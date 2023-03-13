Copperfish Kitchen
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
You are cordially invited to experience the signature flavors, mystery, seduction and allure of Copperfish Kitchen. We pride ourselves on using the freshest ingredients. In the beginning, food was life. Now life is food. Modern and chic, Copperfish Kitchen attracts those who don’t choose luxury, but live it by elevating life’s moments, indulging in their senses, and celebrating every day with the best food, service and surroundings in the world. Copperfish Kitchen will change everything you thought you knew about fish, shellfish and its flavor.
Location
5250 #143 Town Circle, Boca Raton, FL 33486
Gallery
