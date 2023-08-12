Merch

Butter & Cream Logoed Ice Cream Scoop - Silver

$18.00

This size 12 ice cream scoop is engraved with the Butter & Cream logo and creates the perfect round scoops. Please note that this scoop is handwash only.

Butter & Cream Logoed Ice Cream Scoop - Black

$18.00

This size 12 ice cream scoop is engraved with the Butter & Cream logo and creates the perfect round scoops. Please note that this scoop is handwash only.

Butter & Cream Logoed Insulated Bag

$7.00

This insulated bag measures 9" by 5.5" at the base and is 12" tall with a printed Butter & Cream logo. It closes with a velcro flap.

Coop's™ Salted Caramel Sauce

$12.00

This delicious salted caramel sauce comes in a 10.6 oz. jar. It's also all-natural and gluten-free.

Coop's™ Hot Fudge

$12.00

This incredible hot fudge comes in a 10.6 oz. container. It's also all-natural, gluten-free, certified Kosher, and non-GMO.

Joy® Cone Sugar Cones

$5.00

Box of 12 sugar cones.

Joy® Jumbo Cups

$5.00

12 Joy® Jumbo Cups (AKA: Large Cake Cones) Contains gluten.

Joy® Enjoy-A-Bowls

$6.00

12 Enjoy-A-Bowls (AKA: Mini Waffle Bowls) Contains gluten and soy.

Joy® Gluten Free Sugar Cones

$7.00
Butter & Cream Unicorn Sprinkles

$8.50

Adorable sprinkles to make your ice cream even more delectable

Luxardo Cherries

$20.00

The original maraschino cherries.

Scoops

Kids

$3.00

Half scoop of ice cream. Visit butterandcream.com/flavors-and-desserts/ for flavor descriptions. (G) – Contains Gluten (N) – Contains Nuts (V) - Vegan

Single

$5.00

Single scoop of ice cream. Visit butterandcream.com/flavors-and-desserts/ for flavor descriptions. (G) – Contains Gluten (N) – Contains Nuts (V) - Vegan

Double

$7.50

Double scoop of ice cream. Visit butterandcream.com/flavors-and-desserts/ for flavor descriptions. (G) – Contains Gluten (N) – Contains Nuts (V) - Vegan

Triple

$9.25

Triple scoop of ice cream. Visit butterandcream.com/flavors-and-desserts/ for flavor descriptions. (G) – Contains Gluten (N) – Contains Nuts (V) - Vegan

Novelties

Vanilla on Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich (G)

$8.50

Ice cream hugged by two house-made cookies. Vanilla with Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich (G)

Dairy Free Vanilla on Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich (G)

$8.50

Dairy Free Vanilla with Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich (G)

Midnight Snacks on Caramel Chocolate Chip Sandwich (G)

$8.50
Mint Chocolate Chip on Dark Chocolate Sandwich (G)

$8.50

Ice cream hugged by two house-made cookies. Mint Chocolate Chip on Dark Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich (G)

The Munchies on Caramel Chocolate Potato Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich (N) (G)

$8.50

Muscadine on Peanut Butter Cookie Sandwich (N) (G)

$8.50

OG Goodness on OG Cookie Sandwich (G)

$8.50
Pup Cup - Pumpkin Honey

$4.00

A frozen treat for your four-legged friend. Low-fat Greek yogurt, pumpkin, and honey.

Pup Cup - Peanut Butter Banana (N)

$4.00

Contains nuts. A frozen treat for your four-legged friend. Low-fat Greek yogurt, peanut butter, and bananas.

For Your Freezer

A pint of your favorite ice cream or sorbet. Visit butterandcream.com/flavors-and-desserts/ for flavor descriptions. (G) – Contains Gluten (N) – Contains Nuts (V) - Vegan

Pint

$11.25

A pint of your favorite ice cream or sorbet. Visit butterandcream.com/flavors-and-desserts/ for flavor descriptions. (AC) – Contains Artificial Coloring (G) – Contains Gluten (N) – Contains Nuts (V) – Vegan

Quart

$21.50

A quart of your favorite ice cream or sorbet. Visit butterandcream.com/flavors-and-desserts/ for flavor descriptions. (AC) – Contains Artificial Coloring (G) – Contains Gluten (N) – Contains Nuts (V) – Vegan

Drinks

Bat, bat Gore Cola

$4.00

Coffee roasted by Black&White Coffee Roasters, soda flavored with black cherry, vanilla, and cola spices.

Bat, bat Black Coffee Soda

$4.00

Flash-brewed iced coffee roasted by B and W Coffee Roasters with organic cane sugar.

New Creations Strawberry Habanero Soda

$3.50

Light bodied and crisp. Fresh, ripe strawberry blast in the beginning, with a tart brightness in the middle and a warm finish.

Montane Sparlinkg Spring Water

$2.50

Plain, carbonated spring water. As pure as it gets. Crisp, clean, refreshing effervescence. *LOCAL*

Boxed Water

$4.25

Made of paper from sustainable well-managed forests. 100% recyclable and 100% BPA free. 92% plant-based box with a bioplastic cap: the most renewable in the water aisle. 1L box

Red Hare Root Beer

$2.50

Red Hare Brewing craft root beer soda makes a great float, mixer, or refreshing drink in its own right! Brewed with pure cane sugar. 12 oz. can *LOCAL*