Small Plates

Potato Chips - Reg Size

$6.49

Hummus & Pita

$7.99

Hummus Only

$6.49

5 Paneer pieces

$8.49

5 Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

6 Chicken Wings

$9.99

Mixed Olives

$5.99

5 Falafel

$7.49

5 Mac & Cheese Bites pieces

$6.99

Appetizer Sampler

$21.99

Toasted Pita

$1.75

1 Empanada

$1.99

12 Empanada

$19.99

Peri Peri Chicken

Quarter Chicken Dark

$10.99

Quarter Chicken White

$11.99

Half Chicken

$18.99

Half Chicken All White

$19.99

Whole Chicken

$31.99

Whole Chicken All Dark

$28.99

Whole Chicken All White

$33.99

Wings & Tenders

Wings

Chicken Tenders

Burgers, Pitas & Wraps

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Tribos Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

The Sizzler

$11.99

Tribos Chicken Pita

$11.99

Peri Peri Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Tribos Lamb Pita

$12.99

Classic Beef Burger

$12.99

Tribos Beef Burger

$12.99

Veggie Burger

$9.99

Veggie Corner

Veggie Burger

$9.99

Veggie Pita

$9.99

Falafel Wrap

$9.99

Paneer Wrap

$11.99

Falafel Pita

$9.99

Rice Bowls

Chicken & Rice Bowl

$12.99

Falafel & Rice Bowl

$9.99

Paneer & Rice Bowl

$11.49

Boneless Lamb over Rice

$14.99

Salads

Tribos House Salad

$9.99

Mediterranean Salad

$9.99

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops - 2 pieces

$16.99

Lamb Chops - 4 pieces

$29.99

Tribal Platters

All In One - Half Chicken + 3 wings + 1 Reg Side

$25.99

Original Platter - Whole Chicken + 2 Large Sides

$37.99

Family Platter - 2 Whole Chicken + 4 Large Sides

$71.99

Tribos Wings Platter - 24 Wings + 2 Large Sides

$41.99

Lamb Chop Platter - 6 Lamb Chops + 2 Large Sides

$51.99

Chef's Platter - 1 Whole Chicken + 4 Lamb Chops + 2 Large Sides

$61.99

Tribal Feast - 2 Whole Chicken + 8 Lamb Chops + 4 Large Sides

$119.99

Sides

Tribos Sides

Kids Menu

5 Mac & Cheese Bites pieces

$7.49

3 Paneer strips

$7.49

3 Wings

$7.49

2 tenders

$7.49

Drinks

Bottled Drinks

Can Soda

Water Bottle

Tribos Shakes

Tea / Coffee

Bottomless Fountain

$3.49

Juice

Dips & Extras

2 Oz Chile Dip

$1.25

8 Oz Chili Dip

$6.99

2 Oz Garlic Dip

$1.25

8 Oz Garlic Dip

$6.99

2 Oz Perimayo Dip

$1.25

8 Oz Perimayo Dip

$6.99

2 Oz BBQ Dip

$1.25

8 Oz BBQ Dip

$6.99

Peri Salt

$0.99

Toasted Pita

$1.75

Desserts

Assorted Dessert