MITO 2801 Snelling Avenue

FOOD

HORNERO

GOBERNADOR PIZZA

$26.00

MEXICAN PIZZA

$24.00

BIRRIA PIZZA

$24.00

PASTOR PIZZA

$24.00

PLANTAS

DON CESAR

$22.00

Aderezo hecho en casa estilo Tijuana

BOING SALAD

$22.00

MEXICAN CURIOUS

$22.00

GUACAMOLE BAR

Guacamole

$25.00

BOTANAS

GORDITAS DE RIBEYE

$26.00

QUESO FUNDIDO

$20.00

CAMARONES BUÑUELO

$22.00

TACOS DE JAMAICA

$18.00

SALSA TOUR

$19.00

EMPANADAS DE BIRRIA

$21.00

CHEESE ROCK

$17.00

CORN RIBS

$15.00

OSTIONES TULUM

$24.00

MINI TACOS DE CANASTA

$23.00

SOPAS

JUGO DE CARNE

$21.00

Tuétano, cebolla, cilantro

CALDO TLALPEÑO

$18.00

Tortilla, crema, aguacate, pollo

SASHIMIS & TOSTADAS

YELLOWTAIL SASHIMI

$25.00

TUNA SASHIMI

$23.00

Salsa tatemada

ARRACHERA AGUACHILE

$22.00

CEVICHE AHUMADO

$21.00

CEVICHE PASION

$21.00

TUNA VANIDOSA (3)

$20.00

CEVICHE PERUANO

$25.00

TAQUERIA

CAMPECHANO (1)

$8.00

Guisado De camaron estilo sinaloa, queso Chihuahua, dorados, pink aioli

TACO NEGRO ENSENADA (1)

$9.00

Fideo seco, chile morita, chicharron, queso fresco

VEGAN TACOS (3)

$13.00

TACOS DE TROMPO

$40.00

LORENZA DE ARRACHERA (1)

$10.00

GOBERNADOR (3)

$17.00

ASADA PRIME TACO (1)

$7.00

TROMPO HALAL

$50.00

SUSHI

MITO ROLL

$25.00

AMARILLO ROLL

$23.00

CALISOTA ROLL

$23.00

VIKING ROLL

$25.00

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$20.00

MOON ROCKS

$20.00

THE VEGGIE SUSHI

$20.00

PROTEINS

POLLO LOCO

$29.00

Pollo asado, arroz Mexicano, frijol charro

PULPO GALACTICO

$42.00

Marinado 24 horas, ajillo, cilantro, cilantro jalapeño humus

DIABLO SHRIMP

$35.00

Short rib en Su jugo, tocino y frijol

CALI BURGUER

$28.00

SALMON BURGUER

$28.00

STEAKS

MIGNON 12 oz.

$72.00

T BONE 16 oz.

$70.00

NEW YORK 14 oz.

$65.00

TOMAHAWK 32 oz.

$170.00

TOMAHAWK SILENCIO 32oz.

$180.00

SIDES

GRANIELOTE

$15.00

BROCOLINI

$12.00

WONTON POTATO

$12.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$15.00

TACO SALSA

$2.00

REGULAR FRIES

$12.00

TOSTADAS

$3.00

BILLIONAIRE SECTION

KOBE BEEF

GOLD FAT BURGER

$95.00

24K GOLD TOMAHAWK

$400.00

CHERRY STONES ROCA CLAMS

$36.00

LOBSTER TACOS (3)

$68.00

DESSERT

CHURROS CARRITO

$25.00

NIEVE CARRITO

$25.00

BIRTHDAY CHURROS

Drinks

Signature Drinks

El Dorado

$18.00

Coconut tequila, ginger liqueur, lime leaf infused lillet, balsam fir bitters, oregano, gentian infused st-germain

Moon Walker

$16.00

Coconut tequila, ginger liqueur, lime leaf infused lillet, balsam fir bitters, oregano, gentian infused st-germain

Gran Parca

$18.00

Coconut tequila, ginger liqueur, lime leaf infused lillet, balsam fir bitters, oregano, gentian infused st-germain

Rainbow

$20.00

Coconut tequila, ginger liqueur, lime leaf infused lillet, balsam fir bitters, oregano, gentian infused st-germain

Tesla vs Edison

$16.00

Coconut tequila, ginger liqueur, lime leaf infused lillet, balsam fir bitters, oregano, gentian infused st-germain

Beso Adelita

$16.00

Coconut tequila, ginger liqueur, lime leaf infused lillet, balsam fir bitters, oregano, gentian infused st-germain

Chupacabras

$18.00

Coconut tequila, ginger liqueur, lime leaf infused lillet, balsam fir bitters, oregano, gentian infused st-germain

The Tooth Fairy

$16.00

Coconut tequila, ginger liqueur, lime leaf infused lillet, balsam fir bitters, oregano, gentian infused st-germain

Mula De Tamarindo

$16.00

Coconut tequila, ginger liqueur, lime leaf infused lillet

Mito Negroni

$18.00

Coconut tequila, ginger liqueur, lime leaf infused lillet

Sangrita llorona

$20.00

Coconut tequila, ginger liqueur, lime leaf infused lillet

Coquito

$16.00

Coconut tequila, ginger liqueur, lime leaf infused lillet

Oztotl

$16.00

Coconut tequila, ginger liqueur, lime leaf infused lillet

Michelada Mito

$20.00

Coconut tequila, ginger liqueur, lime leaf infused lillet

Huchicol

$16.00

Coconut tequila, ginger liqueur, lime leaf infused lillet

Bermuda Triangle

$16.00

Mito Old-fashioned

$18.00

Carrito Show

Flash Paper

$16.00

Woodford reserve, toasted chamomile and saffron, muddled orange zest, maple

Fuego Canela

$16.00

Woodford reserve, toasted zest, maple. Chamomile and saffron, muddled orange, zest, maple

Champagne Shots

$16.00

Woodford reserve, toasted zest, maple. Chamomile and saffron, muddled orange zest, maple

Martinni Flavour Blaster

$16.00

Woodford reserve, toasted zest, maple. Chamomile and saffron, muddled orange, zest, maple

Chest Old Fashioned

$16.00

Woodford reserve, toasted chamomile and saffron, muddled orange zest, maple

Beer Tap

Negra Modelo Tap

$7.00

Modelo Especial Tap

$7.00

Dos Xx Tap

$7.00

Blue Moon Tap

$7.00

Coors Light Tap

$7.00

Samuel Adams Seasonal Tap

$7.00

Deschutes Fresh Squeezes IPA Tap

$7.00

Beer Bottle

Modelo Especial

$8.00

Modelo Negra

$8.00

Corona

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Orchad

$8.00

Aguas

Lemonade

$6.00

Hibiscus

$6.00

Horchata

$6.00

Cucumber Chia

$6.00

Soda/Water

Voss Flat 350 ml

$10.00

Voss Sparkling Water 800 ml

$15.00

Voss Water 800 ml

$15.00

Coca Cola

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Squirt

$5.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Cranberry

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

CLASSIC COCKTAILS

ADMF

$18.00

Bloody Mary

$18.00

Corpse Reviver 2

$16.00

Daiquiri

$16.00

French 75 cognac

$18.00

French 75 gin

$16.00

Gimlet

$16.00

Gin Fizz

$16.00

Hot Toddy

$16.00

Irish Coffee

$18.00

Last Word

$18.00

Long Island

$18.00

Manhattan

$18.00

Martinez

$18.00

Martini

$18.00

Martini Dirty

$18.00

Martini Dry

$18.00

Martini Prefect

$18.00

Martini Vesper

$18.00

Mint Julep

$16.00

Mojito

$16.00

Moscow Mule

$16.00

Negroni

$18.00

Old Fashioned

$18.00

Paloma

$18.00

Pisco Sour

$16.00

Sazerac

$16.00

SideCar

$18.00

Tom Collins

$16.00

Whiskey Sour

$16.00

Cadillac Marg

$20.00

SEX IN THE BEACH

$18.00

Margarita

MITO MARGARITA

$16.00

OAXACAN MARGARITA

$16.00

CUCUMBER CILANTRO MARGARITA

$16.00

HIBISCUS MARGARITA

$16.00

PASSION FRUIT MARGARITA

$16.00

PITAYA MARGARITA

$16.00

Carajillos

Carajillo

$16.00

Carajillos Horchata

$16.00

Carajillos Oreo

$16.00

Carajillos Matcha

$16.00

Coffee

Espresso

$5.00

Latte

$7.00

Cappuccino

$7.00

Double Espresso

$8.00

Americano

$8.00

Coffe Drip

$5.00

Liquor

Tequila

1800 Silver

$17.00+

1800 Reposado

$18.00+

1800 Milenio

$60.00+

Casa Dragones Blanco

$21.00+

Casa Dragones Reposado

$44.00+

Casa Dragones Joven

$85.00+

Casa Amigos Blanco

$25.00+

Casa Amigos Reposado

$26.00+

Casa Amigos Anejo

$46.00+

Clase Azul Reposado

$46.00+

Clase Azul Gold

$82.00+

Clase Azul Anejo

$135.00+

Clase Azul Ultra

$553.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$18.00+

Don Julio 70

$24.00+

Don Julio Primavera

$33.00+

Don Julio 1942

$50.00+

Dobel Cristalino 50

$40.00+

Dobel Reposado

$21.00+

Dobel Cristalino

$18.00+

El Pintor

$21.00+

Gran Centenario Reposado

$17.00+

Gran Coramino Anejo

$55.00+

Gran Coramino Cristalino

$28.00+

Herradura Silver

$16.00+

Herradura Reposado

$18.00+

Herradura Anejo

$19.00+

Herradura Leyend

$30.00+

Herradura Ultra

$25.00+

Jose Cuervo Tradicional

$14.00+

Milagro Silver

$16.00+

Patron Silver

$20.00+

Siete Leguas Blanco

$18.00+

Siete Leguas Reposado

$20.00+

Mezcal/Sotol/Uncertified Spirit

Amaro

$16.00

Benedictine

$16.00

California Orange

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Cioccolato Chocolate

$12.00

Cynar

$12.00

Don Ciccio &Figli Cioccolato Chocolate

$12.00

Don Ciccio & Figli D' india

$12.00

Don Ciccio & Figli Limoncello

$12.00

Fernet 2 Oz

$16.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Geijer Orange

$12.00

Gritting Aperitif

$12.00

Gran Gala Orange

$12.00

J. Carver Everlasting Absinthe Verte

$12.00

Sibona Grappa 3 Onz

$16.00

St Agrestis Amaro

$12.00

St Agrestis Inferno

$12.00

Xila

$12.00

Por Siempre Sotol

$19.00+

Silencio

$18.00+

Xicaru Pechuga Mole

$29.00+

CUENTACUENTOS

$35.00

400 Conejo

$18.00

Whiskey

Angel's Envy Bourbon

$20.00+

Dampfwerk Single Malt

$30.00+

J. Carver Straight Wheat

$28.00+

Old Forester Rye

$18.00+

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$16.00+

Jack Daniels

$14.00+

World Whiskey

Buchanan's Scotch 12 yr

$20.00+

Buchanan's Scotch 18 yr

$23.00+

Chivas Regal Scotch 12 yr

$18.00+

Johnnie Walker 18 yr

$48.00+

Johnnie Walker Blue

$64.00+

Macallan Scotch 12 yr

$25.00+

Macallan Rare Cask

$98.00+

Chivas 18

$20.00

Vodka

Lyre's Bourbon

$14.00

Ciroc

$18.00+

Ciroc Pineapple

$18.00+

Ketel

$17.00+

Stoli

$16.00+

Valentine White

$16.00+

Titos

$14.00+

Belvedere

$18.00

Gin

Bombay

$17.00+

Condesa

$16.00+

Empress

$22.00+

Hendrick's

$20.00+

Fords

$14.00+

Tangueray

$16.00+

No. 3, Netherlands

$12.00

Cognac

Courvoiser Vs

$20.00+

D'usse VSOP

$27.00+

Martell VS

$18.00+

Remy Martin VSOP

$20.00+

Remy Martin 1738

$30.00+

Remy Martin Tercel

$40.00+

Remy Martin XO

$56.00+

Louis XIII

$230.00+

Rum

Bacardi Silver

$18.00

Capt. Morg

$16.00

Capurro Pisco

$18.00

Rum. Saison

$14.00

Two James

$17.00

Rail

Bacardi Silver

$18.00

Capt. Morg

$16.00

Capurro Pisco

$18.00

Rum. Saison

$14.00

Two James

$17.00

Mez. Domingo

$18.00

Wine

Red

Caparzo Sangiovese

$14.00+

Toad Hallow Merlot

$14.00+

Pedroncelli Cabernet

$22.00+

Lucas & Lewellen Pinot Noir

$16.00+

Sparkling

Argyle Brut Rose

$16.00+

II Follo

$14.00+

II Follo Rose

$14.00+

White/Rosé

Santa Di Terrosa Pinot Grigio

$14.00+

Jules Taylor Sauv

$14.00+

Trefethen Chardonnay

$16.00+

Cantzhem Die Riesling

$15.00+

Dry Creek Chenin Blanc

$14.00+

Frank Family Chardonnay

$25.00+

Cloudline Rose

$14.00+

BTB

Luc Belaire Rose

$100.00

Luc Belaire Lux

$100.00

Moet et Chandon

$180.00

Bollinger Special Cuvee

$250.00

Dom Perignon

$700.00

Ace of Spades

$1,000.00

Raymond cabernet

$120.00

Don Melchor Cabernet

$380.00

Kosta browne Pinot Noir

$250.00

N/A Spirit

Virgin Cocktail

Virgin Mojito

$10.00

Virgin Margarita

$10.00

Virgin Margarita Hibiscus

$10.00

Virgin Margarita Passion

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2801 Snelling Avenue, Roseville, MN 55113

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

