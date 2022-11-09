Bullhead Pit Beef Meatball Food Truck

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sandwiches

Pit Beef Sandwich

Pit Beef Sandwich

$13.00+

Pit Turkey Sandwich

$13.00+

Pulled Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Burnt Ends Sandwich

$13.00

Meat Salad

Meat Salad

$15.00

Cheese Steaks

Cheese Steak

$15.00

Cheese Chicken

$15.00

Cheese Pork

$15.00

Cheese Brisket

$17.00

Cheese Turkey

$15.00

Cheese Veggie

$14.00

Dogs

1/4 lb All Beef Hot Dog

$6.00

Bulldog

$13.00

1/4 lb all beef hot dog w/ 1/4 lb meat on top.

Stacked Mac

Stacked Mac

$15.00

Stacked Fries

Stacked Fries

$15.00

Stacked Tots

Stacked Tots

$15.00

Tacos

Pork Taco

$5.00

Chicken Taco

$5.00

Brisket Taco

$6.00

Burnt Ends Taco

$6.00

Black Bean Taco

$6.00

Bullritos

Build y'ur own Bullrito

$15.00

Pick a protein, and stuff the 16" tortilla with your favorite toppings. Add Mac n Cheese, Fries, Cole Slaw, Rice n Beans for $1 each. Finish it with any of your favorite sauces.

Veggie Bullrito

$14.00

Roasted Veggies wrapped up with rice and beans, guac and sauces of you choice. Add cheese if you like for $1.

Rice 'n' Beans 'n' Cheese Bullrito

$12.00

Just a big ol handful of the basics. Add your favorite toppings or keep it simple.

Fries

Garlic Fries

$5.00

Plain Fries

$5.00

Old Bay Fries

$5.00

Other Sides

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Bean & Rice

$4.00

Jalapeno Cheese Grits

$6.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Wings

Wings Selection

$10.00+

Can or Bottles

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dt. Coke

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Monster

$4.00

Monster Sugar Free

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Powerade

$4.00

Cupcakes

Cupcake

$4.00

Muffins

Muffin

$3.00

Cookies

Cookies

$3.00

Sandwich Platters

Sandwich Platter

$100.00

Slider Platter

$75.00

Meat Platters w/ Rolls

Pit Beef Tray

$68.00

Pit Turkey Tray

$68.00

Pulled Pork Tray

$79.00

Pulled Brisket Tray

$89.00

Burnt Ends Tray

$89.00

Tacos, Wings and Things

21 Taco Platter

$105.00

An assortment of our three most popular tacos. Pork, Brisket, & Chicken. Platters can be single protein selection. All Brisket taco platter is $10.00 more.

Wing Platter 30 wings

$50.00

Wing Platter 60 Wings

$100.00

Taco & Wing Platter

$100.00

Catering per Person

Catering $10

$10.00

Catering $12

$12.00

Catering $14

$14.00

Catering $16

$16.00

Catering $18

$18.00

Catering $20

$20.00

Catering Sides

Mac n Cheese Tray

$16.00

Roasted Veggies

$18.00

Coke Slaw Tray

$16.00

French Fry Tray

$20.00

Pork

Pork by the Pound

$15.00

Brisket

Brisket by the Pound

$23.00

Chicken

Pulled Chicken by the Pound

$15.00

Pit Beef by the Pound

Pit Beef by the Pound

$20.00

Pit Turkey by the Pound

Pit Turkey by the Pound

$20.00

Bullhead Bottled Sauces

Bullhead Jefe Hot n Sweet Sauce

$10.00

Bullhead Lost Ark Bourbon BBQ

$10.00

Test

$0.01
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Meatball is the second truck in our fleet, our "Lil" food truck. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Google to see where we are today.

Location

9570 Berger Road, Check calendar for today's location., Columbia, MD 21046

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

