Cloud Parlor
297 West Cocoa Beach Causeway
Located in the White Rose Shopping Center
Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
Hot Espresso
Peppermint Mocha
Pistachio Sweet Cream Latte
Cafe Americano
Caffe Americano is a type of coffee drink prepared by diluting an espresso with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee.
Cafe Cubano
A rich espresso-based drink, sweetened with honey and a dollop of sweetened condensed milk.
Cafe Mocha
Café latte made with sweetened, rich chocolate sauce and topped with whipped cream, and dark chocolate curls.
Caffe Latte
An espresso-based drink with steamed milk, topped with a light layer of foam. Our Café latte can be created with different syrups or sweeteners lending to an endless combination of flavors.
Cappuccino
An espresso-based drink made with even distribution of milk and foam; much 'foamier' than a regular latte.
Caramel Macchiato
Upside down latte. Vanilla sweetened steamed milk with espresso affogato ('drowned' or 'poured over') and a caramel drizzle to top it all off.
Chai Latte
A tea latte made similarly to the London fog but using a Chai tea base instead of the Earl Grey.
Delgona
A Korean whipped coffee drink made by whipping together espresso and sweet cream and adding to the top of vanilla sweetened milk.
Doppio Espresso
Double shot of Espresso.
Espresso Con Panna
A double shot of espresso topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.
Espresso Macchiato
An espresso marked with a dash of milk and foam.
Green Tea Chai
A tea latte made with an emulsion of matcha and milk, sweetened with vanilla and topped with light foam.
Green Tea Latte
A tea latte made with an emulsion of matcha and milk, sweetened with vanilla and topped with light foam.
London Fog
A brewed tea latte made with an Earl Grey tea, lending the robust flavors of cardamom and bergamot to a sweetened vanilla steamed milk and topped with a good helping of foam.
Matcha Green Apple
Steamed apple juice with matcha, sweetened with simple syrup and topped with whipped cream and cinnamon sugar sprinkles.
Spiced Caramel Apple
Steamed apple juice, sweetened with cinnamon syrup, topped with whipped cream, cinnamon dolce sprinkles and caramel drizzle
Super Latte
A café latte made with 4 or more shots of espresso.
Pumpkin Spice Latte
The best mix of traditional autumn flavors (cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove), steamed milk, espresso, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spice!
Pistachio Sweet Cream Latte
Pistachio and sweetened Vanilla Cream, add some White Chocolate to make this a decadent wonderland of a latte.
Peppermint Mocha
The holiday favorite, your choice of white or dark chocolate topped with whipped cream and peppermint pieces.
Iced Coffee
Cold Brew
A special dark roast coffee designed with a specific flavor profile to be cold brewed and served over ice.
Nitro Cold Brew
Our cold brewed dark roast coffee, kegged and charged with nitrogen, creating a smoother, less acidic mouth feel and creamy foam head at serving.
Regular Delgona
A Korean whipped coffee drink made by whipping together espresso and sweet cream and adding to the top of vanilla sweetened milk.
Decaf Dalgona
Iced Super Latte
A café latte made with 4 or more shots of espresso.
Iced Green Tea Latte
A tea latte made with an emulsion of matcha and milk, sweetened with vanilla and topped with light foam.
Iced Chai Latte
A tea latte made similarly to the London fog but using a Chai tea base instead of the Earl Grey.
Iced Caffe Latte
An espresso-based drink with steamed milk, topped with a light layer of foam. Our Café latte can be created with different syrups or sweeteners lending to an endless combination of flavors.
Iced Cafe Americano
Caffe Americano is a type of coffee drink prepared by diluting an espresso with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee.
Iced Cafe Mocha
Café latte made with sweetened, rich chocolate sauce and topped with whipped cream, and dark chocolate curls.
Iced Caramel Macchiato
Upside down latte. Vanilla sweetened steamed milk with espresso affogato ('drowned' or 'poured over') and a caramel drizzle to top it all off.
Iced Green Tea Chai
A tea latte made with an emulsion of matcha and milk, sweetened with vanilla and topped with light foam.
Iced Matcha Green Apple
Steamed apple juice with matcha, sweetened with simple syrup and topped with whipped cream and cinnamon sugar sprinkles.
Iced Pistachio Sweet Cream Latte
Pistachio and sweetened Vanilla Cream, add some White Chocolate to make this a decadent wonderland of a latte.
Iced Peppermint Mocha
The holiday favorite, your choice of white or dark chocolate topped with whipped cream and peppermint pieces.
