The Campus Lounge

Order Again

APPETIZERS

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

*GF* Refill of Chips or Salsa $1 each

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Served with Carrots & Celery. Ranch or Blue Cheese. One or Sauce or Dry Rub included

Cauliflower Wings

$16.00

Served with Carrots & Celery. Ranch or Blue Cheese. One Sauce Or Dry Rub included.

Poutine

$13.00

French Fries & Cheese Curds. Choice of Pork Green Chili, Vegetarian Green Chili or Mushroom Gravy

Nachos Libre

$14.00

Artichoke Dip

$15.00

*GF* Served with Carrots, Celery & Garlic Toast Points

Smoked Pork Fries

$13.00

Campus Queso

$14.00

Chip Refill

$1.00

Salsa Refill

$1.00

SANDWICH

Campus Burger

$16.00

*GF* House Sauce, American Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickle on a Brioche Bun. With a Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Topper. Choice of Tots or Fries. Substitute Any Other Side +2

El Gringo Burger

$20.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

*GF* Crispy or Grilled. With Iceberg Lettuce, Pickles & Garlic Aioli on a Brioche a Bun. Choice of Tots or Fries. Substitute Any Other Side +2

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Brisket French Dip

$16.00

Blknd Salmon Sand

$17.00

Garden Burger

$14.00

Fried Quinoa & Pinto Bean Patty, Feta, Tabbouleh, Avocado & Garlic Aioli on a Brioche Bun. Choice of Tots or Fries. Substitute Any Other Side +2

Chicken Jerk Wrap

$15.00

Grilled Chicken or Smoked Tofu, Jicama Slaw, Mixed Greens & Mango Chutney in a Flour Tortilla. Choice of Tots or Fries. Substitute Any Other Side +2

Tofu Jerk Wrap

$15.00

MAINS

Barbacoa Burrito

$16.00

Shredded Beef, Chipotle Black Beans, Cilantro Lime Rice, Pico & Cheese. in Smothered in Red Guajillo Sauce or Green Chili

Chile Relleno

$16.00

Crispy Poblano Pepper stuffed with Cheese & served with Chipotle Black Beans & Cilantro Lime Rice. Choice of Red Guajillo Sauce or Green Chili

Fajitas Beef

$24.00

Fajitas Chx

$24.00

Fajitas Mush

$24.00

Meatloaf

$17.00

Served with Texas Toast & Mashed Potatoes with Gravy.

Fry Bread Tacos

$16.00

STEAK

Filet

$28.00

8oz. Choice of Chimichurri or Campus Steak Sauce. Served with Texas Toast, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy with Choice of Side Add Demi Glaze or Blue Cheese Crumbles for 2

Ribeye

$29.00

10oz. Choice of Chimichurri or Campus Steak Sauce. Served with Texas Toast, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy with Choice of Side Add Demi Glaze or Blue Cheese Crumbles for 2

T Bone

$30.00

14oz. Choice of Chimichurri or Campus Steak Sauce. Served with Texas Toast, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy with Choice of Side Add Demi Glaze or Blue Cheese Crumbles for 2

SALADS

Farmers Salad

$14.00

*GF* Mixed Greens, Hardboiled Egg, Cornbread Croutons, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Blue Cheese Crumbles & Bacon Vinaigrette. Add Salmon* or Chicken 6 Add Filet* 12

Wedge Salad

$14.00

*GF* Crispy Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion & Blue Cheese Crumbles with Blue Cheese Dressing over Iceberg Lettuce. Add Salmon* or Chicken 6 Add Filet* 12

Kale Caesar

$14.00

*GF* Baby Kale, House Croutons, Parmesan & Lemon. Add Salmon* or Chicken 6 Add Filet* 12

Watermelon Feta

$14.00

Add Salmon* or Chicken 6 Add Filet* 12

Salad Bar - Small

$4.00

Add Salmon* or Chicken 6 Add Filet* 12

Salad Bar - Large

$10.00

Add Salmon* or Chicken 6 Add Filet* 12

House SD Salad

$5.00

*GF* Mixed Greens, Carrot, Cucumber, Tomato, Black Olive & House Croutons. Add Salmon* or Chicken 6 Add Filet* 12

Large House Salad

$11.00

SOUPS

Bowl Green Chile

$9.00

Cup Green Chile

$5.00

Bowl Soup of Day

$9.00

Cup Soup of Day

$5.00

Bowl Veg Chile

$9.00

Cup Veg Chile

$5.00

SIDES

SD French Fries

$5.00

SD Tots

$5.00

SD Sweet Fries

$6.00

SD Onion Rings

$6.00

SD Sauce

SD Protein

Carrots/Celery

$2.00

Chip Refill

$1.00

Salsa Refill

$1.00

SD Green Chile

$2.00

SD Bacon Blue Chz Mushrooms

$7.00

SD Truffle Potatoes

$7.00

SD Broccolini

$6.00

SD Calabacitas

$6.00

SD Cornbread

$4.00

SD Mashed & Gravy

$6.00

SD Rice & Beans

$6.00

SD Rice

$2.50

SD Beans

$2.50

SD Texas Toast

$2.00

SD Toast Points

$2.00

SD Tortillas

Jalapeno Topper

$2.00

SD Queso

$3.00

SD Guacamole

$4.00

SD Avacado

$2.00

1 SD Chile Relleno

$7.00

KIDS

Kid Grilled Chz

$8.00

Choice of Tots or Fries.

Kids Burger

$8.00

Choice of Tots or Fries.

Kids Chx Tend

$8.00

Choice of Tots or Fries.

DESSERTS

Ice Cream Float

$7.00

Rocky Mountain Soda with choice of Chocolate, Vanilla or Strawberry Ice Cream

Milkshake

$8.00

Chocolate, Vanilla or Strawberry Add Fruity Pebbles, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs or Apple Jacks +2

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

SPECIALS

*THURS* Fish & Chips

$16.00

*FRIDAY* Prime Rib

$26.00

*SAT* Chicken Fried Steak

$16.00

*SUN* Chef's Choice

$20.00

DAILY Special

$16.00

# of Wings

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Taco

Chips and Salsa

$2.00

Pacifico

$4.00

Espolon

$5.00

SD Taco Options

ON Taco Options

AYCE Crab

$40.00

Single Crab Order

$24.00

Crab Refil

SD Artichoke

$3.00

Single Dinner

$33.00

Couple Dinner

$60.00

Pumpkin Chzcake

$30.00+

EXTRA Sides

BRUNCH ENTREES

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00+

Scrambled eggs and tater tots smothered in green chile, cheese and pico de gallo. Choice of ham, bacon, chorizo or sausage.

The Cure

$14.00

Fried egg, sausage patty, tomato, American cheese, tater tots, and brown gravy on an everything bagel.

Chicken & Donuts

$17.00

Fried chicken breast, glazed donuts & 2 eggs over easy. Served with honey jalapeño jam

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Avocado, hardboiled egg, red onion, greens and everything bagel seasoning on multigrain bread.

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$16.00

House Smoked Salmon, Caper Cream Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Mixed Greens on an Everything Bagel. Served with Tots

Steak & Eggs

$26.00

*GF* Ribeye, Over Easy Eggs, Tater Tots & Texas Toast

Hangover Skillet

$14.00

Choice of Ham or Bacon with Tater Tots & Scrambled Eggs. Smothered in Pork Green Chili & Cheese. Topped with Avocado

Breakfast Tacos

$13.00

Three flour tortillas with scrambled eggs. Your choice of chorizo or mushroom. Topped with cheese, pico de gallo. Side of tater tots.

BRUNCH SIDES

SD Bacon

$2.00

SD Donut Holes

$3.00

SD (1 ) Egg

$1.00

SD (2 ) Egg

$2.00

SD Fruit

$3.00

SD Ham

$2.50

SD Veg Sausage

$4.00

SD Toast

$1.00

SD Barbacoa

$6.00

SD Sausage

$4.00

SD Chorizo

$4.00

SD Pulled Pork

$4.00

SD Avacado

$2.00

VODKA

Well Vodka

$6.50

Absolut

$8.00

Breck Espresso Vodka

$10.00

Chopin

$10.00

Deep Eddy

$7.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Pickle Vodka

$7.00

Titos Vodka

$9.00

DBL Well Vodka

$12.00

DBL Absolut

$15.00

DBL Absolute Strawberry

$15.00

DBL Absolut Apple

$15.00

DBL Absolute Pear

$15.00

DBL Absolute Mand

$15.00

DBL Absolute Raz

$15.00

DBL Absolute Vanilla

$15.00

DBL Breck Espresso Vodka

$19.00

DBL Deep Eddy Cran

$13.00

DBL Deep Eddy GF

$13.00

DBL Deep Eddy Lemon

$13.00

DBL Deep Eddy Lime

$13.00

DBL Deep Eddy Peach

$13.00

DBL Deep Eddy TEA

$13.00

DBL Grey Goose

$21.00

DBL Ketel One

$19.00

DBL Ketel Cucumber

$17.00

DBL Pickle Vodka

$13.00

DBL Titos Vodka

$17.00

DBL Chopin

$19.00

GIN

Well Gin

$6.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Family Jones Gin

$9.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Monkey 47

$14.00

Roku Gin

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Woody Creek Gin

$9.00

DBL Well

$12.00

DBL Beefeater

$15.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$15.00

DBL Hendricks

$19.00

DBL Tanqueray

$15.00

DBL Family Jones Gin

$17.00

DBL Monkey 47

$27.00

DBL Roku Gin

$15.00

DBL Woody Creek Gin

$17.00

DBL Well Rum

$12.00

DBL Bacardi

$13.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$12.00

DBL Gosling'S

$13.00

DBL Malibu

$11.00

DBL Breck Spiced Rum

$17.00

DBL Kraken Rum

$11.00

DBL Pyrat

$13.00

DBL Sailor Jerry

$13.00

DBL Real McCoy 5yr

$17.00

RUM

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Cruzan Black Cherry

$7.00

Breck Spiced Rum

$9.00

Cihuatan

$7.00

Goslings

$7.00

Real McCoy 5yr

$9.00

Sailor Jerry

$7.00

Rumhaven

$6.00

DBL Well Rum

$12.00

DBL Bacardi

$13.00

DBL Gosling'S

$13.00

DBL Breck Spiced Rum

$17.00

DBL Sailor Jerry

$13.00

DBL Real McCoy 5yr

$17.00

TEQUILA

Well Tequila

$6.00

1800

$7.00

Altos RP

$9.00

Altos SV

$7.00

Calirosa

$15.00

Calirosa Rose

$12.00

Casamigos RP

$13.00

Casamigos SV

$11.00

Clase Azul

$25.00

Don Jujlio RP

$13.00

Espolon RP

$8.00

Hornitos RP

$10.00

Hornitos SV

$8.00

Milagro

$8.00

Tanteo Chipotle

$8.00

Tanteo Jalapeno

$8.00

Tres Gen AJ

$14.00

Tres Gen RP

$12.00

Tres Gen SV

$10.00

Vecinos Mezcal

$9.00

DBL Well Tequila

$12.00

DBL Altos RP

$17.00

DBL Altos SV

$13.00

DBL Casamigos RP

$25.00

DBL Casamigos SV

$21.00

DBL Clase Azul

$49.00

DBL Don Jujlio RP

$25.00

DBL Espolon RP

$15.00

DBL Tres Gen SV

$19.00

DBL Milagro

$15.00

DBL Vecinos Mezcal

$17.00

DBL Tanteo Jalapeno

$15.00

DBL Calirosa

$29.00

DBL Hornitos SV

$15.00

DBL Hornitos RP

$19.00

DBL Tres Gen RP

$23.00

DBL Tres Gen AJ

$27.00

DBL Tanteo Chipotle

$15.00

WHISKEY

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Crown

$9.00

Eagle Rare

$9.00

Fireball

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$8.00

Jamo Cask IPA

$8.00

Jamo Cask Stout

$8.00

Jamo Cold Brew

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Laws Rye

$8.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Pendleton Whiskey

$7.00

Redemption Rye

$8.00

Screwball PB

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Stranahan's

$10.00

Sweetens Cove

$14.00

Tin Cup Bourbon

$9.00

Tin Cup Rye

$10.00

Tullamore DEW

$9.00

Wild Turkey Rye

$7.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$12.00

DBL Black Barrel

$16.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$29.00

DBL Crown

$17.00

DBL Eagle Rare

$17.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$17.00

DBL Jameson

$15.00

DBL Jim Beam

$15.00

DBL Jack Fire

$14.00

DBL Jameson Black Barrel

$15.00

DBL Jamo Cask IPA

$15.00

DBL Jamo Cask Stout

$15.00

DBL Jamo Cold Brew

$15.00

DBL Laws Bourbon

$25.00

DBL Makers Mark

$17.00

DBL Redemption Rye

$15.00

DBL Screwball PB

$13.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$15.00

DBL Wild Turkey Rye

$12.00

DBL Laws Rye

$15.00

DBL Tullamore DEW

$17.00

DBL Jefferson's Bourbon

$17.00

DBL Stranahan's

$19.00

DBL Tin Cup Bourbon

$17.00

DBL Tin Cup Rye

$19.00

SCOTCH

Dewars 12yr

$12.00

Dewars White

$8.50

Highland P 12yr

$12.00

Macallan 12yr.

$14.00

DBL Dewars White

$16.00

DBL Dewars 12yr

$23.00

DBL Glenlivet

$19.00

DBL Highland P 12yr

DBL Laphroaig

DBL Macallan 12yr

LIQUEURS & CORDIALS

Amaretto

$7.00

Aperol

$7.00

Bailey's

$6.00

Butter scotch

$6.00

Campari

$7.00

Fernet

$7.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Giffarard Banana

$6.00

Goldschlager

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Hazelnut Liqueur

$7.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Naranja

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Rumple Minze

$7.00

DBL Amaretto

$13.00

DBL Ancho Reyes

$13.00

DBL Antica

DBL Aperol

$13.00

DBL Averna

$15.00

DBL Bailey's

$11.00

DBL Buttersctoch

$11.00

DBL Campari

$13.00

DBL Fernet

$13.00

DBL Frangelico

$15.00

DBL Goldschlager

$9.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$17.00

DBL Float G.Marnier

$3.00

DBL Jagermeister

$13.00

DBL Jagermeister Manifest

$15.00

DBL Kahlua

$13.00

DBL Naranja

$13.00

DBL Peach St Brandy

$15.00

DBL Peach Schnapps

$11.00

DBL Giffarard Banana

$11.00

DBL Giffard Violette

$13.00

DBL Punt E Mes

DBL Rogue Hazelnut

$13.00

DBL Rumple Minze

$13.00

DBL Sacred Bond Brandy

Draft

10 Barrel Cuc Crush

$7.00

Sour Denver

Call to Arms Czech Lager

$7.00

Dark Czech Lager 5.3%AB Colorado

Coors Light

$5.00

Lager 4.2%ABV Golden Pint

Dry Dock Apricot

$6.00

Blonde 5.1%ABV Colorado

Guinness

$8.00

Stout 4.2%ABV Ireland

Labatt Blue

$5.00

Canadian Pilsner 5%ABV Canada

New Image Coriolis

$7.00

Hazy IPA 6.5%AB Arvada

Pacifico

$6.00

Mexican Lager 4.4%ABV Mexico Pint

Ratio Sparks Fly

$7.00

Juicy IPA 6.2%ABV Denver

Stat 26 Juicy IPA

$7.00

America IPA 7.4%ABV Denver

Stella Artois

$7.00

Belgian Pilsner 5%AB Belgium

Stem

$7.00

Off-Dry Cider 5.8%AB Denver

Warsteiner

$6.00

Pilsner 4.8% ABV Germany

Island Rascal

$7.00

Voodoo Juicy Haze IPA

$7.00

805

$6.00

4 Noses Pump Action

$8.00

Pitcher: Coors Light

$19.00

Pitcher: Pacifico

$23.00

Pitcher: Dry Dock Apricot

$23.00

Pitcher: Labatt Blue

$19.00

Pitcher: Stella Artois

$27.00

Pitcher: Stat 26 Juicy IPA

$27.00

Pitcher: Call to Arms Czech Lager

$27.00

Pitcher: New Image Coriolis

$27.00

Pitcher: Ratio Sparks Fly

$27.00

Pitcher: 805

$23.00

Pitcher: VooDoo

$27.00

Bottled

BTL Coors Banquet

$4.00

Lager 4.2%ABV Golden

BTL Modelo Negra

$6.00

Mexican Lager 5.4%AB Mexico

BTL Estrella - Daura Damm

$6.00

European Pale Lager 5.4%ABV Spain

BTL Bud Light

$4.00

Light Lager 5%ABV Missouri

BTL Bud

$4.00

Lager 5%ABV Missouri

BTL NA Rotator

$6.00

Ask Your Server or Bartender

Btl Miller High Life

$4.00

Peroni

$5.00

Canned

10 Barrel Ras Crush Can

$7.00Out of stock

Sour Denver

4 Noses Mtn Wave Can

$6.00

Mosaic Ale 5%ABV Broomfield

Alaskan Amber Can

$6.00

Amber 5.3% Alaska 12 oz

Brown Bags

$3.00

Delirim Tremens Can

$12.00

Belgian Strong 8.5% Belgium • 16oz

Hamm's Can

$4.00

Lager 4.7% Minnesota • 12 oz

Juneshine Can

$7.00

Hard Kombucha 6%ABV California

Montucky Can

$5.00

Lager 4.1%ABV Montana 16oz

Mountain Time Can

$5.00

N/A Beer

$6.00Out of stock

Station 26 303 Can

$6.00

Lager 5.2% Denver

Stem Cider Can

$7.00

Cider 5.5% Denver

Topo Chicos Random

$6.50

Topo Chico Lemon Lime

$6.50

Topo Chico Mango

$6.50

Topo Chico Pineapple

$6.50

Topo Chico Strawberry Guava

$6.50

Hard Seltzers Colorado Tropical Punch or Pink Lemonade or Berry Blast

CLASSIC COCKTAILS

Shots!

Bloody

$1.50

Margarita

$2.00

Martini

$2.00

Manhattan

$3.00

Mimosa

$6.00+

Mojito

$3.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Negroni

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$3.00

Paloma

$0.50

Lemon Drop

$1.00+

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

Beermosa

$7.00

Black Cherry Mojito

$3.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Cape Cod

$8.00

CO Bulldog

$8.00