North Charleston seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in North Charleston
Coosaw Creek Crab Shack
8486 Dorchester Road, Charleston
|Popular items
|1/2 BASKET PUPS
|$2.99
Six made to order hush puppies served with our homemade honey butter.
|HUSHPUPPY BASKET
|$5.99
12 made to order hush puppies served with our homemade honey butter.
|Crab Stuff Flounder
|$21.99
Two filet of flounder with a crab cake baked in the middle topped with a crab cream sauce, Parmesan, scallions and tomatoes, served with two sides.
MOMO - Riverfront Park
1049 Everglades Avenue, North Charleston
|Popular items
|MOMO burger
|$11.00
smashed diner style patty. shaved lettuce. tomato. onion. pickle. american cheese. special sauce. martin's bun
|Kettle turkey
|$12.00
brioche. aged cheddar. romaine. apple berry jam
|PATTY MELT
|$14.00
two smashed diner style patties. roasted mushrooms. caramelized onion. swiss. shaved lettuce. A1 aoili. toasted brioche
Carolina Crab House
4950 Centre Pointe Dr Ste 146, North Charleston
|Popular items
|Thursday
|$34.99
1/2 LB No Head Shrimp
1 LB Snow Crab
|Low Country Boil
|$28.99
1/2 LB No Head Shrimp
1/2 LB Snow Crab
1/2 LB Sausage
2 Eggs
|Monday
|$26.99
1/2 LB Black Mussel
1/2 LB No Head Shrimp
1/2 LB Snow Crab