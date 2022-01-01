Cucina Jupiter
2525 Military Trail #111
Jupiter, FL 33458
Antipasti
Arancini
Lightly fried Havarti and Arborio rice balls served with chipotle mayo, black pepper, parsley (5pcs)
Salmon Tartar
Raw Scottish Salmon, pickled onions, fried capers, grain mustard, mayo, cilantro, and crostini
Mozzarella in Carrozza
Golden fried breaded mozzarella, vodka sauce and peas
Crab Portobello Amalfi
Jumbo Lump Crab Meat, herbed portobello, lemon butter wine sauce, sun-dried tomato, and bread crumbles
Carpaccio di Manzo
Thin sliced filet mignon, arugula, Grano Padano, capers, horseradish crema, extra virgin olive oil
Calamari Fritti
Lightly floured squid and zucchini served with lemon and spicy sauce
Meatballs Ricotta
Homemade meatballs served with herb ricotta cheese, San Marzano sauce and Parmesan
Broccoli & Sausage
Broccoli rabe, italian sausage, garlic, crushed red pepper
Eggplant Tower
Lightly breaded and fried eggplant, San Marzano, basil
Prosciutto e Buffalo
Sliced 18 months Prosciutto di Parma, imported fresh mozzarella, baby arugula, sliced tomato, balsamic glaze
Mussels Amalfi
Mussels, garlic, white wine, grape tomatoes, light spicy red sauce or classic white served with crostini
Insalata di Polipo
Grilled Portuguese Octopus, Mediterranean style tomato escabeche, crispy creens, grilled lemon
Bread
Extra Bread
Insalate
Strawberry Salad
Mix greens, Candied walnuts, strawberries, orange, gorgozola, pear, balsamic dressing
Chopped Salad
Bacon, chopped greens, hard boiled eggs, tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, avocado, toasted sliced almonds, balsamic dressing
Avocado and Crab Salad
Jumbo lump crab meat, mixed greens, avocado, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinagrette
Greek Salad
Mix greens, cucumber, feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, lemon vinaigrette
Beet Salad
Arugula, roasted red and golden beets, pickled onions, herb goat cheese, pistachio, lemon vinaigrette
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, almond pesto, basil, balsamic drizzle
House Salad
mix greens, red onions, grape tomatoes, cucumbers.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, homemade caesar dressing, garlic croutons and Grana Padano cheese
Risotti
Risotto Funghi
Mix mushrooms, shallots, basil, Parmesan, truffle oil, creamy brown sauce
Risotto Frutti di Mare
Mussels, clams, shrimp, calamari, light spicy tomato sauce, garlic
Risotto Primavera
Garlic, E.V.O.O., shallots, zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms, green peas, tomatoes, basil, Parmesan, butter
Risotto Saffron
Shallots, chicken, green peas, and Parmesan
Pasta
Cucina Pappardelle
Chopped salmon, shallots, mushrooms, saffron sauce, green peas, basil, Grana Padano
Fiocchi Pear and Gorgonzola
Pasta purse filled with Grana Padano dop, Taleggio dop, Robiola and Ricotta cheeses and crisp pieces of fresh pear with Gorgonzola sauce, truffle oil and walnuts
Linguini Frutti di Mare
Mussels, clams, shrimp, octopus, calamari, light spicy tomato sauce, garlic
Orecchiette Barese
Sausage, broccoli rabe, garlic, sun dried tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, Grana Padano
Pappardelle Favola
Smocked pancetta, mushroom, spinach, cognac cream
Short Rib Ragu Rigatoni
Short Rib stew, mirepoix, potatoes, parsley, extra virgin olive oil, Grana Padano
Bolognese Rigatoni
Mezzi rigatoni served with traditional homemade creamy meat sauce and Grana Padano
Spaghetti Carbonara
Spaghetti served in a light white sauce with pancetta and Grana Padano, finished with egg yolk
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp, garlic, grape tomatoes, lemon butter white wine sauce over linguine pasta
Lasagna
Classic Italian meat lasagna with traditional bechamel sauce
PESTO
Homemade almond Pesto, grape tomatoes, Grana Padano
Gnocchi Sorrentina
Potato gnocchi, San Marzano sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella, Grana Padano
Baked Ziti
Penne pasta, San Marzano sauce and melted mozzarella
Linguini Vongole
Middle neck clams, white wine, garlic, crushed pepper, parsley, over linguini pasta, and E.V.O.O
Lobster Ravioli
Vodka pink sauce, green peas, basil
Cheese Ravioli
San Marzano sauce, Parmesan, basil
Al Pomodoro
Penne or spaghetti with San Marzano sauce, Grana Padano, and basil
Alfredo
Fettuccine, Cucina creamy sauce, Grana Padano
Entrées
Melanzane di Parma
Lightly breaded fried eggplant, San Marzano sauce, melted mozzarella, Parmesan, basil, served with a side of spaghetti tomato sauce and touch of almond pesto
Sea Bass Mare e Monti
pan seared Chilean Sea Bass with potato gnocchi, portobello and white mushrooms, fresh tomatoes over crispy greens with touch of almond pesto
Salmon Vero Amore
Pan seared Salmon over risotto di Parma, ginger coconut carrot pure and berry mostarda
Snapper Livornese
Garlic, capers, kalamata olives, light red sauce, oregano, served with mixed veggies and roasted garlic mash potatoes
Agnello in Crosta di Pistacchio
Sicilian Lamb Chops crusted with pistachios, served with Madeira wine reduction and veggies of the day and baby arugula
Chimichurri Skirt Steak
Truffle fries, arugula, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, balsamic dressing
Ribeye Filet
Chef’s cut 14oz Tender Grilled Rib-Eye Filet served with Barolo wine sauce, asparagus, potatoes and vegetables of the day
Chicken Milanese
Pounded breaded chicken breast, served with arugula, grape tomatoes, shaved Parmesan, red onions, Grana Padano, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic reduction
Chicken Parmigiana
Lightly breaded fried chicken, San Marzano sauce, Mozzarella, basil, served with a side of spaghetti tomato sauce and a touch of almond pesto
Chicken Francese
Pan seared egg washed chicken breast, lemon butter white wine sauce, served with potatoes and vegetables of the day
Chicken Paillard
Pounded herbed chicken breast, served with potatoes and vegetables of the day
Chicken Marsala
Organic chicken breast, mix mushrooms, basil, and Marsala wine sauce, served with potatoes and vegetables of the day
Vitello Picatta
Veal scallopini, lemon butter white wine sauce, capers, served with potatoes and vegetables of the day
Vitello Francese
Egg washed veal scallopini, garlic, lemon butter white wine sauce, served with potatoes, vegetables of the day
Vitello al Marsala
Veal scallopini, mix mushrooms, basil, and Marsala wine sauce, served with potatoes and vegetables of the day
Contorni
Side House Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Sautéed Broccoli
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Sautéed Spinach
Side of Spaghetti
with San Marzano Sauce
French Fries
Truffle Fries
Meatballs Side
Garlic Knots
served with homemade tomato sauce
Vegetables of the Day
broccoli, carrots, zucchini, butternut squosh
Grilled Asparagus
Broccoli Rabe
Kids
Dolci
Small 12" Pizza
Traditional Cheese Pizza 12"
Red sauce, Parmezan cheese, Mozzarella Cheese.
Supreme Pizza 12"
Red Sauce, green peppers, roasted mushrooms, red onions, sausage, pepperoni, and extra cheese
Vegetarian Pizza 12"
mushrooms, onions, red peppers, black olives, and spinach
Margherita Pizza 12"
Fresh mozzarella, fresh sliced tomatoes, oregano, basil, extra virgin olive oil, Parmesan and tomato sauce
Bianca Pizza 12"
Spinach, bechamel sauce, roasted garlic, ricotta, Parmesan and mozzarella
Pollo e Pera Pizza 12"
Chicken, bechamel, Gorgonzola and mozzarella cheese, pear and truffle oil
Chicken Pesto Pizza 12"
Roasted chicken, basil, tomatoes, mozzarella, pesto and goat cheese
Hawaiian Pizza 12"
Roasted pineapple, ham, mozzarella
Prosciutto Pizza 12"
Prosciutto, arugula, goat cheese, mozzarella, truffle oil
Much Meat Pizza 12"
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, salami, tomato sauce and mozzarella
The Fun Guy Pizza 12"
Mix mushrooms, mozzarella, Parmesan, grilled scallions, mushroom sauce and truffle oil drizzle
Large 16" Pizza
Traditional Cheese Pizza 16"
Red sauce, Parmezan cheese, Mozzarella Cheese.
Supreme Pizza 16"
Red Sauce, green peppers, roasted mushrooms, red onions, sausage, pepperoni, and extra cheese
Vegetarian Pizza 16"
mozzarella, black olives, red onions, roasted mushrooms, spinach, red peppers
Margherita Pizza 16"
Fresh mozzarella, fresh sliced tomatoes, oregano, basil, extra virgin olive oil, Parmesan and tomato sauce
Bianca Pizza 16"
Spinach, bechamel sauce, garlic, ricotta, Parmesan and mozzarella
Pollo e Pera Pizza 16"
Chicken, bechamel, Gorgonzola and mozzarella cheese, pear and truffle oil
Chicken Pesto Pizza 16"
Roasted chicken, basil, tomatoes, mozzarella, pesto and goat cheese
Hawaiian Pizza 16"
Roasted pineapple, ham, mozzarella
Prosciutto Pizza 16"
Prosciutto, arugula, goat cheese, mozzarella, truffle oil
Much Meat Pizza 16"
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, salami, tomato sauce and mozzarella
The Fun Guy Pizza 16"
Mix mushrooms, mozzarella, Parmesan, grilled scallions, mushroom sauce and truffle oil drizzle
Chef's Specials
Soft Shell Crab Salad
Egg washed Soft Shell Crab with lemon butter sauce, arugula, lemon vinaigrette, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, goat cheese, shaved Grana Padano
Scallops Tricolore
3 (U10 size) fresh scallops, yellow and red peppers, zucchini, lemon grass saffron sauce.
Rainbow Steak Salad
Skirt steak, spring mix, carrots, zucchini, yellow squosh, scallions, balsamic glaze, and horseradish crema.
Striped Bass Marechiaro
clams, mussels, garlic, tomatoes, basil, white wine, served with vegetables of the day
Chicken Meuniere
Organic Chicken breast, artichoke hearts, lemon butter white wine sauce, served with vegetables of the day
Scallops and Shrimp Fradiavolo
4 (U10 size) fresh scallops, 4 (13/15 size) wild shrimp, garlic, basil, white wine, light spicy red sauce over linguine pasta.
Soft Shell FRANCESE
2 egg washed soft shell crab, lemon butter white wine sauce, served with vegetables of the day.
Pappardelle e Burrata
Catering (Full Tray)
Caprese Salad (Full Tray)
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, almond pesto, basil, balsamic drizzle
House Salad (Full Tray)
Mix Greens, red onions, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad (Full Tray)
Romaine lettuce, homemade caesar dressing, garlic croutons and Grana Padano cheese
Greek Salad (Full Tray)
Mix greens, cucumber, feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, lemon vinaigrette
Beet Salad (Full Tray)
Arugula, roasted red and golden beets, pickled onions, herb goat cheese, pistachio, lemon vinaigrette
Chopped Salad (Full Tray)
Bacon, chopped greens, hard boiled eggs, tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, avocado, toasted sliced almonds, balsamic dressing
Mussels Posillipo (Full Tray)
Mussels, garlic, white wine, grape tomatoes, light spicy red sauce or classic white, served with crostini.
Calamari Fritti (Full Tray)
Fried calamari and zucchini served with lemon and arrabiata sauce
Eggplant Parmigiana (Full Tray)
Light fried eggplant, San Marzano, basil, Parmesan, mozzarella, almond pesto
Arancini (Full Tray)
Lightly fried havarti and arborio rice balls served with chipotle mayo
Garlic Knots (Full Tray)
MeatBalls (Full Tray)
in Homemade Marinara Sauce
Truffle Fries (Full Tray)
French Fries (Full Tray)
Spaghetti Pomodoro (Full Tray)
Sauteed Broccoli (Full Tray)
Garlic Mashed Potatoes (Full Tray)
Chicken Tenders (Full Tray)
Spaghetti Meatballs (Full Tray)
Meatballs, San Marzano sauce, Grana Padano, basil
Lasagna (Full Tray)
Meat sauce, ricotta cheese, San Marzano sauce, Parmesan, mozzarella, basil
Cucina Pappardelle (Full Tray)
Homemade pappardelle, chopped salmon, shallots, mushroom, saffron sauce, green peas, basil
Cheese Ravioli (Full Tray)
San Marzano sauce, Parmesan, basil
Lobster Ravioli (Full Tray)
Vodka pink sauce, green peas, basil
Rigatoni Bolognese (Full Tray)
Mezzi rigatoni, creamy meat sauce, parsley, Parmesan.
Penne Alfredo (Full Tray)
Creamy Parmesan sauce
Penne Pesto (Full Tray)
Creamy pesto sauce, grape tomatoes, Grana Padano
Spaghetti Carbonara (Full Tray)
Pancetta, onions, Grana Padano, parsley, creamy sauce and egg yolk
Baked Ziti (Full Tray)
Mezzi rigatoni, San Marzano sauce and melted mozzarella
Gnocchi Sorrentino (Full Tray)
Potato gnocchi, pomodoro sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella
Chicken Marsala (Full Tray)
Sauteed, mix mushrooms, basil and Marsala wine sauce
Chicken Piccata (Full Tray)
Breaded chicken in a white wine, lemon, and caper sauce. Served with your choice of pasta.
Chicken Francese (Full Tray)
Egg buttered garlic, lemon butter white wine sauce
Chicken Parmigiana (Full Tray)
Lightly fried chicken breast, San Marzano sauce, mozzarella and basil
Chicken Paillard (Full Tray)
Pounded herbed chicken breast, served with crispy greens
Chicken Milanese (Full Tray)
Pounded breaded organic chicken breast
Risotto Frutti di Mare (Full Tray)
Mussels, clams, shrimp, calamari, nduja, light spicy tomato sauce, garlic
Risotto Funghi (Full Tray)
Mix mushrooms, shallots, basil, Parmesan, truffle oil, creamy brown sauce
Risotto Primavera (Full Tray)
Garlic, E.V.O.O., shallots, zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms, green peas, tomatoes, basil, Parmesan, butter
Risotto Saffron (Full Tray)
Shallots, chicken, green peas, and Parmesan
Veal Marsala (Full Tray)
Veal scallopini, mix mushrooms, basil and marsala wine sauce
Veal Piccata (Full Tray)
Veal scallopini, lemon butter wine sauce, capers
Veal Parmigiana (Full Tray)
Lightly Breaded, San Marzano sauce, mozzarella and basil
Veal Francese (Full Tray)
Egg washed veal scallopini, garlic, lemon butter white wine sauce
Homemade Tiramisu (Full Tray)
Cannoli (Full Tray)
Catering (Half Tray)
Caprese Salad (half tray)
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, almond pesto, basil, balsamic drizzle
House Salad (half tray)
Mix Greens, red onions, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad (half tray)
Romaine lettuce, homemade caesar dressing, garlic croutons and Grana Padano cheese
Greek Salad (half tray)
Mix greens, cucumber, feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, lemon vinaigrette
Beet Salad (half tray)
Arugula, roasted red and golden beets, pickled onions, herb goat cheese, pistachio, lemon vinaigrette
Chopped Salad (half tray)
Bacon, chopped greens, hard boiled eggs, tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, avocado, toasted sliced almonds, balsamic dressing
Mussels Posillipo (half tray)
Mussels, garlic, white wine, grape tomatoes, light spicy red sauce or classic white, served with crostini.
