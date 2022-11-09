Bullhead Pit Beef Meatball Food Truck
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Meatball is the second truck in our fleet, our "Lil" food truck. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Google to see where we are today.
Location
9570 Berger Road, Check calendar for today's location., Columbia, MD 21046
