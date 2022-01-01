Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pourfavor Coffee Shop Suffolk Old Town

447 Reviews

$

5705 Lynnhaven Parkway

Virginia Beach, VA 23464

Order Again

Popular Items

Coach Flight

Espresso Based Drinks

Americano

$3.00+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00
Cortado

Cortado

$3.00

2oz of espresso with 2oz of milk. Perfect ratio.

Cubano Espresso

Cubano Espresso

$3.00

The perfect shot of espresso mixed with brown sugar. 2oz

Espresso

$2.50

Traditional Macchiato

$3.00

Keto Latte

$4.00+
Latte

Latte

$4.00+
Mocha

Mocha

$4.50+

Dark or White Chocolate, whip or no whip...

Non-Traditional Macchiato

Non-Traditional Macchiato

$4.00+

STEAMED OR ICED MILK with a shot of espresso poured on top. On the picture we are featuring our Caramel Macchiato Hot and Iced

Specialty Drinks ALL 20oz

Specialty Drinks ALL 20oz

$6.75
The Force

The Force

$7.00

Espresso, Heavy Whip and whipped cream.

Banana Bread Latte

$6.75

Oatmeal Cookie Latte

$6.75

Nutcracker Latte (toasted hazelnut, spiced vanilla and caramel drizzle)

$6.75

Iced Gingerbread Macchiato

$6.75

Dark Chocolate Cranberry Mocha

$6.75

Peppermint Mocha

$6.75

Maple Pecan Latte

$6.75

Hot Drinks

Drip Coffee

$1.50+

Pourover

$4.50

From single origin, we bring it to you. Want this means is that the coffee beans are collected from one single farm, this method keeps the flavor consistent till the last sip. It's is a very unique experience for the coffee lovers.

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Golden Latte

$4.50+

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Steamer

$1.00+

Tea

$2.00+

French Press 16

$3.50

French Press 32

$6.75

Hot Drink

$20.00 Out of stock

Banana Bread Chai

$6.75

Oatmeal Cookie Chai

$6.75

Frozen

Frozen Matcha

$5.25+

Frozen Chai

$5.25+

Frozen Mocha

$5.75+

Frozen Latte

$5.25+

Cold Drinks

Nitro

$6.00+

Coco Loco

$5.75+

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Soda

$1.50

Small Water Bottle

$1.00

Milk

$1.50+

Capri Sun

$1.00

Iced Chai

$6.50

Comp Water

Flights!

Coach Flight

Coach Flight

$21.00

No you can have it all! 4 drinks 6oz each. Latte, Mocha, Macchiato, Cold Brew

Seasonal Flight

$21.00

Check us out on Facebook to get the latest TOTALLY AWESOMESAUCE flight flavors.

First Class Flight

$18.50 Out of stock

All Day Breakfast

Cuban Bagel

$7.00

Breakfast Burrito

$8.00
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$6.50
Berry Bowl

Berry Bowl

$8.00

Top Seller. Our Berry bowl is made of fresh mixed berries (depending on season) and other fruits on top of Greek Yogurt and topped with granola and honey.

Waffles

Waffles

$8.00

Steelcut Oats

$5.50 Out of stock

Lunch

BLT

$10.00

Served on our signature Puertorican bread (pan sobao) Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato with a side chips.

Chipotle Black Bean Veggie Burger

Chipotle Black Bean Veggie Burger

$10.00

Chipotle Black Bean Burger is served on a Multigrain bread. Tomato, Avocado and mixed greens. served with potato chips

Cuban Grilled Cheese

$8.00
Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$10.00

Top Seller. Our Cuban sandwich, What's not to love about ham, roasted pork, Swiss cheese, mustard, and pickles heated between crispy, pressed Puertorrican bread (pan sobao). served with potato chips.

Rican Sandwich

$10.00
Turkey Bacon Ranch Panini

Turkey Bacon Ranch Panini

$8.00

TBR is our Turkey, Bacon, Ranch panini. Served with potato chips

Manok Sandwich

$8.00

swiss, chicken, chipotle aioli, and tomato pressed on Puerto Rican bread

Chicken Pesto Panini

$8.00

grilled chicken, swiss, tomato, and pesto pressed on flatbread

Loaded Black-Bean Burrito

$8.00

black-bean patty, tomato, greens, cheese, avocado, and chipotle aioli

Salads and Soups

PF Southwest Salad

PF Southwest Salad

$10.00

Soup

$3.75+

Dessert

Assorted Muffins

$4.00

Apple Fritters

$4.00

Brownies Gluten Free

$4.00

Carrot Cake

$5.00
Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls

$6.55

We call them "Life Changing" Cinnamon rolls. they are specially made fresh for us and they are HUGE! Served warm and topped with cinnamon.

Cupcake

$3.75
Guava Pastry

Guava Pastry

$4.25

Macarons

$15.75
Quesitos

Quesitos

$4.25

Top Seller! These little pastries are a Puertorican treats. They have become a favorite treat as well to or clients. Sweet Puff pastry filled with cream cheese. Served warm topped with caramel and powder sugar

Tres Leches

$6.55

Rice Krispie Bars

$4.00

Scone

$4.50

Woopee Pies

$4.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

New Red Velvet Cake

$6.00

Pineapple Cake

$4.00

Coffee by the LB

CBD (Buddha Bean) 270grams

$21.00

Colombian Dark 220grams

$14.50

Pourfavor Medium blend 220grams

$14.50

Decaf Dark 1 pound

$19.50

Ethiopian Blend (Specialty Club)

$19.75

Prescription Standard

$14.00

Prescription KENYA

$18.50

Prescription Ethiopia

$18.50

Prescription Hope &Joy Blend 2020

$20.00

Room Reserve 1 Hour

$20.00

Colombian Dark 1 pound or 454 grams

$24.50

Flowers

$12.00

Monin Syrups



$19.00

Mugs

Small Black

$8.00

Large Red

$8.50

Glass Bottle

$15.00

Glass Btl Refill

$9.00

Big Xmas Bundle

$30.00

Small Xmas Bundle

$21.00

Stickers

Small Sticker

$2.50

kaffe Aztka

Box of Joe

$20.00

Kaffe Aztka 250 Gram

$10.00

Kaffe Aztka 500 Gr

$19.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:15 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:15 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:15 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:15 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:15 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
We speak coffee. Home of the "Coffee Flight" Come in and enjoy!

5705 Lynnhaven Parkway, Virginia Beach, VA 23464

Pourfavor Coffee Shop image
Pourfavor Coffee Shop image
Pourfavor Coffee Shop image
Pourfavor Coffee Shop image

