Chez Joel 1119 West Taylor
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1119 West Taylor, Chicago, IL 60607
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - Taylor Street
No Reviews
1230 West Taylor Street Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurant
Peanut Park Trattoria - Little Italy
No Reviews
1359 West Taylor Street Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurant