Ade Red
Power Ade Blue
Summer Sensation
Orange Mango Body Armor
Strawberry Banana Body Armor
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
From Our Family to Yours With "Love" TAKEOUT & DELIVERY STARTS ON 2/9/22. We will be announcing our dine in opening date and Grand Opening Date on Facebook soon. Like and Follow us for announcements. https://www.facebook.com/BrothersPizzavb
