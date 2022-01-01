Cornish Pasty Co.- Union Hills 18725 N 32ND ST, A-110
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Cornish Pasty is an English Restaurant/Pub/Lounge. We accommodate groups of all sizes. We serve a huge variety of freshly made Pasties, salads, desserts, and many side.
Location
18725 N 32ND ST, A-110, PHOENIX, AZ 85050
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
