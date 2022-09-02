Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brothers Pizza Kempsville

No reviews yet

1924 Centerville Turnpike

Virginia Beach, VA 23464

Popular Items

18" BYO Hand Tossed
16" BYO Hand Tossed
10 Wings

Starters

Bacon Cheddar Fries

Bacon Cheddar Fries
$11.99

$11.99
Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries
$5.49

$5.49
Basket of Onion Rings

Basket of Onion Rings
$9.99

$9.99
Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread
$3.99

$3.99
Garlic Cheesy Bread

Garlic Cheesy Bread
$4.99

$4.99
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks
$7.99

$7.99
Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli
$7.99

$7.99
6 Garlic Knots

6 Garlic Knots
$4.99

$4.99
12 Garlic Knots

12 Garlic Knots
$7.99

$7.99
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles
$9.49

$9.49
Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers
$9.99

$9.99
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders
$12.99

$12.99
Bros All Star Sampler

Bros All Star Sampler

$17.99

3 Counts of chicken tenders 3 Counts of mozzarella sticks 3 Counts of jalapeno poppers 3 Counts of fried ravioli 3 Counts of mac 'n' cheese bites Served with a side of Ranch, homemade marinara and honey mustard.

Mac n Cheese Bites

Mac n Cheese Bites
$9.99

$9.99

Pizza And Subside Items!

Fresh Caprese

Fresh Caprese

$10.99

Fresh sliced mozzarella and tomatoes layered with fresh basil then drizzled with balsamic glaze. So deliciously refreshing.

Salads/Soups

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Fresh cut lettuce, sliced roma tomatoes, red onion, green peppers, hard boiled eggs, blue cheese crumbles, shredded cheddar, diced ham, crumbled bacon, and croutons with your choice of dressing on the side.

Small Garden Salad

Small Garden Salad
$6.99

$6.99
Large Garden Salad

Large Garden Salad
$9.99

$9.99
Small Caesar

Small Caesar
$5.99

$5.99
Large Caesar

Large Caesar
$8.99

$8.99

Small Traditional Greek Salad

$6.99

Fresh cut lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, pepperoncinis, feta, kalamata olives, green peppers, with homemade house Italian.

Large Traditional Greek Salad**

$11.49

Fresh cut lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, pepperoncinis, feta, kalamata olives, green peppers, with homemade house Italian.

Wings

5 Wings

5 Wings

$8.99
10 Wings

10 Wings

$14.99
25 Wings

25 Wings

$34.99

10 Boneless Wings
$12.99

$12.99

Cold and Hot Subs

Bros Italian Sub

Bros Italian Sub

$15.99

Fresh sliced black forest ham, salami, pepperoni & provolone cheese with Homemade Italian dressing.

Ham and Fresh Sliced Provolone Sub

$10.99

Our black forest ham topped with a perfectly paired Provolone cheese.

Roast Turkey and Fresh Sliced Provolone Sub

$10.99

Roasted turkey sliced perfectly topped with freshly sliced Provolone cheese.

All American Club Sub

All American Club Sub

$10.99

Black forest ham, roasted turkey, bacon and Provolone cheese.

Chicken Parmesan Sub

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$13.49

2 chicken breasts breaded & fried topped with Homemade Marinara and melted Mozzarella.

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$13.49

Four of our famous meatballs topped with Homemade Marinara and melted Mozzarella.

Phillys

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.99

Seasoned steak, American cheese and sautéed onions.

Grilled Chicken Philly

$13.99

Grilled marinated chicken, American cheese and sautéed onions.

Chicken Big Bro Philly

$14.99

Grilled Chicken, American, Mozzarella and Provolone with mushrooms, onions and green peppers.

Steak Big Bro Philly

$15.99

Grilled Steak, American, Mozzarella and Provolone with mushrooms, onions and green peppers.

Chicken Inferno Philly

$14.99

Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Jack & Pepper Jack cheese, hot cherry peppers, jalapeños and sautéed onions. Drizzled with our homemade Evil Sauce.

Steak Inferno Philly

$15.99

Grilled Steak, Cheddar Jack & Pepper Jack cheese, hot cherry peppers, jalapeños and sautéed onions. Drizzled with our homemade Evil Sauce.

Burgers/Handhelds

Hamburger

$12.99

1/2 lb. fresh seasoned ground sirloin patty cooked to order.

Cheeseburger

$13.99

Bacon Cheeseburger
$15.99

$15.99

Bros Wild Wild West Burger

$16.99

1/2 lb. fresh seasoned ground sirloin patty cooked to order & topped with BBQ sauce, sliced jalapeños, a thick cut onion ring, 2 strips of bacon and melted Cheddar cheese.

Farmhouse Burger
$16.99

$16.99

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Deluxe

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with Jerk sauce, melted Cheddar and Applewood bacon.

Bros Bangin' Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Fried chicken breast tossed in your choice of Mild, Bros, Hot or Evil sauce. Served with a side of Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing.

Build Your Own Grilled Cheese
$7.99

$7.99

Traditional Gyro

$11.99

Beef/lamb steaks perfectly seasoned & grilled with sautéed red onions, fresh cut lettuce and tomatoes with a cool refreshing Tzatziki sauce.

Chicken Gyro

$11.99

Grilled marinated chicken with sautéed red onions, fresh cut lettuce and tomatoes with a cool refreshing Tzatziki sauce.

Classic Pastas

Design Your Own Perfect Pasta
$9.99

$9.99

Chicken Parmesan

$14.99Out of stock

A Bros family favorite! We take two seasoned breaded chicken breasts, top it with our signature Homemade Marinara and melt fresh grated Mozzarella cheese on top. Served with spaghetti marinara.

Cheese Stuffed Ravioli

$11.99

Six classic seasoned Ricotta stuffed raviolis topped with homemade Marinara and melted Mozzarella,

Baked Ziti

$12.99

Desserts

6 Cinnamon Knots

$4.99

A Bros all time favorite! Our hand made knots tossed in butter and rolled in cinnamon, sugar and drizzled with vanilla icing.

12 Cinnamon Knots

$6.99

A Bros all time favorite! Our hand made knots tossed in butter and rolled in cinnamon, sugar and drizzled with vanilla icing.

Fried Oreos

$7.99

Crazy good! Dipped in funnel cake batter lightly fried then drizzled with caramel and powdered sugar.

Classic Carrot Cake

Classic Carrot Cake

$5.99

An old-fashioned favorite made with carrots and toasted walnuts, filled and frosted with cream cheese icing.

Chocolate Explosion

Chocolate Explosion

$6.99Out of stock

Rich, fudgy chocolate cake filled and frosted with a decadent chocolate frosting.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.99Out of stock

Heavenly Italian dessert made with layers of mascarpone cream cheese and tender vanilla sponge cake filled with coffee syrup & cacao powder to garnish.

Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$6.99Out of stock

A bittersweet chocolate layer cake, filled and iced with a smooth cream cheese frosting, finished with chocolate drizzles and surrounded by red cake crumbs

1 Chocolate Dipped Canoli

1 Chocolate Dipped Canoli

$3.99

Chocolate dipped fried pastry shell filled with chocolate chip ricotta. Drizzled with chocolate sauce and dusted with powdered sugar.

2 Chocolate Dipped Canolis

2 Chocolate Dipped Canolis

$5.99

Chocolate dipped fried pastry shell filled with chocolate chip ricotta. Drizzled with chocolate sauce and dusted with powdered sugar.

Snickers Pie

$5.99

Satisfies your Oreo craving with this mousse like pie infused with crushed Oreos on top and a pressed Oreo cookie crust.

Reeses Peanut Butter Pie

Reeses Peanut Butter Pie

$5.99Out of stock

For those who love chocolate & peanut butter! This fantasy pie has a bottom layer of fudge topped with creamy peanut butter filling studded with peanut butter cups.

Plain Cheesecake

Plain Cheesecake

$5.49

A classic, New York-style cheesecake made with rich cream cheese, baked inside a graham cracker crust.