Black Coffee
French Press Coffee
Choice of Coffee Ethiopian Yirgacheffe- Bold Roast Highlander Grogg- Light Roast Deathwhish Coffee- Bold Roast Papua New Guinea, Wahgi Valley- Light Roast Kona Blend- Medium Roast
Pour Over Pot
Choice of Coffee Ethiopian Yirgacheffe- Bold Roast Highlander Grogg- Light Roast Deathwhish Coffee- Bold Roast Papua New Guinea, Wahgi Valley- Light Roast Kona Blend- Medium Roast
Pour Over Single
Choice of Coffee Ethiopian Yirgacheffe- Bold Roast Highlander Grogg- Light Roast Deathwhish Coffee- Bold Roast Papua New Guinea, Wahgi Valley- Light Roast Kona Blend- Medium Roast
Frappe
Raspberry Mocha Frappe (Coffee Base)
Blended drink with chocolate and raspberry topped with chocolate and raspberry syrup.
Coffee Frappe (Coffee Base)
Blended coffee flavored frappe topped with whipped cream.
Java Chip Frappe (Coffee Base)
Cream based drink blended with chocolate chips topped with whipped cream
Green Tea Frappe (Caffeinated)
Ceremonial AA Matcha blended with a vanilla bean base, topped with whipped cream and matcha powder.
Caramel Frappe (Caffeinated)
Creamy and delicious with a strong caramel taste, topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.
Vanilla Chai Frappe (Caffeinated)
Taro Frappe (Cream Based)
Cookie Crumb Frappe (Cream Based)
Cream based drink blended with Chocolate Cookies topped with whipped cream.
Vanilla Bean Frappe (Cream Based)
The best Vanilla bean frappe you will ever have! Topped with whipped cream.
Dairy Free Caramel Latee (Coffee Based)
Dairy Free Mocha (Coffee Based)
White Tea
Silver Needle
Brewing up a fruity sweet tea with a floral taste and strong sweet/floral aroma. There is nothing like the clean sweet flavor of this tea, a great daily drinker.
Jasmine Silver Needle
Grown in Fuding (Fujian) the original home of white tea! Our Fuding Silver Needles White Tea is a first flush pure bud pick, harvested in April 2019 and then expertly processed into this elegant white tea!
Jade Dagger
A unique varietal of white tea grown in the high-altitude mountains of Ai Lao range in the eastern part of Jing Dong County (Simao Prefecture). The tea processing is something in-between white and green tea. It has a strong thick aroma and hints of sugarcane wheatgrass, and almond.
Three Treasures
"Three Treasure" tea is a unique Fuding specialty tea that consists of Gong Mei Fuding White Tea, dried tangerine peel, and rice stalk. The white tea after picking is packed into a tangerine peel and then tied close with a glutinous rice stalk. The tea is then sun-dried for an afternoon and then shade-dried for a week or longer. The rice stalk adds a grain/hay flavor that is very pleasant and complements the brew well. Extremely smooth, three treasure white tea brews a deep orange tea soup with notes of honey and citrus.
Purple Moonlight
This is a unique tea to be sure. Made from Wild Tree Purple varietal tea (ye sheng cha) growing in Jinggu county. This tea grows wild and is only harvested in March. The tea is wilted briefly before being put into a long wind tunnel tube, where the action of air movement gradually halts the oxidation of the tea. This tea is highly unique with a lot of complexity, notes of fruit, flowers, sugarcane, and a kind of bitterness that fades quickly. With even a few months of age the bitterness will transform into fruit sweetness with a long lasting after-taste.
Purple Rose
This is a special varietal of Purple "Ye Sheng" Wild Tree Tea. Wild growing, this "sweet" sub-type is the rarest of all. It took 3 people 15 days to collect and process just 15 kilograms of this incredibly unique tea. The processing is very simple and involves brief withering and hot dry air exposure to halt the oxidation. The resulting tea is incredibly unique and is like a floral bouquet drenched in watermelon juice. The floral character is something like rose both in taste and smell. This tea is totally unlike any other tea you will ever try.
Green Tea
Jasmine Flower
This is a very nice blend of Fuding "Yin Hao" (Silver Hairs) Green Tea and Fujian-grown jasmine flowers. The tea was harvested in Late-April and the Flowers in Late-May. The brewed tea is golden in color with a thick tea soup! The aroma of jasmine is in the forefront, but the vegetal fresh grass and fruit aroma of the Yin Hao green tea is also present and complements the jasmine aroma perfectly. The taste of the tea itself is sweet, jasmine and umami with a thick honey-like mouth-feel.
Imperial Dragon Pearls
Imperial Grade Jasmine Pearls uses the tippiest first flush tea, then mixed with the freshest Jasmine flowers using special steaming process to naturally impart a strong fragrance and taste of Jasmine into the tea leaves!
Spirit of Spring
This tea was picked from the first flush of spring harvest high in the mountains of Simao. These tender young buds were processed in a way that is similar to how other premium small-leaf tea varietals are processed elsewhere in China, but as this is from a large-leaf tea varietal of Yunnan (Camellia Sinensis var. Assamica), it retains some distinct characteristics and a bolder large-leaf taste. This tea is high in tannins which give it a penetrating vegetal aroma and a strong umami flavor which coats the mouth and throat. These leaves are best brewed in a clear glass which shows off the tendency of the leaves to line up vertically, some floating at the surface and others sinking to the bottom.
Dragon Well
Our Dragon Well (Long Jing) Teas were picked in the early Spring before the Qing Ming holiday. They have been selected from growers located on the outskirts of Hangzhou, Zhejiang. The temperate, overcast and rainy winter climate of Hangzhou contributes to the tenderness and sweetness of the buds and leaves which are picked early in the Spring and are then expertly pan-fried in a wok which further brings out the tea's unique characteristics, with slight sweet and bitter subtleties and the distinguished 'roasted chestnut' aroma. The leaves and buds are extremely small, uniform and light green in color. The soup produced is exceptionally soft and fragrant, and a very pleasant nutty flavor that lingers in the back of the mouth and throat well after drinking. The taste and aroma last through many infusions, and the brewed leaves give a particularly good mouth-feel when chewed on!
First Light
Xinyang Mao Jian is a famous and ancient green tea produced in Xinyang township of Henan Province. It's one of China's Top 10 Famous Teas and has a history of more than 2300 years. 'Mao Jian' means furry tips. The tea is small and needle like, green with white furry strips on the inner side of the leaf. The taste is classic small leaf green tea with sweet, nutty, umami taste, the aroma of grass and pine, the feeling in the mouth is thick and pungent. Our Imperial Grade offering is harvested during the first flush of Spring in late March during a brief period after the freezing temperatures of early spring have abated, (but before the rains) when the weather is just beginning to warm up.
White Fang
First Flush "Mao Feng" Yunnan Green Tea First flush Mao Feng green tea of Yunnan, Harvested from the Yin Pan Mountains of Simao. This vibrant tea brews up a flavorful cup tasting of green chestnut and fresh flowers. Unlike most green teas this tea is not rolled, and the leaves remain unbroken which helps brew a consistent flavor lasting many steeps. This is the highest graded of Moa Feng available.
Black Tea
Bonfire Black
This traditional smoky Zheng Shan Xiao Zhong, popularly known as "Lapsang Souchong" was expertly processed using pine wood smoke! The tea is a lovely Wu Yi Mountain area varietal but was roasted/dried with smoke and fire giving it a smoky, fruity, floral and peaty taste. Scotch, and single malt whisky aficionados will fall in love with this stimulating and complex tea!
Black Gold
This lovely tea is a classic Yunnan black tea grown in Ning'er county of Simao. Picked as 1 leaf to 1 bud sets and processed carefully by rolling the tea into pellets. Like most Yunnan black teas, the tea benefits from short-term aging and develops a malty sweet taste and lovely fragrance with a strong aroma and taste of chocolate and flowers.
Sweet Root
The grower of this Zheng Shan Xiao Zhong calls this "Sweet Potato" Xiao Zhong. The processing and roasting of this tea is done with the intention of creating a black tea that would be full-bodied, aromatic, yammy, sweet and slightly toasty (just like a baked sweet potato).
Wild Lands
A very lightly wilted and processed tea, the green in the leaves is still present and the tea soup is a golden yellow color, much different from the Dehong Wild tree black tea that we also offer. There is a hint of fruit, chocolate, wild flowers, and barrel aged rum in the taste and aroma. This is an incredibly rare tea, only 70 kilograms in total production! This expertly fermented black tea was crafted using a wild tree purple leaf varietal from Feng Qing area of Lincang prefecture. This wild tree varietal grows wild in the mountainous areas west of Feng Qing township near the Da Si village at an altitude of 2000-2200 meters. Ye Sheng varietal is a primeval varietal that pre-dates Camellia Sinensis var. Assamica and is a naturally occurring non-hybridized varietal. Its potency in cha qi arises from its unadulterated nature and grows wild in the forests of Yunnan at an altitude of 1600-2200 meters.
Pu-Erh
Sticky Rice
One of our most unique and flavorful brews. A classic blend of ripe pu-erh and "rice scent herb". Nuo Mi Xiang herb is a natural herb that grows in Yunnan, and it has been mixed in a very small ratio with ripe pu-erh to impart a sweet and glutinous taste to the tea. All the best flavors of your favorite sushi restaurant in one cup!
Vicennial Gem
This is a pure aged loose leaf ripe pu-erh tea from Menghai! 23 years of basket aging has given this tea an incredibly unique and complex taste. Dried fruit, camphor wood, five spices and tobacco. There is also a "chen xiang" that can only really be described as "aged taste", which is unique to aged pu-erh and is particularly prominent in this dry aged pu-erh tea! Kava and Kombucha drinkers will love the aged earthy taste of this amazing tea.
Purple Sunlight
These little purple buds come from the "ye sheng" varietal of camellia tea trees which grow wild in tropical Dehong. These sun-dried buds are in a very limited supply and are in high demand among pu-erh tea connoisseurs due to their richness and complexity! They have a fresh and fruity flavor similar to other varietals of sun-dried buds, but they also have a deep and robust aroma and aftertaste which are very reflective of their "ye sheng" origins!
Alpine Star
A highly unique tea with notes of Camphor, Vanilla, Evergreen, and Chocolate Covered Walnuts. Small scale artisan produced Wild Liu Bao grown in a remote part of Wuzhou County in Guangxi Province. Expertly processed and then stored for 19 years in woven bamboo baskets. With all the best flavors and smells of an ancient forest after a spring rain, this tea is sure to delight and intrigue even the most experienced tea drinker.
Oolong
Duck Shit
Ya Shi Xiang Dan Cong (aka Duck Shit Aroma) is a rare Dan Cong varietal grown in and around Ping Keng Tou village in the Phoenix Mountains outside of Chaozhou in Guangdong Province. It's called "duck shit aroma" because in the Ping Keng Tou village area the soil has a somewhat yellow brown look to it and is unique to that area. With all teas the soil type is a key element in the tea's taste. Villagers wanting to guard the uniqueness of their tea bushes told outsiders that the color and uniqueness of the soil in their village was due to copious amounts of duck shit and began to call their Dan Cong "duck shit aroma". The tea itself is lightly oxidized and the leaves are still mostly green in color. The brewed tea is highly aromatic with flower, honey and longan notes. The mouthfeel is delicate and soothing with a taste that perfectly balances sweet, bitter, and astringent notes, none of which are
Hair of the Crab
Mao Xie aka "Hairy Crab" is a type of Anxi oolong tea that grows in many places in Anxi county of Fujian. Mao Xie means literally "Hair of the Crab" and refers to the hairs on the tea leaves that break off when brewed and float on the top of your cup. Mao Xie has got a thicker and sweeter taste than your average oolong while tying in the sweetness of a traditional green tea.
Force of Nature
Harvested in 2006, and lightly roasted three times over the course of more than a decade. The result is a complex tea with powerful cha qi. The early brews have a strong vanilla and roasted currant aroma. The taste has some roast, some vanilla and mineral rock sweetness. In the later infusions the roasted taste fades more and the fruit, mineral sweetness and velvety smoothness takes center stage.
Honey Orchid
Mi Lan Xiang (aka Honey Orchid Aroma) Dan Cong is the most well-known Dan Cong style, expertly processed for over a period of a month to give it a special thick, sweet and floral (orchid) aroma. This higher degree of oxidation due to roasting brings out the delicious honey and orchid taste. When you experience the wonderful taste keep in mind it is all due to the skill of the master who lovingly processed this tea into something so special and delicious, harvested from 20- to 80-year-old trees and bushes growing in Middle Mountain part of the Wu Dong Mountains. It is creamy and complex, with high aroma (of Orchid) and long-lasting feeling in the mouth.
Herbal/Yerba Mate
Sun Milk
Inspired on a traditional Ayurvedic wellness ritual, golden milk, also known as ‘haldi doodh’ is an ancient medicinal drink. Turmeric milk, is touted for its healing, anti-inflammatory properties largely thanks to the compound, curcumin, found in turmeric. Golden milk, often combined with spices and fellow restorative and rejuvenating herbs, is designed to support the body and mind.* Turmeric has been used in Ayurvedic medicine, and other rainforest cultures, for thousands of years for conditions such as joint pain, digestive issues, fatigue, stiffness, and lots more.* Our Golden Sun Milk contains activating plants, such as adaptogenic powerhouse Maca and Cordyceps, known to energize the body, and even increase muscle mass (Cordyceps!) Along with Mucuna, a revered nootropic also called "dopamine bean" due to its ability to enhance our dopamine receptors. Along with delicious and organic chai spices such as Cinnamon, Cardamom, Black Pepper, and Vanilla.
Sun Milk Delgona
A Korean whipped drink made by whipping together our traditional Sun Milk and sweet cream which is then scooped on top of vanilla sweetened milk.
Moon Milk
Inspired by a traditional Ayurvedic wellness ritual, golden milk, also known as ‘haldi doodh’ is an ancient medicinal drink. Turmeric milk is touted for its healing, and anti-inflammatory properties largely thanks to the compound, curcumin, found in turmeric. Golden milk, often combined with spices and fellow restorative and rejuvenating herbs, is designed to support the body and mind. Turmeric has been used in Ayurvedic medicine, and other rainforest cultures, for thousands of years for conditions such as joint pain, digestive issues, fatigue, stiffness, and lots more.* Our Golden Moon Milk contains relaxing plants, such as Ashwagandha, along with restorative 'spirit' plants such as Reishi, and Blue Lotus. It contains essential digestive herbs that assist relaxation such as lavender, cardamom, and vanilla.
Moon Milk Delgona
A Korean whipped drink made by whipping together our traditional Moon Milk and sweet cream which is then scooped on top of vanilla sweetened milk.
Petels and Cream Delgona
A Korean whipped drink made by whipping together Organic powered Rose Buds and sweet cream, which is then scooped on top of Lavender sweetened milk.
Himalayan Sunrise
Brewing up a viscus tea soup tasting of malt, puffed corn, and wheat. Tartary Buckwheat is grown in the Himalayan region of Yunnan at an altitude of 2700 to 3200 meters! “That’s over 1/3rd the height of mount Everest” Tartary Buckwheat also known as Indian Buckwheat, was expertly processed through roasting, wetting (to remove outer sheath) and then lightly roasted again. It can be eaten directly but when brewed with boiling hot water makes a delicious tea and can be used many times! The brewed buckwheat kernels can then be eaten or added to your morning cereal or oatmeal! Himalayan Black Buckwheat is the highest altitude grown buckwheat in the world!
Butterfly Lemonade
The majesty of some of Mother Nature's most beautiful on display at Cloud Parlor! A true transformation as the iridescence shifts from a dazzling blue to a soft pink, right before your very eyes! Who knew that even a traditional lemonade could transform into such an elevated experience?
Sobolo
In Nigeria, it is known as Zobo drink (or Zoborodo), in Ghana, Sobolo, and in Jamaica, Agua de Jamaica. In Senegal, it is the national drink and is known as Bissap. Made with Hibiscus flower, Ginger, Pineapple, Orange, Lemon grass, Nutmeg, Cinnamon, Anise, Coriander, White pepper, clove, Allspice, Cardamon and Rooibos Tea. This traditional tea is great for the immune system and digestion.
Tropical Limeade Yerba
KT Botanical Teas
KV Botanical Teas
KV Signature Botanicals
Matcha
Blue Morpho Latte
The iridescent majesty of the Blue Morpho Butterfly truly dances in this one of a kind iced matcha beverage. Order this one with lemon aid instead of milk and watch this drink transform colors right before your eyes!
Caramel Match-iato
If you like the coffee classic, caramel macchiato, try our signature Caramel Match-iato! Just swap the espresso for matcha! This layered drink is made with sweetened milk on the bottom, and a shot of matcha poured over. Topped off with whipped cream and a smooth caramel drizzle.
Dirty Tea
An exhilarating combination of matcha tea and espresso creates this drink’s signature punch. Sweetened or unsweetened, this drink will get you there!
Dragons Milk
Don’t you worry! No fear of entering the den, or disturbing the beast here, we will do it for you! This creamy, strawberry and matcha emulsion will surely light the fire within.
Green Eyes, White Dragon
A powerful drink to vanquish in one sitting, and a stirring tale to tell! The smoothness of coconut cream, oat milk, and pineapple topped with a fresh shot of the highest grade matcha; Cloud Parlor's take on a matcha-colada with a tip of the hat to the games we play!
Hot Hojicha Roasted Matcha Bowl
Roasted green matcha tea, served hot in a stoneware bowl.
Hot Matcha Bowl
A traditional style hot matcha tea served in a stoneware bowl.
Iced Hojicha Roasted Matcha Bowl
Roasted green matcha tea, chilled and served over ice.
Iced Matcha Bowl
A simple and refreshing, traditional matcha tea, chilled and served over ice.
Matcha Mojito
A matcha take on the classic mojito. Sweet, tangy lime and a cooling whip of mint accentuate this bubbly beverage. Perfect for the hot Florida afternoons!
Rainy Basin
An artistic representation of our home planet never tasted so good! The subtle dryness of a smooth shot of matcha, blending into a creamy, milky center, sitting on a base of richly sweetened dark, heirloom cacao. This layered beverage is truly an evolving experience.
Chai
Prana Chai - Masala Blend
Prana Chai is hand crafted using a premium blend of fresh, whole spices sourced from many parts of the world including India, Sri Lanka and Guatemala. We blend these spices with 100% Black Ceylon tea and just enough organic honey to bring out the rich flavors and begin the infusion process.
Glass Growlers
Smoothie
Acai Berry
All the essential, immunity supporting, super food berries of an acai bowl in a single smoothie. Blueberry, strawberry, banana, pomegranate, and (of course!) acai all blended together to make this a phytonutrient powerhouse!
Bulking Phase
Getting THICC, or SWOLE, or however else you need to get, has never been easier with this protein laden smoothie! Peanut butter, Greek yogurt, a whole banana, and your choice of protein powders make this a fitness buff's go-to recovery drink!
Mango Fusion
The pure energy to get you going and keep you going! Juicy mango, pineapple, and creamy Greek yogurt blend together with Ghirardelli white chocolate in this cold cup of Mango Fusion.
Oat-Berry Breakfast
The most important meal of the day in a single cup! Whole oats sweetened with creamy Ghirardelli white chocolate and blended with juicy Strawberries.
PB & J
As much as we loved them when we were kids, this ain't your grandads ol' PB+J! Peanut butter, strawberry and banana blend with the miracle fruit Acai and pomegranate to elevate this traditional recipe.
The Basic
Basic doesn't always mean bad! The simplicity of strawberry and banana blend together into this sweet and tart local favorite!
Tropical Passion
The real Island experience. The perfect blend of, sweet, sour, and creamy in a single glass. 100% real passion fruit, mango, and pineapple, blended in tandem with creamy white chocolate makes this fan favorite a true tropical temptation.
Pumpkin Pie
The traditional fall favorite, get it while it lasts. Spiced pumpkin, and creamy white chocolate topped with graham cracker and whipped cream.
PB Powerhouse
Dragon Berry
Charged Chimp
D8
Botanical/Water
Earth and Star 4 Mushroom Cacao Oat milk Latee
Grown-up chocolate milk! All the flavor and functionality, minus the junk. (But if your kids deserve it, you can totally share with them.) Contains, Lions Mane, Cordyceps, Reishi, Chaga, and L-Theanine
Earth and Star 4 Mushroom Turmeric oat milk Latte
We love all of our kids equally, but this is our golden child. The trifecta of ginger, turmeric and black pepper + functional mushrooms deliver on powerful immune support and anti-inflammatory...ness.
Heart Water 25oz Still Alkaline Rainwater + Pink Himalayan Salt
Kin Lightwave
Like naked forest bathing at midnight. Non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated Lightwave is infused with adaptogens, nootropics, and botanics like Reishi Mushroom, L-Theanine, and L-Tryptophan to mellow your mind, balance reactions to stress, and help conjure inner peace.
Kin Spritz
Like a hit of sunshine for your mind, non-alcoholic, gently caffeinated Kin Spritz is infused with adaptogens, nootropics, and botanics like Rhodiola Rosea, 5-HTP, and Gaba to elevate your mood, smooth out stress, and offer a boost of energy.
Leilo Lemon Ginger
Your go-to buddy - Old school, unshakeable, doesn’t fall for fast trends … has your back when you need calm most - Refreshing lemon and spicy ginger — like a Moscow mule, made cool - Non-alcoholic relaxation with kava and l-theanine
Leilo Raspberry Hibiscus
The can next door - Sweet, sassy, and never too serious … the summer fling even your parents can get behind - Playful raspberry and tangy hibiscus — Each sip is a trip to simpler times - Non-alcoholic relaxation with kava and l-theanine
Leilo Tango Berry
Works hard, chills hard - Versatile, upbeat, groovy … brings the vacation to any occasion - Tantalizing tangerine and juicy mango — Because it takes two to tango - Non-alcoholic relaxation with kava and l-theanine
Odyssey Mushroom Elixir Berry White Tea
This Elixir Is a Protective Powerhouse. Our Immunity Elixir is packed with superfood ingredients meant to fortify your immune system for lasting strength and protection. Using botanical ingredients like elderberry and white tea in combination with functional mushrooms like Reishi, Chaga, Shiitake, Maitake, and Turkey Tail creates powerful potency.
Odyssey Mushroom Elixir Blackberry Lemon Twist
Blackberry Lemon Twist blends the richest, juiciest blackberries and splash of lemon to create a sensational experience that bursts with tart and sweet flavors. This sparkling elixir is a natural Energy + Focus enhancing drink, intentionally infused with 2500mg of Lion’s Mane and Cordyceps mushroom extracts and 85 mg of caffeine to create lasting vitality. Cordyceps mushrooms are known for their energizing properties and Lion’s Mane helps to keep the mind clear and sharp. Rich in nootropics, these apoptogenic fungi boost cognitive function and increase clarity and focus while the Mixed Berry flavor bursts with transcendent flavor.
Odyssey Mushroom Elixir Passion Fruit Orange Guava
Passion Fruit Orange/Guava is a tasty twist of tangy and tart tropical fruits that can brighten your day with the ultimate indulgence. This sparkling elixir is a natural Energy + Focus enhancing drink, intentionally infused with 2500mg of Lion’s Mane and Cordyceps mushroom extracts and 85 mg of caffeine to create lasting vitality. Cordyceps mushrooms are known for their energizing properties and Lion’s Mane helps to keep the mind clear and sharp. Rich in nootropics, these apoptogenic fungi boost cognitive function and increase clarity and focus while the Passion Fruit Orange/Guava flavor is sure to indulge the senses.
Coffee
Dripdash Black Sesame Oat Milk Latte
Tastes like you'd think a Black Sesame Oat Milk Latte would taste like... Nutty, delicious, and like a KETO milkshake with only 2g sugar. Our black sesame seeds are imported and milled in Osaka, Japan to make your taste buds travel while you shelter in space. Sweetened with monk fruit and allulose, and carefully combined with oat milk + Kyoto Iced Coffee, this exquisite beverage will be a mystical treat. Each can contains 90 calories, has 160mg of natural caffeine (equivalent to 2.5 shots of espresso), and uses premium grade coffee beans (our current blend is composed of Ethiopia Yirgacheffe and a small-lot Nicaraguan farm).
Dripdash Kyoto Iced Coffee
Where it all started. Japanese-Style Slow-Dripped for 16 hours: Rich body, Triple-strength, and Smooth finish. Here's rocket fuel for any occasion 🚀 Invented by Dutch sailors in the 1600’s, re-engineered by Japanese artisans the following century, and reimagined by Dripdash in 2018. Kyoto Iced Coffee is made using one drop of water at a time for 16 hours to extract the most pleasant flavors in coffee. The gravity extracted brewing method is known for having nuanced high-notes, a balanced body, and a shockingly smooth finish. Ethiopian Yirgacheffe + Mexican Chiapas blend. Dark-chocolate body with a clean almond-like finish.
Dripdash Lavender-Maple Oat Milk Latte
Inspired by creativity and wellness, made for those that appreciate craftsmanship with a hint of sweetness. Combining old-world zen (lavender) and infusing with new-world milk (how do you even milk oats?!), this beverage is both delicious and powerful. We use our proprietary 16-hour cold-dripped Kyoto Drip Coffee as the base along with added plant-based ingredients for a perfectly-balanced smooth beverage. Each can contains 80 calories, has 160mg of natural caffeine (equivalent to 2.5 shots of espresso), and uses premium grade coffee beans (our current blend is composed of Ethiopia Yirgacheffe and a small-lot Nicaraguan farm).
Odyssey Mushroom Elixir Cold Brew Oat Latte
Embrace The Earth's Energy. Jumpstart your day with our carefully crafted combination of cold brew and cordyceps. Charged, creamy, and caffeinated - the Energy Elixir is a better brew for a better buzz. Revered for its energy-boosting properties, cordyceps can invigorate the mind, body, and spirit.
Odyssey Mushroom Elixir French Roast Oat Latte
This Is Clarity In A Can. Our Focus Elixir gives your brain a boost for optimal performance so that you can seize the day. The rich cocoa calms the heart and the Lion's Mane mushroom keeps your mind sharp, with some French roasted beans for that extra spark.
Orlando City Kombucha
Mocktails
Mocktail Club Bombay FIre
Premium Non-Alcoholic Cocktail with Pomegranate, Tea, Agave and Chili Peppers The pomegranate juice and caffeine-free tea provides natural tannins, while the organic agave rounds it out with a balanced sweetness. The chili peppers provide a smoky lingering taste that leaves you wanting more. Perfect as is, on the rocks, with a splash of soda or as a cocktail base.
Mocktail Club Capri Spritz
Premium Non-Alcoholic Cocktail made with Pomegranate Cranberry Shrub & Lemongrass Made of pomegranate juice and cranberry shrub made with apple cider vinegar that provides the tartness. The caffeine-free tea and lemongrass create a nice balance, while the agave compliments the sour. Perfect as is, on the rocks, with a splash of soda or as a cocktail base.
Mocktail Club Havanna Twist
Premium Non-Alcoholic Cocktail with Lime, Cucumber & Mint Shrub with Cardamom Refreshing Cucumber, Mint, Lime with a touch of Cardamom and cloves. The cardamom and cloves provide the refreshing cucumber mint and lime medley with some accents and complexity. Perfect as is, on the rocks, with a splash of soda or as a cocktail base.
Mocktail Club Manhattan Berry
Premium Non-Alcoholic Cocktail made with Blackberry, Pear Shrub and Ginger Sophisticated blend of Blackberries, Ginger and Pear Shrub, which provides a delectable balance of sweet and tart from the blackberries and pear shrub made with apple cider vinegar and finished with a ginger flavor. Perfect as is, on the rocks, with a splash of soda or as a cocktail base.
Aura Bora Sparkling Water
Kona CBD Energy Drinks
Snacks
Gardetto Snack Bowl
An irresistible mix of crunchy breadsticks, salted pretzels and double roasted rye chips, topped off with Gardetto’s family recipe seasoning. The signature snack mix as it was meant to be enjoyed.
King Size Soft Pretzel
A 5oz King Size Pretzel, perfect for sharing, or curing your late night muchies. Don't forget to add our Craft Beer Cheese or Mustard as a fantastic addition.
Plantain Chips and Salsa
The perfect shareable snack. Sweet and Savory fried plantain chips with your choice of Mango Peach, or Black Bean and Corn Salsas.
Grilled Bread Pudding
Warm cinnamon custard bread pudding grilled for a sweet crunch, drizzled with caramel and garnished with whipped cream
Breakfast
Belgian Waffle
Our signature, made to order, Belgian Waffle built your way. Sweet or savory, fruits and cream, or toasted almonds and peanut butter, no matter your choice, this waffle will make your breakfast dreams come true.
Stroopwafel
Experience the Dutch tradition of Holland's Stroopwafels. Handmade in Lancaster County, Buttery, rich caramel is generously filled into a waffle iron pressed cinnamon wafer cookie, creating the iconic and authentic stroopwafel.
Campfire Classic Flatbread
The best, sweet, breakfast treat! Nutella, peanut butter, dehydrated mini marshmallows, honey oat granola, and banana, all wrapped up in a warm toasted flatbread.
Honey Nut Crunch Flatbread
Crunchy, honey oat granola, paired with creamy peanut butter and sliced banana topped with toasted almonds and drizzled with honey. The breakfast you’ll want on repeat all week!
Salads
Soups
Butternut Squash Spinach & Tortellini Soup
Velvety butternut bisque with fresh spinach and tortellini (gluten free without tortellini)
Vegetable Soup (Vegan)
Louisiana inspired vegetable and white bean soup
Split Pea Curry (Vegetarian)
Curried split pea soup: Slow cooked with savory vegetables, pureed to create a silky soup with tender potatoes to enhance the seasonings
Sliders and Sandwiches
Grilled PB&J
Rustic bread buttered and char-grilled filled with crunchy peanut butter and spicy concord jam
Buffalo Chicken Sliders
Shredded chicken tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce, topped with rich creamy bleu cheese sauce and crisp pickled celery and carrot slaw served on buttery brioche bun
BBQ Sweet Potato Sliders (Vegetarian BBQ Pork)
Entrees
Little Twine
Creamy white cheese sauce with fresh spinach and sundried tomatoes, topped with pasta and truffle panko breadcrumbs
Four Cheese Stuffed Meatballs
Ground beef meatballs stuffed with a savory blend of mozzarella, asiago, ricotta, parmesan topped with rich homemade marinara and shaved asiago cheese
We are a speakeasy themed café & lounge with a “secret” but not so secret entrance (word is spreading quickly). The décor offers a fusion of old and new. Both our lounges showcase our love for art and music. The venue and menus are designed to take you on a journey. Nights are filled with all the music, dance, and comedy, that lead to the perfect night out in the town, without the morning regrets. Mornings have a calmer vibe for the remote worker or studious college student. Where we differ, we offer don't offer booze, instead introduce you to plant based options designed to help you feel relaxed, uplifted, and/or euphoric. Our Chef ensures all foodies are satiated; carnivores, gluten-free, vegetarians, or vegan alike.. We welcome and celebrate people of all ethnicities, cultures, religions, sexual identities, or orientation; often called a “safe-space.” Get together with friends or meet new people. You’re invited and we can’t wait to share our vibe with you!
297 West Cocoa Beach Causeway, Located in the White Rose Shopping Center, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931