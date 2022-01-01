A map showing the location of Chez Joel 1119 West TaylorView gallery

Chez Joel 1119 West Taylor

review star

No reviews yet

1119 West Taylor

Chicago, IL 60607

Order Again

SOUPS

ONION SOUP

$9.00

SOUP DU JOUR

$9.00

Split

$2.00

APPITIZERS

SMOKED SALMON

$12.00

PATE

$15.00

CHEESE PLATE

$18.00

WARM BRIE

$12.00

CALAMARI

$15.00

ESCARGOT

$13.00

Mussels

$15.00

FROG LEGS

$14.00

OCTOPUS

$17.50

Clams

$16.00

Crab Cake App

$18.00Out of stock

Fois Gras

$19.00Out of stock

Carpaccio

$15.00Out of stock

$142.00

SALADS

SALAD MAISON

$7.50

Endive Salad

$10.00

SALAD MEDITERANIAN

$9.50

SALAD BEET

$8.50

SALAD CHEF

$9.00

Split Salad

$2.00

MEAT POULTRY

FILET MIGNON

$32.95

RIB EYE STEAK

$38.95

AU POIVRE STEAK

$28.95

LAMB SHANK

$34.00

BURGER BISTRO

$18.00

COQ AU VIN

$25.00

POULET ROMARIN

$25.00

DUCK CONFIT

$28.95

Rack Of Lamb

$46.00Out of stock

Rabbit

$42.00Out of stock

Quails

$29.95

Rossini

$45.00

Cornish Hen

$27.95

Casoulait

$36.00Out of stock

Beef Willington

$42.00Out of stock

Beef Bourginon

$28.95Out of stock

Split Entree

$4.00

Ahi Tuna

$28.95

FISH

BOUILLABAISSE

$29.95

SEA SCALLOPS

$27.95

SALMON

$26.95

WHITE FISH

$26.00

CHILIAN SEA BASS

$34.00

BASS

$28.00

GROUPER

$28.00

Blue Fish

$28.00

Corvina

$32.00

WALLEYE

$28.00

MAHI MAHI

$27.00Out of stock

Amber Jack

$28.00

Mussels Entree

$27.95

Swordfish

$34.00

Skatewing

$27.95

Ahi Tuna

$28.95

Canary Rock Fish

$27.95

Fluke

$28.95Out of stock

Snapper

$28.95

John Dory

$28.95Out of stock

Salmon Roulade

$36.95Out of stock

Dover Sole

$28.00

Soft Crab

$36.00Out of stock

Branzino

$26.00Out of stock

Kampachi Fish

$32.00

PASTAS

SEAFOOD LINGUINE

$25.95

SQUASH RAVIOLI

$24.00

VEGITABLE RISOTTO

$24.00

SEAFOOD RISOTTO

$32.00

FARFELLI SALMON

$24.00

KIDS PASTA

$9.95

Split Entree

$4.00

Risotto

$35.95

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

MASHED POTATOES

$5.00

GALETTE POTATOES

$5.00

RATATOUILLE

$6.00

GARLIC SPINACH

$5.00

FRENCH GREEN BEANS

$5.00

SAUTEED MUSHROOMS

$5.00

Steamed Vegetables

$24.95

Sugar Peas

$8.00

Asparagus

$7.00

Champagne & Sparkling

Sparkling, Varichon & Clerc, Blanc de Blancs, France

$10.00+

Sparkling, Varichon & Clerc, ‘Privilège’ Rose, France

$10.00+

Cremant d’Alsace, Château d’Orschwihr, Alsace

$55.00

Champagne, Veuve Clicquot “Yellow Label” Brut, Reims (375 ml)

$70.00Out of stock

Champagne, Veuve Clicquot “Yellow Label” Brut, Reims (750 ml)

$140.00

Besserat Blue Brut

$110.00

Champagne, Mandois, ‘Brut Origine,’ Premier Cru, Cotes de Blancs

$70.00

Champagne, Moet & Chandon, Brut Rosé ‘Imperial,’ Épernay

$130.00

White Wines

Sancerre, Sauvignon Blanc, Laetitia Ducroux, Loire

$14.00+

Daniel Olivier Sauvignon Blanc, Loir

$12.00+

Rosé, Montravet, Langudoc

$12.00+

Riesling, Hirscbach & Söhne, Rheinhessen, Germany

$10.00+

Pinot Gris, Solena, Willamette Valley, Oregon

$12.00+

Chardonnay, Dom. Jean Touzot, Mâcon-Villages, Bourgogne

$12.00+

Chardonnay,Central Coast, California

$12.00+

White Cotes Du Rhone

$12.00+

Castelnau De Suduiraut

$14.00

Pouilly Fumé, Sauvignon Blanc, Andre et Edmond Figeat, ‘Les Chaumiennes,’ Loire

$50.00

Muscadet, Châteaux de la Fessardiere, Loire

$40.00

Riesling, Château d'Orschwihr, ‘Bollenberg,’ Alsace

$40.00

Gewürztraminer, Dopff Au Moulin, Alsace

$45.00

Bordeaux Blanc, Châteaux Graville-Lacoste, Graves, Bordeaux

$45.00

Pinot Gris Reserve, Domain Saint-Remy, Alsace

$48.00

Pouilly-Fuissé, Chardonnay, Bouchard, Bourgogne

$62.00

Chablis, Chardonnay, Domain Vocoret & Fils, Bourgogne

$54.00

Chardonnay, Carneros, Napa Valey

$50.00

Chablis, Chardonay, Seguinot-Bordet, Premier Cru, Bourgone

$75.00

Vouvray, Chenin Blanc, Demi-Sec, Denis Breussin, Loire Valley

$48.00

Saturn

$42.00

Red Wines

Grenache/Syrah, Chateaux Gassier, Rhône

$13.00+

Pinot Noir, La Roque, South France

$12.00+

Bordeaux Blend, Château la Bouyere, Bordeaux

$12.00+

Malbec, Château Caillau, Cahors

$12.00+

Cabernet Haut Blanville

$12.00+

Syrah, Crozes-Hermitage, Maison Nicolas Perrin, Rhône

$60.00

Domain Chamfort

$48.00

Grenache Blend, Chateau de Segure

$50.00

Grenache Blend, Gigondas, Rhône

$65.00

Gamay, Domaine Dupeuble Pere et Fils, Beaujolais

$40.00

Pinot Noir, Givry, Domaine Chofflet Valdenaire, Bourgogne

$65.00

Pinot Noir, ‘Les Dames Huguettes’, Hautes-Cotes de Nuits, Bourg.

$80.00

Pinot Noir, Maison l’Envoye, ‘2 Messengers’ Willamette Valley, OR

$55.00

Chateux St-andre Corbin

$55.00

Grenache Blend, Chateaneuf du Pape, Domaine Gradassi

$85.00

Bordeaux Blend, Château Maurac, Bourgeois, Haut-Médoc, Bordeaux

$65.00

Chateaux Laffitte, Medoc

$60.00

Clos De La Cure

$85.00

Merlot, ChâteauDes Arnauds, Lalande de Pomerol, Bordeaux

$55.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Blend, Château Lilian Ladou, St-Estephe, Bordeaux

$85.00

Malbec, Armandiere Ancest, Cahors

$50.00

Bordeaux Blend, Château Haut Selve, Graves, Bordeaux

$55.00

Zinfandel, Seghesio, Sonoma County, CA

$45.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Textbook, Napa Valley, CA

$55.00

Special Wines

Bachey Legros et Fils, Chassagne-Montrachet, Bourg.

$130.00

$105

Recolte Du Domain ,Meursault, Bourgogne

$120.00

$120

Château la fleur Peyrabon, Pauillac, Bordeaux

$95.00

$95

Clos Rousseau, Bourgogne

$105.00

Château Margaux de Brane, Margaux, Bordeaux

$125.00

$125

Château L’Ecuyer, Pomerol, Bordeaux

$120.00

$105

Domain Solitude Chateauneuf Du Pape

$150.00

Chateau De Beaucastel 2019

$210.00

Plazzo Maffei, Amarone della Valpolicella, Veneto, Italy

$90.00

$90

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Blood Orange Martini

$14.00

Chocolate Martini

$14.00

Corpse Riviver

$14.50

French 75

$14.00

French Gimlet

$14.00

Belle Lune

$14.00

Kir Royal

$14.00

Le Mojito

$12.75

Long Island

$15.00

Moulin Rosé

$12.75

Pana Royal

$12.50

Paris Manhattan

$14.50

Pastis

$12.00

Pear-is

$14.50

Pomogranite Martini

$12.75

St Royal

$12.00

Vieu Fashioned

$15.00

Kir

$14.00

Espresso Martini Up

$14.00

1.5 L Corckage Fee

$50.00

Corckage Fee Week Days

$30.00

Corckage Fee Fri & Sat

$40.00

Sazerac

$16.00

Sangria

$14.00

Limoncello Sprizer

$14.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Boulervedier

$14.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Sidecar

$16.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Beer

Deschute Fresh Squeezed Ipa

$8.00

Bell’s Amber Ale

$7.00

Stella, Belgium

$7.00

Non Alcoholic Beer

$6.00

Kronenbourg 1664

$7.00

Amstel Light

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Lagunitas Ipa

$8.00

Ginger Beer

$7.00

Duval

$9.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonaide

$3.75

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Kids Coctail

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$8.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Pinapple Juice

$3.50

Milk

$2.75

Tonic Water

$3.00

Coffee

Regular Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffe

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Late

$4.50

Cafe Au Lait

$3.75

Espresso

$3.75

Decaf Espresso

$3.75

Decaf Cappuccino

$4.50

Decaf Late

$4.50

Decaf Cafe Au Lait

$3.75

Double Espresso

$4.25

Double Decaf Espresso

$4.25

Double Cappuccino

$5.75

Iced Late

$4.50

Herb Tea

$3.75

Tripple Espresso

$5.25

Double Decaf Cappuccino

$5.25

Machiato

$3.50

Decaf Machiato

$3.50

Liquor

Amaretto Disaronno

$12.00

Aperol

$12.00

Baileys

$12.00

B&B

$14.00

Campari

$12.00

Chambord

$12.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Drambuie

$11.50

Fernet

$12.50

Frangelico

$12.00

Godiva

$11.50

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Grappa

$15.00

Kahlu`a

$12.00

Lemoncello

$12.00

Lillet

$12.00

Pama

$10.00

Patron

$12.00

Pernod

$12.00

Ricard

$14.00

Sambuca

$12.00

Sautern

$14.00

Port Wine 10 Yrs

$12.00

Port Wine 20 Yrs

$16.00

Cassie

$9.00

ALCOHOL

House Rum

$9.50

Bacardi

$11.50

Captain Morgan

$10.50

Malibu

$10.50

Myers's Rum

$12.50

Kahlu`a

$12.00

ABSOLUT

$10.00

ABSOLUT CITRON

$10.00

BELVIDERE

$12.00

CHOPIN

$12.00

GREY GOOSE

$12.00

KETEL ONE

$12.00

STOLYAN

$10.00

TITOS

$11.00

House

$9.00

CANADIAN CLUB

$10.00

CROWN ROYAL

$12.00

JACK DANIELS

$10.00

JAMESON

$12.00

JIM BEAM

$9.00

KNOB CREAK

$12.00

M. MARK

$12.00

WRITTEN HOUSE

$10.00

SEAGRAMS

$9.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Woodford

$12.00

Elijah Bourbon

$13.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Chivas Regal

$12.00

Sazarac Rye

$12.00

HIGH WEST RYE

$12.00

Basil's Rye

$12.00

LAUBARDE ARMAGNAC

$15.00

COURVOISIER XO

$30.00

HENNESY VS

$12.00

MARTEL CORDON BLUE

$35.00

PAUL BEAU COGNAC

$15.00

PIERRE FERR COGNAC

$18.00

CALVADOS

$12.00

REMY MARTIN VSOP

$14.00

Martell Vsop

$15.00

Courvoisier Vsop

$15.00

ABERLOUR

$14.00

CHIVAS

$14.00

GLEN L 12 YRS

$14.00

DEWARS

$11.50

GLENFID 12 YRS

$14.00

MACCALLAN 12 YRS

$15.50

J B

$12.00

JOHNNY RED

$12.00

JOHNNY BLACK

$12.50

HIGHLAND PARK

$14.00

Highland Magnu

$14.00

House

$9.00

BEEFEATER

$10.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$12.00

CITADELLE

$10.00

HENDRICKS

$14.00

TANQUERAY

$10.00

LES DESSERTS

Moelleux Au Chocolat

$10.50

Tarte Aux Pommes

$12.00

Crème Brulée

$9.50

Profiterole

$9.50

Gateau aux Amondes

$10.50

Fresh Ice Cream & Sorbet

$7.00

Fresh Ice Cream (1S)

$3.50

Cake Cut Fee

$3.00

One Piece Profiterolle

$4.25

Chocolate Mousse

$9.00

Fresh Beries

$9.50

Lemon Tarte

$10.50

Strawberries Tarte

$10.00

Blueberry Tarte

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

1119 West Taylor, Chicago, IL 60607

Directions