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.49

Try topped with sweet strawberries in glaze

Turtle Cheesecake

$6.99

Drizzled with chocolate, caramel and pecans

Lil Bros Menu

Kids Spaghetti Marinara
$5.99

$5.99

Kids Spaghetti Meatball Marinara
$6.99

$6.99

Kids Cheese Ravioli
$5.99

$5.99

Kids Chicken FIngers w/Fries
$6.99

$6.99

Pita Pizza- Cheese
$6.99

$6.99

Pita Pizza- Pepperoni
$6.99

$6.99

Kids Spagetti and Butter
$5.99

$5.99

Sides

Fresh Sliced Italian Sausage in Marinara
$3.99Out of stock

$3.99Out of stock

Meatballs in Marinara
$3.99

$3.99

Alfredo Sauce (4oz)
$1.99

$1.99

Homemade Marinara (4oz)
$1.99

$1.99

Homemade Garlic Butter (4oz)
$1.99

$1.99

Side Wing Sauce
$0.65

$0.65

Side Dressing
$0.65

$0.65

Bag Of Chips
$1.00

$1.00

12 Dough

$2.00

16 Dough

$3.00

18 Dough

$3.00

Calzones

Calzones
Calzones are cheese filled pockets of YUM! We take our fresh dough, fill it with garlic, Ricotta & Mozzarella cheese and whatever you want to add to make it your perfect pocket of deliciousness. We then bake it to perfection and brush the top with garlic butter and sprinkle it with love. Served with a side of our Homemade Marinara

Create Your Own Calzone
$9.99

$9.99

Stromboli

Stromboli
Strombolis are made with our fresh homemade dough, filled with Mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce, garlic and any of our toppings to create your own perfect combination of flavors. We then roll it up, bake it to perfection, brush the top with garlic butter and sprinkle it with love.

Create Your Own Stromboli
$9.99

$9.99

White Pizza

Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmesan, fresh garlic, olive oil.

12" White Pizza

$10.99

Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmesan, fresh garlic, olive oil

16" White Pizza

$16.99

Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmesan, fresh garlic, olive oil

18" White Pizza

$18.99

Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmesan, fresh garlic, olive oil

24" White Pizza

$27.99

Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmesan, fresh garlic, olive oil

Cauliflower Pizza

14" Cauliflower Pizza
$14.99

$14.99

Stuffed Pizza

18" Stuffed Pizza
$19.99

$19.99

Sis'cilian Pizza

Sis'cillian Pizza
$15.99

$15.99

Build Your Own Hand Tossed

12" BYO Hand Tossed
$9.99

$9.99

16" BYO Hand Tossed

$14.99

18" BYO Hand Tossed

$16.99

24" BYO Hand Tossed

$23.99

Broluxe Pizza

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives .
16" Broluxe Pizza

16" Broluxe Pizza

$19.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives.

18" Broluxe Pizza*

18" Broluxe Pizza*

$22.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives.

24" Broluxe Pizza

24" Broluxe Pizza

$32.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives.

Extreme Meatlovers Pizza

Pepperoni, meatballs, Italian sausage, bacon

16" Extreme Meatlovers Pizza

$19.99

Pepperoni, meatballs, Italian sausage, bacon

18" Extreme Meatlovers Pizza

$22.99

Pepperoni, meatballs, Italian sausage, bacon

24" Extreme Meatlovers Pizza

$32.99

Pepperoni, meatballs, Italian sausage, bacon

Ultimate Veggie Pizza

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, broccoli

16" Ultimate Veg Pizza

$18.99

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, broccoli

18" Ultimate Veg Pizza

$21.99

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, broccoli

24" Ultimate Veg Pizza

$31.99

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, broccoli

Spicy Chicken Ranch Pizza

Spicy breaded chicken, pizza sauce blend, ranch, red pepper

16" Spicy Chicken Ranch Pizza

$18.99

Spicy breaded chicken, pizza sauce blend, ranch, red pepper

18" Spicy Chicken Ranch Pizza

$21.99

Spicy breaded chicken, pizza sauce blend, ranch, red pepper

24" Spicy Chicken Ranch Pizza

$31.99

Spicy breaded chicken, pizza sauce blend, ranch, red pepper

Greek Pizza

Tomatoes, onions, green peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese

16" Greek Pizza

$19.99

Tomatoes, onions, green peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese

18" Greek Pizza

$22.99

Tomatoes, onions, green peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese

24" Greek Pizza

$32.99

Tomatoes, onions, green peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese

BBQ Chicken Pizza

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, red onions

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.99

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, red onions

18" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.99

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, red onions

24" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$31.99

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, red onions

Taco Pizza

Seasoned ground beef, sliced tomatoes, Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese blend topped with Nacho cheese chips, Romaine lettuce

