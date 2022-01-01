Revolucion Cantina 205 N Harbor Blvd

Restaurant header imageView gallery

APPETIZER

FIESTA PLATTER

$20.99

ELOTERO MAN ESQUITES

$7.99

SOPES LOS 3 COCHINITOS

$11.99

LOS TAQUITOS DORADOS

$15.99

CHICHARRONES CASEROS

$8.00

GUACAMOLE DE MESA

$12.99

DON NACHO NACHOS

$15.99

QUESO FUNDIDO

$15.99

JALAPENOS TOREADOS

$6.99

DOBLADITAS DE PAPA CON CHORIZO

$11.99

CARNE ASADA FRIES

$15.99

QUESADIILLA REVO

$15.00

12 WINGS

$15.00

TAQUITOS AHOGADOS

$12.99

ENCHILADAS

ENCHILADAS TRES MARIAS

$16.95

CHICKEN MOLE ENCHILADAS

$15.99

SHIRMP ENCHILADAS

$16.99

ESPECIALIDADES

CAMARONES AL PANCHO VILLA

$19.99

LAS FAJITAS CHICKEN

$18.00

LAS FAJITAS CARNE ASADA

$21.00

LAS FAJITAS SHRIMP

$23.00

LAS FAJITAS TRIO

$25.00

CARNE ASADA PLATE

$25.99

SHRIMP FAJITAS QUESADILLA

$20.99

CHILAQUILES REVOLUCION

$14.99

RIBEYE COWBOY BURGER

$15.99

TACOS

2 TACOS RIBEYE CON QUESO

$11.99

TACO SURF & TURF

$9.99

2 TACOS DE CARNITAS

$11.99

2 REVO GOURMET TACOS

$14.99

QUESABIRRIA TACOS

$15.99

3 Crispy Taquitos on a broth sauce

SOUPS & SALADS

SOPA DE FIDEO

$7.99

LA CAESAR SALAD

$9.50

BAJA SPRING CHOP SALAD

$9.50

CARNE EN SU JUGO BOWL

$14.99

POZOLE ROJO

$10.99

CRISPY TACOS & SOPA DE FIDEO

$11.99

REVO BOWL

$15.99

AGUACHILES

$15.99

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$15.99

BURRITOS

BURRITO LA REVOLUCION

$10.99

SURF & TURF BURRITO

$16.99

KIDS

KIDS MENU

$7.99

DESSERT

LOS CHURROS

$6.00

SIDE ORDERS

BEANS

$2.50

RICE

$2.50

RICE & BEANS

$5.00

FLOUR TORTILLAS

$2.50

CORN TORTILLAS

$2.50

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

Country Potato

$5.00

CHICKEN BREAST

$8.00

SODAS

PEPSI

$3.50

DIET PEPSI

$3.50

SIERRA MIST

$3.50

OJ

$3.50

CRANBERRY

$3.50

GINGER ALE

$3.50

SODA WATER

TONIC

$3.50

GINGER ALE

$3.50

RED BULL

$6.00

TOPO CHICO

$3.50

LEMONADE

$3.50
Revolucion Cantina is a fun energetic Mexican restaurant serving modern urban food from central Mexico. Family recipes for traditional dishes with a modern twist.

