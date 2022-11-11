Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chill-N Nitrogen Pompano

review star

No reviews yet

1170 N Federal Hwy

Pompano beach, FL 33062

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Small
Regular
Large

Cup

Small

Small

$5.75
Regular

Regular

$6.35
Large

Large

$6.95
Pint

Pint

$10.95
Milkshake

Milkshake

$7.85

Quart

Birthday Party for One

Birthday Party for One

$17.95

A Quart of Cake Batter Ice Cream with Rainbow Sprinkles and Brownie Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Black Tie Affair

Black Tie Affair

$17.95

A Quart of Vanilla Ice Cream with Fudge Swirls and Oreo Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Netflix Binge

Netflix Binge

$17.95

A Quart of Nutella Ice Cream with Cookie Dough and Chocolate Sprinkle Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Not-So-Rocky-Road

Not-So-Rocky-Road

$17.95

A Quart of Chocolate Ice Cream with Brownie, Marshmallow, and Salted Pecan Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Nutella Palooza

Nutella Palooza

$17.95

A Quart of Nutella Ice Cream with Nutella Mix-N. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Plain White V's

Plain White V's

$17.95

A Quart of Vanilla Ice Cream. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Strawberry Field Forever

Strawberry Field Forever

$17.95

A Quart of Strawberry Ice Cream with Strawberry Mix-N. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Tough Cookie

Tough Cookie

$17.95

A Quart of Biscotti Ice Cream with Caramel Swirls and Cookie Dough Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Vegan Berry Chill

Vegan Berry Chill

$17.95

A Quart of Strawberry Ice Cream made with Coconut Milk and Mixed Berries and Oreo Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Pup Cup

Pup Cup

Pup Cup

$4.00

Sorbet

Sorbet

Sorbet

$5.75

Our fresh Sorbet Base and your choice of Mix-N's a la carte for any size.

All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1170 N Federal Hwy, Pompano beach, FL 33062

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Poke Company - Pompano Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1154 N Federal Hwy Pompano Beach, FL 33062
View restaurantnext
ColdFish - Pompano Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1750 N Federal Hwy Pompano Beach, FL 33062
View restaurantnext
The Sicilian Oven - Lighthouse Point
orange starNo Reviews
2486 North Federal Highway Lighthouse Point, FL 33064
View restaurantnext
Hook Fish and Chicken - Pompano Beach
orange starNo Reviews
2001 North Federal Highway Suite G111 Pompano Beach, FL 33062
View restaurantnext
Living Green - Pompano
orange star4.6 • 691
413 N federal Hwy pompano beach, FL 33062
View restaurantnext
Cannoli Kitchen - 255 N Pompano Beach Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
255 n pompano beach blvd Pompano Beach, FL 33062
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pompano beach

Laspadas (Coral Springs) - 10178 W Sample Rd
orange star4.8 • 5,078
10178 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
ethos Greek Bistro - Coconut Creek
orange star4.7 • 2,116
4437 Lyons Road Coconut Creek, FL 33073
View restaurantnext
Checkers Old Munchen
orange star4.6 • 1,595
2209 E Atlantic Blvd Pompano Beach, FL 33062
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Coral Springs FL
orange star4.5 • 1,514
10374 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
Pasquale's Pizza & Subs - 10337 Royal Palm Blvd.
orange star4.9 • 1,452
10337 Royal Palm Blvd. Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
Pasquale & Sons' Pizza Company - 5609 Coral Ridge Drive
orange star4.5 • 1,409
5609 Coral Ridge Drive Coral Springs, FL 33076
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pompano beach
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (127 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston