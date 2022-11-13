Restaurant header imageView gallery

Baldamar

No reviews yet

1642 County Rd B2 W.

Roseville, MN 55113

Popular Items

Spicy Bacon Lobster Mac & Cheese
Bread is Life
Wagouda Burger

Appetizers and Small Plates

Bread is Life

$11.00

honey jalapeño butter, chimichurri, Alma blu bacon balsamic butter

Calamari

$16.00

Thai sauce, carrots, cilantro, fresno peppers, scallions

Bacon and Bourbon

$20.00

house-cured smoked bacon, bourbon cherries

Short Rib & Chorizo Nachos

$18.00

Blaser's cheddar, jalapeno, pickled onion, crema

7 Spice Wings

$18.00

house blend dry rub, bleu cheese sauce

Tuna Poke

$22.00

Ahi tuna, fresh ginger, fresnos, seaweed, avocado, wonton crisps

Baby Back Ribs

$18.00

house-smoked, bbq sauce, crispy onions

Whiskey Smith Scallops

$24.00

Nueske's bacon, apple relish, fresno

Chimichurri Shrimp

$21.00

pan seared, parmesan, baguette crostini

Meatballs

$18.00

beef & pork meatballs, house-made marinara, herb ricotta, focaccia bread crumbs, parmesan, baguette crostini

Dinner Salads

La Flaquita

$14.00

iceberg, corn, black beans, queso fresco, tortilla crisps, chipotle-lime vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$14.00

iceberg, tomato, egg, Nueske’s bacon, blue cheese

Crab Salad

$18.00

romaine, carrot, cherry tomato, radish, cucumber, king crab, shaved asparagus, shiso leaves, herbed caesar

The Aviator

$13.00

romaine wedge, caesar dressing, soft egg, crispy prosciutto, everything seasoned crisp

Panzanella Heirloom

$15.00

heirloom tomatoes, balsamic vinegar, basil olive oil, roasted garlic, whipped ricotta, parmesan, grilled focaccia

Small Green Salad

$11.00

pickled carrots, fennel, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette

Harvest Salad

$14.00

Entrees

Salmon

$36.00

Yukon Gold potato puree, sweet corn and roasted red pepper succotash

Prime Rib Eye 18oz

$65.00

100% USDA prime certified beef

Denver Wagyu

$80.00

Hanger Steak Chimichurri

$35.00

grilled tomato & scallion, toasted baguette

Wagyu Spinalis

$60.00Out of stock

Sea Bass

$42.00

asparagus and mixed greens, yuzu dressing

Prime New York Strip 14oz

$65.00

100% USDA prime certified beef

Seared Lamb Chops

$40.00

buerre monte, guajillo tomato sauce, chickpea

Filet 8oz

$50.00

Certified Black Angus

Wagyu Filet

$90.00Out of stock

New Lobster

$100.00Out of stock

Prime Filet Mignon 12oz

$72.00

100% USDA prime certified beef

Pork Shank

$35.00Out of stock

cider glaze, caramelized onion, potato puree

Butter Steak 8oz

$50.00Out of stock

Pork Chop

$45.00

1/2 # King Crab

$70.00

Alaskan King Crab

Halibut

$42.00

Wagyu NY Strip

$110.00Out of stock

D Brick Pressed Bell & Evans Chicken (Copy)

$30.00

roasted carrots & fingerling potatoes, parmesan cheese

Duck

$38.00Out of stock

1# King Crab

$140.00

Wagyu Ribeye

$155.00

Tamarind-Braised Short Rib

$36.00

Braised Short Rib, Tamarind Sauce, pickled mango salad

Dinner Burgers & Sandwiches

Wagouda Burger

$25.00

Four 2oz. Feller's Farm Wagyu patties, American cheese, Gouda cheese, caramelized onions and tomato

Prime Rib Sandwich

$25.00

| thinly sliced house prime rib, Mahon cheese, grilled peppers & onions, jalapenos, tomato, tarragon aioli, toasted torpedo roll

Chilled Lobster Roll

$30.00

Maine Lobster, brioche bun, celery, tarragon aioli, shredded lettuce

Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.00

Plain Burger

$15.00

Sides

Char Grilled Street Corn

$15.00

shucked sweet corn, queso fresco, cilantro, lime

Cauliflower Au Gratin

$15.00

Blaser's white cheddar, Fontal, Grana Padan

Tomato Carpaccio

$16.00

pistachio, burrata, corn, herbed oil, balsamic reduction

Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes

$13.00

gruyere cheese, bermonte, onions

Spicy Bacon Lobster Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Blaser's sharp cheddar, breadcrumbs *For online ordering requests please note below. Ex: No bacon, no lobster

Whiskey Cream Mushrooms

$16.00

cremini mushrooms, rosemary, parmesan

Truffle Fries

$13.00

chipotle aioli, ketchup, ranch

Fall Sweet Potato

$15.00

Twice Baked Loaded Potates

$14.00

Blaser's cheddar fondue, Nueske's bacon, seasoned sour cream, shredded cheddar, scallions

Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

flash-fried, Asian vinaigrette, fresno peppers

Sweet Potato FRIES

$13.00

fresh-cut, chipotle aioli, red wine mignonette

Triple Dip Fries

$12.00

house-cut french fries, truffle aioli, bernaise, ketchup

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

white bread, American cheese

Kids Mac&Cheese

$7.00

cavatappi noodles, Blaser's cheddar, panko

Kids Salmon

$10.00

pan seared

Kids Burger

$8.00

brioche bun, 4oz. patty

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.00

brioche bun, 4oz. patty, American cheese

Big Kids Burger

$10.00

brioche bun, two 4oz. patties

Big Kids Cheese Burger

$10.00

brioche bun, two 4oz. patties, American cheese

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

house breaded

Kids Steak Frites

$30.00

7oz. spinalis

Desserts

50 Shades of Chocolate

$17.00

15 layers of buttermilk kahlua chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, chocolate ganache

Creme Brulee

$14.00

Tiramisu

$16.00

Sorbet 1 Scoop

$4.00

Sorbet 3 Scoops

$9.00

Ice Cream 1 Scoop

$3.00

Ice Cream 3 Scoop

$9.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$17.00

Smores Mud Pie

$19.00

Add Ons Group

American cheese

$0.50

asparagus

$11.00

avocado

$2.00

avocado crema

$1.00

bacon

$2.00

balsamic vinaigrette

$1.00

BBQ sauce

$1.00

bearnaise

$1.00

Blaser's cheddar

$0.50

Blue Cheese & Fried Onions

$6.00

blue cheese crumbles

$1.00

blue cheese dressing

$1.00

bourbon cherries

$2.00

brandy peppercorn sauce

$5.00

burrata

$1.00

butter

$0.50

caesar dressing

$1.00

caramel sauce

$1.00

cheddar cheese

$0.50

cheese

$0.50

chicken

$6.00

chimichurri green

$1.00

chimichurri red

$1.00

chimichurri red

$1.00

chipotle aioli

$1.00

chipotle lime vinaigrette

$1.00

chips

$2.00

chocolate sauce

$1.00

cilantro

$0.50

crab legs 1/2 lb

$70.00

creamy horseradish

$0.50

crispy onions

$3.00

crispy onions

$3.00

egg

$2.00

egg

$2.00

fingerling potatoes

$2.00

fingerling potatoes

$2.00

fresno peppers

$0.50

fresno peppers

$0.50

garlic

$0.50

garlic

$0.50

GF bun

$2.00

goat cheese

$0.50

grilled onions

$2.00

grilled peppers

$2.00

honey jalapeno butter

$1.00

house pickles

$1.00

jalapenos

$1.00

ketchup

$0.50

lettuce

$0.50

Mahon cheese

$0.50

micro greens

$0.50

mushrooms

$2.00

oil

$0.50

oscar style

$17.00

parmesan

$0.50

parmesan tuille

$1.00

pepper

pickled mango

$1.00

pickled onion

$1.00

plus 1 scallop

$6.00

plus 1 shrimp

$5.25

pumpkin butter

$1.00

queso fresco

$0.50

ranch

$1.00

raw horseradish

$0.50

raw onions

$1.00

red wine mignonette

$1.00

ricotta cheese

$0.50

roasted jalapenos

$1.00

salmon ala carte

$9.00

scallions

$0.50

scallops

$18.00

sour cream

$1.00

special sauce (house burger)

$1.00

succotash

$15.00

Swiss cheese

$0.50

taragon aioli

$1.00

tenderloin tips

$11.00

Thai sauce

$1.00

tomato

$1.00

tortilla crisps

$1.00

truffle aioli

$1.00

whipped cream

$1.00

wonton chips

$1.00

anchovies

$2.00
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
WELCOME BACK TO THE TOP OF THE FOOD CHAIN. Baldamar marks the turning point where we usher in the new standard for style, service and steak. It means the menu’s made with old-world craft at its core and modern day meat eaters in mind — with flavors forged in fire and folded into pure primal perfection. It’s where every steak is aged 40 days and 40 nights for a taste of biblical proportion, and where crazy-fresh seafood means it was caught during your morning commute. At the bar sits every spirit imaginable, and someone who isn’t afraid to use them. This is more than a new steakhouse. It’s a line in the sand. It’s not just where you celebrate special occasions. It’s where you create them.

1642 County Rd B2 W., Roseville, MN 55113

