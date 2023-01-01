A map showing the location of Civility Social HouseView gallery

Civility Social House

490 Foley Street

Somerville, MA 02145

Dinner

Cheese Board

$17.00

assorted artisanal cheeses (3), grilled crostini, appropriate sweets and savories

Charcuterie Board

$19.00

Social House Board

$24.00

White Bean Soup

$9.00

Brussels Salad

$14.00

Grilled Pear Salad

$14.00

great hill bleu cheese, candied pecans, sun dried cranberries, lemon vinaigrette

Kale & Quinoa Salad

$14.00

baby kale, roasted corn, olive oil poached grape tomatoes, pistachio vinaigrette, fresh herbs

Arancini

$13.00

warm mozzarella centers, oven roasted tomato sauce, truffle essence

Buffalo Mac

$18.00

Chicken Thigh

$12.50

Grilled Prosciutto

$13.00

olive oil poached tomatoes, lemon dressed arugula, red pepper crostini, caramelized onions, balsamic syrup

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Mac & Cheese Donut

$13.50

New Orleans Shrimp Shrimp

$15.50

seared shrimp, new orleans style, peppery butter sauce accented with herbs & dark beer, grilled ciabatta

Nonna's Meatballs

$14.00

oven roasted tomato sauce, romano

Oven Goat Cheese

$13.00

Prosciutto Mac

$22.00

Screaming Rooster Rock Shrimp

$13.50

tempura shrimp, sriracha, napa cabbage slaw

Short Rib Tacos

$15.00

Social House Sliders

$14.50

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

crispy chicken, mozzarella, frank's red hot, bleu cheese crumbles, scallions

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

fresh mozzarella, evoo, passata di pomodoro, basil chiffonade

Meatball Pizza

$18.00

fresh mozzarella, evoo, passata di pomodoro, basil chiffonade with grass fed meatballs

Prosciutto Pizza

$17.00

prosciutto di parma, arugula, lemon

Mushroom Pizza

$16.00

Salmon

$24.00

wasabi mashed, soy yuzu butter sauce, scallion strands

Short Ribs

$25.00

Hanger Steak

$25.00

chimichurri, chipotle mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, parsnip chips

Rice Bowl

$24.00

#1 tuna, tempura shrimp, sushi rice, ginger dressed greens, avocado, spicy ponzu, japnese mayo, scallions

Haddock

$24.00

Farmers Market Platter

$22.00

Bolognese

$24.00

Civility Burger

$18.00

Angry Butcher Sandwich

$19.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Kids Burger

$12.00

Kids Chz Burger

$13.00

Kids Pasta With Butter

$12.00

Kids Pasta with Sauce

$12.00

Kid's Mac

$15.00

Side Fries

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

490 Foley Street, Somerville, MA 02145

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