Calamari Fritti (half tray)
Fried calamari and zucchini served with lemon and arrabiata sauce
Eggplant Parmigiana (half tray)
Light fried eggplant, San Marzano, basil, Parmesan, mozzarella, almond pesto
Arancini (half tray)
Lightly fried havarti and arborio rice balls served with chipotle mayo
Garlic Knots (half tray)
MeatBalls (half tray)
in Homemade Marinara Sauce
Truffle Fries (half tray)
French Fries (half tray)
Spaghetti Pomodoro (half tray)
Sauteed Broccoli (half tray)
Garlic Mashed Potatoes (half tray)
Chicken Tenders (half tray)
Risotto Funghi (half tray)
Mix mushrooms, shallots, basil, Parmesan, truffle oil, creamy brown sauce
Risotto Frutti di Mare (half tray)
Mussels, clams, shrimp, calamari, nduja, light spicy tomato sauce, garlic
Risotto Primavera (half tray)
Garlic, E.V.O.O., shallots, zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms, green peas, tomatoes, basil, Parmesan, butter
Risotto Saffron (half tray)
Shallots, chicken, green peas, and Parmesan
Spaghetti Meatballs (half tray)
Meatballs, San Marzano sauce, Grana Padano, basil
Lasagna (half tray)
Meat sauce, ricotta cheese, San Marzano sauce, Parmesan, mozzarella, basil
Cucina Pappardelle (half tray)
Homemade pappardelle, chopped salmon, shallots, mushroom, saffron sauce, green peas, basil
Cheese Ravioli (half tray)
San Marzano sauce, Parmesan, basil
Lobster Ravioli (half tray)
Vodka pink sauce, green peas, basil
Rigatoni Bolognese (half tray)
Mezzi rigatoni, creamy meat sauce, parsley, Parmesan
Penne Alfredo (half tray)
Creamy Parmesan sauce
Penne Pesto (half tray)
Creamy pesto sauce, grape tomatoes, Grana Padano
Spaghetti Carbonara (half tray)
Pancetta, onions, Grana Padano, parsley, creamy sauce and egg yolk
Baked Ziti (half tray)
Mezzi rigatoni, San Marzano sauce and melted mozzarella
Gnocchi Sorrentino (half tray)
Potato gnocchi, pomodoro sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella
Chicken Marsala (half tray)
Sauteed, mix mushrooms, basil and Marsala wine sauce
Chicken Piccata (half tray)
Sauteed, lemon butter wine sauce, capers
Chicken Francese (half tray)
Egg buttered garlic, lemon butter white wine sauce
Chicken Parmigiana (half tray)
Lightly fried chicken breast, San Marzano sauce, mozzarella and basil
Chicken Paillard (half tray)
Pounded herbed chicken breast, served with crispy greens
Chicken Milanese (half tray)
pounded breaded organic chicken breast
Veal Marsala (half tray)
Veal scallopini, mix mushrooms, basil and marsala wine sauce
Veal Piccata (half tray)
Veal scallopini, lemon butter wine sauce, capers
Veal Francese (half tray)
Egg washed veal scallopini, garlic, lemon butter white wine sauce
Veal Parmigiana (half tray)
Lightly Breaded, San Marzano sauce, mozzarella and basil
Homemade Tiramisu (half tray)
Cannoli (half tray)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
2525 Military Trail #111, Jupiter, FL 33458