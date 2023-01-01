Camila's Mexican Restaurant - Blanco 21510 Blanco Road

Main picView gallery

Camila's Mexican Restaurant - Blanco

No reviews yet

21510 Blanco Road

San Antonio, TX 78260

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Drinks Menu

Non-Alc Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.55

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Coffee

$2.55

16oz

Glass Orange Fanta

$2.95

Large Agua Fresca

$3.55

32oz. No refills

Large Fountain Dink

$2.55

32oz

Large Iced Tea

$2.55

32oz

Mexican Coke

$2.95

Milk - 16oz

$2.55

16oz

Orange Juice

$2.55

Plastic Bottle

$2.65

Sm. Agua Fresca

$2.55

16oz No refills

Small Fountain Drink

$1.75

16oz

Small Iced Tea

$1.75

16oz

To-Go Cup

$0.39

Water

Cocktails

Micheladas

$8.95

8oz Margarita (Dine In Only)

$5.95

16oz Margarita

$8.95

32oz Margarita (Togo Only)

$16.95

Top Shelf Rocks Margarita

$8.50+

Mimosa Single

$5.00

Mimosa Carafe

$26.00

Single Shots

Beer

Coors Light

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Heineken

$3.50

Mich Ultra

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Shiner Bock

$3.50

Modelo Negro

$4.50

Dos Equis XX

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.50

Corona

$4.50

Victoria

$4.50

Food Menu

Breakfast Tacos

-----------------

Avocado Only Taco

$2.25

Bacon & Egg

$1.95

Bacon Only Taco

$1.95

Bean & Bacon

$1.95

Bean & Cheese

$1.75

Bean & Egg

$1.95

Bean Only

$1.95

Bean & Rice

$1.95

Chicharron

$2.95

Chicharron w/Egg

$3.25

Chilaquiles

$1.95

Eggs, pico de gallo, chips & cheese

Choriquiles

$2.95

Eggs, pico de gallo, chips, cheese & chorizo

Chorizo & Bean

$1.95

Chorizo & Egg

$1.95

Chorizo & Potatos

$1.95

Country Sausage Only Taco

$3.25

Country & Bean

$3.25

Country & Egg

$3.25

Country & Poatato

$3.25

Country Ranchero

$3.25

Cpuntry Sausage mixed with salsa ranchera

Egg a la Mexicana

$1.95

Egg mixed with pico de gallo

Ham & Egg

$1.95

Machacado

$3.25

Shredded dry beed, egg & pico de gallo

Migas

$1.95

Eggs, chips & cheese

Nopalitos Only

$2.55

Nopalitos & Egg

$2.55

Nopalitos a la Mexicana

$2.55

Nopales mixed w/ pico de gallo

Potato Only Taco

$1.95

Potato & Bacon

$1.95

Potato & Bean

$1.95

Potato & Cheese

$1.95

Papa Ranchera

$1.95

Papa a la Mexicana

$2.25

Potatos mixed with pico de gallo

Potato & Egg

$1.95

Meat Tacos

-----------------

Al Pastor

$3.95

Asada

$3.95

Asada a la Mex

$3.95

Barbacoa

$3.95

Plain, meat only

Carne de P. En Chile C.

$3.95

Carne Guisada

$3.95

Fajita - Chicken

$3.95

Grilled with bell peppers & onions

Fajita - Beef

$3.95

Grilled with bell peppers & onions

Porkchop Only Taco

$3.95

Picadillo

$3.25

Pollo Guisado

$3.25

Picadillo

$3.25

Breakfast Plates

Barbacoa & Eggs

$10.25

Served with beans, potatos and two tortillas

Chilaquiles Plate

$7.55

Eggs, pico, chips and cheese. Served with beans, potatos and two tortillas.

Choriquiles Plate

$8.25

Eggs, pico, chips, cheese and chorizo. Served with beans, potatos and two tortillas.

Chorizo & Egg Plate

$8.75

Served with beans, potatos and two tortillas

Country & Egg Plate

$9.75

Served with beans, potatos and two tortillas

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$8.75

Served with beans, potatos and two tortillas

Huevos a la Mexicana Plate

$7.55

Served with beans, potatos and two tortillas

Huevos Divorciados

$7.95

One egg topped w/ red sause and one topped with green sauce. Served with beans, potatos and two tortillas

Huevos Rancheros

$7.55

Two eggs topped with salsa ranchera. Served with breakfast potatoes, beans, and two tortillas.

