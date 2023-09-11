Popular Items

8. Veggie Combo

$19.99

A combination of Number 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9 and 10

Main Dishes

23. Awaza Tibis

$19.99

Tender beef with onions, red pepper, tomatoes, green chili and black pepper

22. Beef Tibs (Non Spicy)

$19.99

Cubes of Tender beef with onions, tomatoes, celery and green chilies

21. Lamb Tibs

$20.99

Cubes of selected lamb with onions, chilis and rosemary

20. Derek Tibis

$19.99

Tender crispy beef cooked with garlic, cilantro and jalapeños

19. Beg Alcha (Lamb Curry)

$20.99

Mild lamb stew spiced with garlic, ginger and other assorted spices

18. Beg Wot (Lamb Stew)

$20.99

Strips of Lamb braised in red pepper sauce with an assortment of spices

17. Zilzl Tibs

$19.99

Strips of beef braised in red pepper sauce and cooked with onion and jalapenos

16. Kitfo

$19.99

Chopped lean beef spiced with Ethiopian butter, homemade cottage cheese and spiced hot chili (Mitmita)

15. Fish Combo

$24.99

Whole White Trout fried fish with a combination of veggie platter

14. Awaza Doro Tibs

$19.99

Cubes of chicken breast cooked with spicy red sauce and seasoning

13. Alcha Doro Tibs

$19.99

Cubes of chicken breast, cooked with onions, curry, garlic and ginger

12. Doro Wot

$19.99

Chicken stewed in red pepper sauce with 10 plus assortment spices

11. Ethiopian Style Rice

$12.00

Steamed rice cooked with shredded carrots, onions, turmeric and assorted spices

10. Yatekelet Alecha

$13.99

Steamed potato, carrots and cabbage seasoned with turmeric and assorted spices

9. Misser (Red Lentils)

$13.99

Red Split Lentils in Red Pepper Sauce and seasoned with assorted spices

7. Geek Beans

$13.99

Stir fry Geek Green Beans, carrots, onions, garlic and ginger

6. Keke Alicha

$13.99

Steamed Peas seasoned with onions, garlic, ginger and turmeric

5. Shiro

$13.99

Ground Peas seasoned with garlic, onion and ginger

4. Collard Green

$13.99

Steamed Collard Greens seasoned with onions, garlic and ginger

3. Sabusa

$4.50

Crispy pastry stuffed with a choice of Lentils, Chicken or Beef mixed with herbs

2. Ethiopian Style Salad

$9.99

Fresh Lettuce mixed with tomato, onion and Ethiopian salad dressing

1. Veggie & Meat Combo

$44.99

A combination of Doro Wot, Zilzle Tibis, Yebeg Alecha, Yebeg Segawot, Denche Alecha, Gomen, Yemisler Wot, Fosoliya, Rices, Keke Alecha and Shiro

Drinks

Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Water

$3.00