Cantaloop Ethiopian Cuisine Hollywood Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Food Truck
Location
7095 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
WaBa Grill - WG0175 - West Hollywood (Sunset Blvd)
No Reviews
7109 W Sunset Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90046
View restaurant