Hawaiian Bros - Belton
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|10:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:15 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:15 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
At Hawaiian Bros we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entrée.
Location
6957 W 75th Street, Overland Park, KS 66204
Gallery