16" Taco Pizza

$18.99

Seasoned ground beef, sliced tomatoes, Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese blend topped with Nacho cheese chips, Romaine lettuce

18" Taco Pizza

$21.99

Seasoned ground beef, sliced tomatoes, Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese blend topped with Nacho cheese chips, Romaine lettuce

24" Taco Pizza

$31.99

Seasoned ground beef, sliced tomatoes, Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese blend topped with Nacho cheese chips, Romaine lettuce

BBQ Hawaiian Luau Pizza

The debate is over - pineapples go on pizza! Pineapples, bacon, ham,red onions, topped off with zesty BBQ sauce

16" BBQ Hawaiian Pizza

$19.99

The debate is over - pineapples go on pizza! Pineapples, bacon, ham,red onions, topped off with zesty BBQ sauce

18" BBQ Hawaiian Pizza

$22.99

The debate is over - pineapples go on pizza! Pineapples, bacon, ham,red onions, topped off with zesty BBQ sauce

24" BBQ Hawaiian Pizza

$32.99

The debate is over - pineapples go on pizza! Pineapples, bacon, ham,red onions, topped off with zesty BBQ sauce

Margherita Pizza

Fresh basil, tomatoes, freshly sliced mozzarella

16" Margarita Pizza

$18.99

Fresh basil, tomatoes, freshly sliced mozzarella

18" Margarita Pizza

$21.99

Fresh basil, tomatoes, freshly sliced mozzarella

24" Margarita Pizza

$31.99

Fresh basil, tomatoes, freshly sliced mozzarella

Florentine Pizza

White pizza, mushrooms, spinach

16" Florentine Pizza

$18.99

White pizza, mushrooms, spinach

18" Florentine Pizza

$21.99

White pizza, mushrooms, spinach

24" Florentine Pizza

$31.99

White pizza, mushrooms, spinach

Quattro Formaggi Pizza

White pizza, blend of American Mozzarella, Provolone Cheese, Ricotta

16" Quattro Pizza

$18.99

White pizza, blend of American Mozzarella, Provolone Cheese, Ricotta

18" Quattro Pizza

$21.99

White pizza, blend of American Mozzarella, Provolone Cheese, Ricotta

24" Quattro Pizza

$31.99

White pizza, blend of American Mozzarella, Provolone Cheese, Ricotta

Slice

Specialty Slice

$3.99

Slice

$2.50

2 Slice Special

2 Slice Special

$6.50

N/A Drinks

Water

Coke - Fountain

$2.79

Coke Zero - Fountain

$2.79Out of stock

Diet Coke - Fountain

$2.79

Fruit Punch - Fountain

$2.79

Ginger Ale - Fountain

$2.79

Lemonade - Fountain

$2.79

Sprite - Fountain

$2.79

Fanta Orange- Fountain

$2.79

Mr. Pibb- Fountain

$2.79

Root Beer - Fountain

$2.79

Fresh Brewed Sweet Tea

$2.79

Fresh Brewed Unsweet Tea

$2.79

Kids Drink

$1.99

Milk

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Mudslide Milk

$2.25

Bottled Water

$2.25

20oz Coke

$1.99

20oz Diet Coke

$1.99

20oz Orange Soda

$1.99

20oz Root Beer

$1.99

20oz Sprite

$1.99

20oz Grape Soda

$1.99

2L Coke

$3.49

2L Sprite

$3.49

2L Diet Coke

$3.49

Red Bull

$3.50

Red Bull Yellow

$3.50

Red Bull Sugar-Free

$3.50

Red Bull Coconut

$3.50

Power Ade Red

$2.79

Power Ade Blue

$2.79

Summer Sensation

Orange Mango Body Armor

$2.79

Strawberry Banana Body Armor

$2.79

Family Meal Deals

Family Meal Deal

$59.99

Coupon Deal $25.99

$25.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

From Our Family to Yours With "Love" TAKEOUT & DELIVERY STARTS ON 2/9/22. We will be announcing our dine in opening date and Grand Opening Date on Facebook soon. Like and Follow us for announcements. https://www.facebook.com/BrothersPizzavb

Location

1924 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach, VA 23464

Directions

Gallery
Brothers Pizza image
Brothers Pizza image
Brothers Pizza image

