Seafood

COOSAW CREEK CRAB SHACK

review star

No reviews yet

8486 Dorchester Road

Charleston, SC 29420

Order Again

Popular Items

Crab Stuff Flounder
1/2 BASKET PUPS
CHARLESTON TRIO

Shacketizers

APP-MUSSELS MANIGUALT W/PITA BREAD

$9.99

GARLIC MUSSELS

$9.99

Dozen sauteed mussels in garlic butter and white white. Topped with Parmesan and tomatoes and served with garlic toast.

1/2 BASKET PUPS

1/2 BASKET PUPS

$3.99

Six made to order hush puppies served with our homemade honey butter.

HUSHPUPPY BASKET

HUSHPUPPY BASKET

$5.99

12 made to order hush puppies served with our homemade honey butter.

BUFFALO SHRIMP

$11.99

Six panko fried shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.

CALAMARI

CALAMARI

$11.99

Fried calamari topped with parmesan cheese and served with remoulade sauce.

CRAB & ARTICHOKE DIP

CRAB & ARTICHOKE DIP

$12.99

Topped with Parmesan, tomatoes, and scallions. Served with toasted pita bread.

CRAB BALLS

$12.99

Five fried crab balls served with homemade remy sauce.

CRAB DIP

$9.99

Served with crackers.

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$8.99

Served with remy sauce.

BOOM BOOM COD BITES

$8.99

Pickles And Okra Basket

$6.99

THAI CHILLI SHRIMP APP

$8.99

Soups & Salads

SHE CRAB SOUP

$7.99

Bowl of she crab soup served with crackers.

LARGE HOUSE SALAD

$6.99

Large house salad topped with tomatoes,cheese,onions,and croutons served it your choice of dressing.

CHICKEN CAESAR

$15.98

A bed of Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar Dressing topped with Parmesan, croutons, and grilled chicken.

SIDE SALAD

$3.99

Spring Mix lettuce topped with cheese,tomatoes,onions and croutons.

SIDE CAESAR

$3.99

Side Salad with romaine lettuce, tossed with Caesar salad, Parmesan and croutons.

LARGE CAESAR

$7.99

Romaine lettuce mixed with Caesar dressing topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.

SHRIMP CAESAR

$15.99

Large Caesar Salad topped with grilled shrimp, Parmesan cheese and croutons.

CUP TOM BISQUE SOUP

$3.99

Sandwiches

FLOUNDER SANDW

$11.99

Fried Flounder filet on a toasted bun, sided with Lettuce,tomato,onion, and tartar sauce. Served with one side.

CHEESEBURGER

$12.99

Burger topped with LTO served with one side.

BBQ SANDWICH

$12.99

Pulled Pork topped with homemade bbq sauce on a toasted bun served with your choice of one side.

DOUBLE D

$15.99

Fried crab cake sandwich topped with shrimp, fried onions, bacon and bbq sauce. Served with one side and a complementary slaw.

Shacks Specialties

Crab Stuff Flounder

Crab Stuff Flounder

$21.99

Two filet of flounder with a crab cake baked in the middle topped with a crab cream sauce, Parmesan, scallions and tomatoes, served with two sides.

D-Crab Cakes

D-Crab Cakes

$23.99

Two grilled Crab Cakes served with two sides.

D-Shrimp & Grits

D-Shrimp & Grits

$20.99

A bed of yellow stone grits topped with shrimp, tasso gravy, mixed cheese, tomatoes, and scallions.

Shr/C Cake

$23.99

One grilled crab cake, six fried shrimp served with two sides.

Shrimp & Scallop Casserole

$22.99

Southern tomato pie with shrimp and scallops. Topped with sherry cream sauce, Parmesan, tomatoes and scallions. Served with 2 sides.

Shacktacular Seafood Pasta

$21.99

Baskets & More

CREEK SHRIMP BASKET

$14.99

8oz of creek shrimp served with one side.

FLOUNDER BASKET

$12.99

Two filets of fried flounder served with one side.

L-CRAB CAKE

$13.99

One grilled crab cake served with two sides.

LARGE SHRIMP BASKET

$15.99

Eight large fried shrimp served with one side.

SHRIMP & FLO BASKET

$13.99

One filet of flounder and creek shrimp fried and served with one side.

DINNER CHIX BITES

$14.99

Hand-cut Chicken Bites lightly battered and fried served with two sides and your choice of sauce.

Fried & Grilled Entrees

FR SHRIMP

$21.99

Twelve large fried shrimp served with your choice of two sides.

FR FLOUNDER

$19.99

Three filets of fried flounder served with two sides.

FR SCALLOP Dinner

$23.99

A dozen lighlty breaded sea scallops served with two sides.

FRIED OYST DINNER

$24.99

A dozen fried oysters served with two sides.

FRIED SHRIMP & FLOUNDER

$20.99

Fried shrimp and flounder served with two sides.

FRIED SHRIMP & SCALLOPS

$22.99

FRIED FLOUNDER & OYSTERS

$22.99

Two filets of flounder and six fried oysters served with two sides.

FRIED SHRIMP & OYSTERS

$23.99

Six fried shrimp and oysters served with two sides.

CHARLESTON TRIO

CHARLESTON TRIO

$24.99

A fried combo of flounder,shrimp,and oysters served with two sides.

FLOUNDER SHRIMP SCALLOPS

$24.99

A fried combo of flounder,shrimp and scallops served with two sides

FLOUNDER SHRIMP SCALLOPS OYSTERS

$27.99

A fried combo of flounder,shrimp,oysters and scallops served with two sides.

SCALLOP,SHRIMP,OYST

$23.99

GRILLED FLOUNDER

$19.99
GRILLED SHRIMP

GRILLED SHRIMP

$21.99

Twelve large grilled shrimp served with two sides.

GRILLED SCALLOPS

$23.99

A dozen sea scallops grilled and served with two sides.

GRILLED SHRIMP & SCALLOPS

GRILLED SHRIMP & SCALLOPS

$22.99

Six grilled shrimp and scallops served with two sides.

GRILLED SHRIMP & FLOUNDER

$20.99

GRILLED PLATTER W/ FLOUNDER

$24.99

FLOUNDER,SHRIMP,SCALLOPS ALL LIGHTLY SEASONED SERVED WITH TWO SIDES.

Raw Bar & Steamed Buckets

1/2 LB PEEL & EAT

$12.99

Eight large steam shrimp served with cocktail and melted butter.

LB. PEEL & EAT

$24.99

One pound of peel and eat shrimp served with butter and cocktail sauce.

FROGMORE

FROGMORE

$22.99

2/3 lb. of steamed shrimp served with potatoes, corn and sausage.

SNOW CRAB BUCKET

SNOW CRAB BUCKET

$44.99

Three clusters of snow crab legs served with potatoes and corn. (If you would like to choose two different sides you can from the side list.)

SNOW/SHRIMP BUCKET

SNOW/SHRIMP BUCKET

$43.99

2 clusters of snow crab, 2/3 lb of peel and eat shrimp served with potatoes and corn. (If you would like to choose two different sides you can from the side list.)

HALF OYSTER BUCKET (7)

$14.99

OYSTER BUCKET (14)

$24.99

OYSTER BUCKET W/SIDES

$26.99

Snow Bucket No Sides

$22.99

Bar Snacks

CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS

$9.99

Two cheeseburger slides served with one side.

FRIED MACARONI BITES

$7.99

Delicious mac and cheese bites with pepper-jack cheese served with ranch.

FRIED SWEET CORN FRITTERS

$6.99

Served with homemade honeybutter.

MOZZ BITES

$6.99

Hand cut and breaded mozz bites served with marinara.

Fried Pickles

$5.99

Fried pickle chips served with ranch.

FRIED BUFFALO CHIX BITES

$6.99

Bacon Cheese Fries

$6.99

Fries topped with mixed cheese and bacon served with ranch.

GRILLED CHIX BITES W/SIDE OF HOT SAUCE

$6.99

GRILLED CHIX BITES TOSSED IN BUFF

$6.99

A La Carte Sides/Seafood Sides

BACON/CHEZ MASH

$3.99

CHEESE GRITS

$3.50

CHEESE MASH

$3.75

COLLARDS

$3.50

CORN (1)

$1.75

SIDE CORN

$3.50

FRIED OKRA

$3.50

SIDE OF FRIES

$3.50

GRITS

$3.50

MASH & GRAVY

$3.50

PLAIN MASH

$3.50

NEW POTATOES

$3.50

RED RICE

$3.50

SLAW

$3.50

Side Veggies

$3.50

Fruit Cup

$1.00
SD CRAB CAKE

SD CRAB CAKE

$9.99

One grilled crab cake.

SIDE FRIED SHRIMP

$9.99

Six fried shrimp.

SIDE GRILL SHRIMP

$9.99

Six grilled shrimp.

SIDE FR SCALLOPS

$9.99

Six fried scallops

SIDE GR SCALLOPS

$9.99

SIDE FRY OYSTERS

$9.99

Six fried oysters served with cocktail sauce.

1 FLOUNDER FILET FRY

$5.50

1 FLOUNDER FILET GRILL

$5.50

Kids Menu

KID SHRIMP

$5.99

Four ounces of popcorn shrimp served with one side.

KID GR CHIX BITES

$5.99

KID FR CHIX BITES

$5.99

KID FLOUNDER

$5.99
KID CORNDOG

KID CORNDOG

$3.99

KIDS GR CHEESE

$4.99

KIDS CHEZ BURGER SLIDERS

$6.99

FRUIT CUP

$1.00

CORN DOG(1)

$2.00

N/A BEVERAGES

SODA

$2.80

TEA

$2.80

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.50

PINEAPPLE

$3.50

OJ

$3.50

TONIC

$2.80

SODA H20

$1.00

Milk

$2.80

COFFEE

$2.80

Water

MONSTER MASH

$3.99

BOO BERRY BLAST

$3.99

DRACULA

$3.99

BORN TO BE WILD

$3.99

SOUV CUP

$3.00

DESSERTS

CHEESECAKE OF THE DAY

$7.99
KEY LIME PIE

KEY LIME PIE

$7.99

Homemade Slice of Key Lime Pie served with side of whip cream.

PECAN PIE W Maple Bourbokn Ice Cream

$9.99

Chocolate Cake & Ice Cream

$10.99

PUMPKIN PIE

$6.99

ICE CREAM SCOOP

$2.00

CHOC SHAKE

$4.99

VANILLA SHAKE

$4.99

ICE CREAM SUNDAE

$3.99

Lava Cake W Ice Cream

$9.99Out of stock
BANANA PUDDING

BANANA PUDDING

$4.99

Lunch Specials

L-Shrimp & Grits

$14.99

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$13.99

Grilled Crab Cake on a toasted bun, sided with LTO, and remy, served with one side.

BEEF LIVER & ONIONS

$11.99

Grilled liver and topped with grilled onions and gravy served wit two sides.

Dinner Specials

D-SPINACH & SHRIMP SCAMPI OVER MASH

D-SPINACH & SHRIMP SCAMPI OVER MASH

$19.99

D-BLKN CHIX & BROCCOLI ALFREDO

$17.99

CRABBY COMBO

$26.99

Whole Fried Flounder

$21.99

Whole Flounder w/Shrimp

$29.99

Whole Flounder w/Shrimp & Oysters

$37.99

SINGLE CAJUN BUCKET

$25.99

DBL CAJUN BUCKET

$50.99

MEGA CAJUN BUCKET

$69.99

ULTIMATE CAJUN BUCKET

$99.99

D-SHRIMP & CRAWFISH ETOUFFEE

$19.99

THAI CHILI SHRIMP DINNER

$19.99

D-SHRIMP & WHITING

$21.99

BLKND SHRIMP ALFREDO

$19.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Coosaw Creek Crab Shack has been locally owned and operated for 18 years. We appreciate your business.

Coosaw Creek Crab Shack image
Coosaw Creek Crab Shack image
Coosaw Creek Crab Shack image
Coosaw Creek Crab Shack image