Machacado & Eggs Plate

$8.55

Scrambled eggs mixed with shredded, dried beef, and pico de gallo. Served with breakfast potatoes, beans, and two tortillas.

Meat Lovers

$10.55

Bacon, country sausage, ham, two eggs cooked to your liking, and two small pancakes.

Migas Plate

$7.55

Scrambled eggs mixed with tortillas chips and topped with melted cheese. Served with breakfast potatoes, beans, and two tortillas.

Oatmeal

$4.75

Served with a side of white toast.

Omelette a la Mexicana

$8.75

Scrambled egg omelette filled with pico de gallo topped with melted cheese.Served with breakfast potatoes, beans, and two tortillas.

Pancake Special

$8.95

Two pancakes, two eggs, and your choice of bacon or ham.

Pancake Triple

$5.85

Pork Chop & Eggs

$10.25

Two eggs cooked to your liking with a grilled pork chop. Served with breakfast potatoes, beans, and two tortillas.

1 Pancake

$1.95

2 Pancakes

$3.85

Egg a la Cart

$1.55

Burritos & Tortas

Breakfast Burrito

$6.25

Choose 3 ingridients. Additional items, extra charge.

Breakfast Torta

$6.25

Choose 3 ingridients. Additional items, extra charge.

Lunch Burrito

$8.25

Comes with rice and beans inside, and your choice of meat

Lunch Torta

$8.25

Comes with lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayonnaise, and your choice of meat

Appetizers

Chips Before 11AM

$1.99

Queso Dip

$5.25

Guacamole Side - Appetizer

$5.25

Choose a Size

Botana Special

$11.95

Bean and cheese nachos, two flautas, and quesadillas. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and jalapeños. Add fajitas to nachos or quesadilla for extra charge.

Combo Camilas

$9.95

One cheese enchilada, one chalupa, and one puffy taco.

Fajita Nachos

$11.95

Served with guacamole, sour cream, and jalapeños.

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$9.95

Served with guacamole, sour cream, and jalapeños.

Queso Flameado

$9.75

Melted Monterey Jack cheese topped with chorizo. Served with six tortillas.

1/2 Order of Fajita Nachos

$7.25

1/2 Order of Bean & Cheese Nachos

$5.95

Lunch & Dinner Plates

#1 - Enchiladas

$10.55

Three cheese, beef, or chicken enchiladas, with a side of lettuce and tomato. Served with rice, beans, and two tortillas.

#2- Enchiladas Verdes

$10.75

Three chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce, with a side of lettuce and tomato. Served with rice, beans, and two tortillas.

#3 - Big Quesadilla

$11.75

Large flour tortilla filled with cheese and beef or chicken fajitas, with a side of guacamole salad and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

#4- Crispy Tacos

$10.55

Three ground beef or shredded chicken tacos topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

#5- Enchiladas Rancheras

$10.55

Three chicken or beef enchiladas topped with red salsa ranchera, and white cheese with a side of lettuce and tomato. Served with rice and beans.

#6- Big Burrito

$11.55

Beef or chicken with rice and beans inside topped with either red gravy or quest dip. Served with guacamole salad and sour cream on the side.

#7- Chalupas

$10.55

Two chalupas topped with beans, shredded chicken or picadillo, lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

#8 - Puffy Tacos

$10.55

Two beef or chicken puffy tacos topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

#9- Mini Tacos

$11.75

Four asada or al pastor mini tacos served with charro beans, cilantro, and onions (fresh and grilled).

#10 - Porkchops

$10.75

Two pork chops with a side of lettuce and tomato. Served with rice, beans, and two tortillas.

#11- Asada a la Mexicana

$12.25

Asada grilled with pico de gallo, served with guacamole salad, rice, beans, and two tortillas.

#12- Gorditas

$10.95

Two beef or chicken Gorditas filled with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

#13- Carne Guisada

$11.95

Tender seasoned beef tips in gravy served with salad, rice, beans, and two tortillas.

#14- Milanesa

$11.95

Breaded beef steak, served with fried potatoes, guacamole salad, rice, borracho beans, and two tortillas.

