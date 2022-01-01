  • Home
  • /
  • Phoenix
  • /
  • Cornish Pasty Co.- Union Hills - 18725 N 32ND ST, A-110
A map showing the location of Cornish Pasty Co.- Union Hills 18725 N 32ND ST, A-110View gallery

Cornish Pasty Co.- Union Hills 18725 N 32ND ST, A-110

review star

No reviews yet

18725 N 32ND ST, A-110

PHOENIX, AZ 85050

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Signature Pasties

The Oggie (Traditional Pasty)

$14.00

Steak, potato, onion, and rutabaga served with a side of red wine gravy.

Pork and Apple

$16.00

Pork, potato, apple, onion, and sage with a side of red wine gravy.

Lamb and Mint

$17.00

Lamb, potato, apple, onion, and fresh mint with a side of red wine gravy.

Bangers and Mash

$15.00

House pork and sage sausage, grilled onion, mashed potato, with a side of red wine gravy.

Meat and Cheese

$15.00

House pork and sage sausage, cheddar, and Swiss. Served with a side of red wine gravy.

Cottage Pie

$15.00

Seasoned ground beef with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.

Shepherd's Pie

$16.00Out of stock

Ground minted lamb with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.

Chicken Pot Pie

$15.00Out of stock

Chicken, carrots, red potato, green beans, celery, and onion in a rosemary and chicken gravy.

Cajun Chicken

$15.00

Spicy Cajun chicken breast, bacon, ham, and Swiss. Served with a side of chipotle sauce.

Mexican

$15.00

Mexican-spiced and simmered steak, potato, egg, hatch chili, and cheddar with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Italian

$16.00

Pepperoni, salami, capocollo, ham, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and roasted tomato with a side of marinara.

Meatball

$15.00Out of stock

Housemade Meatball, fresh basil, marinara, and fresh mozzarella.

The Royale with Cheese

$15.00

Hamburger, french fries, grilled onion, bacon, button mushrooms, and a cheddar-Swiss blend. Served with a side of 1000 island.

NEW Hatch Chili Burger

$15.00

Hamburger, French fries, bacon, grilled onions, hatch chili, and cheddar. Served with ranch.

Premium Pasties

Cubano

$16.50

House pulled Mojo pork, ham, swiss cheese, dill pickles, and yellow mustard. Served with a side of mustard cream sauce.

Carne Adovada

$16.00

New Mexican style pork red chili stew, Mexican rice, hatch chili, and cheddar with sides of sour cream and salsa.

The Chicken Greek

$15.00

Chicken breast, spinach, fresh mozzarella, feta, sun-dried tomato, kalamata olive, artichoke and garlic. Served with a side of tzatziki.

Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)

$15.00

Marinated chicken breast, tikka masala sauce, green bell pepper and potato. Served with a side of minted-yogurt.

Lamb Vindaloo

$16.00

Lamb and potato in a spicy vindaloo sauce. Served with a side of minted-yogurt.

Lovely Bit of Salmon

$17.00

Marinated salmon, white wine and cream dill sauce, sautéed asparagus, garlic roasted tomato, spinach and red potato. Served with a side of dill cream sauce.

Peppered Steak

$17.00

Sirloin in a peppercorn brandy cream sauce, sautéed portobello, leeks, zucchini and Stilton bleu cheese. Served with a side of peppercorn brandy cream sauce.

Roast Beef Sarnie

$16.00Out of stock

House roasted beef, red and green peppers, portobello, onions, Cheddar-Swiss blend. Served with a horseradish sour cream.

Pesto Chicken

$15.00

NEW French Dip

$16.00Out of stock

House roasted beef, onions, and Swiss cheese. Served with horseradish sour cream and jus.

The Pilgrim

$16.00Out of stock

House roasted turkey, sweet potato, grilled onion and housemade stuffing. Served with red wine gravy and cranberry sauce.

Rosemary Chicken

$15.50

Rosemary chicken, roasted red potato, roasted red peppers, brie, and rosemary with mustard cream sauce.

Rosemary Steak

$16.50

Rosemary steak, roasted red potato, roasted red peppers, brie, and rosemary with mustard cream sauce.

Spicy Asiago Chicken

$15.00

Spicy chicken, roasted corn, black bean, asiago cheese, hatch chili, and pico de gallo with sides of sour cream and salsa.

Portobello Chicken

$15.50

Chicken, fresh mozzarella, balsamic marinated portobello, roasted red peppers, fresh basil and marinara.

Reuben

$16.50

Pastrami, corned beef, housemade sauerkraut and Swiss with a side of 1000 island.

Guinness Stew

$16.00Out of stock

Steak simmered in Guinness gravy, with red potato, mushrooms, carrot, and celery. Layered with cheddar, sautéed leeks and cabbage. Served with sour cream and chive.

Vegan & Vegetarian Pasties

Vegan Oggie

$14.00

Portobello, potatoes, rutabaga and onions. Served with a side of ketchup.

Vegan Pot Pie

$15.00

Portobello mushrooms, carrots, red potatoes, green beans, celery and onion in a vegan rosemary gravy.

NEW Vegan Vindaloo

$15.50Out of stock

Curried cauliflower, broccoli, green bell pepper, and potatoes in a spicy vindaloo sauce with a side of tahini.

NEW Vegan Hatch Chili Burger

$16.00

Impossible brand vegan hamburger, French fries, grilled onions, hatch chili, and vegan cheese. Served with salsa.

Vegan Guinness Stew

$15.00

Portobello mushrooms simmered in a vegan Guinness gravy, with red potato, carrot, and celery. Layered with vegan cheese, sautéed leeks and cabbage. Served with a side of chive tahini.

NEW Vegan Carne Adovada

$16.00

New Mexican style jackfruit red chili stew. Mexican rice, hatch chili, and vegan cheese with a side of salsa.

Vegan Cubano

$16.50Out of stock

Balsamic Portobello

$15.00

Balsamic marinated portobello mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, spinach and fresh basil with a side of marinara.

Cheese and Onion

$13.50

Potatoes, rutabaga, English cheddar, and onions with a side of ketchup.

The Greek

$16.50

Spinach, fresh mozzarella, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, artichokes and garlic with a side of tzatziki.

Veggie Pesto Chicken

$15.00

Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, artichokes, portobello, fresh mozzarella, and pesto. Served with a side of marinara.

Veggie Spicy Asiago Chicken

$15.00

Spicy Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, roasted corn, black beans, asiago cheese, hatch chilies and Pico de gallo. Served with sides of salsa and sour cream.

Veggie Cottage Pie

$15.50

Quorn brand vegetarian ground beef, peas, carrots, grilled onions, mashed potatoes and cheddar with a side of ketchup.

Veggie Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)

$16.00

Marinated Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, tikka masala sauce, green bell peppers and curried potatoes with minted yogurt.

Veggie Mexican

$15.00

Mexican spiced Quorn brand vegetarian ground beef, egg, potato, hatch chili, and cheddar with sides of sour cream and salsa.

Appetizers & Soups

Cream of Leek, Potato & Stilton (Vegetarian, Available GF)

$7.00+

Cream of Tomato with Croutons (Vegetarian, Available GF)

$7.00+Out of stock

Mushroom, Walnut & Spinach (Vegetarian)

$7.00+

Spicy Red Pepper Chicken with Black Beans & Rice (Available GF)

$7.00+

Vegan Soup

$7.00+Out of stock

Chicken Liver Pate (Available GF)

$10.00Out of stock

Housemade chicken liver pate with housemade toasted bread, butter, and red onion marmalade.

Cornish Meatballs

$10.50Out of stock

Housemade meatballs wrapped in bacon, with sautéed onions, in a white wine mustard gravy.

Tandoori Wings (GF)

$10.00

Chicken tandoori marinade, oven baked. Served with lemon mint yogurt dip.

Parliament Wings

$10.00

Houses of Parliament sauce, with honey and spice, oven baked. Served with stilton blue cheese dip.

Scotch Egg

$6.50Out of stock

Hardboiled egg wrapped in house pork with sage sausage and breadcrumb with honey mustard.

Spanakopita Cocktail Pasties (Vegetarian)

$10.00

Two mini spinach and feta spanakopita pasties served with a side of tzatziki.

Ploughman's Plate (Available GF)

$20.00Out of stock

English cheeses, housemade bread, pickled onions, Branston chutney, hardboiled egg, apple, grapes, celery, carrots, and salad garnish. With cold cut house roasted beef and ham.

Veggie Ploughman's Plate (Available GF)

$17.00Out of stock

English cheeses, housemade bread, pickled onions, Branston chutney, hardboiled egg, apple, grapes, celery, carrots, and salad garnish.

Salads

Garden Salad (GF, Vegetarian)

$6.50+

Mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, and cherry tomatoes.

Greek Salad (GF, Vegetarian)

$8.00+

Mixed greens, feta, kalamata olive, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber.

Caesar Salad (Available GF)

$9.00+

Chicken Tikka Salad (GF, Available Vegetarian)

$15.50

Chicken breast marinated and baked in Indian spices. Served over mixed greens tossed in mint-yogurt dressing with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, walnuts, red grapes and red onion.

