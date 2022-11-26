Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hawaiian Bros - Belton

review star

No reviews yet

6957 W 75th Street

Overland Park, KS 66204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Plate Lunch

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend.
Classic - Huli Huli Chicken

Classic - Huli Huli Chicken

$10.95

Our signature dish! Marinated teriyaki chicken grilled fresh.

Small - Huli Huli Chicken

Small - Huli Huli Chicken

$8.95

Our signature dish! Marinated teriyaki chicken grilled fresh.

Classic - Honolulu Chicken

Classic - Honolulu Chicken

$10.95

Savory chicken infused with fresh garlic, green onions and sesame.

Small - Honolulu Chicken

Small - Honolulu Chicken

$8.95

Savory chicken infused with fresh garlic, green onions and sesame.

Classic - Molokai Chicken

Classic - Molokai Chicken

$10.95

Sweet & spicy perfectly grilled chicken with a little heat.

Small - Molokai Chicken

Small - Molokai Chicken

$8.95

Sweet & spicy perfectly grilled chicken with a little heat.

Classic - Kilauea Chicken

Classic - Kilauea Chicken

$10.95

Sweet & spicy grilled chicken with a lava hot kick.

Small - Kilauea Chicken

Small - Kilauea Chicken

$8.95

Sweet & spicy grilled chicken with a lava hot kick.

Classic - Luau Pig

Classic - Luau Pig

$10.95

Slow roasted kalua pork seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt.

Small - Luau Pig

Small - Luau Pig

$8.95

Slow roasted kalua pork seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt.

Classic - Seasoned Vegetables

Classic - Seasoned Vegetables

$8.50

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend.

Small - Seasoned Vegetables

Small - Seasoned Vegetables

$6.50

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend.

Classic - Mixed Plate

Classic - Mixed Plate

$11.95

Can’t decide? Mix it up! Choose any two entrées in one plate. Classic & large size only.

Sauce Packets

Additional Teriyaki Packets

Additional Teriyaki Packets

Additional BBQ Packets

Additional BBQ Packets

Sriracha Packets

Sriracha Packets

All hours
Sunday10:15 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:15 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:15 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:15 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:15 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:15 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:15 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

At Hawaiian Bros we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entrée.

Website

Location

6957 W 75th Street, Overland Park, KS 66204

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

BURG & BARREL Overland Park
orange star4.2 • 1,104
7042 W 76th St Overland Park, KS 66204
View restaurantnext
Buffalo State Pizza Co. - Overland Park
orange starNo Reviews
7901 SANTA FE DRIVE OVERLAND PARK, KS 66204
View restaurantnext
Clock Tower Bakery & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
7911 Santa Fe Drive Overland Park, KS 66204
View restaurantnext
Buck Tui BBQ - 6737 W 75th St
orange starNo Reviews
6737 W 75th St Overland Park, KS 66204
View restaurantnext
The Other Place-Overland Park
orange starNo Reviews
7324 W 80th St Overland Park, KS 66204
View restaurantnext
Taco Naco KC
orange star4.6 • 319
8220 Metcalf Ave Overland Park, KS 66204
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Overland Park

Talk of the Town Leawood
orange star4.3 • 4,301
5201 W 135th St Leawood, KS 66224
View restaurantnext
Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS - 14319 Metcalf Ave
orange star4.9 • 4,258
14319 Metcalf Ave Overland Park, KS 66223
View restaurantnext
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar - 119TH & QUIVIRA
orange star4.3 • 3,050
11922 West 119th Street Overland Park, KS 66213
View restaurantnext
Tortilla Ranch Mexican Grill
orange star4.5 • 2,771
8617 College Blvd Overland Park, KS 66210
View restaurantnext
Crushed Red - Overland Park
orange star4.5 • 2,632
10640 Roe Ave Overland Park, KS 66207
View restaurantnext
Hawaiin Bros - Overland Park
orange star4.5 • 1,225
12120 College Blvd Overland Park, KS 66210
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Overland Park
Lenexa
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Prairie Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Olathe
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Lees Summit
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston