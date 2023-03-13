Restaurant header imageView gallery

Copperfish Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

5250 #143 Town Circle

Boca Raton, FL 33486

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Dinner

Raw Bar

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Cocktail

$24.00

Tartare

$21.00

sesame, carrot ponzu

Lobster Cocktail

$34.00

Middleneck Clams 6ea

$10.00

1⁄2 dzn

Petite Shellfish Tower

$47.00

6 oysters, 6 clams, 6 mussels, 4 shrimp, daily crudo

Grand Shellfish Tower

$119.00

12 oysters, 12 clams, 12 mussels, 8 shrimp, 1⁄2 lobster, daily crudo

3$ OYSTERS

$3.00

3.50$ OYSTERS

$3.50

4.00$ OYSTERS

$4.00

4.50$ OYSTERS

$4.50

~~MONDAY OYSTERS 1$~~

$1.00

Apps

shishito peppers

$19.00

Octopus

$25.00

Petite Crab Cakes

$34.00

cocktail, lemon

Calamari

$18.00

smoked pepper aioli

Cauliflower App

$15.00

harissa hummus, pepita

PEI Mussels

$18.00

white wine tomato broth

Steak Lettuce Wraps

$20.00

cucumber kimchi, mushroom

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$15.00

Soups & Salads

Butternut Soup

$10.00

coconut curried crema, green apple

Maryland Crab Soup

$12.00

vegetable crab broth

Beet Salad

$17.00

cambozola, candied walnuts, pickled onion, champagne vin

Copper Cobb

$15.00

Roasted corn, bacon, egg, avocado, ranch

Lunch Chopped

$15.00

heart of palm, avocado, cucumber, tomato, feta, olive, sherry vin

Dinner Chopped

$10.00

Dinner Caesar

$10.00

Lunch Caesar

$14.00

Entrees

Maryland Crab Cake

$35.00

coleslaw, old bay fries

Lobster Ravioli

$44.00

baby kale, saffron tomato cream

Seared Tuna

$42.00

green papaya salad, tamarind sweet soy

Sesame Salmon

$33.00

charred broccolini, mushroom yuzu dashi

Shrimp Pasta

$33.00

arrabiata, burrata, pesto

Cauliflower Steak

$19.00

soy maple mushrooms, pea sprouts

Chilean Sea Bass

$52.00

miso, sambal brussels sprouts, mushrooms, sweet potato puree

Scallops

$38.00

parsnip puree, wild mushroom, maple soy gastrique

Yellowtail Snapper

$39.00

tropical herb salsa

Dorade

$37.00

latholemono, crispy capers

Whole Branzino

$39.00

green olive relish, maldon salt

Citrus Roasted Chicken

$27.00

sweet potato puree, guajillo mole, pepitas

Skirt Steak

$38.00

roasted baby bell peppers, chimichurri

New York Strip

$45.00

pickled shallots, cabernet gastrique

Filet Mignon

$48.00

asparagus, bearnaise tostone

Stuffed Shrimp

$47.00

lobster boil

$32.00

Halibut Special

$45.00

Crab Stuffed Lobster

$59.00Out of stock

Surf & Turf

$61.00

Pompano

$45.00Out of stock

Lamb special

$52.00Out of stock

Sides

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$12.00

Grilled Broccolini

$10.00

Garlic Mashed Yukon Potatoes

$8.00

Grilled Asparagus

$10.00

Roasted Mushrooms

$8.00

Mac n Cheese

$13.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$9.00

Sweet Potato Puree

$8.00

Brussels Sprouts Side

$10.00

Reg French Fries

$8.00

LOBSTER MAC N CHEESE

$31.00

Sushi

Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$15.00

Served with Seaweed Salad, Ginger Wasabi (4pcs)

Salmon Sashimi

$15.00

Served with Seaweed Salad, Ginger Wasabi (4pcs)

Hamachi

$15.00

Served with Seaweed Salad, Ginger Wasabi (4pcs)

Nigiri

Tuna Nigiri

$8.00

Served with Seaweed Salad, Ginger Wasabi (2pcs)

Salmon Nigiri

$8.00

Served with Seaweed Salad, Ginger Wasabi (2pcs)

Hamachi Nigiri

$8.00

Served with Seaweed Salad, Ginger Wasabi (2pcs)

Rolls

Blu Cali

$18.00

california roll with real blue crab

Copperfish Roll

$22.00

Hamachi, avocado, cilantro topped with salmon, citrus agave sauce, fresno pepper

Firecracker Roll

$25.00

spicy tuna, blue crab, avocado topped with lobster salad, tempura flakes, eel sauce

other

Hamachi Crudo

$21.00

Tuna Tiradito

$20.00

Liquor

Vodka

360 Vodka

$10.00

Titos

$13.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Belvedere

$15.00

Chopin

$15.00

360 Vodka Vanilla

$10.00

Beatties Potato

$13.00

Deep Eddie Grapefruit

$12.00

Deep Eddie Lemon

$12.00

Deep Eddie Lime

$12.00

Deep Eddie Orange

$12.00

Deep Eddie Sweet Tea

$12.00

Grey Goose Lemon

$14.00

Grey Goose Orange

$14.00

Ketel One Cucumber mint

$14.00

Ketel One Grapefruit Rose

$14.00

Ketel One Peach Orange

$14.00

Stolichnaya

$13.00

Stolichnaya Raspberry

$13.00

Van gogh Espresso

$13.00

Stoli Elit

$24.00

Gin

Aviation

$15.00

bombay Saphire

$13.00

Brokers

$10.00

Botanist

$16.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Plymouth

$13.00

Sorgin YllW Sauv Blanc

$13.00

St Geroge

$14.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Tequila

Avion Reserva Cristalino

$20.00

Casamigos blanco

$12.00

Casamigos reposado

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Coramino

$22.00

Clase Azul

$25.00

Corazon Silver

$10.00

Corazon Reposado

$12.00

Don julio Teq 1942

$34.00

Don julio Teq Anejo

$16.00

Don julio Teq blanco

$13.00

Don julio Teq Reposado

$14.00

Ghost Spicy Blanco

$13.00

Patron teq Reposado

$14.00

Patron teq Silver

$13.00

Patron teq Anejo

$16.00

Volcan de Mi Tierra Teq Blanco

$20.00

Pierde Almas Mezcal

$12.00

Vida Mezcal

$12.00

21 Seeds Cucumber jalapeno

$12.00

818 Tequila Blanco

$12.00

818 Tequila Anejo

$16.00

818 Tequila Reposado

$14.00

Bourbon

Angel Anvy

$14.00

Basil Haydens

$16.00

Blantons

$32.00

BenchMark

$10.00

Blade and bow

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Bulleit

$13.00

Catoctin Creek

$14.00

Four Rose

$11.00

Jefferson's

$25.00

Misundertood Ginger

$12.00

Elijah Craig

$17.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Traverse City

$14.00

Traverse City Cherry

$14.00

Widow Jane

$15.00

Yellowstone

$14.00

Woodinville

$14.00

Woodford Rsv

$14.00

Whiskey

Bulleit Rye

$13.00

Catoctin Creek Rye

$13.00

Crown Royal Canadian

$13.00

Crown Royal regal Peach

$13.00

Fireball

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Kikori

$16.00

Sazerac Rye

$13.00

Templeton Rye

$13.00

Woodford Rsv Rye

$14.00Out of stock

Scotch

Balvenie 12yr

$18.00

Balvenie 14 yr

$20.00

Buchanans Scotch DLX 12yr

$15.00

Chival Regal Scotch 12

$13.00

Dewars White Label

$12.00

Dalmore

$15.00

Famous Grouse

$10.00

Glenkinche12yr

$14.00

Glenmorangie Scotch 10

$15.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$35.00

Johnnie Walker Gold label

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$11.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$14.00

Lagavulin

$16.00

Macallan 12 yrs

$19.00

Macallan 18 yrs

$38.00

Pinch 15 Scotch

$16.00

Oban 14y

$20.00

Rum

Appleton 12 yr

$18.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Brugal 1888

$14.00

Brugal Silver

$10.00

Cruzan Coconut

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Dos Maderas

$15.00

Goslins Dark

$12.00

Leblon Cachaça

$13.00

Malibu

$12.00

Myer`s Dark

$12.00

Pyrat XO

$20.00

Zacapa 23

$19.00

Cognac

Hennessy VS

$15.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$18.00

Cordial

Aperol

$11.00

Averna Amaro

$10.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Chambord

$12.00

Chartreuse

$11.00

Cointreau

$10.00

D'saronno Amareto

$10.00

Dom B&B

$10.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Godiva Chocolate

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Licor 43

$10.00

Limoncello

$10.00

Luxardo Marraschino

$10.00

Jagermaister

$10.00

Vermouth Extra Dry

$10.00

Vermouth Rosso

$10.00

Mr Black Coffee

$10.00

Nonino Grappa Merlot

$11.00

Nonino Amaro

$11.00

Pisco Macchu

$12.00

Ouzo

$10.00

Sambuca Romana

$10.00

Sambuca Romana Blk

$10.00

St Germain

$10.00

Trader Vics Chocolate

$10.00

Taylor Fladgate Port 20

$14.00

Cabernet

$7.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

360 Vodka

$6.00

Desserts

DESSERT

CARROT CAKE

$8.00

KEY LIME PIE

$8.00

NY CHEESE CAKE

$9.00

BROWNIE SKILLET

$10.00

ICE CREAM One Scoop

$6.00

ICE CREAM two Scoops

$10.00

BIRTHDAY ICE CREAM

sorbet 1 scoop

$6.00

sorbet 2 scoops

$10.00

BAR DESSERT

Mr Black Martini

$15.00

Mrs Light & Sweet Martini

$15.00

Key Lime Pie Martini

$15.00

Black Manhattan

$15.00

Smores Martini

$15.00

Kids Meals

Kids Fish Tacos

$10.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Beverages

Soda

Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Juice

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Coffee

Reg. Coffee

$4.00

Decaf. Coffee

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

DBL Espresso

$6.00

Latte

$5.00

Machiatto

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Water / N.A

Btl Flat

$7.00

Btl Sparkling

$7.00

N/A Mojito

$8.00

N/A Bloody Mary

$8.00

N/A Cocktail

$8.00

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$4.00

Juices

cranberry

$4.00

orange

$4.00

pineapple

$4.00

apple

$4.00

grapefruit

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

You are cordially invited to experience the signature flavors, mystery, seduction and allure of Copperfish Kitchen. We pride ourselves on using the freshest ingredients. In the beginning, food was life. Now life is food. Modern and chic, Copperfish Kitchen attracts those who don’t choose luxury, but live it by elevating life’s moments, indulging in their senses, and celebrating every day with the best food, service and surroundings in the world. Copperfish Kitchen will change everything you thought you knew about fish, shellfish and its flavor.

Website

Location

5250 #143 Town Circle, Boca Raton, FL 33486

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Red Pine
orange starNo Reviews
One Town Center Road Boca Raton, FL 33486
View restaurantnext
Farmer's Table - Boca Raton
orange star4.3 • 8,081
1901 North Military Trail Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Laspadas (Boca) - 2240 Northwest 19th Street Suite 614
orange starNo Reviews
2240 Northwest 19th Street Suite 614 Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
J&J Fresh Kitchen - 21316 Saint Andrews Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
21316 Saint Andrews Blvd Boca Raton, FL 33433
View restaurantnext
Rex Baron - Boca
orange starNo Reviews
6000 Glades Rd #1229 Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Aloha Poke Co. - Boca Raton
orange starNo Reviews
21302 St. Andrews Bvld. Boca Raton, FL 33433
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boca Raton

Farmer's Table - Boca Raton
orange star4.3 • 8,081
1901 North Military Trail Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Kapow Noodle Bar
orange star4.2 • 3,785
402 Plaza Real Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Rebel House Boca - Boca Raton
orange star4.1 • 2,803
297 East Palmetto Park Road Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Boca Raton FL
orange star4.7 • 2,342
5455 N Federal Highway Boca Raton, FL 33487
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000677 - Boca Village
orange star4.6 • 901
694 Yamato Rd. Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000455 - University Commons
orange star4.6 • 901
1400 Glades Rd. Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boca Raton
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (65 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (38 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (131 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (339 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston