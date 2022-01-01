Seafood
COOSAW CREEK CRAB SHACK
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info
Coosaw Creek Crab Shack has been locally owned and operated for 18 years. We appreciate your business.
Location
8486 Dorchester Road, Charleston, SC 29420
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Gilligan’s of Goose Creek - Goose Creek
No Reviews
219 Saint James Ave Goose Creek, SC 29445
View restaurant
Gilligan’s of Johns Island - Johns Island
No Reviews
160 Main Rd,Ste A Johns Island, SC 29455
View restaurant
Page's Okra Grill - Nexton Food Truck
No Reviews
142 Brighton Park Boulevard Summerville, SC 29483
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Charleston
The Junction Kitchen & Provisions - 4438 Spruill ave
4.7 • 739
4438 Spruill ave north charleston, SC 29405
View restaurant
Southern Roots Smokehouse - Park Circle
4.2 • 599
1083 East Montague Ave North Charleston, SC 29405
View restaurant