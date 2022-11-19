Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Mediterranean

Casa Espana

574 Reviews

$$

14537 SW 5TH ST

Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

Popular Items

Paella Marinera con Langostinos / Seafood With Jumbo Shrimp Paella
Crema Catalana Quemada / Spanish Burnt Cream Custard
Croquetas de Bacalao / Cod Croquettes

Appetizers

Piquillos Rellenos de Bacalao con Salsa de Tomate Casera / Piquillo Peppers Stuffed With Cod and Homemade Tomato Sauce

$14.00

Albondigas de Ternera en Salsa de Almendras / Veal Meatballs In Almond Sauce

$15.00

Croquetas de Jamon Iberico / Iberic Ham Croquettes

$14.00

Croquetas de Bacalao / Cod Croquettes

$14.00

Croquetas de rabo de Toro / OxTail Croquettes

$14.00

Patatas a la Brava / Sauteed Potatoes Served With A Spicy Tomato Sauce

$8.00

Pulpo a la Gallega / Galician Style Octopus

$20.00

Cazuela de Camarones al Ajillo / Garlic Shrimp Casserole

$14.00

Tortilla de Patatas a la Española / Potato Omelet Spanish Style

$9.00

Calamares en Anillos Fritos a la Andaluza / Fried Calamari Rings Andalusian Style

$14.00

Huevos Rotos con Jamon con Aceite de Trufa/ Truffled Broken Eggs With Ham

$14.00

Chistorras Navarra al Vino / Navarra Chistorras Sausages In Wine Sauce

$14.00

Garbanzos Fritos con Jamon Serrano y Chorizo / Fried Chickpeas With Serrano Ham And Chorizo

$14.00

Tabla Mixta Jamon, Queso y Chorizo / Ham, Cheese And Chorizo Board

$25.00

Tabla Combinacion Jamon y Queso / Ham And Cheese Combination Board

$20.00

Tabla de Queso Manchego / Manchego Cheese Board

$15.00

Paleta Iberica / Iberian Ham Board

$35.00

Boquerones Marinados a la Vinagreta / Vinaigrette Marinated Anchovies

$12.00

Anchovies

$14.00

Ensaladilla Rusa con Ventresca de Atun

$12.00

Salpicon de Mariscos a la Andaluz

$16.00

Soups

Lentejas Guisadas con Jamon y Chorizo / Lentils Stewed With Ham And Chorizo

$8.00

Cream de Calabaza con Hojuelas deCreamy Pumpkin So Queso Manchgo / eup With Shaved Manchego Cheese

$8.00

Sopa de Pescado y Mariscos / Fish & Seafood Soup

$12.00

Fabada Asturiana / Asturian Bean Stew (Asturian Fabada)

$17.00

Caldo Gallego / Spanish White Bean Soup

$12.00

Bisquet De Langosta

$14.00

Salads

Ensalada de Aguacate y Camarones / Avocado & Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Fish & Seafood

Salmon a la Parrilla con Arroz Negro y Brocoli / Fries Grilled Salmon With Black Rice & Broccoli

$30.00

Corvina a la Parrilla en Salsa de Vino Blanco y Camarones / Grilled Corvina In White Wine Sauce And Shrimp

$30.00

Pata de Pulpo Gallego a la Parrilla con Verduras / Grilled Galician Octopus Tentacle With Vegetables

$26.00

Zarzuela de Pescado y Mariscos / Spanish Fish & Seafood Stew (Zarzuela)

$36.00

Lomo de Bacalao a la Vizcaina

$30.00

Rice & Paella

Arroz Negro con Gambas y Calamares / Black Rice With Shrimp & Squid

$48.00

Paella de Pollo y Cerdo / Chicken & Pork Paella

$46.00

Paella Mixta (Mariscos y Carne) / Seafood & Beef Paella

$48.00

Paella Marinera con Langostinos / Seafood With Jumbo Shrimp Paella

$60.00

Paella de Mariscos con Cola de Langosta / Seafood Paella With Lobster Tail

$72.00

+1 Arroz Negro con Gambas y Calamares para 1 persona / Black Rice with Shrimp & Squid For 1

$24.00

+1 Paella de Pollo y Cerdo para 2 persona / Chicken & Pork Paella

$23.00

+1 Paella Mixta (Mariscos y Carne) para 1 persona / Seafood & Beef Paella for 1

$24.00

+1 Paella Marinera con Langostinos para 1 persona / Seafood with Jumbo Shrimp Paella for 1

$30.00

+1Paella de Mariscos con Cola de Langosta para 1 persona / Seafood Paella with Lobster Tail for 1

$36.00

sangría Jar Promotion

Meat

Entrecot de Ternera / N.Y. Steak

$38.00

Centro de Solomillo Angis con Setas / Center Sirloin Steak With Mushrooms

$38.00

Chuleta de Cordero Grille con Patatas y Pimientos / Grilled Lamb Chops With Potatoes & Bell Pepper

$36.00

Churrasco de Ternera a la Parrilla / Grilled Veal Steak

$34.00

1/2 Pollo con Papas Asadas / 1/2 Chicken with baked Potatoes

$22.00

Casa Espana Specials

Rabo de Toro Guisado al Vino Tinto / Stewed OxTail ("Rabo De Toro") In Red Wine Sauce

$34.00Out of stock

Parrillada de Pescados y Mariscos / Grilled Fish And Seafood (For 2)

$85.00

Arroz Caldoso/ Soupy Seafood Rice

$30.00

Carrillada de Ternera Guisada

$30.00Out of stock

Desserts

Crema Catalana Quemada / Spanish Burnt Cream Custard

$10.00

Flan de Huevo al Caramelo / Creamy Caramel Flan

$8.00

Torrejas al Almibar / Spanish French Toast

$7.00

Mousse de Turron Alicante / Alicante Nougat Mousse

$10.00Out of stock

Tarta Santiago / Santiago Cake

$9.00

Mousse de Nutella / Nutella Mousse

$10.00

Arroz con Leche

$8.00

Goshua

$10.00Out of stock

Sides

Patatas Fritas / French Fries

$4.00

Vegetales Salteados / Sauteed Vegetables

$6.00

Pure de Patatas / Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Arroz Blanco / White Rice

$5.00

Brocoli / Broccoli

$5.00

Aguacate

$10.00Out of stock

Salsa Alioli

$1.00

Salsa Brava

$1.00

Children Menu

Mac And Chesse

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Finger Fish

$14.00

Sodas

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Orange Soda

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.50

Water Bottles

Mondariz Flat

$7.00

Mondariz Sparklin

$7.00

Curside Menu

Lentils Stewed With HAm and Chorizo

$4.95

Spanish White Bean Soup

$4.95

Creamy Pumpkin Soup with Shaved Manchego Cheese

$4.95

Chicken Breast Rioja Style

$10.00

Potatoe Omelette Spanish Style

$10.00

Iberic Ham Croquette

$10.00

Cod Croquette

$10.00

Chicken & Pork Paella

$10.00

Seafood & Beef Paella

$10.00

Baked Fish with Vegetable and Mashed Potatoes

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Spanish Cuisine

Website

Location

14537 SW 5TH ST, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

Directions

Gallery
Casa Espana image
Casa Espana image
Casa Espana image

