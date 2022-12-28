Cloud Parlor

Restaurant info

We are a speakeasy themed café & lounge with a “secret” but not so secret entrance (word is spreading quickly). The décor offers a fusion of old and new. Both our lounges showcase our love for art and music. The venue and menus are designed to take you on a journey. Nights are filled with all the music, dance, and comedy, that lead to the perfect night out in the town, without the morning regrets. Mornings have a calmer vibe for the remote worker or studious college student. Where we differ, we offer don't offer booze, instead introduce you to plant based options designed to help you feel relaxed, uplifted, and/or euphoric. Our Chef ensures all foodies are satiated; carnivores, gluten-free, vegetarians, or vegan alike.. We welcome and celebrate people of all ethnicities, cultures, religions, sexual identities, or orientation; often called a “safe-space.” Get together with friends or meet new people. You’re invited and we can’t wait to share our vibe with you!