Restaurant info

Tienes Chispa? If you want to find joy and excitement, come join us at Cala Millor where we celebrate life through delicious Spanish cuisine. We invite you to share in Cala Millor’s passion for food and culture because after all, life is better when shared among friends and family. Who are we? We are a renowned Spanish artesian bakery. We make fresh daily baked elaborate pastries and our famous Mallorca “ensaimadas”. We also have traditional desserts alongside a market full of products made in Spain. We are also a full service restaurant offering breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner menus with only the very best quality ingredients. But above all CalaMillor is a taste of modern Spanish cuisine. We thank you for the warm welcome we have received in this community and invite you to come dine with us and make new memories together. Que vivan la gente con Chispa!