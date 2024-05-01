- Home
Charm Thani Restaurant
No reviews yet
8408 A Georgia Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Monthly Special
- Mango Salad (NEW)$8.95
Julienned Mango, roast shredded coconut, cashew nut, red onion, cilantro, chili powder and lettuce in Thai lime dressing
- Som Tum Talay ** (NEW)$11.95
Combination of shrimp, scallop and squid with Thai papaya salad
- Crispy Pork Pok Pok**$11.95
(Crispy Pork Belly in Papaya Salad) Crispy Pork Belly with Shredded Green Papaya, carrot, green bean, tomato, lettuce and PEANUT in Thai spicy garlic lime dressing
- Crispy Corn Cheese$7.95
Mozzarella cheese, whole kernel corn, wrapped with wonton wrappers, deep fried, served with sweet and sour sauce.
- Sweet Thai Crunchy Noodle$8.95
Crispy deep-fried rice noodles, shrimp, scallion, and bean sprout coated with our house sweet and sour sauce.
- Snow Taro$8.95
Deep-Fried Taro, PEANUT, rice flour, salt Served with Sweet chili sauce and PEANUT
- Khao Kha Moo* ( Braised Pork Leg in Five Spice Soy Sauce ) (NEW)$16.95
Tender Pork Leg Stewed with assorted herbs, Chinese broccoli, pickled mustard green and cilantro. Served with a side of Jasmine rice and spicy vinegar relish**
- Pork Crip Paradise* (NEW)$16.95
Crispy Pork Belly Sautéed with Bean Sprout, bell pepper green onion and oyster garlic brown sauce. Served with a side of Jasmine rice
- Branzino Terrace*(NEW)$17.95
Battered fillet Branzino deep fried topped with fresh mango, cashew nut, red onion, cilantro, scallion, lemongrass and lettuce in Thai spicy lime dressing
- Branzino Pad Cha** (NEW)$17.95
Deef fried fillet Branzino topped with Basil, bell pepper, thai eggplant, peppercorn, green bean and Finger root in red Curry Glaze
- Charm Thai Noodle (NEW)$16.95
Shrimp and chicken sautéed with vermicelli rice noodle, egg, mixed veggies, celery, onion, scallion in yellow curry powder
- Dancing Pork Belly & Chinese Broccoli$18.95
Crispy Pork Belly Sautéed with Chinese Broccoli and Oyster Garlic Brown Sauce. Served with a side of Jasmine rice