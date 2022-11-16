Buck Tui BBQ 6737 W 75th St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Thai style KC BBQ!
Location
6737 W 75th St, Overland Park, KS 66204
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Buffalo State Pizza Co. - Overland Park
No Reviews
7901 SANTA FE DRIVE OVERLAND PARK, KS 66204
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Overland Park
Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS - 14319 Metcalf Ave
4.9 • 4,258
14319 Metcalf Ave Overland Park, KS 66223
View restaurant
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar - 119TH & QUIVIRA
4.3 • 3,050
11922 West 119th Street Overland Park, KS 66213
View restaurant
More near Overland Park