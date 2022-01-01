Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse 222 Pearl St.
222 Pearl St.
La Crosse, WI 54601
Popular Items
Appetizers
Armadillo Eggs
A south Texas specialty. Fresh bacon-wrapped chicken tenders stuffed with sliced jalapenos and pepperjack cheese. Served with ranch dressing.
Gator Fingers
Farm raised alligator tail sliced into thin strips, hand breaded and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with Creole honey mustard dipping sauce.
Cajun Popcorn
Named for their popcorn like appearance, these crawfish tails are hand-breaded and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with New Orleans remoulade.
Shrimp LaGrange Appetizer
A Texas specialty. Four large Gulf shrimp stuffed with jalapenos and pepper-jack cheese, wrapped in bacon. Served with ranch dressing & bacon jam on the side for dipping.
Bacon Wrapped Andouille TG
Andouille sausage wrapped in bacon, sprinkled in brown sugar and drizzled with maple syrup.
Fried Pickle Chips
Thick crinkle-cut dill pickle chips hand-breaded and fried. Served with a side of ranch dressing.
Pepperjack Cheese Bites
Cubes of jalapeno pepper-jack cheese hand-breaded and deep-fried to golden brown. Served with ranch dressing.
White Cheddar Cheese Curds
Classic fried curd with White cheddar cheese. Served with Ranch dressing.
Spinach Artichoke Pecan Dip
Creamy spinach dip made from scratch with artichoke hearts, pecans, four cheeses and of course beer. Served with house-fried tortilla chips.
Velvet Elvis Cheese Dip
Our homemade classic cheese dip with sausage, diced tomatoes, and green chili peppers. Served with tortilla chips.
The Big Fat Chicken Quesadilla
No searching for the chicken in this one. Flour tortilla stuffed with juicy diced chicken breast meat, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, onion, tomato, and red bell pepper. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Poutine
A taste of Canada in the Bayou! Crispy fries topped with real Wisconsin cheese curds, tasty pot roast, and smothered in brown gravy.
Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with our own red beans, Monterey Jack cheese sauce, mild banana peppers, fresh pico de gallo, sour cream, and melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with salsa.
Wings
Soup/Salad
Seafood Gumbo
A magnificent blend of gulf shrimp, crawfish tails, and andouille sausage in a highly seasoned roux-based broth, served over rice. This is one of our signature dishes that should accompany any meal!
Chicken Gumbo
Tender diced chicken breast and andouille sausage in a highly seasoned roux-based broth, served over rice.
Crab Corn
Creamy blend of Surimi crabmeat, corn, green onions and Creole herbs and spices make up this delicious soup.
Beer Cheese
This special recipe, created by the South Wisconsin Legend is a blend of beer, cheese, potato, celery, mushrooms and spices. The best beer cheese soup you will ever taste!
Side Salad
Fresh salad greens topped with a slice of tomato and cucumber, and croutons.
Tossed Salad
Fresh salad greens tossed with tomato, cucumber, red onion, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with a premium Caesar dressing and sprinkled with shredded Parmesan cheese and diced tomatoes.
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with balsamic vinaigrette and topped with red onions, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, and feta cheese.
Burgers / Sandwiches
BB Billy Hamburger
Half pound Angus beef patty, grilled to order. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
BB Billy Cheeseburger
Half pound Angus beef patty topped with your choice of Swiss, American, Cheddar, Pepperjack, Smoked Cheddar, Smoked Gouda, or monterey-cheddar blend. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
BBQ Smoked Chedddar Burger
Half-pound Angus beef patty topped with bacon and smoked cheddar cheese then smothered in barbecue sauce. Topped with fried onion straws, lettuce, tomato, and pickles.
Black & Bleu Burger
Blackened half-pound Angus beef patty grilled and topped with bacon, Bleu cheese dressing and Bleu cheese crumbles. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
Cajun Cowboy Burger
Half pound Angus beef patty topped with BBQ brisket burnt ends, bacon, melted smoked Cheddar, and finished with fried onion ring straws and BBQ aioli. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickles.
Steakhouse Mushroom Burger
A classic steakhouse flavor on a bun. Loads of mushrooms sautéed in A-1 steak sauce find their way on top of a half-pound Angus beef patty, then are covered in a blanket of melted Gouda cheese topped with fried onion straws for that added crunch. Finished with our house made Bistro sauce.
Jalapeno Popper Burger
Half pound Angus beef patty topped with bacon jam cream cheese, fresh sliced jalapenos, bacon, and Cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
House Specialty Chicken Sandwich
Your choice of blackened, grilled, jerk, mean green or fried with any of our cheeses. All served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and a side of mayo.
Garlic Parmesan Chicken
A tender chicken breast blackened, grilled, or fried tossed in our signature garlic parmesan sauce and topped with bacon, melted mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
Blackened Mushroom Chicken
A juicy blackened chicken breast topped with a sautéed mushrooms, melted smoked gouda cheese and fried onion straws. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Served with mayo.
Buffalo Chicken Ranch
Fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with bacon, drizzled with ranch and finished with Swiss cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
Jerk Pulled Pork Sandwich
Our slow roasted jerk pulled pork smothered with Jamaican Jerk barbecue sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
BLT
The classic bacon, lettuce, and tomato served on Sourdough Texas Toast with a side of mayo.
Black Bean Burger
A blend of black beans, assorted peppers, and brown rice make up this patty. Finished with smoked Gouda cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and sweet chili aioli. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
Junior Hamburger
1/3 pound Angus beef patty, grilled to order. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
Junior Cheeseburger
1/3 pound Angus beef patty topped with your choice of Swiss, American, Cheddar, Pepperjack, Smoked Cheddar, Smoked Gouda, or monterey-cheddar blend. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
Po'boys
Shrimp Po'boy
Fresh shrimp hand-breaded and fried, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Served with homemade remoulade sauce.
Catfish Po'boy
Southern style breaded and fried farm raised catfish filet, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Served with tartar sauce.
Philly Cheesesteak Po'boy
USDA Choice Philly beef grilled with onions, red & green bell peppers, mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Served with a side of mayo.
Burnt Ends Po'boy
BBQ meets the Bayou! Slow smoked beef brisket ends tossed in BBQ, piled on a poboy roll, topped with smoked cheddar, crispy fried onion straws, lettuce, tomato, and pickles.
Gator Po'boy
Classic alligator meat sliced thin, hand breaded in spicy cornmeal and fried, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Dressed with Creole honey mustard aioli.
Cochon du Lait Po'boy
This newly popular New Orleans po'boy has made its way up north! Over a half-pound of our slow roasted Jamaican jerk pulled pork nestled in a po'boy roll, topped with coleslaw and tangy house-made Bistro sauce.
Oyster Po'boy
Fresh oysters breaded in cornmeal and fried; topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Served with your choice of tartar, cocktail, or remoulade.
Cajun/Creole
Cajun Combo
It doesn't get any more Cajun than this. One blackened catfish filet, a half-order of Andouille and ham jambalaya, a cup of seafood gumbo and hushpuppies.
Bayou Platter
A great sampling from Bayou country. One blackened chicken breast, a half order of beans and rice, a cup of chicken & sausage gumbo and hushpuppies.
Beans & Rice Entree
With this classic dish, we simmer red beans for hours in a special blend of herbs and spices, serve them over rice and top with homemade hushpuppies.
Creole
Diced chiken sautéed in garlic and Creole spices, then simmered with a Creole sauce of tomatoes, onions, celery and bell pepper. Served around a mound of rice with grilled bread.
Etouffee
THE classic Louisiana dish. Crawfish tails sautéed with garlic, celery, onions and Cajun spices, then simmered in a spicy and buttery mahogany roux sauce. Served around a mound of rice with grilled bread.
Crawfish Platter
A combination platter of our crawfish Etouffee and fried crawfish tails. Served with rice, hushpuppies and grilled bread. Perfect for the crawfish lover!
Jambalaya
The name for this classic Louisiana dish is translated as "ham and rice". Using the French word for "jambon" for ham and the African word "ya" for rice, our version is a spicy blend of ham, chicken breast, Andouille sausage, rice, tomatoes, onions, celery, and bell peppers. Served with grilled bread.
Seafood Jambalaya
This is our own seafood version of the classic dish, combining sautéed shrimp and crawfish tails with rice, tomato, celery, onion, and bell peppers. Served with grilled bread.
House Specialty Dinners
Chicken Czarina
Gulf shrimp, slice mushrooms and green onions sautéed in a Creole style Parmesan cream sauce. ladled over a hand-breaded fried chicken breast. Served with dirty rice and maque choux.
Chicken Atchafalaya
Crawfish tails sautéed in garlic and spices in a creamy Cajun brown sauce and ladled over a juicy blackened chicken breast. Served with dirty rice and maque choux.
Chicken Tchoupitoulas
Named for a Native Louisiana Indian Tribe. Fresh chicken breast seasoned with Cajun spices, served over a hash of diced fried potatoes, ham, mushrooms and green onions. Topped with a New Orleans Béarnaise Sauce. Served with Maque Choux.
Seafood Chicken au Gratin
Hand breaded chicken breast fried to a golden brown, topped with au gratin sauce made with Surimi crabmeat blend, shrimp, mushrooms, and green onion. Served with dirty rice and maque choux.
Seafood Eggplant Pirogue
1/2 an eggplant hollowed out, hand-breaded, fried, and filled with sautéed shrimp, surimi crab meat blend, mushrooms, and green onions in a seasoned au gratin sauce. Served with dirty rice and maque choux.
Ca C'est Bon
French for "that is good". Andouille sausage, tomato, onion, and garlic sautéed in white wine and butter, tossed with fried diced potatoes, then topped with a blackened catfish filet and garnished with melted parmesan cheese. Served with Maque Choux and grilled bread. Add sautéed shrimp for $4.00.
Shrimp LaGrange Dinner
A Texas specialty. Five large Gulf shrimp stuffed with jalapenos and pepper-jack cheese, wrapped in bacon. Served with dirty rice & maque choux, and ranch dressing & Bacon Jam on the side for dipping.
Jerk Pulled Pork
A generous portion of our slow roasted jerk pulled pork smothered in our jerk barbecue sauce. Served with fries, coleslaw, and grilled bread.
Alligator Grand Chenier
Farm-raised alligator strips, sautéed with mushrooms and green onions in a mildly spicy Cajun cream sauce. Served around a mound of rice with grilled bread.
Pasta
Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredeaux
Tender and succulent gulf shrimp sautéed in Creole herbs and spices that transform the classic alfredo into a Louisiana delicacy.
Crawfish Fettuccine Alfredeaux
Tender and succulent crawfish tails sautéed in Creole herbs and spices that transform the classic alfredo into a Louisiana delicacy.
Seafood Fettuccine Alfredeaux
Tender and succulent shrimp and crawfish tails sautéed in Creole herbs and spices that transform the classic alfredo into a Louisiana delicacy.
Blackened Chicken Fettuccine Alfredeaux
Sliced juicy, blackened chicken breast atop our own Cajun Fettuccine Alfredeaux.
Grilled Chicken Fettuccine
Diced juicy, grilled chicken breast atop our own Cajun Fettuccine Alfredeaux.
Rasta Pasta
Spicy sweet combination of Fettuccine Alfredeaux made with Caribbean spices and topped with slices of fiery Jamaican jerk chicken. A very unique and spicy pasta dish.
Mardi Gras Pasta
A taste as sinful as the celebration it's named for. Andouille sausage, chicken, and ham sautéed in Creole herbs and spices, then blended with fettuccine noodles and our Alfredeaux sauce.
Jambalaya Pasta
Our classic jambalaya with andouille sausage, chicken and ham tossed with fettuccine noodles instead of rice, topped with a cheese blend. A great spicy dish for pasta lovers.
Pasta Primavera
Seasoned broccoli, carrots, green beans, red and yellow peppers tossed with our Fettuccine Alfredeaux and topped with Asiago cheese.
Fettuccine Alfredeaux
The classic dish, with no meat, done with a New Orleans twist.
Shells-n-Cheese
Shell pasta tossed with a creamy mild Cajun cheese sauce and shredded cheddar jack.
Blackened Dinners/Steaks
Blackened Catfish Dinner
Two farm-raised fillets. One of the best fish for blackening. Most people don't realize that catfish can be this good!
Blackened Walleye
A large filet of Canadian Walleye blackened to perfection.
Blackened Salmon
An eight-ounce portion of fresh Chilean Salmon done just right and served with Dijon dill sauce.
Blackened Shrimp Dinner
Eight large gulf shrimp, peeled, skewered, and blackened. Served with drawn butter and cocktail sauce.
Blackened Chicken Dinner
Two breast filets. This is a great way to do chicken.
Blackened Trio
A perfect sampling of our blackened dishes. Choose any three of the following: chicken, catfish, and shrimp.
Blackened Prime Rib
A 12 -ounce cut of juicy blackened prime rib. Due to the blackening process cooked to a minimum degree of medium-well only. Served with dirty rice, vegetables and horseradish cream sauce. Add a skewer of blackened shrimp for 5.99.
Fried Dinners
Fried Catfish Dinner
Two farm-raised fillets rolled in a southern style breading and fried to a golden brown. Served with tartar sauce.
Fried Chicken Tender Dinner
Home-style chicken tenders served with your choice of ranch, BBQ, or creole honey mustard dipping sauce.
Fried Alligator Dinner
Farm raised alligator strips, hand breaded and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with Creole honey mustard.
Southern Fried Shrimp Dinner
Eight large butterflied shrimp, deep fried to a golden brown and served with cocktail sauce.
Fried Oyster Dinner
Fresh oysters, corn meal breaded and fried, served with your choice of tartar, cocktail, OR remoulade.
Fried Walleye Dinner
A large filet of Canadian walleye rolled in a southern style breading and fried to a golden brown.
Louisiana Purchase
A culinary adventure through Bayou country! You pick 3 of the following: Fried crawfish tails, fried alligator tail, fried catfish filet, 5 fresh fried oysters, dipping sauces included. Served with fries, hushpuppies, and coleslaw.
Gluten Free
GF Seafood Chicken au Gratin
Your choice of a Blackened or grilled Chicken Breast, topped with au gratin sauce made with Surimi crabmeat blend, shrimp, mushrooms, and green onion. Served with dirty rice and maque choux.
GF Creole
Your choice of protein sautéed in garlic and Creole spices, then simmered with a Creole sauce of tomatoes, onions, celery and bell pepper. Served around a mound of rice.
GF Beans & Rice
With this classic dish, we simmer red beans for hours in a special blend of herbs and spices, serve them over rice and top with grilled Andouille sausage.
GF Jambalaya
The name for this classic Louisiana dish is translated as "ham and rice". Using the French word for "jambon" for ham and the African word "ya" for rice, our version is a spicy blend of ham, chicken breast, Andouille sausage, rice, tomatoes, onions, celery, and bell peppers.
GF Seafood Jambalaya
This is our own seafood version of the classic dish, combining sautéed shrimp and crawfish tails with rice, tomato, celery, onion, and bell peppers.
GF Blackened Prime Rib
A 12 -ounce cut of juicy blackened prime rib. Due to the blackening process cooked to a minimum degree of medium-well only. Served with dirty rice, vegetables and horseradish cream sauce. Add a skewer of blackened shrimp for 6.99.
GF Blackened Walleye
A large filet of Canadian Walleye blackened to perfection. Served with tartar sauce, Creole rice, and mixed vegetables.
GF Blackened Salmon
An eight-ounce portion of fresh Chilean Salmon done just right and served with a side of Dijon dill sauce, Creole rice, and mixed vegetables.
GF Blackened Trio
A perfect sampling of our blackened dishes. Choose any three of the following: chicken, catfish (w/ tartar), and shrimp (w/ cocktail). Served with Creole rice, and mixed vegetables.
GF Blackened Shrimp Dinner
Eight large gulf shrimp, peeled, skewered, and blackened. Served with a side of cocktail sauce, Creole rice, and mixed vegetables.
GF Blackened Catfish Dinner
Two farm-raised fillets. One of the best fish for blackening. Most people don't realize that catfish can be this good! Served with a side of tartar sauce, Creole rice, and mixed vegetables.
GF Blackened Chicken Dinner
Two breast filets. This is a great way to do chicken. Served with Creole rice and mixed vegetables.
Seafood Penne
Tender and succulent shrimp and crawfish tails sautéed in Creole herbs and spices, mixed with house-made alfredo sauce, and tossed with gluten free penne noodles.
Shrimp Penne
Tender succulent gulf shrimp sautéed in Creole herbs and spices, mixed with house-made alfredo sauce, and tossed with gluten free penne noodles.
Crawfish Penne
Tender succulent crawfish tails sautéed in Creole herbs and spices, mixed with house-made alfredo sauce, and tossed with gluten free penne noodles.
Chicken Penne
Diced juicy, grilled chicken breast served atop our own house-made alfredo sauce, tossed with gluten free penne noodles.
Blknd Chick Penne
Sliced juicy, blackened chicken breast served atop our own house-made alfredo sauce, tossed with gluten free penne noodles.
Rasta Penne
Sliced fiery Jamaian jerk chicken served atop gluten free Penne tossed in a Spicy sweet house-made Alfredeaux with Caribbean spices. A very unique and spicy pasta dish.
Mardi Gras Penne
A taste as sinful as the celebration it's named for. Andouille sausage, chicken and ham sauteed in Creole herb and spices, then blended with gluten free penne pasta and our Alfredeaux sauce.
Jambalaya Penne
Our classic Jambalaya with andouille sausage, chicken, and ham tossed with gluten free penne noodles instead of rice; topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese. A great spicy dish for pasta lovers.
Penne Pasta Primavera
Gluten free penne noodles tossed with Seasoned broccoli, carrots, green beans, and red & yellow peppers tossed with our Alfredeaux and topped with Asiago cheese.
Penne Alfredeaux
Gluten free penne noodles tossed with a classic alfredo sauce done with a New Orleans twist.
Cajun Penne-n-Cheese
Gluten free penne pasta tossed with a creamy mild Cajun cheese sauce and shredded cheddar jack.
Beyond Penne Florentine
Gluten free Penne pasta tossed with spices, olive oil, garlic, fresh spinach and topped with Beyond Hot Italian Link Sausage. Comes with your choice of up to 3 veggies - mushrooms, green peppers, red peppers, yellow onion, red onion, diced tomatoes, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, or just choose our mixed veggie blend. Meat Eaters: substitute Gluten Free Blackened Chicken, Jamaican Jerk Chicken, Grilled Chicken, or Andouille Sausage.
Penne Florentine-No Sausage
Gluten free Penne pasta tossed with spices, olive oil, garlic, fresh spinach, and your choice of up to 3 veggies - mushrooms, green peppers, red peppers, yellow onion, red onion, diced tomatoes, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, or just choose our mixed veggie blend.
GF Hamburger
Half pound Angus beef patty, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
GF Cheeseburger
Half pound Angus beef patty with your choice of cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
GF BBQ Smoked Cheddar Burger
Half-pound Angus beef patty topped with bacon and smoked cheddar cheese then smothered in barbecue sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
GF Black & Bleu Burger
Blackened half-pound Angus beef patty, topped with bacon, Bleu cheese dressing and Bleu cheese crumbles. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
GF Jalapeno Popper Burger
A half-pound Angus patty topped with bacon jam cream cheese, fresh sliced jalapenos, bacon, and Cheddar cheese. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
GF Pulled Pork Sandwich
Our slow roasted jerk pulled pork smothered with Jamaican Jerk barbecue sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
GF House Specialty Chicken Sandwich
Your choice of blackened, grilled, marinated jerk, or grilled mean green, topped with any of our cheeses. All dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and a side of mayo.
GF Garlic Parmesan Chicken Sandwich
A tender chicken breast blackened or grilled, then tossed in our signature garlic Parmesan sauce and topped with bacon, melted mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
GF Blackened Shrimp Salad
GF Blackened Chicken Salad
GF Mean Green Chicken Salad
GF Jamaican Jerk Chicken Salad
GF Greek Salad
GF Tossed Salad
Fresh salad greens tossed with tomato, cucumber, red onion, and Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheeses. Served with your choice of dressing.
GF Side Salad
GF Kids Hamburger
GF Kids Cheeseburger
1/3 pound patty topped with American cheese.
GF Kids Penne 'n' Cheese
Penne noodles tossed in a creamy house-made cheese sauce.
GF Bacon Wrapped Andouille
Andouille sausage wrapped in bacon, sprinkled in brown sugar and drizzled with maple syrup.
GF Side Beans & Rice
GF Side Maque Choux
GF Side Creole Rice
GF Side Mashed Potatoes *Available daily at 5PM*
GF Side Apple Sauce
GF Side Cole Slaw
GF Side Vegetables
Childrens
Grilled Cheese
Made with Sourdough Texas toast and American cheese.
Kids Tender Basket
2 breaded and fried chicken tenders, served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Litte Billy Hamburger
1/3 pound patty.
Little Billy Cheeseburger
1/3 pound patty topped with American cheese.
Cheese Quesadilla
Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses in a flour tortilla.
Kids Mac'n'Cheese
Fettuccine noodles tossed in butter.
Sides
Hushpuppies (5)
French Fry Basket
Onion Ring Basket
Sweet Potato Fries Basket
Side Dressing
Side Sauce
Grilled Bread
Side Creole Rice
Side Beans & Rice
Side Maque Choux
Cajun style creamed corn
Side Vegetables
Side Coleslaw
Apple Sauce
Fried Oysters (6)
Chips & Salsa
Chips & Cheese
2 oz. Cheese Sauce
3.25 oz. Cheese Sauce
2oz. Mean Green Sauce
2oz. Pico de Gallo
Mashed Potatoes *Not available until 5PM*
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
