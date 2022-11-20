The Campus Lounge
No reviews yet
701 S University Blvd
Denver, CO 80209
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
APPETIZERS
Chips & Salsa
*GF* Refill of Chips or Salsa $1 each
Chicken Wings
Served with Carrots & Celery. Ranch or Blue Cheese. One or Sauce or Dry Rub included
Cauliflower Wings
Served with Carrots & Celery. Ranch or Blue Cheese. One Sauce Or Dry Rub included.
Poutine
French Fries & Cheese Curds. Choice of Pork Green Chili, Vegetarian Green Chili or Mushroom Gravy
Nachos Libre
Artichoke Dip
*GF* Served with Carrots, Celery & Garlic Toast Points
Smoked Pork Fries
Campus Queso
Chip Refill
Salsa Refill
SANDWICH
Campus Burger
*GF* House Sauce, American Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickle on a Brioche Bun. With a Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Topper. Choice of Tots or Fries. Substitute Any Other Side +2
El Gringo Burger
Fried Chicken Sandwich
*GF* Crispy or Grilled. With Iceberg Lettuce, Pickles & Garlic Aioli on a Brioche a Bun. Choice of Tots or Fries. Substitute Any Other Side +2
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Brisket French Dip
Blknd Salmon Sand
Garden Burger
Fried Quinoa & Pinto Bean Patty, Feta, Tabbouleh, Avocado & Garlic Aioli on a Brioche Bun. Choice of Tots or Fries. Substitute Any Other Side +2
Chicken Jerk Wrap
Grilled Chicken or Smoked Tofu, Jicama Slaw, Mixed Greens & Mango Chutney in a Flour Tortilla. Choice of Tots or Fries. Substitute Any Other Side +2
Tofu Jerk Wrap
MAINS
Barbacoa Burrito
Shredded Beef, Chipotle Black Beans, Cilantro Lime Rice, Pico & Cheese. in Smothered in Red Guajillo Sauce or Green Chili
Chile Relleno
Crispy Poblano Pepper stuffed with Cheese & served with Chipotle Black Beans & Cilantro Lime Rice. Choice of Red Guajillo Sauce or Green Chili
Fajitas Beef
Fajitas Chx
Fajitas Mush
Meatloaf
Served with Texas Toast & Mashed Potatoes with Gravy.
Fry Bread Tacos
STEAK
Filet
8oz. Choice of Chimichurri or Campus Steak Sauce. Served with Texas Toast, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy with Choice of Side Add Demi Glaze or Blue Cheese Crumbles for 2
Ribeye
10oz. Choice of Chimichurri or Campus Steak Sauce. Served with Texas Toast, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy with Choice of Side Add Demi Glaze or Blue Cheese Crumbles for 2
T Bone
14oz. Choice of Chimichurri or Campus Steak Sauce. Served with Texas Toast, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy with Choice of Side Add Demi Glaze or Blue Cheese Crumbles for 2
SALADS
Farmers Salad
*GF* Mixed Greens, Hardboiled Egg, Cornbread Croutons, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Blue Cheese Crumbles & Bacon Vinaigrette. Add Salmon* or Chicken 6 Add Filet* 12
Wedge Salad
*GF* Crispy Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion & Blue Cheese Crumbles with Blue Cheese Dressing over Iceberg Lettuce. Add Salmon* or Chicken 6 Add Filet* 12
Kale Caesar
*GF* Baby Kale, House Croutons, Parmesan & Lemon. Add Salmon* or Chicken 6 Add Filet* 12
Watermelon Feta
Add Salmon* or Chicken 6 Add Filet* 12
Salad Bar - Small
Add Salmon* or Chicken 6 Add Filet* 12
Salad Bar - Large
Add Salmon* or Chicken 6 Add Filet* 12
House SD Salad
*GF* Mixed Greens, Carrot, Cucumber, Tomato, Black Olive & House Croutons. Add Salmon* or Chicken 6 Add Filet* 12
Large House Salad
SOUPS
SIDES
SD French Fries
SD Tots
SD Sweet Fries
SD Onion Rings
SD Sauce
SD Protein
Carrots/Celery
Chip Refill
Salsa Refill
SD Green Chile
SD Bacon Blue Chz Mushrooms
SD Truffle Potatoes
SD Broccolini
SD Calabacitas
SD Cornbread
SD Mashed & Gravy
SD Rice & Beans
SD Rice
SD Beans
SD Texas Toast
SD Toast Points
SD Tortillas
Jalapeno Topper
SD Queso
SD Guacamole
SD Avacado
1 SD Chile Relleno
KIDS
DESSERTS
SPECIALS
*THURS* Fish & Chips
*FRIDAY* Prime Rib
*SAT* Chicken Fried Steak
*SUN* Chef's Choice
DAILY Special
# of Wings
Extra Sauce
Taco
Chips and Salsa
Pacifico
Espolon
SD Taco Options
ON Taco Options
AYCE Crab
Single Crab Order
Crab Refil
SD Artichoke
Single Dinner
Couple Dinner
Pumpkin Chzcake
EXTRA Sides
BRUNCH ENTREES
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs and tater tots smothered in green chile, cheese and pico de gallo. Choice of ham, bacon, chorizo or sausage.
The Cure
Fried egg, sausage patty, tomato, American cheese, tater tots, and brown gravy on an everything bagel.
Chicken & Donuts
Fried chicken breast, glazed donuts & 2 eggs over easy. Served with honey jalapeño jam
Avocado Toast
Avocado, hardboiled egg, red onion, greens and everything bagel seasoning on multigrain bread.
Smoked Salmon Bagel
House Smoked Salmon, Caper Cream Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Mixed Greens on an Everything Bagel. Served with Tots
Steak & Eggs
*GF* Ribeye, Over Easy Eggs, Tater Tots & Texas Toast
Hangover Skillet
Choice of Ham or Bacon with Tater Tots & Scrambled Eggs. Smothered in Pork Green Chili & Cheese. Topped with Avocado
Breakfast Tacos
Three flour tortillas with scrambled eggs. Your choice of chorizo or mushroom. Topped with cheese, pico de gallo. Side of tater tots.
BRUNCH SIDES
VODKA
Well Vodka
Absolut
Breck Espresso Vodka
Chopin
Deep Eddy
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Pickle Vodka
Titos Vodka
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Absolut
DBL Absolute Strawberry
DBL Absolut Apple
DBL Absolute Pear
DBL Absolute Mand
DBL Absolute Raz
DBL Absolute Vanilla
DBL Breck Espresso Vodka
DBL Deep Eddy Cran
DBL Deep Eddy GF
DBL Deep Eddy Lemon
DBL Deep Eddy Lime
DBL Deep Eddy Peach
DBL Deep Eddy TEA
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Ketel One
DBL Ketel Cucumber
DBL Pickle Vodka
DBL Titos Vodka
DBL Chopin
GIN
Well Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Family Jones Gin
Hendricks
Monkey 47
Roku Gin
Tanqueray
Woody Creek Gin
DBL Well
DBL Beefeater
DBL Bombay Saphire
DBL Hendricks
DBL Tanqueray
DBL Family Jones Gin
DBL Monkey 47
DBL Roku Gin
DBL Woody Creek Gin
DBL Well Rum
DBL Bacardi
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Gosling'S
DBL Malibu
DBL Breck Spiced Rum
DBL Kraken Rum
DBL Pyrat
DBL Sailor Jerry
DBL Real McCoy 5yr
RUM
TEQUILA
Well Tequila
1800
Altos RP
Altos SV
Calirosa
Calirosa Rose
Casamigos RP
Casamigos SV
Clase Azul
Don Jujlio RP
Espolon RP
Hornitos RP
Hornitos SV
Milagro
Tanteo Chipotle
Tanteo Jalapeno
Tres Gen AJ
Tres Gen RP
Tres Gen SV
Vecinos Mezcal
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Altos RP
DBL Altos SV
DBL Casamigos RP
DBL Casamigos SV
DBL Clase Azul
DBL Don Jujlio RP
DBL Espolon RP
DBL Tres Gen SV
DBL Milagro
DBL Vecinos Mezcal
DBL Tanteo Jalapeno
DBL Calirosa
DBL Hornitos SV
DBL Hornitos RP
DBL Tres Gen RP
DBL Tres Gen AJ
DBL Tanteo Chipotle
WHISKEY
Well Whiskey
Basil Hayden
Crown
Eagle Rare
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jameson Black Barrel
Jamo Cask IPA
Jamo Cask Stout
Jamo Cold Brew
Jim Beam
Laws Rye
Makers Mark
Pendleton Whiskey
Redemption Rye
Screwball PB
Seagrams 7
Stranahan's
Sweetens Cove
Tin Cup Bourbon
Tin Cup Rye
Tullamore DEW
Wild Turkey Rye
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Black Barrel
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Crown
