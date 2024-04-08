Cubanidad Sahara Ave
No reviews yet
4604 W Sahara Ave
#6
Las Vegas, NV 89102
Menu
Sandwich
- THE 305$12.95
-Miami Cuban sandwich- smoked ham, roasted pork, swiss cheese, pickle, home_made mustard sauce, Cuban bread
- The Ybor Original$13.25
-Tampa Cuban sandwich- glazed ham, roasted pork, genoa salami, swiss cheese, pickle, home-made mustard sauce. Cuban bread
- Medianoche$13.25
-Havana midnight sandwich- smoked ham, roasted pork, swiss cheese, pickle, home-made mustard sauce, sweet egg dough bread
- Croqueta Preparada$12.25
-croquette sandwich- 2 croquettes, roasted pork, tomato, onion, leaf lettuce, potato bun
- 1885 Cheeseburger$13.25
-frita cubana- premium ground beef patty. chorizo, swiss cheese, tomato,, baby arugula, string potato, tomato escabeche, potato bun
- Ay Manita Burger$13.25
ropa vieja, swiss cheese, pickle. potato bun
- Pan Con Pollo$13.25
-protein style- chicken breast, baby spinach, tomato, onion. potato stick. with leaf lettuce (bunless)
- Pan Con Lechon$13.25
Roasted pork, chicharrones, mojo sauce. Cuban bread
- Pan Con Bistec$14.25
-steak sandwich- seared a la plancha cuban steak (palomilla). lettuce, pickled red onions, tomatoes, mojo sauce, potato sticks,, Cuban bread
- Cal-Neva Toast$10.25
- Avocado Toast - Cuban toast, black bean puree, sliced avocado, tomato, spicy chimichurri sauce
Pa'picar (Snack)
Potajes (Soup)
Ensaladas (Salad)
- Tomato & Avocado Salad$12.25
sliced avocado,, diced tomato, sliced onion, radish with extra vrigin olive oil vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$12.25
- Las Villas Salad$11.25
- Side Salad$4.95
mixed green,, tomato, cucumber, onions, Cuban crouton, roasted pepper with house vinaigrette
- Salad Protien$3.00
- Add Avocado$2.00
- Add Toast$2.00