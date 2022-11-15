Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cuatro Amigos Mexican Grill

review star

No reviews yet

2610 Gateway Oaks Dr Ste 140

Sacramento, CA 95833

Order Again

Popular Items

Three Steet Tacos
Regular Burrito
Cuatro Amigos Burrito

Burrito Bowl's

Burrito Bowl's
Regular Bowl

Regular Bowl

$9.99

Comes with your choice of meat, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce and salsa

Veggie Bowl

$9.99

A bowl filled with Mushrooms, Potatoes, Spinach, Zucchini, Rice, Black Beans, and Queso Fresco

Shrimp Bowl

$15.50

Bowl filled with rice, black beans, cabbage, and special sauce

Fish Bowl

$14.25

Bowl filled with rice, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and adobo sauce

Fajitas Bowl

$13.99

Your choice of meat with rice, beans, Guacamole, Cheese, Sour cream, lettuce and Pico de Gallo.

Burritos

Burritor
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Breakfast Burrito. Served with eggs, potatoes

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$11.99

Your Choice of Meat. Deep fried with cheese then topped with sour cream. W/Rice Beans

Cuatro Amigos Burrito

Cuatro Amigos Burrito

$11.99

Our biggest burrito. Comes with choice of meat, rice, beans, salsa, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole

Regular Burrito

Regular Burrito

$8.99

Our regular burrito with your choice of meat, rice and beans

Wet Burrito

Wet Burrito

$9.99

All the fixings of our regular burrito, topped with sauce, cheese and sour cream.

Bean Burrito

$6.99

Your choice of beans and cheese

Veggie Burrito

$9.99

Spinach Tortilla filled with Mushrooms, Potatoes, Spinach, Zucchini,Rice, Black Beans and Queso Fresco

Fish Burrito

$14.25

Flour tortilla filled with rice, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and adobo sauce

Shrimp Burrito

$14.25

Spinach Tortilla filled with rice, black beans, cabbage, and special sauce

Fajitas Burrito

$11.99

Your choice of Chicken or Steak filled with rice, refried beans, fajita vegetables, guacamole, sour cream and cheese.

Amigos Cali Burrito

$12.99

Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, french fries, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

Steak Ranchero Burrito

$13.99

Flour Tortilla filled with steak strips topped off with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and jalapenos

Desserts

Churros

Churros

$3.99

We serve our churros fresh from the fryer, dusted in cinnamon.

Personal Size Flan Caramel

Personal Size Flan Caramel

$4.75

Sweetened egg custard infused with cinnamon and caramel topping. Made right here at Cuatro Amigos.

Amigos Ice Cream

$5.25

Cinamon Seasoned Flour Chips served with ice cream, caramel, and chocolate syrup

Kids Menu

Beer batter chicken strips, with a small side of french fries.

Kids Bean Burrito W/Fries

$5.99

Your choice of beef or chicken topped off with cheese. W/Fries

Cheese Quesadilla W/Fries

$5.99

Cheese melted on a flour tortilla W/Fries

Kids Tenders W/Fries

$5.99

Favorites

Regular Nachos

Regular Nachos

$9.25

Bed of chips topped off with meat, beans, and cheese.

Amigos Quesadilla

$9.99

Choice of Meat filled with cheese. Guacamole and Sour Cream on the side

Amigos Fries

$11.25

French Fries topped off with your choice of meat, sour cream, cheese and guacamole

Tostada

$4.99

Your Choice of Meat topped off with cheese, lettuce and salsa

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Flour Tortilla Filled with Jack Cheese. Served with a side of Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream

Super Nachos

$11.99

Bed of chips topped off with your choice of meat, beans, cheese, pico de Gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

Sides

Rice

$3.99

Beans

$3.99

Side of Guac

$2.49

Side of Sour Cream

$0.75

Side of Pico

$0.75

Large Side of Guac 7.5oz

$4.99

Fajita 7oz

$4.00

Fries

$3.25

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

7.5oz Side Of Salsa

$3.99

7.5 oz of Cilantro

$3.99

7.5 oz of Onions

$3.99

Side of Tortillas

$2.99

Bag of Chips

$0.99

Tacos

Taco's
Cuatro Amigos Taco

Cuatro Amigos Taco

$3.99

Corn tortilla filled with a choice of meat topped with cilantro, chopped onions, and salsa.

