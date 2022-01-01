Café @ Palisades Tennis Club

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bottled Beer

Amstel

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Buena Veza

$5.00

Cider

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Daura - Gluten Free

$6.00

Estrella

$5.00

Guiness

$6.00

Heineken

$5.00

Ommission

$5.00

Sierra Nevada

$5.00

Stone

$6.00

Truly

$5.00

Call Liquor

Amaretto

$8.00

Baileys

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire Premium

$10.00

Bullet

$8.00

Bushmills

$8.00

Call Liquor

$7.00

Call Martini

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Effen

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Malibu

$7.00

Mount Gay

$8.00

Myers Rum

$8.00

Salted Caramel

$7.00

St. Germain

$9.00

Three Olives

$7.00

Titos

$8.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritzer

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Cadillac Margarita

$12.00

Cadillac Margarita Pitcher

$36.00

Call Liquor

$7.00

Call Martini

$9.00

Campari Spritz

$11.00

Cape Cod

$7.00

Car Bomb

$9.00

Cosmo

$8.00

Drink Special

Elder Collins

$13.00

Greyhound

$7.00

House Liquor

$6.00

House Margarita

$8.00

House Margarita Pitcher

$26.00

House Martini

$8.00

Kir Royal

$10.00

Long Island

$11.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Michelada

$7.00

Misc

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Negroni

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Paloma

$7.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Premium Bloody Mary

$10.00

Premium Liquor

$10.00

Premium Margarita

$10.00

Premium Margarita Pitcher

$32.00

Premium Martini

$11.00

Premium Shot

$9.00

Roest-a-Rita

$7.50

Speciality Mixed Drink

$9.00

Speciality Shot

$8.00

Terri's Tea

$8.00

White Russian

$9.00

Draft Beer

805

$6.00

Big Wave

$6.00

Big Wave - Pitcher

$14.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Coors Light - Pitcher

$12.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Mich Ultra - Pitcher

$12.00

Modelo

$6.00

Modelo - Pitcher

$14.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Modelo Negra - Pitcher

$14.00

Sculpin

$7.00

Sculpin - Pitcher

$20.00

Shock Top

$6.00

Shock Top - Pitcher

$14.00

Stella

$6.00

Stella - Pitcher

$14.00

House Liquor

Gin

$6.00

Rum

$6.00

Tequila

$6.00

Vodka

$6.00

Premium Liquor

Aperol

$10.00

Basil Haydens

$10.00

Bushmill 10 yr

$12.00

Campari

$10.00

Disaronno

$10.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Dulce Vida

$9.00

Eagle Rare

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Herradura

$9.00

Herradura Añejo

$11.00

Larceny

$9.00

Otaca

$11.00

Premium Liquor

$9.00

Premium Martini

$11.00

Single Barrel Jack

$9.00

Tangqueray

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Scotch

12 Year

$14.00

18 Year

$20.00

Soft Drinks

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Juice

$3.00

Pellegrino

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Water

$1.00

Tip

Add Tip

Wine

Arrowwood - Bottle

$35.00

Arrowwood - Glass

$10.00

Kendall Jackson - Bottle

$35.00

Kendall Jackson - Glass

$10.00

Levendi (Cab) - Bottle

$40.00

Levendi (Cab) - Glass

$12.00

Spanish Quarter Tempranillo - Glass

$8.00

Spanish Quarter Tempranillo - Bottle

$25.00

Prosecco

$9.00

Piper Sonoma - Glass

$8.00

Piper Sonoma - Bottle

$28.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Zonin Prosecco

$10.00

Artesa - Bottle

$28.00

Artesa - Glass

$8.00

Levendi (Chard) - Glass

$9.00

Levendi (Chard)- Bottle

$32.00

Sonoma Cutrer - Bottle

$28.00

Sonoma Cutrer - Glass

$8.00

Montepulciano d’Abruzzo (Bottle)

$32.00

Montepulciano d’Abruzzo (Glass)

$9.00

Verdicchio dei Castelli (Glass)

$8.00

Verdicchio dei Castelli (Bottle)

$30.00

One Hope - Glass

$7.00

One Hope - Bottle

$20.00

Sauvignon Blanc - BTG Henri Lurton

$14.00

Sauvignon Blanc - Bottle Henri Lurton

$32.00

Ocho Rose - BTG Bruma

$10.00

Ocho Rose - Bottle Bruma

$32.00

Barbera - BTG Bruma

$10.00

Barbera - Bottle Bruma

$32.00

Chard/Vermentino - BTG Casa Magoni

$12.00

Chard/Vermentino - Bottle Casa Magoni

$28.00

Pionero Blanco - BTG Pala Fox

$14.00

Pionero Blanco - Bottle Pala Fox

$32.00

Cabernet - BTG Surco 2,7

$14.00

Cabernet - Bottle Surco 2,7

$32.00

O Positivo - BTG Solar Fortun

$14.00

O Positivo - Bottle Solar Fortun

$38.00

Nebbiolo - BTG Henri Lurton

$14.00

Nebbiolo - Bottle Henri Lurton

$38.00

Santa Margherita - Glass

$9.00

Santa Margherita - Bottle

$30.00

Elkhorn 777 Pinot Noir - Bottle

$32.00

Artesa Pinot Noir - Glass

$8.00

Elkhorn 777 Pinot Noir - Bottle

$32.00

Elkhorn 777 - Glass

$9.00

Murphy Goode - Glass

$7.00

Murphy Goode - Bottle

$20.00

Boogle - Glass

$7.00

Boogle - Bottle

$20.00

Miraval - Bottle

$28.00

Miraval - Glass

$8.00

Scarpetta - Bottle

$30.00

Scarpetta - Glass

$9.00

Murphy Goode - Glass

$7.00

Murphy Goode - Bottle

$20.00

Kim Crawford - Glass

$8.00

Kim Crawford - Bottle

$28.00

Add-Ons

Bump Up

$3.00

Clamato

$2.00

Juice

$0.50

Up Charge

$1.00

Spicy

$1.00

Breakfast

Lavender Buttermilk Pancakes with Bacon and Whipped Cream

$9.95

Specials

Chicken Coq au Vin with Pappardelle or Mashed Potatoes

$13.95

Gumbo with Chicken, Sausages, Shrimp, Green Bell Peppers, Onions, Celery, and Okra

$12.95

Butternut Squash Risotto with Parmesan

$8.95

Beef Bolognese with Tagliolini Pasta

$11.95

Mushroom Bolognese with Pappardelle Pasta

$9.95

Roasted Vegetable Quiche with Mixed Greens Salad

$9.95

Salads

Arugula Salad with Quinoa, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Red Onions, Feta Cheese and Balsamic Dressing

$7.95

Spinach and Cheese Tortellini Salad with Red Onions, Basil, Feta Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, and Balsamic Dressing

$8.95

LATE FEE

LATE FEE

$25.00

LOCKER RENTAL

YEARLY LOCKER RENTAL

$99.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a quick service café housed within the Palisades Tennis Club - a private athletic club (formerly known as the John Wayne Tennis Club) which has been in operation since 1974.

Website

Location

1171 Jamboree Rd, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Directions

Gallery
Palisades Tennis Club image
Palisades Tennis Club image

