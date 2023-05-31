Restaurant header imageView gallery

Butterjoint

review star

No reviews yet

208 N. Craig St.

Oakland, PA 15213

Food

Nice things to Share

Lumps

$5.00

from our bakery, four per order with our seasonal Butter

Goat Cheese Crostini

$8.00

house pepper jelly

French Fries

$8.00

hand cut, fried in tallow, served with aioli

Sauerkraut Balls

$8.00

served with honey mustard

Pickle Plate

$14.00

miso egg, ginger-pickled carrot, beets, daikon, kimchi, and taqueria pickles

Pickled Shrimp

$16.00

shrimp pickled in lemon and spices, served with Mississippi comback sauce

Chickpea Panisse

$8.00

with salsa verde and pickled daikon radish

Falafel

$8.00

with tahini sauce and cucumber salad

Smoke Bluefish Pate

$14.00

with crostini and cornichons

Steak Tartare

$16.00

with green plum woozy, fermented inferno pepper puree, and the usual suspects

Raclette

$18.00

with toasted focaccia slices and cornichons

Just Pierogies

$15.00

potato and cheese, sauteed and topped with onions and sour cream

Asparagus

$8.00

Soup & Salad

Locally harvested stinging nettles, creme fraiche, chive garnish

Asparagus Leek Soup

$12.00

Side green salad

$9.00

Radicchio, arugala, mixed greens, Joddo's pea shoots, pickled beets, bleu cheese

Hearty Salad

$17.00

Radicchio, arugala, mixed greens, Joddo's pea shoots, pickled beets, bleu cheese, Hard boiled egg, baby Yukon potato, bistro vinaigrette

Little Gem Salad

$15.00

Sandwiches

Butterjoint Burger

$18.00

8oz beef, cheddar, Butterjoint sauce, lettuce sour dill pickles

Fancy Burger

$21.00

8 oz beef, Gruyere, bacon, glass onion jam, lettuce, sour dill pickles

Veggie Burger

$18.00

quinoa/freekah/black bean patty, cheddar, lettuce and aioli

Fancy Veggie Burger

$20.00

quinoa/freekah/black bean patty, cheddar,taqueria pickles, sliced red radish, salsa verde, lettuce and aioli

Jamacian Pulled Goat

$19.00Out of stock

Thoma Goat shoulder, jicama & apple slaw, cilantro, lime, jalepeno, lettuce, aioli

Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

fried chicken thigh, lettuce, pickles, aioli

Fancy Chicken Sandwich

$21.00

fried chicken thigh, pimento cheese, bacon, ranch, lettuce

Large Plates

Pierogie with Kielbasa

$27.00

with greens, kielbasa, onions, pickled beets, sauerkraut and sour cream

Pierogie with Veggies

$21.00

potato and cheese filled pierogie, onion, sauerkraut, pickled beets and greens

Pork Belly Chasu

$28.00

Pork belly chashu style, papaya slaw, jasmine rice cake, pork jus

Cutler Cove Salmon

$32.00

Salmon, fingerling potatoes, pea puree, roasted ramps, pea shoots

Albacore Tuna Frites

$34.00

tuna with tallow fries and ramp chimichurri

Duck Confit

$36.00

Toasted Farro, pickled Rhubarb, arugula, radish, pea shoots, almonds, rhubarb dressing, cherry pink peppercorn sauce

Wild King Salmon

$52.00

Dessert

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Chocolate Truffle cake

$8.00

Rhubarb Pie

$7.00

Vinegar Pie

$6.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Kids

Kids food

Pierogies Kids

$9.00

Cheeseburger and fries kids

$9.00

Grilled Cheese and fries kids

$9.00

Chicken Fingers and Fries Kids

$9.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hip spot for cocktails, beer, wine & bar bites, plus New American fare from sister bistro Legume.

Website

Location

208 N. Craig St., Oakland, PA 15213

Directions

