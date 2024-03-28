Brisket Rub

$4.99

The secret blend of sweet and savory spices we use on our tasty Texas style beef brisket is now packaged and ready for you to take home! Brisket Rub is designed for large cuts of meat that are to be slow smoked or cooked over long periods of time. Generously rub this seasoning on briskets, beef roasts, or pork butts.