DBL Eagle Rare
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jameson
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Jack Fire
DBL Jameson Black Barrel
DBL Jamo Cask IPA
DBL Jamo Cask Stout
DBL Jamo Cold Brew
DBL Laws Bourbon
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Redemption Rye
DBL Screwball PB
DBL Seagrams 7
DBL Wild Turkey Rye
DBL Laws Rye
DBL Tullamore DEW
DBL Jefferson's Bourbon
DBL Stranahan's
DBL Tin Cup Bourbon
DBL Tin Cup Rye
SCOTCH
LIQUEURS & CORDIALS
Amaretto
Aperol
Bailey's
Butter scotch
Campari
Fernet
Frangelico
Giffarard Banana
Goldschlager
Grand Marnier
Hazelnut Liqueur
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Naranja
Peach Schnapps
Rumple Minze
DBL Amaretto
DBL Ancho Reyes
DBL Antica
DBL Aperol
DBL Averna
DBL Bailey's
DBL Buttersctoch
DBL Campari
DBL Fernet
DBL Frangelico
DBL Goldschlager
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Float G.Marnier
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Jagermeister Manifest
DBL Kahlua
DBL Naranja
DBL Peach St Brandy
DBL Peach Schnapps
DBL Giffarard Banana
DBL Giffard Violette
DBL Punt E Mes
DBL Rogue Hazelnut
DBL Rumple Minze
DBL Sacred Bond Brandy
Draft
10 Barrel Cuc Crush
Sour Denver
Call to Arms Czech Lager
Dark Czech Lager 5.3%AB Colorado
Coors Light
Lager 4.2%ABV Golden Pint
Dry Dock Apricot
Blonde 5.1%ABV Colorado
Guinness
Stout 4.2%ABV Ireland
Labatt Blue
Canadian Pilsner 5%ABV Canada
New Image Coriolis
Hazy IPA 6.5%AB Arvada
Pacifico
Mexican Lager 4.4%ABV Mexico Pint
Ratio Sparks Fly
Juicy IPA 6.2%ABV Denver
Stat 26 Juicy IPA
America IPA 7.4%ABV Denver
Stella Artois
Belgian Pilsner 5%AB Belgium
Stem
Off-Dry Cider 5.8%AB Denver
Warsteiner
Pilsner 4.8% ABV Germany
Island Rascal
Voodoo Juicy Haze IPA
805
4 Noses Pump Action
Pitcher: Coors Light
Pitcher: Pacifico
Pitcher: Dry Dock Apricot
Pitcher: Labatt Blue
Pitcher: Stella Artois
Pitcher: Stat 26 Juicy IPA
Pitcher: Call to Arms Czech Lager
Pitcher: New Image Coriolis
Pitcher: Ratio Sparks Fly
Pitcher: 805
Pitcher: VooDoo
Bottled
BTL Coors Banquet
Lager 4.2%ABV Golden
BTL Modelo Negra
Mexican Lager 5.4%AB Mexico
BTL Estrella - Daura Damm
European Pale Lager 5.4%ABV Spain
BTL Bud Light
Light Lager 5%ABV Missouri
BTL Bud
Lager 5%ABV Missouri
BTL NA Rotator
Ask Your Server or Bartender
Btl Miller High Life
Peroni
Canned
10 Barrel Ras Crush Can
Sour Denver
4 Noses Mtn Wave Can
Mosaic Ale 5%ABV Broomfield
Alaskan Amber Can
Amber 5.3% Alaska 12 oz
Brown Bags
Delirim Tremens Can
Belgian Strong 8.5% Belgium • 16oz
Hamm's Can
Lager 4.7% Minnesota • 12 oz
Juneshine Can
Hard Kombucha 6%ABV California
Montucky Can
Lager 4.1%ABV Montana 16oz
Mountain Time Can
N/A Beer
Station 26 303 Can
Lager 5.2% Denver
Stem Cider Can
Cider 5.5% Denver
Topo Chicos Random
Topo Chico Lemon Lime
Topo Chico Mango
Topo Chico Pineapple
Topo Chico Strawberry Guava
Hard Seltzers Colorado Tropical Punch or Pink Lemonade or Berry Blast