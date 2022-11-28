Condado Tacos Kalamazoo, MI
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info
Pick Up Only
Location
1750 South Drake Road, Oshtemo Charter Township, MI 49006
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Oshtemo Charter Township
More near Oshtemo Charter Township