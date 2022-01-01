Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jaxon's CHIX TENDERS Fullerton

204 N. Harbor Blvd

Fullerton, CA 92832

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Tenders Meal
3 Tenders Meal
4 Tenders Meal

Chicken

2 Tenders Meal

2 Tenders Meal

$10.99

2 All Natural Chix Tenders (over 1/3 lbs), Crinkle Fries and 1 Original Dipping Sauce

3 Tenders Meal

3 Tenders Meal

$13.99

3 All Natural Chix Tenders (3/4 lbs), Crinkle Fries and 2 Original Dipping Sauce

4 Tenders Meal

4 Tenders Meal

$16.99

4 All Natural Chix Tenders (1 lbs), Crinkle Fries and 3 Original Dipping Sauces

Family Meals

Family Meals

$39.99

10 All Natural Chix Tenders (over 2 lbs), 1 Large Side and 6 Original Dipping Sauces

Buffalo Chix Fries

$9.99

Sandwiches/ Burger

'Lil' Richard Chix Sandwich

$10.99

2 Tenders, Pickles, Crinkle Fries & Choice of Sauce

Jaxons Chix Sandwich

$11.49

2 Tenders, Pickles, House Slaw, Crinkle Fries & Choice of Sauce

The Elvis Chix Sandwich

$11.89

2 Tenders, Pickles, Crisp Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Pepper Jack Cheese, Crinkle Fries and Choice of Sauce

'Yummy Town' Chix Sandwich

$11.99

2 Tenders, Pickles, Mac & Cheese, Crinkle Fries & Choice of Sauce

Po' Boy Sandwich

$11.99

Cordon Blue Sandwich

$11.89

Cash's Smash Burger

$13.89

Salads

Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Black Beans, Hard Boiled Egg, Monterey Jack Cheese, Tortilla Chips, Grilled Chicken & BBQ Ranch Dressing

BBQ Chix Salad

$12.99

Sides

Pickles

Pickles

$1.69

Crunchy & Crisp

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.99

Fresh & Dressed to Order

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.79

Fresh Cut Romaine, Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese and Ranch Dressing

Crinkle Fries

Crinkle Fries

$3.99

Crispy Deliciousness

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.39

Crispy, Sweet Deliciousness

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$3.89

Guest Fav! Creamy House Made Cheese Sauce, Elbow Mac, topped with Monterey Jack Cheese

Large Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Guest Fav! 16oz Creamy House Made Cheese Sauce, Elbow Mac, topped with Monterey Jack Cheese

Large Crinkle Fries

$6.99

Crispy Deliciousness

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Crispy, Sweet Deliciousness

Large Coleslaw

$5.99

16oz Fresh & Dressed to Order

Large Side Salad

$5.99

Fresh Cut Romaine, Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese and 2 Ranch Dressing

Auntie's Potato Salad

$4.19

Cajun Bacon Cheese Fries

$6.99

Large Mashed Potatoes

$7.99

Large Potato Salad

$8.99

Sauces

Ketchup

Mustard

Ranch

$0.59

BBQ

$0.59

Honey Mustard

$0.59

Buffalo

$0.59

Polynesian

$0.59

Garlic Herb Parmesan

$0.59

Bleu Cheese

$0.59

Scorpion Vinegar

$0.59

Reaper BBQ

$0.59

Lemon-Lime Pepper

$0.59

Jaxon's cajun

$0.59

Sweet Chili

$0.59

Bacon Ranch

$0.79

Lee's Sweet Chili

$0.59

Items Alacart

Chix alacart

$2.99

Chix Sandwich alacart

$7.99

Pepperjack sandwich alacart

$8.49

Chix Bowls

Teriyaki Chix bowl

Teriyaki Chix bowl

$10.99

Teriyaki Basted Chicken Tenders, Steamed Vegetables & White Rice

Mac & Cheese Chix Bowl

Mac & Cheese Chix Bowl

$11.99

Our Famous Mac & Cheese, 2 tenders, Monterey Jack Cheese & Choice of Sauce 'Guest Favorite'

Desserts

Mamas Chocolate Cake

$4.39

Draft Beer

Draft beer

Domestic 16oz

$4.99

Domestic 24oz

$9.50

Craft 16oz

$4.99

Craft 24oz

$11.50

Refill

$4.00

Wine

Wine

Wine

$7.25

N/A Bevs

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Hats

Red Jaxon's Hat

$7.99

Sauce Bottles

Scorpion vinegar bottle

$6.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

It’s not your fault Canes has been your only option to choose from....now you can come and enjoy thee greatest, finest ‘Scratch Made Chix Tenders’ in Southern California with over 15 House Made Dipping Sauces including our famous Jaxon’s Cajun and Reaper BBQ! Add a Fresh Mac and Cheese, Pickles, Slaw, Crinkle 🍟, Sweet Potato 🍟 w/ our sweet tea or 20 brews on tap!

Location

204 N. Harbor Blvd, Fullerton, CA 92832

Directions

