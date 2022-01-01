Restaurant header imageView gallery

Q's Crackin Crab & Seafood Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

5240 North Atlantic Avenue unit 100

Cocoa Beach, FL 32931

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Lunch Specials

Fried Basket w/ Side

$14.95

Q's Juicy Bowls

6 Garlic Shrimp Bowl

$16.95

12 Garlic Shrimp Bowl

$22.95

Ribeye Steak Bowl

$20.95

Grill Chicken Bowl

$15.95

6 Garlic Shrimp and Steak

$28.95

6 Garlic Shrimp And Chicken

$23.95

Something Fried

Fried Snow Crab

$14.95

Fried Clam Basket

$11.95

Fried Oyster Basket (10)

$14.95

Fried Shrimp Basket (10)

$14.95

Fried Lobster Tail

$18.95

Q's Giant Fish Platter

$21.95

Single Fish

$10.95

Seafood Add-Ons

Jumbo Shrimp (EZ Peel)

$8.95+

Snow Crabs 1 LB

$39.99

Q's Crackin' King Crab Clusters 1 LB

Out of stock

Q's Garlic Steamed Lobster Tail

$18.95

Garlic Crab Fries

$12.95

Dungeness Crab 1 LB

$42.95

Steamed Cluster

$14.00

Premium Side Add-Ons

Seafood Crackin' Mac & Cheese

$4.95+

Seafood Rice

$4.95+

Large Steamed Veggies

$4.95+

Q's Premium Boil

$8.95

Signature Side Add-Ons

Coleslaw

$1.99

Q's Crackin' Mac & Cheese

$4.50+

Boiled Eggs (2)

$2.95

Corn on the Cob (2)

$3.95

Sausage (1/2 LB)

$6.95

Potatoes (3)

$3.95

Sausage (1 LB)

$11.95

Garlic Butter Cup (2 oz)

$0.50

Tartar Sauce (2 oz)

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce (2 oz)

$0.50

Q's Famous Garlic Butter Bottle

$12.95+

Q's Crackin' Crab Favorites

Q's Crackin' Snack

$22.95

Q's Crackin' Crab Platter

$37.95

Q's Trio Platter

$59.95

Q's Crackin' Queen Crab Platter

$104.95

Drinks & Dessert

Bottled Water

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49+

Beachside Pineapple Lemonade

$2.49+

Desserts

$4.95

Can Soda

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.49+

Special Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese Bowl

$6.95

Kids Burger Slider

$6.95

Kids Fish Sticks

$6.95

Kids Fried Shrimp

$6.95

Cluster Bite Special

$18.95

Juicy Pan Family Meal

$114.95

Beachside Family Platter

$219.95

Catering

Half Pan of n Cheese

$49.95

Half Pan Of Seafood Rice Or Seafood Mac

$65.00

Full Pan of SF Mac & Cheese

$115.00

Full Pan of SF Rice

$115.00

Half pan premium boil

$65.00

Juicy pan No Shrimp

$40.00

Juicy pan With Shrimp 1 Dozen

$56.95

Juicy pan With Shrimp 2 Dozen

$73.95

Beachside Family Platter

$219.95

Juicy Pan Family Meal

$114.95

Q's Merch

Q's Hot Sauce

$8.95

Q's Garlic Lemon Herb

$9.99

Q's Seafood Seasoning

$12.99

Q's Seasoning Bundle

$30.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Fast Casual Seafood Kitchen, Serving up soulful seafood dishes daily! Follow us on Instagram and Tik tok: @weloveqs

Website

Location

5240 North Atlantic Avenue unit 100, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Long Doggers - Cocoa Beach
orange starNo Reviews
350 W. Cocoa Beach Causeway Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
Rock the Guac
orange starNo Reviews
4265 North Atlantic Avenue Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
Poké Fin - PF - CB
orange starNo Reviews
4295 N Atlantic Ave Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
Pancetta Pizza Bar
orange starNo Reviews
130 Canaveral Plaza Blvd. Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
4th Street Fillin Station Gastrobar & Grill
orange star4.6 • 841
382 N Orlando Ave Cocoa beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
Gregory's Steak and Seafood Grille
orange star4.1 • 1,747
900 N Atlantic Ave Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cocoa Beach

The Fat Snook - Cocoa Beach, Fl
orange star4.6 • 2,712
2464 S. Atlantic Avenue Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
Gregory's Steak and Seafood Grille
orange star4.1 • 1,747
900 N Atlantic Ave Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
4th Street Fillin Station Gastrobar & Grill
orange star4.6 • 841
382 N Orlando Ave Cocoa beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
4th Street Fillin Station Food Truck
orange star4.6 • 841
382 N Orlando Ave Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
Discovery Beach Cafe - Cocoa Beach
orange star4.5 • 475
300 Barlow Ave Coco Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
Tropics Cocktail Bar
orange star4.3 • 71
1 S Atlantic Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cocoa Beach
Merritt Island
review star
No reviews yet
Rockledge
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Cocoa
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Satellite Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Melbourne
review star
Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)
Indialantic
review star
No reviews yet
Titusville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Oviedo
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Saint Cloud
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston