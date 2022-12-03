Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chacra New Haven 152 Temple Street

152 Temple Street

New Haven, CT 06510

Popular Items

Ceviche clasico
pork belly & bacon chaufa
Lomo Saltado

Appetizers

Choritos a la Chalaca

$15.00

Yuca Frita

$12.00

Huancaina sauce

Tuna octopus tiradito

$25.00

Papa a la huancaina

$12.00

Aguadito de pollo

$10.00

Papa rellena special

$15.00

Ceviches & Chalacas

Lg. Guacamole

$17.00

Ceviche clasico

$20.00

Fresh white fish, thin cut red onions, citrus juices, aji limo, cilantro, sweet potato, white corn, and toasted corn

Ceviche mixto

$26.00

Fish, calamari, octopus, scallops, shrimp, rocoto pepper, sweet potato, lemon, cilantro, red onion, celery

Trio ceviche

$28.00

Clasico ceviche, stir seafood fried rice, small jalea

clams chalacas

$16.00

clams, fresh chopped tomatoes, red onion, white corn, Peruvian peppers, citrus juices

Ceviche special

$20.00

Leche de tigres & Salads

House Salad

$11.00

Iceberg, cherry tomatoes, red onions, shredded carrots, lemon- oregano vinaigrette

Entrees

Lomo Saltado

$30.00

Rib eye, chunk of red onions, tomatoes, aji amarillo, potato sauteed in a wok with a touch of red vinegar and soy sauce

pork belly & bacon chaufa

$26.00

pork belly, bacon, stir fried rice, eggs, scallions, bean sprouts, spices, and soy sauce

Veggie chaufa

$23.00

quinoa, peas, carrots, stir fried rice, eggs, scallions, bean sprouts, spices, and soy sauce

Chicharon con yuca

$20.00

Pork belly and yuca

El mas lindo

$24.00

Special churrasco

$35.00

Salmon special

$30.00

Tallarín saltado

$30.00

Seafood mariscos special

$32.00

Pescado a lo macho

$32.00

Lunch Entrees

Lunch Jalea

$18.00

Special marinated, deep-fried calamari, shrimp, yuca fries, salsa criolla and our house made sauces

Lunch Chicharon

$15.00

Pork, rice and beans, salsa criolla

Veggie bowl

$14.00

Peruvian chicken wrap

$15.00

Shredded chicken salad mayo base, lettuce tomato, served with fries

Inka burger

$16.00

Desserts

churos

$12.00

tres leches cake

$12.00
Chacra is a fine Peruvian Pisco Bar, located on Downtown New Haven.

Location

152 Temple Street, New Haven, CT 06510