Pasta Salad (Vegetarian, Available Vegan)

$9.50+

Bow tie pasta, feta and parmesan, sun dried tomato, artichoke, kalamata olive, roasted red pepper, and red onion, served over fresh spinach.

Sausage Salad (GF)

$15.00Out of stock

House pork and sage sausage, mixed greens, roasted red pepper, cherry tomato, feta, mushroom, and red onion tossed in mustard cream dressing.

Beet Salad (GF, Vegetarian)

$12.00Out of stock

Roasted beets, diced fresh mozzarella, fresh mint, spinach, and pine nuts tossed in white balsamic dressing.

Scotch Cobb

$16.00Out of stock

Mixed greens, bacon, house roasted turkey, diced Scotch Egg, cherry tomato, cucumber, cheddar, and red onion tossed in blue cheese, ranch or mustard cream dressing.

Sides

Housemade Bread with Butter (Vegatarian, Available GF)

$4.00

Garlic & Herb Roasted Red Potatoes (GF, Vegan)

$6.50

Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Cheese (GF, Available Vegetarian)

$6.50

Curried Potatoes (GF, Available Vegan)

$6.00

Oven Chips (GF, Available Vegan)

$6.50

Hand cut British style chips, cooked in the oven with cracked pepper and sea salt.

Mushy Peas (GF, Vegan)

$6.00Out of stock

Homemade Coleslaw (GF)

$4.00

Broccoli & Cauliflower Cheese Bake (Vegetarian)

$8.00

Steamed Broccoli (GF, Vegan)

$4.00Out of stock

Steamed Spinach (GF, Vegan)

$4.00

Proteins

$6.50

Loaf of Bread

$10.00

Desserts

Side of Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Apple Caramel Pasty

$10.00

Apples, cinnamon, and caramel baked inside a pastry. Served with choice of ice cream and/or fresh whipped cream on the side.

Banoffee Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Graham cracker crust. layered with housemate caramel, fresh whipped cream, and topped with sliced bananas.

Peanut Butter & Jelly Pasty (Available Vegan)

$10.00

Peanut butter, bananas and raspberry jelly baked inside of pastry. Served with choice of whipped cream or ice cream and raspberry coulis.

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

Toffee drenched sponge cake with dates, served hot with creme anglaise or ice cream.

Chocolate Bread & Butter Pudding

$12.00Out of stock

Housemade bread baked in rich chocolate brandy sauce. Served crispy on the outside, warm and moist on the inside with choice of creme anglaise or ice cream.

Eaton Mess (GF)

$10.00Out of stock

Housemade crisp meringue, freshly whipped cream, topped with a mixed berry compote.

Pumpkin Pie 🥧

$10.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Cornish Pasty is an English Restaurant/Pub/Lounge. We accommodate groups of all sizes. We serve a huge variety of freshly made Pasties, salads, desserts, and many side.

Location

18725 N 32ND ST, A-110, PHOENIX, AZ 85050

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Sfizio Modern Italian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
21050 North Tatum Boulevard Phoenix, AZ 85050
View restaurantnext
Cook & Craft- High Street
orange starNo Reviews
5310 E High Street Unit 100 Phoenix, AZ 85295
View restaurantnext
Barrio Queen - Desert Ridge
orange star4.5 • 7,013
21001 N Tatum Blvd Ste. 98 Phoenix, AZ 85050
View restaurantnext
Breakfast Kitchen Bar - Desert Ridge
orange starNo Reviews
21001 N. TATUM BLVD. SUITE 18-1010 PHOENIX, AZ 85050
View restaurantnext
Sunshine Breakfast Bar
orange star4.6 • 556
20811 N Cave Creek Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85024
View restaurantnext
Cafe Balkan - 21043 N Cave Creek Rd Ste A6
orange starNo Reviews
21043 N Cave Creek Rd Ste A6 Phoenix, AZ 85024
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in PHOENIX

Taco Guild - Phoenix
orange star4.1 • 8,519
546 E Osborn Rd Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Barrio Queen - Desert Ridge
orange star4.5 • 7,013
21001 N Tatum Blvd Ste. 98 Phoenix, AZ 85050
View restaurantnext
Do Not Use - Federal Pizza
orange star4.6 • 5,488
5210 North Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Phoenix (Downtown)
orange star4.6 • 4,766
1220 S Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85003
View restaurantnext
Thai Recipe Bistro - 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105
orange star4.7 • 3,942
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105 Phoenix, AZ 85006
View restaurantnext
Clever Koi - Central
orange star4.5 • 3,906
4236 N Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near PHOENIX
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Tolleson
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Goodyear
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Surprise
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston