Buck Tui BBQ 6737 W 75th St





6737 W 75th St

Overland Park, KS 66204

Order Again

Popular Items

X Man
One Meat Plate

Appetizers

Brisket Rangoons

Brisket Rangoons

$10.00

Fried Wontons (6), Marinated Cream Cheese, Brisket, Sweet & Sour Sauce

Buck Tui Smoke Wings

$12.00+

smoked whole wings, bbq sauce, creamy tiger cry sauce

Stuffed Chicken Wings

$15.00

Tempura stuffed smoked chicken wing, pork ,shitake, bean thread noodle, sweet and sour, cucumber relish&peanut

Mini Garlic Pork Ribs

Mini Garlic Pork Ribs

$12.00

Fried Marinated Pork Spare Ribs, Fried Garlic, Thai Sriracha

Thai Sausage Dumplings

Thai Sausage Dumplings

$12.00

Steamed Thai Sausage Dumplings (6), Ginger Hoisin Sauce

Butterscotch Wings

Butterscotch Wings

$13.00+

Smoked WHOLE Chicken Wings, Fish Sauce, Butterscotch, Marinated Spicy Cucumbers

Tiger Cry Beef Ribs

$15.00

Grilled Barham Farm Flanken Style Ribs, Tiger Cry Sauce, Fermented Cabbage

Salt & Pepper Cauliflower

Salt & Pepper Cauliflower

$11.00

Wok Tossed Tempura Cauliflower, Salt, Pepper, Scallion

Chili Crunch Nachos

Chili Crunch Nachos

$13.00

Tortilla Chips, Heavenly Pork, Aged Cheddar Mornay, chili crunch, scallions

Issan Style Papaya Salad

Issan Style Papaya Salad

$14.00

Shredded Green Papaya, Cherry Tomatoes, Long Bean, Thai Chili, Fermented Fish Sauce, Lime Juice, Fried Pork Skins (GF)

Soup / Salad

Chicken Peanut Salad

Chicken Peanut Salad

$16.00

Smoked Gerber Amish Chicken, Chili Lime Peanut Sauce, Cucumber, Scallion, Carrot, Thai Chili, Mixed Greens, Smoked Peanuts

Mint Beef Salad

Mint Beef Salad

$19.00

Smoked Brisket, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Mint, Carrot, Cilanto, Scallion, Thai Chili, Lime, Mixed Greens (GF)

Sandwich

X Man

X Man

$17.00

Fan favorite! Brisket, Pulled Heavenly Pork, Thai Sausage, Pickles, Papaya Slaw, Creamy Tiger Cry Sauce on a Farm to Market bun. Served with fries.

Moo Noi Lil Piggy Sand

$16.00

Pork Belly and Heavenly Pork, Potato Chips, Arugula, Chili Jam Vinaigrette

Thai-Merican Brisket Sandwich

$17.00

Smoked Brisket, Papaya Slaw, Provolone, House Old Forester BBQ Sauce, and Creamy Tiger Cry Sauce on a Farm To Market Bun. Served with Fries

Fat Bird In Bangkok

Fat Bird In Bangkok

$16.00

Smoked Heavenly Seasoned Turkey Breast, Thick Bacon, Arugula, Shallot, Provolone Cheese, and Chili Jam Vinaigrette on a Farm To Market Bun. Served with Fries.

Buck Dang

$16.00

Sliced Thai BBQ 'char siu' Pork, pickled onion, house pickle and bbq sauce

Buck Dang Noi

$9.00

bbq pork, pickled onions, house pickles, tiger sauce, fresh cilantro and Serrano pepper served w/potato chips

BBQ Plates

One Meat Plate

$16.00

Choice of one meat with BBQ Sauce, Tiger Cry Sauce, Pickles, Seasoned Jasmine Rice, and Choice of one additional side.

Two Meat Plate

$20.00

Choice of two meats with BBQ Sauce, Tiger Cry Sauce, Pickles, Seasoned Jasmine Rice, and Choice of one additional side.

Three Meat Plate

$28.00

Choice of three meats with BBQ Sauce, Tiger Cry Sauce, Pickles, Seasoned Jasmine Rice, and Choice of one additional side.

BIG BUCKIN' PLATTER

BIG BUCKIN' PLATTER

$149.00

Big Daddy Platter, serves 4-6! Brisket, Heavenly Pork, Thai Sausage, Pork Belly, Amish Gerber Chicken (half), Duroc pork ribs (half slab), Moo Dang(Thai BBQ 'char siu'). Served with BBQ sauce and Tiger Cry sauce along with sides of Pickles, Seasoned Jasmine Rice, Phad Thai, Issan style Papaya Salad, and Mac & Cheese.

Entrees

Phad Thai Brisket

Phad Thai Brisket

$18.00

Brisket With Wok Fried Rice Noodle, Egg, Cabbage, Bean Sprout, Scallion, Peanut, Lime GF

BBQ Fried Rice

BBQ Fried Rice

$17.00

Wok Fried Jasmine Rice, Heavenly Pork, Egg, Garlic, Cherry Tomato, Scallion, House Old Forester Bourbon BBQ Sauce

Gapow Pork Sausage

Gapow Pork Sausage

$17.00

Pork Sausage Wok Tossed With Fresh Garlic, Serrano Peppers, Thai Basil, Sweet Peppers Over Jasmine Rice Topped With A Fried Egg

Red Curry Brisket

$19.00

Smoked Brisket, Coconut Red Curry, Zucchini, Thai Basil, Sweet Pepper Served With Jasmine Rice

Burrito

Burrito

$15.00

12 Inch Yoli Pork Fat Tortilla Stuffed With Our Pulled Pork, Farm To Market Eggs, Cheese, Seasoned Jasmine Rice, And Greens. Side Of Creamy Tiger Sauce

Pho

Pho

$17.00
Pineapple Rib Fried Rice

Pineapple Rib Fried Rice

$28.00

Half Slab Duroc Pork Ribs, Wok Fried Jasmine Rice, Egg, Pineapple, Scallion, Cashew, Cucumber, Cilantro

Chili Crunch Mac Bowl

$17.00

chili crunch Mac and Cheese, Heavenly pulled pork

A La Carte Smoked Meats

Brisket

Brisket

$18.00+

72 Hour House Brined

Heavenly Pork

Heavenly Pork

$15.00+

Coriander & Pepper Seasoned Smoked Pork

Pork Belly

$16.00+

24 Hour House Brined Smoked Pork Belly

Thai Sausage

Thai Sausage

$13.00

Pork Sausage with Dill, Cilantro, Lemongrass, Makrut Lime

Amish Gerber Chicken

Amish Gerber Chicken

$16.00+

48 hour Lemongrass and Coriander Brined Gerber Amish Chicken

Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$20.00+

St. Louis Style Duroc Pork Ribs, sweet chili glaze

Sides

Seasoned Jasmine Rice

$5.00+
Papaya Slaw

Papaya Slaw

$5.00+

Green Papaya, Carrot, Cabbage, Shallot, Papaya Sauce (DF, GF)

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$5.00+

Yukon Gold Potatoes, Bacon, Dill, and Sour Cream. (GF)

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$5.00+

Thai Chile Mornay, Cottonwood Aged White Cheddar, and Cornbread Crumble. (V)

Buck Tui Pickles

Buck Tui Pickles

$5.00+

Rice Vinegar Pickled Cucumbers and Local Vegetables. (GF, DF, V+)

Jasmine Rice (Unseasoned)

$4.00+

Pulled Pork Hot&Sour Soup

$5.00+

Extras / Sauces

Tiger Cry To Go

$1.00

Creamy Tiger Cry To Go

$1.00

Sweet & Sour To Go

$1.00

Chili Crunch To Go

$3.00+

Jeow To Go

$1.00

BBQ Sauce To Go

$1.00

TO GO UTENSILS

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thai style KC BBQ!

Location

6737 W 75th St, Overland Park, KS 66204

Directions

