Popular Items

Stuffed Shells
$22.00
Autumn Beet Salad
$15.00

Spinach, local beets, fennel, apple, bacon, marcona almonds, mustard-bacon vinaigrette

Dinner Menu

-Dinner Items-

Marinated Olives
$9.00

Garlic, lemon, herbs, extra virgin olive oil (gf, v)

Pickle Plate
$8.00

Mixed farm veggies, white balsamic and fennel pickle (gf, v)

Warm Focaccia
$10.00

Crushed tomatoes, roasted garlic, olive oil

Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings
$16.00

Lemon pepper dry rub, Calabrian chili honey

Meat and Cheese Plate
$19.00

A selection of cured meats and local cheeses, cornichons, mustard, preserves, house crackers

Artichoke Dip
$12.00

spinach, garlic, Grana Padano, griddled focaccia

Baked Brie
$13.00

Pickled sultana raisins, toasted pistachio, local honey, rosemary, crackers.

Roasted Chestnut Soup Cup
$6.00

Roasted chestnuts, creme fraiche, parsley (gf)

Roasted Chestnut Soup Bowl
$8.00

Roasted chestnuts, creme fraiche, parsley (gf)

Side of Fries
$6.00
Sm Churchill Salad
$7.00

Mixed Baby Lettuces, cava vin, toasted garlic, parmesan (gf)

Churchill St. Salad Large
$11.00

Mixed Baby Lettuces, cava vin, toasted garlic, parmesan (gf)

Autumn Beet Salad
$15.00

Spinach, local beets, fennel, apple, bacon, marcona almonds, mustard-bacon vinaigrette

Greek Cobb Salad
$18.00

Mixed greens, roasted chicken, preserved tomato, cucumber, kalamata olive, asparagus, pepperoncini, feta, oregano red wine vinaigrette (gf)

Chickpea Salad Sandwich
$17.00

Savory chickpea salad, tomato, red onion, spinach, feta, ciabatta

Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$18.00

Buttermilk-soaked chicken thigh, crunchy gluten free breading, house pickles, chipotle mayo, honey vinegar mop

Churchill Burger
$18.00

Smash patties, caramelized onions, house pickles, American cheese, fry sauce

Roasted Half Chicken
$32.00

Confit potatoes, herbed chicken jus (gf)

Church Basement Walleye
$25.00

ritz cracker crust, warm red cabbage, crispy potatoes, tartar sauce

Chickpea Fritters
$23.00

Roasted cauliflower, spiced tomato jam, greens (gf)

Steak Frites
$28.00

Grilled Flatiron steak, Worcestershire butter, crispy fries, bearnaise

Stuffed Shells
$22.00

-Desserts-

Fruit Crisp
$10.00

Crispy GF oat crumble & vanilla bean ice cream (seasonal fruit)

Chocolate Brownie
$5.00
Ice Cream
$3.00+

Vanilla, Salted Caramel, or Raspberry Sorbet

Affogato
$5.50

Espresso poured over your choice of ice cream

-Kid's Meals-

Kid's Chicken Tenders
$7.00

housemade GF breading, bbq sauce

Kid's Cheeseburger
$7.00

Peterson smash patty, American cheese

Buttered Noodles
$7.00

Buttered noodles with parmesan cheese.

Quesadilla
$7.00

Grilled tortillas filled with cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese
$7.00

Coffee & Beverages Menu

-Coffee & Tea-

Coffee
$3.00

Fair Trade Sumatra blend

Espresso
$2.50

Intelligentsia Black Cat Analog

Americano
$2.50
Cappuccino
$4.00

Intelligentsia Black Cat Espresso, Autumnwood Milk

Latte
$4.50

Intelligentsia Black Cat Espresso, Autumnwood Milk

Seasonal Latte
$6.00

Our current seasonal is Pumpkin Spice!

Salted Butterscotch Latte
$6.00

Intelligentsia Black Cat Espresso, Autumnwood Milk

Chai Latte
$5.00

Rishi Masala Chai and Autumnwood Steamed Milk

Mocha
$5.00

Latte with Housemade Chocolate Syrup

Cold Brew
$5.00

Intelligentsia El Diablo Dark Roast Brewed Cold & served on ice

London Fog
$5.00

Rishi Earl Grey Tea with house vanilla syrup and steamed autumnwood farms milk

Miel
$4.50

Latte with Honey & Cinnamon

Hot Tea
$3.50

-Beverages-

Iced Tea
$3.50
Lemonade
$3.50
Arnie Palmer
$3.50

1/2 Rishi black tea + 1/2 house made lemonade

Hibiscus Sweet Tea
$4.00
Mexican Coke
$3.50
Mexican Sprite
$3.50
Diet Coke
$2.50
Boylan’s Root Beer
$4.00
Orange Juice
$3.00
Grapefruit Juice
$3.00
Pineapple Juice
$3.00
Cranberry Juice
$3.00
3leche Fermentation Company
$5.00
Rishi Botanicals
$5.00
Pimento Ginger Beer
$3.50
Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher
$5.00Out of stock
Chippewa Falls Bottled Water
$1.50
Adult Milk
$3.00

-Kid's Drinks-

Kids Milk
$3.00

Autumnwood Farms Milk

Kiddie Cocktail
$3.50

Orange juice, grenadine, soda.

Kid's Lemonade
$3.50
Kid's Hot Cocoa
$4.50

Hot chocolate with fresh vanilla whipped cream.

Kid's Steamer
$3.50
Kid's Orange Juice
$3.00
Kid's Pineapple Juice
$3.00
Kid's Cranberry Juice
$3.00
Kid's Grapefruit Juice
$3.00
Boylan's Rootbeer
$4.00

Glass bottle of Boylan's rootbeer.

Churchill St. Market

House-Made Goods

Market soup
$6.00
Hot sauce
$10.00
Granola
$8.00
Marinated olives
$8.00

Market Retail

Small Churchill St. Tote
$15.00
Black Mesh Hat
$25.00
Churchill St. Blue Bag
$25.00
Dad Hat
$25.00
Beer can glass
$10.00
White latte mug
$20.00
Small cappuccino mug
$17.00
Churchill St. Ceramic mug
$17.00
Stickers
$1.00
Wood Charcuterie board
$40.00