Churchill St.
4606 Churchill St
Shoreview, MN 55126
Dinner Menu
-Dinner Items-
Garlic, lemon, herbs, extra virgin olive oil (gf, v)
Mixed farm veggies, white balsamic and fennel pickle (gf, v)
Crushed tomatoes, roasted garlic, olive oil
Lemon pepper dry rub, Calabrian chili honey
A selection of cured meats and local cheeses, cornichons, mustard, preserves, house crackers
spinach, garlic, Grana Padano, griddled focaccia
Pickled sultana raisins, toasted pistachio, local honey, rosemary, crackers.
Roasted chestnuts, creme fraiche, parsley (gf)
Mixed Baby Lettuces, cava vin, toasted garlic, parmesan (gf)
Spinach, local beets, fennel, apple, bacon, marcona almonds, mustard-bacon vinaigrette
Mixed greens, roasted chicken, preserved tomato, cucumber, kalamata olive, asparagus, pepperoncini, feta, oregano red wine vinaigrette (gf)
Savory chickpea salad, tomato, red onion, spinach, feta, ciabatta
Buttermilk-soaked chicken thigh, crunchy gluten free breading, house pickles, chipotle mayo, honey vinegar mop
Smash patties, caramelized onions, house pickles, American cheese, fry sauce
Confit potatoes, herbed chicken jus (gf)
ritz cracker crust, warm red cabbage, crispy potatoes, tartar sauce
Roasted cauliflower, spiced tomato jam, greens (gf)
Grilled Flatiron steak, Worcestershire butter, crispy fries, bearnaise
-Desserts-
-Kid's Meals-
Coffee & Beverages Menu
-Coffee & Tea-
Fair Trade Sumatra blend
Intelligentsia Black Cat Analog
Intelligentsia Black Cat Espresso, Autumnwood Milk
Our current seasonal is Pumpkin Spice!
Intelligentsia Black Cat Espresso, Autumnwood Milk
Rishi Masala Chai and Autumnwood Steamed Milk
Latte with Housemade Chocolate Syrup
Intelligentsia El Diablo Dark Roast Brewed Cold & served on ice
Rishi Earl Grey Tea with house vanilla syrup and steamed autumnwood farms milk
Latte with Honey & Cinnamon
-Beverages-
1/2 Rishi black tea + 1/2 house made lemonade
-Kid's Drinks-
Autumnwood Farms Milk
Orange juice, grenadine, soda.
Hot chocolate with fresh vanilla whipped cream.
Glass bottle of Boylan's rootbeer.
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Food. Drink. Community.
4606 Churchill St, Shoreview, MN 55126