Street Taco

$2.75

mini street-sized tacos with with onions, cilantro, and salsa.

Taco Americano

Taco Americano

$3.99

Flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, and salsa

Fish Taco

$5.99

Served on a flour tortilla topped off with lettuce, sour cream, and salsa

Shrimp Taco

$5.99

Shrimp topped off with lettuce, sour cream and salsa

Taco Arrachera

$5.99

Crispy Taco

$3.99

Crispy Taco Shell filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, pico de Gallo, queso fresco and sour cream

Enchilada

$3.99

Corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat and cheese. Topped with red or green enchilada sauce.

Mulitas

$5.50

Two stacked tortillas filled with melted cheese, onions, and cilantro and your choice of meat.

Veggie Taco

$3.75

Corn Tortilla filled with Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, pico de Gallo jack cheese taco sauce, and sour cream

Three Steet Tacos

$7.99

Three Shrimp Tacos

$14.99

Three Fish Tacos

$14.99

Birria Tacos

$12.99

Three Birria Tacos topped off with Onions, Cilantro and Salsa

Tacos de Arrachera

$14.99

Tostada

$4.99

Tostada shell covered in Refried Beans and topped off with your choice of meat, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo and Salsa

Birria Taco

$4.50

Amigo Plates

Cuatro Amigos Carne Asada Plate

$16.99

Carne Asada with a side of rice and beans topped off with Lettuce and pico de Gallo. W/Tortillas.

Cuatro Amigos Carnitas Plate

Cuatro Amigos Carnitas Plate

$16.99

Freshly Made Carnitas served with rice, beans, lettuce, and your choice of tortillas.

Cuatro Amigos Steak Ranchero Plate

$16.99

Steak Strips Topped off with Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro, and Jalapenos. Served with Rice and Beans and your choice of tortillas

Tacos de Aracherra Plate

$14.99

3 Tacos de arrachera, Corn tortillas filled with strip steak, chile poblanos, chile pasilla, green onions and queso fresco

Salads

Green Garden Salad

$7.99

Salad MIx Topped off with Your choice of meat

Grilled Chicken Cesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine Lettuce topped off with Cesar dressing, croutons, and grilled chicken.

Catering

Catering Meal

$11.99

Meal includes-Protein, Rice, Beans, Tortillas Cilantro, and Onions.

Small Tray of Rice

$30.00

Feeds 15-20 People

Small Tray of Beans

$30.00

Feeds 15-20 People

Small Tray of Meat

$75.00

Feeds 15-20 People

Large Tray of Beans

$60.00

Feeds about 35-45 People

Large Tray of Rice

$60.00

Feeds about 35-45 People

Large Tray of Meat

$160.00

Feeds about 40-50 People

Small Tray of Pico de Gallo

$24.99

Feeds about 15-20 People

Combination Plates

Two Item Combination Plate

$12.99

Your choice of two items is served with rice and beans.

One Item Combination Plate

$11.99

Your choice of one item served with rice and beans.

Three Item Combination Plate

$14.99

Your Choice of three items served with Rice and Beans

Fajitas Plates

Fajitas Combo Plate

$18.99

Chicken and Steak Fajitas cooked with fajitas veggies (Onions and Bell Peppers). Served with a side order of rice, beans, and tortillas

Shrimp Fajitas

$19.99

Shrimp cooked with fajitas veggies.Served with a side order of rice, beans, and tortillas

Trio Fajitas Plate

$21.99

Chicken, Steak, and Shrimp cooked with fajitas veggies. Served with a side order of rice, beans, and tortillas

Weekly Specials

6 Wings

6 Wings

$9.99
10 Wings

10 Wings

$13.99

Bottled Waters

Aquafina Water

$2.50

Fountain Drinks

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.49+

Diet Pepsi

$2.49+

Dr. Pepper

$2.49+
El Niño Aguas Frescas Horchata

El Niño Aguas Frescas Horchata

$2.75+
El Niño Aguas Frescas Jamaica

El Niño Aguas Frescas Jamaica

$2.75+

Iced Tea

$2.49+

Lemonade

$2.49+
Manzanita Sol Apple

Manzanita Sol Apple

$2.49+

Cross the border for fun, delicious apple flavor. Fall into temptation with Manzanita Sol soda.

Pepsi

$2.49+

Pepsi - the bold, refreshing, robust cola

Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.49+

Crisp lemon lime refreshment made with real sugar.

Bottled Sodas

Mexican Fanta

Mexican Fanta

$2.99

Bang Energy Drink

$3.75

Mexican Sprite

$3.25

Mexican Coke Medio Litro

$3.99

Gatorades

Gatorade Fruit Punch

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$2.75

With a legacy over 50 years in the making, Gatorade is the most scientifically researched and game-tested way to replace electrolytes lost in sweat. Gatorade Thirst Quencher is trusted by some of the world’s best athletes.

Gatorade Cold Blue

$2.75

Gatorade G2 Grape. Thirst Quencher has the hydration benefits of original Gatorade Thirst Quencher in a reduced calorie formulation.

Gatorade Lemon Lime

Gatorade Lemon Lime

$2.75

Gatorade is the most scientifically researched and game-tested way to replace electrolytes lost in sweat. Gatorade Thirst Quencher is trusted by some of the world’s best athletes.

Gatorade Orange

$2.75

With a legacy over 50 years in the making, it’s the most scientifically researched and game-tested way to replace electrolytes lost in sweat. Gatorade Thirst Quencher hydrates better than water, which is why it’s trusted by some of the world’s best athletes.

Jarritos ®️

Jarritos ®️ Guava

Jarritos ®️ Guava

$2.99

A Guava flavored fruit soda from Mexico. A traditional Mexican treat!

Jarritos ®️ Lime

Jarritos ®️ Lime

$2.99

Everyone loves limonadas and sodas, it captures the irresistible mix of citrus and sweetness into a refreshing bottle of goodness.

Jarritos ®️ Mandarin

Jarritos ®️ Mandarin

$2.99

A Mandarin flavored fruit soda from Mexico. A traditional Mexican treat!

Jarritos ®️ Pineapple

Jarritos ®️ Pineapple

$2.99

A Pineapple flavored fruit soda from Mexico. A traditional Mexican treat!

Bubly Sparkling Waters

Embrace the fun in the everyday with Bubly sparkling water! Bubly combines refreshing, crisp sparkling water with great tasting, natural fruit flavors perfect for any occasion. Each package comes with a different smile and greeting to match the unique personality of the flavor, from classics such as lemon and lime to exciting flavors like grapefruit and strawberry.
bubly cherry

bubly cherry

$2.00

12oz can Cherry Flavor with other natural ingredients. Embrace the fun in the everyday with Bubly sparkling water! Bubly combines refreshing, crisp sparkling water with great tasting, natural fruit flavors perfect for any occasion.

bubly lime

bubly lime

$1.99

16oz Can bubly is an unsweetened sparkling water that playfully instigates fun and positivity in everyday life. bubly sparkling water pairs crisp, sparkling water with natural fruit flavors to provide a delicious taste with no calories, no sweeteners, all smiles.

bubly mango

bubly mango

$1.49

12oz can bubly is an unsweetened sparkling water that playfully instigates fun and positivity in everyday life. bubly sparkling water pairs crisp, sparkling water with natural fruit flavors to provide a delicious taste with no calories, no sweeteners, all smiles.

bubly strawberry

bubly strawberry

$1.49

12oz can bubly is an unsweetened sparkling water that playfully instigates fun and positivity in everyday life. bubly sparkling water pairs crisp, sparkling water with natural fruit flavors to provide a delicious taste with no calories, no sweeteners, all smiles.

Starters

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$6.00

House fried chips with our signature homemade guac.

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

House fried chips with your choice of our homemade salsas.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2610 Gateway Oaks Dr Ste 140, Sacramento, CA 95833

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic

