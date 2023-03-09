  • Home
Cocina Chiwas - Tempe 2001 E Apache Blvd

Cocina Chiwas - Tempe 2001 E Apache Blvd

No reviews yet

2001 E Apache Blvd

Tempe, AZ 85281

Food Menu

Wood Fire Quesadilla

Chorizo Quesadilla

$14.00

Vegetable Quesadilla

$14.00

Mortadella Quesadilla

$14.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$14.00

Salads

Roasted Beets Salad

$14.00

Ceasar Salad

$14.00

Small Plates

Elote

$12.00

Mussels

$22.00

Arroz con camaron

$24.00

Gorditas de Horno

$14.00

Chile con queso

$16.00

Tacos de papa

$14.00Out of stock

Ceviche de cameron

$18.00

Bean dip

$14.00

Chile Relleno

$16.00Out of stock

Big Plates

Chicharron

$22.00

Chili Relleno

$16.00

Costilla

$32.00

Pollo Adobado

$20.00

Postres

Tamal de dulce

$15.00

Sweet Corn Panna Cotta

$14.00

Specials

Sweet potato

$14.00

Floutas

$18.00

Tuna tostada

$14.00

Tuna ceviche

$22.00

Quesabirria

$14.00

Tiradito

$18.00

Pork Shank

$22.00

Chicken thigh

$22.00

Pollo Adobado

$20.00

Guacamole

$13.00

Sides

SD totopos

$3.00

1 flour tortilla

$3.00

1 corn tortilla

$2.00

Drink Menu

Spirits

Maestro Dobel Tequila

$10.00

Siete Misterios Mezcal

$10.00

Santo Pecado Bacanora

$10.00

Tabernas Raicilla

$10.00

Batuq Blanco Bacanora

$12.00

Mazot Blanco Bacanora

$12.00

Mazot Anisado Bacanora

$12.00

Mazot Uvalama Bacanora

$12.00

Alipus Mezcal

$12.00

Bahnez Joven Mezcal

$12.00

Ilegal Blanco

$12.00

Ilegal Repo

$12.00

Rey Campero Espadin

$12.00

Venenosa Sierra Occ. Raicilla

$12.00

Arette Blanco Teq

$12.00

Fortaleza Blanco Teq

$12.00

Wild Common Blanco Teq

$12.00

Arette Repo Teq

$12.00

La Gritona Repo Teq

$12.00

Batuq reserva bacanora

$15.00

Ilegal Anejo

$15.00

Siete M. Esp/Mex

$15.00

Siete M. Tep

$15.00

Siete M. Esp/Tob

$15.00

Yuu baal pechuga

$15.00

Las Perlas Raicilla

$15.00

Venenosa Costa Raicilla

$15.00

Fuenteseca Blanco Teq

$15.00

Wild common Still strength Teq

$15.00

Rezpiral 5

$20.00

Rezpiral 6

$20.00

Bahnez Jabali

$20.00

Bahnez Tep.

$20.00

Rey Campero Jabali

$20.00

Bahnez Pechuga

$20.00

Venenosa Sierra del tigre

$20.00

Fortaleza Anejo Teq

$20.00

Santo Prohibito Bacanora

$35.00

Tears of llorona Teq

$25.00

Blue Clover

$10.00

Gracias a dios 8

Commerce

Suncliff

Forthave

Gracias a dios 32

$15.00

Uruapan Charanda Blanco

$10.00

Paranubes Blanco

$12.00

Flor de cana

$12.00

Uruapan agricola

Ron Zacapa 23

Paranubes Anejo

$15.00

Uruapan Sol Tarasco

$15.00

Los Magos

$10.00

Mazot Palmilla

$12.00

La vibora Coyote

$12.00

Ono

$12.00

Santo cuviso

$12.00

La higuera wheeleri

$12.00

La higuera leiophyllum

$12.00

La higuera texanum

$12.00

La higuera cedrosanum

$12.00

Sotoleros

$15.00

Puntagave

$15.00

Blue Clover

$10.00

Mission

$12.00

Wheatley

$12.00

Sierra Norte Yellow

$10.00

Abasolo

$12.00

Copper city bourbon

$12.00

Copper city rye

$12.00

Del Bac Classic

$12.00

Del bac Dorado

$12.00

Politician Scotch

$12.00

Monkey Shoulder Scotch

$12.00

Sierra Norte Black

$15.00

Sierra Norte Purple

$15.00

Sierra Norte White

$15.00

Sierra Norte Rainbow

$15.00

Del Bac Old Pueblo

$15.00

Fernet

$10.00

Xila

$12.00

Nonino Amaro

$12.00

Nonino Aperitivo

$12.00

Cappelletti Aperitivo

$12.00

Merlet VSOP

$12.00

Fernet Brancamenta

$12.00

Montenegro

$12.00

Capurro Pisco Acholado

$12.00

Capurro Pisco Quebranta

$12.00

Quintado Tawny port

$12.00

Quintado Ruby red port

$12.00

Quintado White port

$12.00

Sierra Sonora PP brandy

$12.00

Lustau sherry

$12.00

Pajarote Ponche

$12.00

Grande Absente

$15.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$15.00

Green Chartreuse

$15.00

Cocktails

Chiwarita

$12.00

Paloma

$13.00

Pina Colada

$14.00

Anticuado (Old Fashioned)

$14.00

Ciudad de Mexico (Mexico city)

$14.00

Red Wine Sangria

$12.00Out of stock

Playa Hermosa

$16.00

Trip to Chile

$16.00

Un Cafecito

$16.00Out of stock

TNMP (Negroni Milk Punch)

$15.00Out of stock

Daily special

$16.00

Beer

Dos Equis

$8.00

Modelo Especial

$8.00

Modelo Negra

$8.00

Pacifico

$8.00

Huss Hopaloosa

$8.00

SanTan Hefe

$8.00

Cider Corps Cider

$8.00

Shop Beer Co.

$8.00

Tower Station IPA

$8.00

Mudshark Vanilla Porter

$8.00

Heineken 00

$8.00

Wine

GLS Poggio Anima, Toscana Sangiovese Belial

$12.00

GLS Azimut

$14.00

GLS Naked On Roller Skates Mclaren Vale

$18.00

GLS Caduceus Cellars, Merkin Vineyards Chupacabra Red

$19.00

Daily Special Red

$16.00

G.D. Vajra Barolo

$32.00

Poggio Anima, Toscana Sangiovese Belial

$32.00

Poggio Delle Baccanti

$36.00

Azimut

$42.00

Chateau Laubarit 2020

$42.00

Gaspard Pinot Noir Touraine

$45.00

Ovum

$45.00

Requiem Columbia Valley Cabernet 2020

$54.00

Passion Has Red Lips Mclaren Vale

$54.00

Naked On Roller Skates Mclaren Vale

$54.00

Caduceus Cellars, Merkin Vineyards Chupacabra Red

$57.00

Dos Cabezas Wine Works, Syrah Carbonic Macerated

$63.00

Craven Wines, Cinsault Stellenbosch

$66.00

TRESOMM Mezcla Tinta 2020

$75.00

JC Bravo

$75.00

Azores Wine Company, Pico Isabella a Proibida Tinto

$75.00

Bodegas De Santo Tomas

$75.00

Bodegas Arraez, Utiel-Requena Bobal Vividor

$87.00

Sagrantino Montefalco

$87.00

GLS Azul Y Garanza

$11.00

GLS Iruai Loung Lizard Rose

$14.00

GLS Roca Altxerri Txacoli Rose, Hondarrabi Zuri 2020

$17.00

BTL Azul Y Garanza

$33.00

BTL Iruai Loung Lizard Rose

$42.00

BTL Roca Altxerri Txacoli Rose, Hondarrabi Zuri 2020

$51.00

GLS Azimut Cava Brut Nature

$15.00

GLS Raventos I Blanc

$17.00

BTL Azimut Cava Brut Nature

$45.00

BTL Raventos I Blanc

$51.00

BTL Ployez-Jacquemart Champagne Rose Extra Brut

$120.00

GLS TRESOMM Mezcla Blanca

$12.00

GLS Asnella, Vinho Verde Single Vineyard

$13.00

GLS Bodegas De Santo Tomas, Mision White

$14.00

GLS Fattoria Vaira

$15.00

GLS Union Sacre, Dry Riesling Kick On Ranch

$18.00

Daily Special White

$16.00

BTL TRESOMM Mezcla Blanca

$36.00

BTL Allan Scott

$39.00

BTL Asnella, Vinho Verde Single Vineyard

$39.00

BTL Vina Cartin

$42.00

BTL Bodegas De Santo Tomas, Mision White

$42.00

BTL Mylonas, Attiki Assyrtiko

$42.00

BTL Chataeau Laubarit

$42.00

BTL Fattoria Vaira

$45.00

BTL Old Westminster Winery, Dream On

$45.00

BTL Union Sacre, Dry Riesling Kick On Ranch

$54.00

BTL Union Sacre, Pinot Blanc Delice Oasis

$54.00

BTL Zephyr, Agent Marlborough

$63.00

BTL Craven Wines, Pinot Gris Stellenbosch

$66.00

BTL Union Sacre, Orange Riesling

$66.00

BTL JC Bravo Palomino

$75.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Fanta

$5.00

Dr. Pepper

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Mexican Coke

$6.00

Jarritos

$6.00

Mexican Sprite

$6.00

Horchata

$5.00

Jamaica Lemonade

$5.00

Canned Coffee

$5.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Topo Chico

$6.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location

2001 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ 85281

