  • Casa Del Pollo Asado - Aurora, IL - 1118 Prairie Street
A map showing the location of Casa Del Pollo Asado - Aurora, IL 1118 Prairie StreetView gallery

Casa Del Pollo Asado - Aurora, IL 1118 Prairie Street

No reviews yet

1118 Prairie Street

Aurora, IL 60506

FOOD

Family Meals

8pc

$26.95

12pc

$35.75

Pollo Solo

2 Pcs White (1/4)

$9.50

2 Pcs Dark (1/4)

$9.00

4 Pcs (1/2 Pollo)

$11.95

8 Pcs (1 Pollo Entero)

$21.95

12 Pcs (1 Pollo y Medio)

$30.46

Chicken Combo

2pc - Dark Meat

$10.25

2pc - White Meat

$10.75

3pc

$12.20

4pc

$13.75

Combos

#7 Cheeseburger w/Fries

$9.95

#8 Carne Asada

$23.25

#6 Quesadilla Combo

$11.45

Chicken Burrito Combo

$12.20

Steak Burrito Combo

$12.20

Pork Burrito Combo

$12.20

2 Taco Combo

$10.85

3 Taco Combo

$12.55

Chicken Torta Combo

$12.20

Steak Torta Combo

$12.20

Al Paster Torta Combo

$12.20

Ham Torta Combo

$12.20

Milanesa Torta Combo

$12.55

Torta Cubana Combo

$11.65

A La Carte

Burrito

$8.65

Quesadilla Solo

$8.75

Torta

$11.40

Torta Cubana

$11.40

Cheese Burger Solo

$8.45

Tacos

Asada Taco

$3.60

Al Pastor Taco

$3.85

Pollo Taco

$3.45

Taquizas

Taquizas(12)

$44.80

Taquizas(16)

$56.95

Taquizas(20)

$70.75

Taquizas(25)

$82.45

Sides

Rice/Arroz

$2.85

Beans

$3.10

Macaroni & Cheese

$4.15

Mashed Potato

$4.15

Grilled Onions

$4.15

Chiles

$4.15

French Fries

$4.15

Corn

$4.15

Sml Salsa

$0.50

Med Salsa

$1.50

Lrg Salsa

$2.75

Chips N Salsa

$2.49

Chips

$1.49

Maíz Tortillas

$0.75+

Arina Tortillas

$1.50+

Avocado

$2.00

(1) Jalapeño

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.75+

Mozzarella Cheese

$0.75+

2oz Cheese

$0.99

4oz Cheese

$1.98

6oz Cheese

$2.97

Md Guac

$5.00

Lg Guac

$9.00

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla w/ Rice

$7.35

Chicken Leg w/ Rice

$6.80

Chicken Nuggets w/ Fries

$5.35

Chicken Strips w/Fries

$7.75

DRINKS

2 Liter

$3.95

Jarritos

$2.95

Can Soda

$1.85+

Bottled Water

$1.70

Aguas Frescas

$3.65+

Fountain Drink

$1.75+

CATERING

5 Pollos Solos

$109.70

5 Pollos Con Comidas

$134.75

10 Pollos Solos

$211.75

10 Pollos Con Comidas

$264.75

15 Pollos Solos

$317.75

15 Pollos Con Comidas

$393.50

20 Pollos Solos

$423.50

20 Pollos Con Comidas

$530.00

25 Pollos Solos

$527.95

25 Pollos Con Comidas

$655.95

30 Pollos Solos

$633.75

30 Pollos Con Comidas

$787.50

(1) Catering Chicken

$21.25

Med Charola

$27.00+

Lrg Charola

$49.00+

Charola Vacio

$2.50+
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

1118 Prairie Street, Aurora, IL 60506

Directions

