Casa Villa

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

840 Willow Street

San Jose, CA 95125

Popular Items

NACHOS
FISH AND CHIPS
DIP TRIO

Lunch & Dinner

APPETIZERS

NACHOS

$10.49

PAMBAZITOS

$14.99

5 TACO PLATE

$24.99

QUESO FUNDIDO

$15.00

CHICKEN FLAUTAS

$15.99

CHIPS N' GUAC

$11.49

DIP TRIO

$14.99

ESQUITES

$12.50

BOTANA DE CAMARON

$22.00

CHIPS AND SALSA

$4.50

CHIPS SALSA AND GUAC

$13.00

CAESAR SALAD

$9.99

ALL DAY

CHILE RELLENO

$17.99

VEGAN CHILE RELLENO

$17.00

FIRE BURGER

$16.99

TORTA DE ASADA

$17.49

TORTA DE POLLO

$15.99

BIRRIA TORTA

$18.49

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$22.00

STEAK FAJITAS

$24.00

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$24.00

CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

$17.49

ORDEN DE SOPES

$16.00

STEAK RANCHERO

$22.99

SHRIMP RANCHERO

$22.99

CHILE VERDE

$18.99

ALFREDO PASTA

$20.99

BURRITO MOJADO

QUESADILLA

$16.49

CARNITAS PLATE

$20.49

TINGA TOSTADAS

$15.99

SUPER BURRITO

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$9.99

TORTA DE MILANEZA

$15.99

BURRITO DE ARROZ QUEZO FRIJOLES LECHUGA Y CREMA

$12.00

VEGGETARIAN OPTIONS

VEGGIE TACOS

$16.99

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$16.99

VEGGIE BURGER

$16.99

VEGGIE BOWL

$16.99

VEGGIE BURRITO

$16.99

VEGGIE BURRITO MOJADO

$16.99

VEGGIE FAJITAS

$17.99

CHEF SPECIALS

MOLCAJETE

$43.00

QUESABIRRIA TACOS

$19.99

CHICKEN ENMOLADAS

$17.49

SHRIMP EMPANADAS

$16.99

QUESA-VILLA

$16.99

CARNE ASADA

$24.99

POZOLE

$17.49

MENUDO

$17.49

PAELLA

$25.00

QUESA-FRITAS

$16.99

THURSDAY BURRITO

$12.00

STREET TACOS

ASADA STREET TACOS

$16.99

CARNITAS STREET TACOS

$16.99

PASTOR STREET TACOS

$16.99

CHICKEN STREET TACOS

$15.99

FISH TACOS

$16.99

SHRIMP TACOS

$16.99

CHORIZO TACOS

$15.99

Kids Menu

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$10.49

CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.99

MINI PANCAKES

$9.49

KIDS BREAKFAST BURRITO

$8.99

KIDS BURRITO

$8.99

PLAIN TACO

$7.49

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.99

ENFRIJOLADAS

$8.49

KIDS JUICE

$4.00

MC AND CHEESE

$9.00

Bebidas Y Cerveza

BEBIDAS

VILLA'S SANGRIA

$12.49

PALOMA

$12.49

EL CANTARITO

$13.00

MANGOLICIOUS

$12.99

COCOLADA

$15.00

BLOODY-MARY

$13.99

MIMOSA

$10.00

MARGARITA

$13.00

MOJITO

$13.00

SHOT

$8.50

CAGUAMAS Y PITCHERS

CORONA FAMILIAR

$12.00

MODELO CAGUAMA

$12.00

CUBETA DE CERVEZA

$33.00

MIMOSA PITCHER

$35.00

MARGARITA PITCHER

$35.00

SANGRIA PITCHERS

$35.00

CERVEZA

BLUE MOON

$6.25

PACIFICO

$6.25

LAGUNITAS IPA

$6.25

BOHEMIA

$6.50

CORONA

$6.25

NEGRA MODELO

$6.50

MODELO ESPECIAL

$6.50

HEINEKEN 0.0

$6.00

BUDWEISER

$6.25

BUDLIGHT

$6.25

MICHELADAS Y MAS

MICHELADA

$10.00

MEGA MICHELADA

$14.99

CHAVELA

$10.00

MEGA CHAVELA

$14.99

LA PITUFA

$10.99

MUCHO MANGO

$11.99

MR TAMARINDO

$11.49

THIRSTY THURSDAY

$6.00

WINE

GLASS RED WINE

$9.00

GLASS WHITE WINE

$9.00

BOTTLE RED WINE

$25.00

BOTTLE WHITE WINE

$25.00

Mocktails & Sodas

AGUA PREPARADA

$6.49

SANGRIA PREPARADA

$6.49

VIRGIN MOJITO

$6.99

VIRGIN MARGARITA

$6.99

MANGONADA

$6.49

LEMONADE

$4.50

CHOCOLATE MILK

$4.50

TROPICAL JUICE

$4.50

VIRGIN COCOLADA

$10.00

MEXICAN BOTTLED SODA

$4.49

CANNED SODA

$3.49

AGUA FRESCA

$4.49

ICED TEA

$3.99

SODA WATER

$3.49

ICED COFFE

$4.99

HOT TEA

$4.50

COFFE

$4.00

CAFE DE LA OLLA

$4.50

HOT CHOCOLATE

$5.00

CHAMPURRARO

$6.00

ICED COFFE

$4.99

ICED TEA

$3.99

TROPICAL JUICE

$4.50

AGUA FRESCA

$4.50

SODA WATER

$3.99

TOPO CHICO

$4.99

LIMONADA

$4.00

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$4.50

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$4.50

APPLE JUICE

$4.50

LARGE ORCHATA

$6.00

Desserts

TRES LECHES CAKE

$9.99

FLAN

$9.00

BANANA BUNUELO

$9.99

CHURRO WAFFLE

$14.99

BERRIE PANCAKES

$15.00

CHURROS W/ICE CREAM

$9.99

ICE CREAM

$4.00

CHOCOCAKE

$10.00

Online Breakfast

CLASSIC BREAKFAST

$17.99

CHORIZO OMELETTE

$16.49

MEAT LOVERS OMELETTE

$16.99

VEGGIE OMELETTE

$16.49

STEAK BENEDICT

$17.99

VEGGIE BENEDICT

$16.49

CLASSIC BENEDICT

$16.49

CHILAQUILES

$17.49

TOSTADAS RANCHERAS

$16.49

CHICKEN N' WAFFLES

$17.49

HUEVOS DIVORCIADOS

$16.49

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$16.49

HUEVOS ALA MEXICANA

$16.49

BREAKFAST CHIMICHANGA

$16.49

VILLAS BREAKFAST BURRITO

$16.99

CLASSIC PANCAKES

$14.99

FRENCH TOAST

$14.99

CLASSIC WAFFLE

$13.99

PANCAKE COMBO

$20.99

FRENCH TOAST COMBO

$20.99

WAFFLE COMBO

$19.99

sides

small fries

$4.00

large fries

$6.00

rice

$3.00

pinto beans

$3.00

fruit

$4.00

corn tortillas

$3.00

flour tortillas

$3.00

handmade tortillas

$4.00

Black Beans

$3.00

SIDE AVOCADO

$1.50

RICE AND BLACK BEANS

$4.50

Side Bacon

$2.50

TWO EGGS

$3.00

COUNTRY POTATOES

$3.50

SIDE QUEZO FRITO

$2.00

single chile relleno

$9.00

grilled chicken breast

$6.00

single shrimp empanada

$6.00

single enchilada roja

$5.50

single enchilada verde

$5.50

single taco asada

$5.50

single taco chicken

$5.00

single taco al pastor

$5.00

single taco carnitas

$5.00

single quesabirria taco

$5.00

single taco fish

$5.50

single taco shrimp

$5.50

Single Veggie Taco

$5.00

SEAFOOD

CAMARONES ALA DIABLA

$19.99

COCKTAIL DE CAMARON

$18.49

FISH AND CHIPS

$15.99

CHILTEPIN AGUACHILE

$19.49

SHRIMP CEVICHE

$17.49

CAMARONES AL AJILLO

$19.99

SHRIMP TOSTADAS

$16.49
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

840 Willow Street, San Jose, CA 95125

