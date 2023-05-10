  • Home
  • /
  • Miami
  • /
  • Cafe Americano Brickell - Cafe Americano - Brickell
A map showing the location of Cafe Americano Brickell Cafe Americano - Brickell View gallery

Cafe Americano Brickell Cafe Americano - Brickell

review star

No reviews yet

701 S miami avenue room 360 Brickell City Center

Miami, FL 33131

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

Salads & Bowls

Sunshine Wedge Salad

$15.00

Mojo Chicken Avocado Salad

$17.00

Chicken Brasa Bowl

$17.00

Adobo Tofu Bowl

$16.00

Garlicky Gambas Bowl

$18.00

Bites

Ceviche Sliders

$15.00

Quesabirria Flautas

$15.00

Beet Tiradito

$15.00

Greasy Spoon Empanadas

$15.00

Handhelds

CA Burger

$19.00

Brunch Burger

$21.00

Crispy Chicken Torta

$16.00

Cubano Club

$18.00

Tuna Melt

$18.00

Pizzas

Formaggio Pizza

$18.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$19.00

Garden Pizza

$19.00

Entrees

Baja Chicken Tacos

$18.00

Taco Birria

$19.00

Creamy Pesto Cavatelli Pasta

$22.00

Rigatoni alla Vodka

$22.00

Cacio e Pepe

$21.00

Molten Cauliflower Parmesan

$24.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$25.00

1/2 Rstd Rotisserie Chicken

$26.00

Bone-in Ribeye

$49.00

Salmon

$32.00

Branzino

$41.00

Skirt Steak

$39.00

Dessert

Churro Donut Sundae

$10.00

Americano Split

$10.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Dulce de Leche Crazy Shake

$14.00

Soft Serve Ice Cream Cup

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kid Chicken Fingers*

$12.00

Kid Cheese Pizza*

$12.00

Kid Grilled Cheese Sandw*

$12.00

Kid Pasta Marinara*

$12.00

Sides

SD Eggs

$5.00

SD Chicken

$6.00

SD Chicken Sausage

$6.00

SD Skirt Steak

$15.00

SD Shrimp

$7.00

SD Smoked Salmon

$7.00

SD Salmon

$7.00

SD Bacon

$7.00

SD Tofu

$6.00

SD Smoked Ham

$7.00

Add Avocado

$5.00

Add House salad

$7.00

Add Arugula

$5.00

Add Tomato

$5.00

Add Banana

$2.00

Add Blueberries

$2.00

Add Strawberries

$2.00

Add Pineapple

$2.00

Add Chia Seeds

$2.00

Add Mushrooms

$3.00

Add Peppers

$4.00

Add Cucumber

$2.00

Add Oranges

$3.00

Add Spinach

$3.00

Add Carrot pure

$2.00

SD Yuca Fries

$5.00

SD Baby Potatoes

$5.00

SD French Fries

$5.00

SD Cilantro Rice

$5.00

Marinara Sauce

$4.00

Chimichurri

$3.00

Avocado Green Goodness

$2.00

Spicy Mayo

$3.00

Green Sauce

$2.00

Jalapeno Cream

$3.00

Espresso Whipped Cream

$1.00

Employee Menu

EM-Pasta Marinara

$8.28

EM-Chichen Fingers

$7.14

EM-Baja Chicken Tacos

$8.31

EM-Chicken Brasa Bowl

$9.30

EM-Creamy Pesto Linguini

$9.86

BEVERAGES

Coffees

Affogato

$9.00

Americano Coffee

$4.00

Americano Decaff

$4.00

Cafe Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Coffee Brewed

$5.00

Refill Coffee

Cortadito

$4.50

Double Espresso

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Espresso Decaff

$4.00

Flat White

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Iced Latte

$5.00

Iced Matcha

$5.00

Iced Mocha

$5.00

Macchiato

$4.50

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Mocha

$5.00

Infusions

Early Grey Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Jasmine Tea

$5.00

Chamomile Tea

$5.00

Green Matcha Tea

$5.00

Tangerine Ginger Tea

$5.00

English Breakfast Tea

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Refill Iced Tea

Sodas & Waters

Coke Btl

$4.50

Diet Coke Btl

$4.50

Sprite Btl

$4.50

Lemonade

$5.00

Coke Zero

$4.50

Redbull

$6.00

Redbull SF

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Tonic Water

$4.50

S.Pellegrino Lg

$9.00

Acqua Panna Lg

$9.00

Juices

Orange Juice*

$9.00

Cranberry Juice*

$7.00

Pineapple Juice*

$7.00

Tomato Juice*

$7.00

Grapefruit Juice*

$7.00

Sunset Juice

$8.00

Unbeatable Juice

$8.00

Green Lover Juice

$8.00

Bodyguard Shot

$5.00

Bubbles

Mimosa*

$13.00

Bellini*

$13.00

Rossini*

$13.00

Cocktails

Old Fashioned*

$16.00

Manhattan*

$16.00

Boulavadier*

$16.00

Mint Julep

$16.00

CA Cocktail

$17.00

Second Sip

$17.00

Gold Standard

$17.00

All Star Americano

$17.00

Legenda Maya

$17.00

Fresco Paradise

$17.00

But Make it Tiki

$17.00

With a Cherry on Top

$17.00

Pinky Swear

$17.00

Cucumber Mint Agua Fresca

$10.00

You are Peachy

$10.00Out of stock

Brickell Fresh

$10.00

Flamingo Reef

$10.00

Adios MF

$15.00

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

B52 Shot

$15.00

Baileys Coffee

$15.00

Black Russian

$15.00

Bloody Mario*

$15.00

Bloody Marisco*

$16.00

Bloody Mary*

$15.00

Bloody Merica*

$15.00

Blue Hawaiian

$15.00

Buzzer Beater

$15.00

Casa Paloma

$15.00

Cosmopolitan

$15.00

Cuba Libre

$15.00

Fuzzy Navel

$15.00

Jager Bomb

$15.00

Jameson Coffee

$15.00

Kahlua Coffee

$15.00

Kamikaze

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$15.00

Long Island Iced Tea*

$15.00

Mai Tai

$15.00

Margarita Spicy Cucumber Cilantro

$15.00

Prickly Pear Margarita*

$15.00

Screwdriver

$15.00

Sex on the Beach

$15.00

Tom Collins

$15.00

Virgin Cocktail

$8.00

Washington Apple

$15.00

White Russian

$15.00

CA Bloody Mary

$13.00

Berry Pink

$13.00

Brunch Bubbles

$13.00

Award Winning VE Mojito

$13.00

Morning Coffee

$13.00

Rock with Blondie

$13.00

Beer

Heineken

$8.00

Peroni

$8.00Out of stock

Heineken 00

$8.00

No Mames Draft

$11.00Out of stock

FB Floridian Draft

$11.00

FB Hop Gun IPA Draft

$12.00Out of stock

Limonada Rosada Draft

$14.00Out of stock

Liquor

Belvedere Vdk

$18.00+

Grey Goose Vdk

$16.00+

Ketel One

$16.00+

Truman Vdk

$16.00+

Titos Vdk

$16.00+

Organika Vdk

$16.00+

Harry Blus

$18.00+

Albany Vdk

$16.00+

Smoke Lab

$14.00+

Bacardi Sup

$16.00+

Bacardi 10

$17.00+

Zacapa 23yr

$16.00+

Santa Teresa 1796

$16.00+

Copalli Rum Cacao

$16.00+

House Rum

$14.00+

Plantation Pineapple

$16.00+

Leblon Cachaca

$16.00+

Wray And Nephew

$16.00+

Coconut Cartel

$16.00+

Sailor Jerry

$16.00+

Flor De Cana 4Yr

$16.00+

Brugal 1888

$16.00+

512 Blanco

$16.00+

512 Reposado

$18.00+

512 Anejo

$20.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00+

Casamigos Rep

$18.00+

Casamigos Anejo

$20.00+

Casa Dragones Anejo

$35.00+

Casa Dragones Joven

$55.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00+

Don Julio Rep

$18.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00+

Don Julio 1942

$60.00+

Patron Silver

$16.00+

Patron Rep

$18.00+

Clase Azul Rep

$65.00+

Dahlia Cristalino

$16.00+

Ocho Blanco

$16.00+

Ocho Rep

$18.00+

Ocho Anejo

$22.00+

El Silencio Mezcal

$16.00+

Contraluz

$19.00+

Del Maguey Vida

$17.00+

Del Maguey Chichicapa

$22.00+

Ilegal Joven

$18.00+

Herradura Blanco

$16.00+

Herradura Reposado

$18.00+

Herradura Anejo

$20.00+

Herradura Ultra

$25.00+

Herradura Legend

$110.00+

El Jimador Blanco

$16.00+

Cincoro Rep

$30.00+

Komos Rosa

$30.00+

Komos Anejo Cristalino

$35.00+

Tromba Blanco

$16.00+

Tromba Rep

$18.00+

Tromba Anejo

$21.00+

Reserva De La Familia

$47.00+

Cuervo Especial Silver

$14.00+

Dobel Blanco

$16.00+

Dobel Diamante

$18.00+

400 Conejos Espadin

$17.00+

400 Conejos Cuishe

$22.00+

Bombay Dry

$16.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$17.00+

Gray Whale Gin

$16.00+

Spring 44

$14.00+

No. 3 Gin

$16.00+

Hendricks Gin

$16.00+

Fords Gin

$16.00+

Harry Blu’s Gin

$17.00+

Crown Royal

$16.00+

Jameson Irish

$17.00+

Slane Irish

$16.00+

Glenlivet 12Yr

$18.00+

Balvenie 12Yr

$31.00+

Glenfiddich 12 Yr

$23.00+

Macallan 12 Yr

$25.00+

Macallan 15 Yr

$60.00+

Macallan 18 Yr

$120.00+

Buchanans 12Yr

$28.00+

Chivas 12Yr

$16.00+

Dewar's White

$14.00+

Old Parr 12yr

$25.00+

JW Black

$14.00+

JW Blue

$45.00+

Aperol

$14.00+

Baileys Irish Cream

$14.00+

Campari

$14.00+

Frangelico

$14.00+

Grand Marnier

$14.00+

Licor 43

$14.00+

Martini Rosso Sweet

$14.00+

Martini Rosso Dry

$14.00+

Lillet Blanc

$14.00+

Rockeys Liquor

$14.00+

Jack Fire

$17.00+

Disaronno

$14.00+

Chinola

$14.00+

Giffard Triple Sec

$14.00+

Giffard Orgeat

$14.00+

Montenegro

$14.00+

Lo-Fi Amaro

$14.00+

Sour AF Lemon

$14.00+

Sambuca

$15.00+

Cointreau

$14.00+

Jf Hadens Espresso

$14.00+

Jf Hadens Lychee

$14.00+

Luxardo Maraschino

$14.00+

Fernet Branca

$14.00+

Fernet Menta

$14.00+

Chocolate Liquor

$14.00+

St Germain

$14.00+

Angels Envy Bourbon

$18.00+

Angels Envy Rye

$35.00+

Redemption Bbn

$16.00+

Redemption Rye

$18.00+

Makers Mark

$17.00+

Jack Daniels No.7

$16.00+

Jack Daniels Rye

$18.00+

Woodford Rsv

$18.00+

Old Forester

$14.00+

Four Roses Bbn

$16.00+

Hennessy VS

$18.00+

Remy Martin 1738

$18.00+

Caravedo

$17.00+

Wine by Bottle

Btl Bonanza Cabernet Svgn

$58.00

Btl Decoy Merlot

$75.00

Btl Chianti Classico

$60.00

Btl Locations Red Blend

$55.00

Btl Lyric by Etude P.Noir

$65.00

Btl Achaval Ferrer Malbec

$65.00

Btl Clos de la Tech P.Noir

$125.00

Btl Abstract Red Blend

$95.00

Btl Achaval Ferrer Quimera Malbec

$98.00

Btl Caymus Cab Svgn

$185.00

Btl Terlato P.Grigio

$55.00

Btl Whitehaven Svgn Blanc

$55.00

Btl Gavi de Gavi Villa Sparina

$65.00

Btl Livio Felluga P.Grigio

$75.00

Btl Cave de Lugny Chard

$65.00

Btl Laporte Sancerre

$85.00

Btl Ca Dei Frati Turbiana

$58.00

Btl Cloudy Bay Svgn Blanc

$90.00

Btl Stags Leap Karia Chard

$105.00

Btl Trimbach Riesling

$70.00

Btl Whispering Angel Rose

$70.00

Btl Fleurs de Prairie Rose

$55.00

Btl La Gioiosa Prosecco

$55.00

Btl Piper Heidsieck

$110.00

Btl Saracco Moscato

$60.00

Btl Veuve Clicquot Brut

$210.00

Btl Ferrari Brut Rose Spark

$210.00

Btl Charles Heidsieck

$150.00

Btl Luis Pomeri Spark

$110.00

Wine by Glass

Gl Bonanza Cab Svgn

$14.00

Gl Locations Red Blend

$14.00

Gl Lyric by Etude P.Noir

$15.00

Gl Achaval Ferrer Malbec

$14.00

Gl Terlato P.Grigio

$14.00

Gl Whitehaven Svgn Blanc

$15.00

Gl Cave de Lugny Chard

$15.00

Gl Laporte Sancerre

$19.00

Gl Fleurs de Prairie

$14.00

Gl La Gioiosa Prosecco

$14.00

Gl Saracco Moscato

$14.00

Gl Piper Heidsieck

$26.00

MERCHANDISE

Souvenirs

Cotton Tote

$22.00

Weather Resist Jacket - Men's

$40.00

Weather Resist Jacket - Ladie's

$40.00

Perth Stainless Bottle

$15.00

The Steal Umbrella

$20.00

Ceramic Mug

$10.00

Wave Cap

$20.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

701 S miami avenue room 360 Brickell City Center, Miami, FL 33131

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

MARABU Cuban Coal-Fired Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
701 S Miami Ave Brickell, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
Pubbelly - Sushi Brickell
orange starNo Reviews
701 S Miami Ave. Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
A Tribute to Tobacco Road by Kush
orange starNo Reviews
650 SOUTH MIAMI AVE. MIAMI, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
Kaori Modern Asian Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
871 South Miami Avenue Miami, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
Sushiato - Brickell
orange starNo Reviews
26 SW 8TH ST MIAMI, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
Pepito's Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
901 Brickell Plaza Miami, FL 33130
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
CVI.CHE 105 - CVI.CHE 105 Aventura Mall
orange star4.8 • 4,214
19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite 954 Aventura, FL 33180
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (249 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (57 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (357 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston