Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cadence Kitchen & Co

2,353 Reviews

$$

5101 Mochel Drive

Downers Grove, IL 60515

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5101 Mochel Drive, Downers Grove, IL 60515

Directions

Gallery
Cadence Kitchen & Co image
Cadence Kitchen & Co image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pierce Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
5135 Main Street Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Bar Chido
orange star4.5 • 999
1012 Curtiss St Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Downers Grove
orange star4.7 • 2,768
5128 Mochel Drive Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Ballydoyle Irish Pub - Downers Grove
orange star4.5 • 1,707
5157 Main St Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
The Foxtail
orange star5.0 • 1,508
5237 MAIN ST DOWNERS GROVE, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Gia Mia - Downers Grove
orange starNo Reviews
994 WARREN AVE DOWNERS GROVE, IL 60515
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Downers Grove

Egg Harbor Cafe - Downers Grove
orange star4.7 • 2,768
5128 Mochel Drive Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Commissary - North
orange star4.7 • 2,768
1418 Brook Drive Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Shikara Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,721
1620 75th St Downers Grove, IL 60516
View restaurantnext
Ballydoyle Irish Pub - Downers Grove
orange star4.5 • 1,707
5157 Main St Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Tacochela
orange star4.4 • 1,538
2321 OGDEN AVE Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
The Foxtail
orange star5.0 • 1,508
5237 MAIN ST DOWNERS GROVE, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Downers Grove
Westmont
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Lisle
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Darien
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Oak Brook
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Woodridge
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
Hinsdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Willowbrook
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Glen Ellyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Lombard
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston