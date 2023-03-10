Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buccann

7254 Castor ave

Philadelphia, PA 19149

Food

Apertivos

Calamari

$12.00

Lightly breaded and served with our spicy ketchup and chipotle aioli

Alitas Bucanero

$12.00

Fried chicken wings in buffalo, mango bbq, or chipotle honey glaze

Picadera Bucanero

$15.00

Our sampler platter of andouille sausage, “carne frita” crispy pork, chicharrones and longaniza

Empanadas

$8.00

Chicken or beef

Jerk Chicken & Cheese Empanadas

$8.00

Shredded jerk chicken and cheese

Croqueta De Platano Maduro

$10.00

Ripe plantain croquettes with chicken and cheese, served with our creamy cilantro aioli

Guacamole

$10.00

Freshly made avocado dip with onions and cilantro, served with plantain chips

Trio Cibaeńo

$10.00

Salami and fried Dominican cheese, served on crispy tostones and topped with guacamole

Island Shrimp

$13.00

Crispy butterfly shrimp served with our house made slaw

Mofonguito Flight

$15.00

A trio of fried mashed plantains with a hint of sweet chili and fresh guacamole, topped with ground beef, stewed chicken, and shrimp

Platano Relleno

$16.00

Sweet plantain stuffed with shrimp and topped with our special creamy sweet chili sauce

Ensaladas

House Salad

$9.00

Caribbean Salad

$10.00

Ensalada de Marisco

$22.00

Sopas

Būcann Special Soup

$12.00

Sandwiches

BŪCCANN Burger

$18.00

A juicy grilled Angus half pound burger seasoned with Caribbean herbs and spices on a toasted brioche bun with melted swiss cheese, served with french fries

Chicken Club

$18.00

Grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, swiss cheese and our special house aioli. Served with french fries

Platos Fuertes

Pollo a Carbon

$20.00

Charcoal grilled chicken marinated in our delicious house marinate, served with your choice of side

Pollo Frito

$20.00

Caribbean style fried chicken topped with caramelized red onions, served with your choice of side

Chofan Con Pollo

$18.00

Dominican fried rice with chicken and fresh vegetables

Spaghetti Con Pollo

$20.00

Spaghetti with chicken breast “Latin Caribbean style”, served with garlic bread

Churrasco

$28.00

10oz grilled skirt steak, topped with our house made fresh chimichurri. Served with your choice of side

Henny Demi-Gace Ribeye

$33.00

12oz cut ribeye seasoned with Caribbean herbs and spices, and topped with our Hennessy demi-glace. Served with yuca mash and asparagus

Bistec Salteado

$20.00

Sautéed top round steak with onions and bell peppers. Served with your choice of side

La Bandeja

$29.00

Our take on the traditional Colombian dish. Churrasco, chicharrones, longaniza, and eggs. Served with white rice, pinto beans, maduros, avocado and tostones

Costilla

$20.00

Fried pork ribs, topped with caramelized red onions. Served with your choice of side

Salmon

$26.00

A crowd pleaser, braised salmon topped with our special BŪCCANN salmon sauce. Served with malanga mash

Camarones al ajillo

$24.00

Shrimp sautéed in garlic sauce, served with your choice of side

Camarones Enchilados

$24.00

Shrimp sautéed in a flavorful tomato and garlic sauce, served with your choice of side

Mofongo Con Camarones

$26.00

Fried plantains mashed with garlic and chicharron (pork), served with shrimp sautéed in a garlic sauce or our enchilados sauce

Pasta Primavera

$18.00

Our twist on the Italian classic, spaghetti, red onion, carrots, broccoli, bell peppers, yellow squash, spinach, zucchini, tomatoes and garlic

Valentine's Day Mar Y Tierra

$65.00

Salmon Relleno

$40.00

Pollo Relleno

$26.00

Sides

Tostones

$6.00

Maduros

$6.00

Yuca Frita

$6.00

White Rice

$3.00

Pinto Beans

$3.00

French Fries

$6.00

Sauteed Veggies

$6.00

Avocado

$6.00

Yuca Mash

$6.00

Malanga Mash

$6.00

House Side Salad

$3.00

Kids

Chicken tenders & Fries

$8.00

Quesadilla

$8.00

Postres

Tres Leches

$6.00

Moist sponge cake soaked in three types of milk with vanilla frosting

Brownie

$6.00

Fudge brownie served with vanilla ice cream

Guava & Cheese Empanada

$7.00

A warm crispy empanada with a guava and cheese filling, served with vanilla ice cream

Beverages

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

7 UP

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Country Club Frambuesa

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Mango Juice

$4.00

Passion Fruit Juice

$4.00

Guava Juice

$4.00

Tamarindo Juice

$4.00

Passion Fruit Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pellegrino

$5.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

7254 Castor ave, Philadelphia, PA 19149

Directions