#15- Flautas

$11.25

Three flautas served with guacamole, sour cream, salad, rice, and beans.

#16 - Fajitas

$14.95

Your choice of beef or chicken, served with borracho beans, guacamole salad, rice, beans, and two tortillas.

#17 - Deluxe Combo

$12.95

Carne asada, two cheese enchiladas, one (beef or chicken) puffy taco, and guacamole salad. Served with rice, beans, and two tortillas.

#18 - Mexican Combo

$12.55

Two cheese enchiladas, one pork tamale, one (beef or chicken) puffy taco with lettuce and tomato. Served with rice, beans, and two tortillas.

#19 - Enchiladas & Carne Guisada Combo

$12.95

Two cheese enchiladas and a portion of carne guisada. Served with lettuce and tomato, rice, beans, and two tortillas.

#20- Enchiladas & Fajitas

$14.75

Two cheese enchiladas and your choice of beef or chicken fajitas with guacamole salad. Served with rice, beans, and two tortillas.

#21 - Parrillada For Two

$19.55

Plate for two. Beef or chicken fajitas with grilled shrimp and country sausage. Served with two cheese enchiladas, guacamole salad, rice, beans, and flour tortillas.

#22 - Chile Relleno

$11.95

Your choice of beef or cheese, topped with salsa ranchera and melted cheese. Served with a side of lettuce and tomato, rice, beans, and two tortillas.

#23 - Enchiladas en Mole

$10.95

Three white meat chicken enchiladas topped with mole sauce and white cheese. Served with a side of lettuce and tomato, rice, beans, and two tortillas.

#24 - Carne de Puerco en Chile Colorado

$11.25

Served with lettuce and tomato, rice, beans, and two tortillas.

#25 - Taco Salad

$11.25

Your choice of beef or chicken, served on a bed of lettuce, with tomato, guacamole, and sour cream in our fresh tortilla bowl.

#26 - Camilas Bowl

$11.25

Borracho beans, rice, your choice of meat topped with guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with two tortillas.

#27 - Burrito Mar & Tierra

$12.25

Large burrito with shrimp, beef or chicken fajita, rice and beans inside. Served with guacamole salad and sour cream on the side. No substitutions.

#28 - Tex-Mex Combo

$10.95

Two cheese, beef, or chicken enchiladas, and one beef or chicken crispy taco. Served with a side of lettuce and tomato, rice beans, and two tortillas.

Soups

Small Menudo

$8.95

Served with cilantro, onions, and two tortillas.

Large Menudo

$11.55

Served with cilantro, onions, and two tortillas.

Small Tortilla Soup

$8.95

Chicken breast with carrots, zucchini, potatoes, cabbage, white cheese, and rise inside. Served with tortillas chips and avocado slices on the side.

Large Tortilla Soup

$11.55

Chicken breast with carrots, zucchini, potatoes, cabbage, white cheese, and rise inside. Served with tortillas chips and avocado slices on the side.

Caldo de Pollo

$11.55

Chicken breast served with carrots, zucchini, potatoes, cabbage, and rice inside.

Caldo de Res

$11.55

Served with carrots, zucchini, potatoes, cabbage, and rice on the side.

Childrens Plates

Kids Enchilada Plate

$6.25

One cheese enchilada, served with rice, beans, and two tortillas.

Kids Quesadilla Plate

$6.25

One single tortilla quesadilla served with rice and beans. Add fajitas to quesadilla for an additional charge.

Kids Crispy Taco Plate

$6.25

One beef or shredded chicken, served with rice and beans.

Chicken Tenders

$6.25

Served with French fries.

Family Orders

Fajita Family Order

$30.99

1 lb. of beef, chicken, or mix fajitas, 16oz. of borracho beans, and rice. Comes with guacamole salad, six tortillas, chips and salsa.

Barbacoa Family Order

$22.99

1 lb. of fresh, all meat barbacoa, 16oz of refried beans, 16oz of potatoes, 6 tortillas, cilantro, and onions.

Fajitas by the Pound

$21.99

Barbacoa by the Pound

$14.99

Comes with cilantro, and onions only.

Seafood

Fried Fish Plate

$9.75

Two breaded and fried tilapia filets, served with French fries, rice, toast, pickles, and a side of tarter sauce.

Small Shrimp Cocktail

$9.55

Served in our delicious Mexican style cocktail sauce, pico de gallo, avocado slices, and crackers on the side.

Large Shrimp Cocktail

$12.55

Served in our delicious Mexican style cocktail sauce, pico de gallo, avocado slices, and crackers on the side.

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$8.25

Comes with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, pickles and mustard. Served with French fries.

Order of French Fires

$3.45

A la Carte

Bean & Cheese Chalupa a la Cart

$2.55

Chile Relleno a la Cart

$5.25

Filled with beef or cheese

Crispy Taco a la Cart

$2.99

Egg a la Cart

$1.55

Enchilada a la Cart

$2.25

Enchilada Ranchera a la Cart

$2.55

Enchilada Verde a la Cart

$2.55

Flauta a la Cart

$2.25

Gordita a la Cart

$2.99

Beef or chicken

Large Quesadilla a la Cart

$3.55

Mini Taco a la Cart

$2.75

Mole Enchilada a la Cart

$2.55

Chalupa a la Cart

$3.25

Puffy a la Cart

$2.99

Small Quesdailla a la Cart

$2.25

Tamal a la Cart

$1.75

DINE IN - Side Orders

Avocado Side

Choose a Size

Borracho Beans

$2.95+

8oz

Breakfast Potatoes

$2.25

8oz

Chile Toreado

$0.95

Fresh Jalapeno

Choose a Size

Guacamole Side

Choose a Size

Nopalitos

$3.65

8oz

Order of Limes (3)

$0.39

Order of Toast

$1.50

Order Pan de Torta

$2.00

Pickled Jalapenos

Choose a Size

Pico de Gallo

Choose a Size

Refried Beans

$2.25

8oz

Rice

$2.25

Salsa Ranchera

$2.95

8oz

Shredded Y. Cheese

Choose a Size

Side Country a la Mex

$2.95

Side of Bacon

$1.50

2 Strips

Side of Chopped Tomato

Choose a Size

Side of Cilantro

Choose a Size

Side of Country Sausage

$1.75

8oz

Side of Fresh Onions

Choose a Size

Side of Grilled Onions

$1.95

8oz

Side of Ham

$1.50

Side of Lettuce

$1.25

Sour Cream

Choose a Size

Tortilla Order

Choose Quantity

TO GO - Side Orders

Avocado Side

$0.75+

Bag of Chips

$1.95+

Borracho Beans

$2.95+

Breakfast Potatoes

$2.25+

Chile Toreado

$0.95

Chips & Guac ToGO

$6.25+

Chooze a Size

Chips & Queso ToGO

$6.25+

Chooze a Size

Chips & Salsa ToGO

Chopped Tomato

$0.49+

Cilantro Side

$0.49+

Fresh Jalapeno Side

$0.49+

Guacamole

$0.75+

Nopalitos Side

$3.65+

Order of Limes (3)

$0.39

Order of Toast

$1.50

Order Pan de Torta

$2.00

Pickled Jalapenos Side

$0.49+

Refried Beans

$2.25+

Rice

$2.25+

Salsa Order

$0.49+

Salsa Quemada

$0.75+

Salsa Ranchera

$0.75+

SD-Chopped Onion

$0.49+

SD-Pico de G.

$0.49+

Shredded Cheddar Cheese

$0.49+

Side of Bacon

$1.50

2 Strips

Side of Country Sausage

$1.75

8oz

Side of Grilled Onions

$1.95

8oz

Side of Ham

$1.50

Side Of Lettuce

$1.25+

Sour Cream

$0.49+

Tortilla Order

Choose Quantity

Tortilla Order

Choose Quantity

Desserts

Tres Leches

$5.55

Cuatro Leches

$5.55

Flan

$5.55

Milkyway Chocolate Cake

$5.55

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.55

Chocolate Cheesecake

$5.55

Candy

$2.25

Cookies

$3.25

TOGO Options

Red Salsa

Green Salsa

Red & Green Salsa

Salsa Quemada

$0.49+

Yes Plasticware

NO Plasticware

NO Salsa

Extra Salsa

$0.20

Off-Menu Items

Bacon & Egg Plate

$7.95

Mixed bacon & eggs, served with beans, potatos & two tortillas

Barbacoa Lunch Plate

$11.25

Bean & Egg Plate

Chicken Mole Plate

$11.25

Fiesta Enchiladas Plate

$10.75

Nopalitos Breakfast Plate

$8.85

Picadillo Lunch Plate

$9.85

Tamal (3) Lunch Plate

$8.95

Daily Specials

Monday Specials

Huevos Rancheros SP

$7.55

Two eggs topped with salsa ranchera. Served with breakfast potatoes, beans, and two tortillas.

#24 - Carne de Puerco en Chile Colorado SP

$11.25

Served with lettuce and tomato, rice, beans, and two tortillas.

Fiesta Enchiladas SP

$10.75

#2- Enchiladas Verdes SP

$10.75

Three chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce, with a side of lettuce and tomato. Served with rice, beans, and two tortillas.

Tuesday Specials

Omelette a la Mexicana SP

$8.75

Scrambled egg omelette filled with pico de gallo topped with melted cheese.Served with breakfast potatoes, beans, and two tortillas.

#2- Enchiladas Verdes SP

$10.75

Three chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce, with a side of lettuce and tomato. Served with rice, beans, and two tortillas.

#12- Gorditas SP

$10.95

Two beef or chicken Gorditas filled with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

MIX Fajitas Special

$14.95

Wednesday Specials

Huevos Divorciados SP

$7.95

One egg topped w/ red sause and one topped with green sauce. Served with beans, potatos and two tortillas

Fideo

$7.99

Flauta Special

$7.99

#11- Asada a la Mexicana SP

$12.25

Asada grilled with pico de gallo, served with guacamole salad, rice, beans, and two tortillas.

Thursday Specials

Pork Chop & Eggs SP

$10.25

Two eggs cooked to your liking with a grilled pork chop. Served with breakfast potatoes, beans, and two tortillas.

#4- Crispy Tacos SP

$10.55

Three ground beef or shredded chicken tacos topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Chicken Mole SP

$11.25

Flauta Special

$7.99

Friday Specials

Choriquiles Plate SP

$8.25

Eggs, pico, chips, cheese and chorizo. Served with beans, potatos and two tortillas.

#22 - Chile Relleno SP

$11.95

Your choice of beef or cheese, topped with salsa ranchera and melted cheese. Served with a side of lettuce and tomato, rice, beans, and two tortillas.

Enchiladas Poblanas

$7.99

Fried Fish Plate SP

$9.75

Two breaded and fried tilapia filets, served with French fries, rice, toast, pickles, and a side of tarter sauce.

Shrimp Taco Special

$8.99

#28 - Tex-Mex Combo

$10.95

Two cheese, beef, or chicken enchiladas, and one beef or chicken crispy taco. Served with a side of lettuce and tomato, rice beans, and two tortillas.

12 Taco Special

Ham & Egg Taco

$1.95

12 Taco Special

$15.99

Catering

Meat Portions

Carne de Puerco en Chile Colorado

$5.55+

Chicharron

$4.25+

Carne Guisada

$5.55+

Picadillo

$4.55+

Pollo Guisado

$4.55+

Sides Portions

Rice - Catering

$2.25+

Refried Beans - Catering

$2.25+

Borracho Beans - Catering

$2.95+

Guacamole

$0.75+

Sour Cream

$0.49+

Group Meals

Chalupa Group Meal - Beef/Chicken

$55.55+

Includes ingredients to make crispy tacos, rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, and chips & salsa. 2 chalupas per person.

Crispy Taco Group Meal

$55.55+

Includes ingredients to make crispy tacos, rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, and chips & salsa. 2 tacos per person.

Enchilada Group Meal

$55.55+

Includes ingredients to make crispy tacos, rice, refried beans, guacamole, and chips & salsa. 2 enchiladas per person.

Fajitas Group Meal

$65.95+

Fajitas grilled with bell pepper & onions. Includes rice, borracho beans, tortillas, homemade guacamole, sour cream, and chips & salsa.

Flauta Group Meal

$55.55+

Includes rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, and chips & salsa. 2 flautas per person.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

21510 Blanco Road, San Antonio, TX 78260

Main pic

