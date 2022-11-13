Restaurant header imageView gallery

CookNSolo K'Far

review star

No reviews yet

110 S. 19th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg & Cheese Jerusalem Bagel
Single Pistachio Sticky Bun
Smoked Salmon Jerusalem Bagel

Pastries

Single Potato Boreka

Single Potato Boreka

$3.50

Potato Boreka with Everything Bagel Spice A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

Single Brown Butter Artichoke Boreka

Single Brown Butter Artichoke Boreka

$3.50

Brown butter artichokes with spinach, kashkavel cheese, and roasted garlic, topped with poppy seeds A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

Single Cream Cheese & Olive Boreka

Single Cream Cheese & Olive Boreka

$3.50

Cream Cheese and Olives Boreka with Sesame Seeds and Za’atar A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

Boreka Bundle

Boreka Bundle

$9.00

3 Borekas: Brown Butter Artichoke, Potato with Everything Spice, & Cream Cheese and Olive with Sesame and Za’atar A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

Pecan Cake (Gluten Free)

Pecan Cake (Gluten Free)

$4.00

A K'Far favorite (gluten free!) with a dusting of powdered sugar A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

Marzipan Challah Danish

Marzipan Challah Danish

$5.00

Challah pastry dough filled with marzipan and topped with almond glaze, toasted almonds, and powdered sugar A 10% service charge is added to all orders.

Single Pistachio Sticky Bun

Single Pistachio Sticky Bun

$4.00

Our signature bun filled with lemon scented pistachio in brown sugar caramel, & topped with chopped pistachios A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

6 Pistachio Sticky Buns

6 Pistachio Sticky Buns

$20.00

6 of our signature buns filled with lemon scented pistachio in brown sugar caramel, & topped with chopped pistachios A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

Tehina Chocolate Chip Cookie

Tehina Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Crispy yet chewy chocolate chip cookie with tehina and a sprinkling of Maldon sea salt A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

6 Tehina Chocolate Chip Cookies

6 Tehina Chocolate Chip Cookies

$12.50

6 crispy yet chewy chocolate chip cookies with tehina and a sprinkling of Maldon sea salt A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

Single Chocolate Rugelach

Single Chocolate Rugelach

$3.00

Our classic chocolate pastry that's as Israeli as it gets A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

Dozen Mini Chocolate Rugelach

Dozen Mini Chocolate Rugelach

$18.00

A personal tray of the classic Israeli chocolate pastry. A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

Linzer Cookie

Linzer Cookie

$5.00

Almond shortbread cookie sandwiches filled with baharat-spiced orange marmalade, dusted with powdered sugar A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

Pastry Box

Pastry Box

$22.00

2 Caramel Apple Babkas, 2 Pistachio Sticky Buns, 2 Tehina Chocolate Chip Cookies. A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

Single Caramel Apple Babka

Single Caramel Apple Babka

$5.00

Flaky babka dough filled with apples, caramel, and topped with a walnut crumble

6 Caramel Apple Babka

6 Caramel Apple Babka

$25.00

Flaky babka dough filled with apples, caramel, and topped with a walnut crumble

Kubaneh Toasts

Cinnamon Sugar Kubaneh Toast

Cinnamon Sugar Kubaneh Toast

$7.00

Cinnamon Sugared Kubaneh Toast (Enriched Yemenite Sabbath bread)A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

Brown Sugar Ricotta Kubaneh Toast

Brown Sugar Ricotta Kubaneh Toast

$8.00

Toasted Kubaneh Bread with Housemade Brown Sugar Ricotta, & Cranberry Syrup. A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

Avocado & Labneh Kubaneh Toast

Avocado & Labneh Kubaneh Toast

$10.00

Toasted Kubaneh Bread, Sliced Avocado, a Schmear of Schug labneh, za'atarA 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

Beet Muhammara Toast

Beet Muhammara Toast

$9.00

Salt-roasted beets, toasted walnuts, pomegranate molasses

Tomato Jam Toast

Tomato Jam Toast

$10.00

Smoky sweet tomato jam, local goat cheese, urfa

Jerusalem Bagels

Egg & Cheese Jerusalem Bagel

Egg & Cheese Jerusalem Bagel

$9.00

Fluffy egg, Cooper Sharp, schug (Pressed) A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

Smoked Salmon Jerusalem Bagel

Smoked Salmon Jerusalem Bagel

$12.00

With Scallion Dill Butter and Pickled Red Onions (Pressed) A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Cooper Sharp and Cheddar Cheese with Roasted Tomatoes and Corn (Pressed) A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

Marinated Labneh with Jerusalem Bagel

Marinated Labneh with Jerusalem Bagel

$9.00

Three individual balls of Labneh coated in Za'atar, Aleppo, and honey-drizzled Pistachios. Served with one of our signature Jerusalem bagels. A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

Avocado with Pickled Onions & Capers (Vegan) Jerusalem Bagel

Avocado with Pickled Onions & Capers (Vegan) Jerusalem Bagel

$8.00

Sliced Avocado with Sumac Pickled Onions & Capers (Pressed). If you have a dairy allergy, please let us know. A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

Scallion Cream Cheese

Scallion Cream Cheese

$6.00

A toasted Jerusalem Bagel with our scallion cream cheese. A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

Butter & Za'atar

Butter & Za'atar

$5.00

A toasted Jerusalem bagel with butter & za'atar. A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

Salads To Go

Arabic Salad

Arabic Salad

$12.00

Artisanal romaine, cucumber, bell pepper, tomato, feta, za’atar, olives, crispy chickpeas. A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

Kale & Quinoa Salad

Kale & Quinoa Salad

$13.00

Kale, quinoa, shaved brussels sprouts, roasted beets & carrots, goat cheese, & a pistachio vinaigrette A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

Freekah Salad

Freekah Salad

$14.00

Freekah, roasted salmon, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions, labneh, lemon vinaigrette * contains gluten A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

Tunisian Salad

Tunisian Salad

$15.00

Baby gem lettuce, seared and flaked tuna, hard boiled egg, confit fingerling potatoes, olives, preserved lemon, & harissa A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

Tehina Caesar

Tehina Caesar

$12.00

Baby Gem Lettuce, Grana Padano, Urfa, Bagel Chips

Coffee

Coffee

Coffee

$2.25+

Featuring Ox Coffee's Ace Coffee A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Featuring Ox Coffee's Ace Coffee A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

Espresso

Espresso

$2.50

Featuring Ox Coffee's OX1 Espresso A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

Americano

Americano

$3.00

Available hot or iced A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

Cortado

Cortado

$3.00

Choose from Whole, Skim, or Oat Milk A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.00

Choose from Whole, Skim, or Oat Milk A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00

A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

Latte

Latte

$4.50

Choose from Whole, Skim, or Oat Milk A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

Mocha

Mocha

$4.00

Choose from Whole, Skim, or Oat Milk A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

Yemenite Latte

Yemenite Latte

$5.00

A K'Far specialty: an espresso shot, your choice of milk with cardamom, cinnamon, and ginger A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

Housemade Chai Latte

Housemade Chai Latte

$4.50

A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

Hot Chai-Spiced Cider

Hot Chai-Spiced Cider

$4.00Out of stock

Steamed apple cider that has been infused with warming spices

Steamed Sachlav Milk

Steamed Sachlav Milk

$4.00

Steamed orchid root milk (whole milk only) A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

Sachlav Cappuccino

Sachlav Cappuccino

$4.50

Steamed orchid root milk with espresso (whole milk only) A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Choose from Whole, Skim, or Oat Milk A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

Tea

Tea

$3.00

Choose from Genmaicha (Green), Magnolia Oolong, Golden Assam (Black), or Mint Meritage (Decaf)A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

Choose from Lemon Berry or Citron IceA 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

Sodas & Juices

Spicy Tomato Juice

Spicy Tomato Juice

$6.00

Our K’Far bloody mix without the alcohol. Tomato, house-made horseradish, schug & fresh dill. A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

Plum Ginger Shrub

Plum Ginger Shrub

$5.00Out of stock

A tart and refreshing zero-proof shrub. House-made with fresh plums, ginger, honey, topped with sparkling water.

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$5.00Out of stock

Fresh Squeezed! A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00

A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

Coke

Coke

$2.00

A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

San Pellegrino Limonata

San Pellegrino Limonata

$3.00

A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$3.00

A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Meaning “village” in Hebrew, K’Far is an Israeli bakery & café inspired by the food, energy and warmth of Israeli bakeries. A 10% service charge for our entire hourly team is included in your bill. Optional gratuities go directly to your service staff. Thank you!

Website

Location

110 S. 19th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Spice Finch - 220 S 17th St
orange starNo Reviews
220 S 17th St Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Melograno - Rittenhouse Square
orange star4.7 • 1,215
2012 Sansom St Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 7,369
1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
20th Street Pizza
orange star4.7 • 247
108 South 20th St Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
P.S. & Co.
orange starNo Reviews
1706 Locust St Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Masala Kitchen
orange star4.8 • 668
2004 Chestnut St Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Wm. Mulherin's Sons
orange star4.9 • 12,926
1355 N Front St Philadelphia, PA 19122
View restaurantnext
Barbuzzo
orange star4.6 • 9,884
110 south 13th street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 7,369
1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
orange star4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
orange star4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Sampan
orange star4.3 • 5,590
124 South 13th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Bala Cynwyd
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Drexel Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston