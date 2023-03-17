Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pick-ITA-up 1823 E Commercial Blvd

No reviews yet

1823 E Commercial Blvd

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Food

PASTA

1 - Linguine Alla Vongole

$12.00

Middleneck clams, white wine clam sauce, garlic & oil

2 – Penne Alla Vodka

$12.00

Vodka deglazed pancetta & onion, tomato, touch of cream

3 – Spaghetti Mare E Monti Piccanti

$12.00

Baby shrimp, mushrooms, arugula, spicy fresh tomato

4 – Orecchiette Ragu’ Di Salsiccia

$12.00

Slow cooked ground pork sausage ragu’, ricotta salata

5 – Ravioli Di Aragosta Alla Vodka

$12.00

Lobster ravioli, pancetta, onion, tomato sauce, touch of cream

6 – Lasagna Casereccia

$12.00

Beef and pork ragu’, bechamel sauce, fresh mozzarella

7 – Spaghetti Con Polpette

$12.00

Whole natural beef – veal – pork meatballs ragu'

8 – Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.00

Blackened shrimp or chicken, cream sauce reduction

9 – Mezzi Rigatoni Burrata E Pesto

$12.00

Basil garlic pesto with creamy burrata

10 – Mezzi Rigatoni Bolognese

$12.00

Slow cooked beef and pork ragout, parmesan cheese

11 – Fiocchi Di Pera

$12.00

Stuffed with pear and gorgonzola, parmesan cream reduction

12 – Ravioli Alla Barese

$12.00

Stuffed ravioli with broccoli rabe and pork sausage garlic & oil

Gluten Free

$2.00

POLLO E PESCE

20 – Pollo Alla Cacciatora

$12.00

Bone in 1/2 roasted chicken, Kalamata, caramelized onion, roasted red peppers, oregano, tomato sauce

21 – Pollo Alla Parmigiana

$12.00

Chicken breast, baked with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan cheese.

22 – Pollo Al Limoine

$12.00

Chicken breast,sauteed with White wine lemon sauce and capers.

23 – Pollo Alla Griglia

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast, mixed italian fresh erbs extra virgin olive oil.

24 – Pollo Milanese

$12.00

Bread crumb crusted chicken breast, arugula, fresh tomato.

25 - Medaglioni De Pollo Fritto Al BBQ

$12.00

26 – Filetto Di Salmone

$12.00

Filet of salmon, sauteed with White wine lemon sauce and capers.

27 – Branzino Livornese

$12.00

Mediterranean bass, caramelized onion, kalamata, capers White wine, fresh tomato sauce.

FOCACCIA PANINO

30 – Classica

$12.00

Prosciutto di parma, burratina, fresh tomato, basil

31 – Bologna

$12.00

Mortadella, arugula, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese

32 – Contadina

$12.00

Grilled zucchini & eggplant, burratina, roasted red peppers roasted garlic pesto spread

33 – Calabrese

$12.00

Spicy soppressata, provolone cheese, fresh tomato

34 – Boscaiola

$12.00

Pork sausage, caramelized onion, mushrooms, arugula

PIZZA

40 – Margherita

$12.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil

41 – Diavola

$12.00

Spicy soppressata, burratina, tomato sauce, mozzarella

42 – Pugliese

$12.00

Pork sausage, caramelized onion, tomato sauce mozzarella, kalamata olive

43 – Americana

$12.00

Pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella

44 – Vegetariana Bianca

$12.00

Grilled zucchini & eggplant, feta cheese, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella

45 – Parma Bianca

$12.00

Prosciutto di parma, mozzarella, arugula, parmigiano cheese

Cauliflower Crust

$3.00

Vegan

ZUPPA E INSALATA

50 – Pasta Fagioli

$12.00

White cannellini beans soup, ditalini pasta, mixed fresh herbs

51 – Lenticchie

$12.00

Lentils soup, mirepoix, diced potato, pancetta

52 – Antipasto

$12.00

Grilled zucchini & eggplant, fire roasted red peppers, arugula spicy soppressata, prosciutto di parma, kalamata olive

53 – Salmone

$12.00

Grilled salmon, feta cheese, fresh tomato, cucumber green peppers, red onion, Kalamata olives

54 – Burratina

$12.00

Mix green, red onion, fresh tomato, basil pesto

55 - Fresca

$12.00

Roasted red beets, cucumber, fresh tomato, mix green candied wall nuts, feta cheese, lemon oil vinaigrette

56 – Cesare Di Mare

$12.00

Classic Caesar salad with blackened tiger shrimp

CONTORNO

60 – Patate Fritte

$3.50

French fries

61 – Patate Arrostite

$3.50

Roasted potato

62 – Broccoli Al Vapore

$3.50

Steamed broccoli

63 – Penne Al Pomodoro

$3.50

Penne tomato sauce and basil

64 – Riso In Bianco

$3.50

White rice

66 – Ciabatta Casereccia

$3.50

ciabatta bread

DESSERTS

70 - Coffee Tiramisu'

$5.00

Lady fingers dipped in espresso, layered with mascarpone cheese and cocoa powder.

71 - Flan

$5.00

Caramel topping, milk custard base.

ESPRESSO

ESPRESSO

$3.00

Beverages

Speed Bevs

Coca Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Spring Water

$2.00

Acqua Panna

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Aranciata

$3.00

Aranciata Rossa

$3.00

Limonata

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Black Cherry

$3.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1823 E Commercial Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

Directions

