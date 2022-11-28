BG picView gallery

Condado Tacos Kalamazoo, MI

review star

No reviews yet

1750 South Drake Road

Oshtemo Charter Township, MI 49006

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Pick Up Only

Website

Location

1750 South Drake Road, Oshtemo Charter Township, MI 49006

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Nonla Burger - Drake Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
1700 South Drake Road Kalamazoo, MI 49006
View restaurantnext
The Ample Pantry
orange starNo Reviews
4325 W. Michigan Ave. Kalamazoo, MI 49006
View restaurantnext
Maggiescafeandcatering.com
orange starNo Reviews
3290 Stadium Drive Kalamazoo, MI 49008
View restaurantnext
The Old Goat Tavern
orange star4.3 • 671
2731 W. Michigan Ave Kalamazoo, MI 49006
View restaurantnext
Nicks Gyros Kalamazoo
orange starNo Reviews
2727 W Michigan Ave Kalamazoo, MI 49006
View restaurantnext
Main Street Pub - West Main
orange starNo Reviews
4514 W. Main St. Kalamazoo, MI 49006
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oshtemo Charter Township

Maru Sushi Kalamazoo
orange star4.5 • 2,680
427 E Michigan Ave Kalamazoo, MI 49001
View restaurantnext
Taco Bob's - Kalamazoo - Crosstown St
orange star4.5 • 1,200
1502 S Westnedge Kalamazoo, MI 49007
View restaurantnext
Theo & Stacy's - Downtown
orange star4.6 • 960
234 W. Michigan Ave Kalamazoo, MI 49007
View restaurantnext
The Old Goat Tavern
orange star4.3 • 671
2731 W. Michigan Ave Kalamazoo, MI 49006
View restaurantnext
The Rooster's Call - 6050 Gull Road
orange star4.4 • 600
6050 Gull Road Kalamazoo, MI 49048
View restaurantnext
One Well Brewing - Mon/Tues 3-10pm, Wed/Thurs 3-11pm, Fri/Sat 11am-12am,Sun 11am-10pm
orange star4.5 • 550
4213 Portage St Kalamazoo, MI 49001
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oshtemo Charter Township
Portage
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Augusta
review star
No reviews yet
Plainwell
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Otsego
review star
No reviews yet
Battle Creek
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Hastings
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Saugatuck
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston