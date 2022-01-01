Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Cabrito Mexican Grill - Annapolis

review star

No reviews yet

1407 Forest Dr

Annapolis, MD 21403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Annapolis Burrito
Quesadilla- Steak

Breakfast

Chilaquiles Con Tasajo

$11.00

Chorizo Huevo

$8.99

Guacamole, Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Huevos Rancheros

$7.99

Mexican Style Eggs

$7.99

Pupusas

$2.36

Salvadorian Style Eggs

$7.99

The House Combo

$8.99

Jamon Huevo

$8.99

Charola De 20 Tacos

$34.99

Breakfast Burrito

$7.99

Sopas / Soups

Barbacoa De Chivo

$11.99

Caldo de Camarones

$11.99

Caldo De Res

$11.99

Menudo

$11.99

Pozole

$11.99

Sopa De Mariscos

$12.99

Sopa De Pollo

$11.99

Ensaladas / Salads

Mexican House Salad

$8.99

Mexican House Salad with Chicken

$7.99

Mexican House Salad with Shrimp

$9.99

Mexican House Salad with Steak

$8.99

Taco Salad

$7.99

Chinken Fajita Salad

$9.99

Especial Combo Tacos

Combo 1

$7.99

Combo 2

$9.50

Tacos

Al Pastor Tacos

$2.99

Barbacoa Tacos

$2.99

Cabeza Tacos

$2.99

Camarones Tacos

$2.99

Campechano Tacos

$2.99

Carne Asada Tacos

$2.99

Carni Enchilada Tacos

$2.50

Carnitas Tacos

$2.99

Cecina De Res Tacos

$2.99

Chorizo Tacos

$2.99

Cueritos Tacos

$2.99

Lengua Tacos

$2.99

Pescado Tacos

$2.99

Pollo Tacos

$2.99

Sope Tacos

$2.99

Suadero Taco

$2.99

Tripa Tacos

$2.99

Varbacoa Taco

$2.99

Tuesday Pastor

$1.50

Tuesday Carnita

$1.50

Tuesday Enchilada

$1.50

Tuesday Pollo

$1.50

Taco De Barbacoa

$1.50

Thursday Taco Birriaaa

$1.50

Tuesday Pupusa De Queso

$1.50

Tuesday Pupusa Loroco

Sope Taco Res

$2.99

Sope Taco Lengua

$2.99

Sope Taco Campechano

$2.99

Birria Taco Quesa

$2.99

Kids Menu/Menu Denlios

1 Pupusas

$5.99

2 Mini Taquito

$5.99

3 Mini Quesadilla

$5.99

4 Mini Burrito

$5.99

5 1chickin Nugget

$5.99

Camarones Empanizados Para Niño

$6.99

Super Burritos

American Burrito

$7.00

Annapolis Burrito

$9.99

Burrito Dos Manos

$10.00

Mexican Burrito

$7.50

Original Burrito

$8.00

Ultimati Burrito

$8.00

Vegetarian Burrito

$6.99

Shrimp Burrito

$10.00

Nacho Burrito

$9.99

Fajita Burrito

$9.99

Tortas Mexicanas

Al Pastor Tortas

$8.00

Carne Asada Tortas

$9.99

Cubana Tortas

$10.00

Espanola Tortas

$8.00

Guatemillla Tortas

$10.50

Hawaiianaa Tortas

$7.00

Milaneza De Pollo Tortas

$9.00

Tinga De Pollo Tortas

$8.50

Torta De Pescado

$8.99

Milanesa Carne Tortas

$9.99

Torta De Pollo

$8.00

Panvazo

$10.00

Unica Torta

$9.99

Torta Birria

$9.99

Torta Mañanera

$10.50

Torta De Lengua

$10.00

Autentica Comida Mexicana

Taco Dorados

$10.00

Barbacoa De Res

$9.99

Tlayuda

$11.99

Tres Animale

$11.99

Camarones A La Diabla

$12.50

Orden De Sopes

$10.00

Camarones Al Mexicana

$11.99

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$11.99

Plato Carne Asada

$10.99

Cecina Ranchera

$11.99

Quesadilla De Pollo

$8.00

El Moicajete

$17.99

El Ranchero

$11.99

Enchiladas

$9.99

Fajita De Camarones

$10.99

Fajita De Carne

$11.99

Fajita De Pollo

$9.00

Fajita Mixta

$11.99

Fajitas

$9.00

Flautas

$10.00

Hay Oaxaca

$10.00

Huaraches

$8.00

Mojarra Frita

$14.99

Mojarra A La Diabla

$14.99

Mojarra A La Mexicana

$14.99

Nachos

$8.50

Tlayuda De Res

$11.99

Pechuga Asada

$9.99

Platillo El Costeño

$10.99

Pollo Con Mole

$10.99

Cebiche

$12.99

Quesadilla- Shrimp

$10.50

Quesadilla- Steak

$9.99

Camarone Al Coco

$9.99

Alambre

$9.99

Tamales

$10.00

Tlayuda Campechana

$12.50

Tlayuda Huevo Chorizo

$12.50

Bistec Ala Mexicana

$11.99

Tostadas De Tinga

$9.99

Bistec Encebollado

$11.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Panvazo

$10.00

Pechuga A La Crema

$11.99

Qesadilla Birria

$9.99

Tostada Campechana

$10.99

El Campesino

$11.99

Mexican Por Kchops

$11.99

Shrimp Dinner Fried

$9.99

Lumbre Marina

$14.99

Sides

Side Avocado

$1.50

Large Camarones

$6.00

Side Chips

$1.50

Side Chips & Guac

$4.50

Side Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Side Chorizo

$3.50

Side Frijoles

$2.65

Side Huevos

$3.00

Side Milanesa De Pollo

$5.00

Side of Guac

$2.99

Side Pollo

$3.99

Side Queso Fresco

$1.00

Side Delimones

$0.99

Side Repollo Para Pupusa

$2.25

Side Rice

$2.65

Side Rice & Beans

$3.50

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Sebollines

$2.99

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Steak

$5.00

Side Tortillas

$1.00

Sai Midio Shrimp

$2.99

Side Jalapeno

$2.99

Side of French Fries

$3.99

Nopale

$2.99

Platano Fritos

$3.15

Pico Degallo

$0.99

Chorizo Side

$3.00

Guacamol Chips And Salsa

$5.50

32 Onza Salsa Verde

$15.99

Carne Por Libras

Libras Carnitas

$12.99

Libra De Asada

$16.99

Libra Pastor

$12.99

Libra De Lengua

$21.99

LIbra De Varbacoade Chivo

$16.99

LIbra De Tripa

$16.99

Charola Grande Fajita Mix

$240.00

Fajita RRes

$190.00

Fajita Pollo

$180.00

Arros Charola Grande

$29.99

Barvacoa De Res Libras

$12.99

Frijoles

$30.00

Frijoles Chorala Pequena

$15.99

Vejetariano

Charola Devarbacoa Grande

$220.00

Drinks

Aguas Fresscas Grande

$4.50

Aguas Fresscas Mediana

$2.25

Can Sodas

$1.79

Peña Fiel

$2.25

Jarritos

$2.50

Jugos

$2.00

Margheritas

$9.99

Mexican Coca-Cola

$2.95

Caffe

$1.89

Smoll Agua

$1.59
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1407 Forest Dr, Annapolis, MD 21403

Directions

Gallery
Cabrito Mexican Grill - Annapolis image
Cabrito Mexican Grill - Annapolis image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mi Lindo Cancun Grill - 2134 Forest Dr
orange starNo Reviews
2134 Forest Dr Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Chevys Fresh Mex - Annapolis
orange star4.4 • 456
2430 Solomons Island Road Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Edgewater
orange starNo Reviews
74 Central Avenue West Edgewater, MD 21037
View restaurantnext
Senor Chile Cantina - Arnold - 1264 Bay Dale Dr
orange starNo Reviews
1264 Bay Dale Dr Arnold, MD 21012
View restaurantnext
Fiero Mexican Grill
orange star4.3 • 422
300 Sentinel Drive Annapolis Junction, MD 20701
View restaurantnext
Chevys Fresh Mex - Arundel Mills
orange starNo Reviews
7000 Arundel Mills Circle R-5 Hanover, MD 21076
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Annapolis

Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.7 • 3,132
2207 Forest Drive Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Neo Pizza & Taphouse - Annapolis, MD
orange star4.7 • 3,130
220 Harker Place Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Naval Bagels - Annapolis
orange star4.7 • 2,226
609 A. Taylor Ave Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Vin 909 Winecafé
orange star4.6 • 2,157
909 Bay Ridge Ave Annapolis, MD 21403
View restaurantnext
Federal House Bar & Grille - Annapols, MD
orange star4.0 • 1,854
22 Market Space Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Annapolis
orange star4.4 • 1,289
188 Main Street Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Annapolis
Arnold
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Severna Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Millersville
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Stevensville
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Gambrills
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Crofton
review star
Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
Odenton
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston