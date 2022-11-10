Restaurant header imageView gallery

Siam Thai Asian Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

3547 Lexington Ave. N.

Arden Hills, MN 55126

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg Rolls (2)
Pad Thai
Cream Cheese Wontons (6)

Appetizers

Egg Rolls (2)

Egg Rolls (2)

$7.00

Pork egg rolls, stuffed with seasoned carrot, onion, cabbage, and bean thread noodles

Fresh Spring rolls (2)

Fresh Spring rolls (2)

Lettuce, carrots, fresh mint, cilantro, and rice vermicelli noodles all wrapped in rice paper.

Cream Cheese Wontons (6)

Cream Cheese Wontons (6)

$6.00

Sweet cream cheese filling inside thin wonton wraps

Siam Wings (6)

Siam Wings (6)

$8.00

Chicken wings tossed in-house: Your choice of: Siam Thai, Sweet Chili, Garlic, Spicy Red Curry, or Five Spices Dry Rub

Golden Fried Tofu

Golden Fried Tofu

$6.00

Deep fried tofu served with house peanut sauce

Garlic Oyster Green Beans

Garlic Oyster Green Beans

$6.00

Green beans stir fried in garlic oyster sauce

Siam Chicken Strip

$6.00

Deep fried crispy chicken strips served with house peanut sauce

Pot Stickers (6)

Pot Stickers (6)

$7.00

Pan fried minced pork dumplings

Soups

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

Mushrooms, onion, celery, tomato, basil, and cilantro. Served with a side of white rice

Chicken Khao Poon

Chicken Khao Poon

$14.00

Red curry base soup mixed with coconut milk. Rice vermicelli noodles, carrots, cabbage, cilantro, and minced chicken. Garnished with kaffir lime leaves.

Pho

Pho

Enriched oxtail broth with rice noodles, green onion, and cilantro.

Salads

Egg Roll Salad

Egg Roll Salad

$12.00

Rice vermicelli noodles, carrot, lettuce, fresh mint, and cilantro, topped with our crispy egg rolls. Served with house-made eggroll dressing

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$14.00

Shredded green papaya mixed with tomatoes, green beans, and carrots. Served alongside rice vermicelli noodles, crispy pork rinds, and peanuts. Your choice of Lao or Thai style

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Rice vermicelli noodles, lettuce, carrot, mint, cilantro, topped with crispy chicken. Served with sesame ginger dressing

Thai Seafood Salad

Thai Seafood Salad

$18.00

Shrimp, squid, glass noodles, shredded carrots, onion, fresh mint and cilantro tossed in a house fish sauce, lime dressing

Curries

Red Curry

Red Curry

Red curry paste in coconut milk with bell pepper, carrots, and onion

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

Panang curry paste in coconut milk. Bell pepper, carrots, onion, and topped with kaffir lime leaves

Massaman Curry

Massaman Curry

Massaman (similar to yellow curry) paste. Onion, potato,carrots, topped with peanuts

Green Curry

Green Curry

Green curry paste in coconut milk. Carrot, bamboo shoots, and green beans

Noodles

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

Rice noodles, onion, sprouts, and egg. Served with lime and crushed peanuts on the side.

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

Flat rice noodles, onion, Chinese broccoli, eggs, tomato, and basil leaves

Lo Mein

Lo Mein

Egg noodles, onion, cabbage, and carrots

House Specials

Siam Fried Rice

Siam Fried Rice

House fried rice. Carrots, peas and onions, with your choice of protein

Pepper Steak

$18.00

Tender beef on a hot sizzling skillet, stir fried with onions, bell peppers, dry chili peppers. Served with a side of rice.

Pork Pad Kra Pao

Pork Pad Kra Pao

$15.00

Stir fried minced pork, green beans, bamboo shoots, with Thai chili and basil leaves, Sunny side up egg on top of rice

Sweet and Sour Chicken

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$14.00

Crispy breaded chicken with hint of ginger. Sweet and sour sauce on side. Served with a side of rice

Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$14.00

Breaded chicken tossed in sesame sauce, garnished with sesame seeds and green onions. Served with a side of rice

Stir Fries

Thai Basil

Thai Basil

Basil leaves, mushroom, bell pepper, jalapeno, carrots, and onion.

Cashew

Cashew

Celery, broccoli, carrots, and onion

Garlic

Garlic

Bell peppers, broccoli, celery, minced fresh garlic, and onion.

Ginger

Ginger

Fresh ginger slices, broccoli, bell pepper, carrots, and onion.

Hot and Spicy

Carrots, bell pepper, and onion

Peanut Sauce

Peanut Sauce

Broccoli, bell pepper, carrots, and onion

Desserts

Mango Sticky Rice

Mango Sticky Rice

$7.00

Sweetened sticky rice, fresh sweet mango on top, drizzled with coconut cream and sesame seeds

Banana Fried Rolls

Banana Fried Rolls

$6.00Out of stock

Bananas in wonton wraps, deep fried. Topped with powdered sugar and chocolate syrup.

Beverages

Coke Products

$3.00

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Lemonade, Fanta Orange

Coke Products (Take out)

$1.50

Thai Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Ginger Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Extras

White Rice

$2.00

Fried Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info



Location

3547 Lexington Ave. N., Arden Hills, MN 55126

Directions

Gallery
Siam Thai Asian Cuisine image
Siam Thai Asian Cuisine image
Main pic

