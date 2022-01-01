Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Cucina Jupiter

review star

No reviews yet

2525 Military Trail #111

Jupiter, FL 33458

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Traditional Cheese Pizza 16"
Tiramisu
Traditional Cheese Pizza 12"

Antipasti

Arancini

Arancini

$14.00

Lightly fried Havarti and Arborio rice balls served with chipotle mayo, black pepper, parsley (5pcs)

Salmon Tartar

$14.00

Raw Scottish Salmon, pickled onions, fried capers, grain mustard, mayo, cilantro, and crostini

Mozzarella in Carrozza

Mozzarella in Carrozza

$14.00

Golden fried breaded mozzarella, vodka sauce and peas

Crab Portobello Amalfi

$18.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Meat, herbed portobello, lemon butter wine sauce, sun-dried tomato, and bread crumbles

Carpaccio di Manzo

$14.00

Thin sliced filet mignon, arugula, Grano Padano, capers, horseradish crema, extra virgin olive oil

Calamari Fritti

$14.00

Lightly floured squid and zucchini served with lemon and spicy sauce

Meatballs Ricotta

Meatballs Ricotta

$13.00

Homemade meatballs served with herb ricotta cheese, San Marzano sauce and Parmesan

Broccoli & Sausage

$15.00

Broccoli rabe, italian sausage, garlic, crushed red pepper

Eggplant Tower

Eggplant Tower

$14.00

Lightly breaded and fried eggplant, San Marzano, basil

Prosciutto e Buffalo

$15.00

Sliced 18 months Prosciutto di Parma, imported fresh mozzarella, baby arugula, sliced tomato, balsamic glaze

Mussels Amalfi

Mussels Amalfi

$17.00

Mussels, garlic, white wine, grape tomatoes, light spicy red sauce or classic white served with crostini

Insalata di Polipo

$17.00

Grilled Portuguese Octopus, Mediterranean style tomato escabeche, crispy creens, grilled lemon

Bread

Extra Bread

$0.75

Zuppa

Cup of Soup

$7.00

Soup of the Day

Bowl of Soup

$9.00

Soup of the Day

Insalate

Strawberry Salad

$16.00

Mix greens, Candied walnuts, strawberries, orange, gorgozola, pear, balsamic dressing

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$16.00

Bacon, chopped greens, hard boiled eggs, tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, avocado, toasted sliced almonds, balsamic dressing

Avocado and Crab Salad

$19.00

Jumbo lump crab meat, mixed greens, avocado, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinagrette

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$16.00

Mix greens, cucumber, feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, lemon vinaigrette

Beet Salad

$16.00

Arugula, roasted red and golden beets, pickled onions, herb goat cheese, pistachio, lemon vinaigrette

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, almond pesto, basil, balsamic drizzle

House Salad

$11.00

mix greens, red onions, grape tomatoes, cucumbers.

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, homemade caesar dressing, garlic croutons and Grana Padano cheese

Risotti

Risotto Funghi

$26.00

Mix mushrooms, shallots, basil, Parmesan, truffle oil, creamy brown sauce

Risotto Frutti di Mare

Risotto Frutti di Mare

$33.00

Mussels, clams, shrimp, calamari, light spicy tomato sauce, garlic

Risotto Primavera

Risotto Primavera

$28.00

Garlic, E.V.O.O., shallots, zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms, green peas, tomatoes, basil, Parmesan, butter

Risotto Saffron

$28.00

Shallots, chicken, green peas, and Parmesan

Pasta

Cucina Pappardelle

$28.00

Chopped salmon, shallots, mushrooms, saffron sauce, green peas, basil, Grana Padano

Fiocchi Pear and Gorgonzola

Fiocchi Pear and Gorgonzola

$26.00

Pasta purse filled with Grana Padano dop, Taleggio dop, Robiola and Ricotta cheeses and crisp pieces of fresh pear with Gorgonzola sauce, truffle oil and walnuts

Linguini Frutti di Mare

$33.00

Mussels, clams, shrimp, octopus, calamari, light spicy tomato sauce, garlic

Orecchiette Barese

$28.00

Sausage, broccoli rabe, garlic, sun dried tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, Grana Padano

Pappardelle Favola

$27.00

Smocked pancetta, mushroom, spinach, cognac cream

Short Rib Ragu Rigatoni

$28.00

Short Rib stew, mirepoix, potatoes, parsley, extra virgin olive oil, Grana Padano

Bolognese Rigatoni

$26.00

Mezzi rigatoni served with traditional homemade creamy meat sauce and Grana Padano

Spaghetti Carbonara

Spaghetti Carbonara

$26.00

Spaghetti served in a light white sauce with pancetta and Grana Padano, finished with egg yolk

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$27.00

Shrimp, garlic, grape tomatoes, lemon butter white wine sauce over linguine pasta

Lasagna

Lasagna

$24.00

Classic Italian meat lasagna with traditional bechamel sauce

PESTO

PESTO

$21.00

Homemade almond Pesto, grape tomatoes, Grana Padano

Gnocchi Sorrentina

Gnocchi Sorrentina

$26.00

Potato gnocchi, San Marzano sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella, Grana Padano

Baked Ziti

$19.00

Penne pasta, San Marzano sauce and melted mozzarella

Linguini Vongole

Linguini Vongole

$26.00

Middle neck clams, white wine, garlic, crushed pepper, parsley, over linguini pasta, and E.V.O.O

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$26.00

Vodka pink sauce, green peas, basil

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$22.00

San Marzano sauce, Parmesan, basil

Al Pomodoro

$18.00

Penne or spaghetti with San Marzano sauce, Grana Padano, and basil

Alfredo

$20.00

Fettuccine, Cucina creamy sauce, Grana Padano

Entrées

Melanzane di Parma

$26.00

Lightly breaded fried eggplant, San Marzano sauce, melted mozzarella, Parmesan, basil, served with a side of spaghetti tomato sauce and touch of almond pesto

Sea Bass Mare e Monti

$39.00

pan seared Chilean Sea Bass with potato gnocchi, portobello and white mushrooms, fresh tomatoes over crispy greens with touch of almond pesto

Salmon Vero Amore

$29.00

Pan seared Salmon over risotto di Parma, ginger coconut carrot pure and berry mostarda

Snapper Livornese

Snapper Livornese

$29.00

Garlic, capers, kalamata olives, light red sauce, oregano, served with mixed veggies and roasted garlic mash potatoes

Agnello in Crosta di Pistacchio

$33.00

Sicilian Lamb Chops crusted with pistachios, served with Madeira wine reduction and veggies of the day and baby arugula

Chimichurri Skirt Steak

Chimichurri Skirt Steak

$33.00

Truffle fries, arugula, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, balsamic dressing

Ribeye Filet

$36.00

Chef’s cut 14oz Tender Grilled Rib-Eye Filet served with Barolo wine sauce, asparagus, potatoes and vegetables of the day

Chicken Milanese

Chicken Milanese

$26.00

Pounded breaded chicken breast, served with arugula, grape tomatoes, shaved Parmesan, red onions, Grana Padano, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic reduction

Chicken Parmigiana

$26.00

Lightly breaded fried chicken, San Marzano sauce, Mozzarella, basil, served with a side of spaghetti tomato sauce and a touch of almond pesto

Chicken Francese

$26.00

Pan seared egg washed chicken breast, lemon butter white wine sauce, served with potatoes and vegetables of the day

Chicken Paillard

$26.00

Pounded herbed chicken breast, served with potatoes and vegetables of the day

Chicken Marsala

$26.00

Organic chicken breast, mix mushrooms, basil, and Marsala wine sauce, served with potatoes and vegetables of the day

Vitello Picatta

$33.00

Veal scallopini, lemon butter white wine sauce, capers, served with potatoes and vegetables of the day

Vitello Francese

$33.00

Egg washed veal scallopini, garlic, lemon butter white wine sauce, served with potatoes, vegetables of the day

Vitello al Marsala

Vitello al Marsala

$33.00

Veal scallopini, mix mushrooms, basil, and Marsala wine sauce, served with potatoes and vegetables of the day

Contorni

Side House Salad

$7.00

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Sautéed Broccoli

$7.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Sautéed Spinach

$7.00

Side of Spaghetti

$8.00

with San Marzano Sauce

French Fries

$7.00

Truffle Fries

$7.50

Meatballs Side

$7.50

Garlic Knots

$8.00

served with homemade tomato sauce

Vegetables of the Day

$8.00

broccoli, carrots, zucchini, butternut squosh

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

Broccoli Rabe

$9.00

Kids

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

served with french fries

Penne Kids

$8.00

butter, red sauce, Alfredo

Dolci

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$9.00
Ricotta Cheesecake

Ricotta Cheesecake

$9.00
Cannolo

Cannolo

$7.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Choice of Vanila, Salted caramel, Chocolate

Chocolate cake

$12.00

Flourless chocolate cake

$11.00

Tartufo

$11.00

Small 12" Pizza

Traditional Cheese Pizza 12"

$14.00

Red sauce, Parmezan cheese, Mozzarella Cheese.

Supreme Pizza 12"

$18.00

Red Sauce, green peppers, roasted mushrooms, red onions, sausage, pepperoni, and extra cheese

Vegetarian Pizza 12"

$18.00

mushrooms, onions, red peppers, black olives, and spinach

Margherita Pizza 12"

$17.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh sliced tomatoes, oregano, basil, extra virgin olive oil, Parmesan and tomato sauce

Bianca Pizza 12"

$16.00

Spinach, bechamel sauce, roasted garlic, ricotta, Parmesan and mozzarella

Pollo e Pera Pizza 12"

$18.00

Chicken, bechamel, Gorgonzola and mozzarella cheese, pear and truffle oil

Chicken Pesto Pizza 12"

$18.00

Roasted chicken, basil, tomatoes, mozzarella, pesto and goat cheese

Hawaiian Pizza 12"

$17.00

Roasted pineapple, ham, mozzarella

Prosciutto Pizza 12"

$18.00

Prosciutto, arugula, goat cheese, mozzarella, truffle oil

Much Meat Pizza 12"

$19.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, salami, tomato sauce and mozzarella

The Fun Guy Pizza 12"

$18.00

Mix mushrooms, mozzarella, Parmesan, grilled scallions, mushroom sauce and truffle oil drizzle

Large 16" Pizza

Traditional Cheese Pizza 16"

$17.00

Red sauce, Parmezan cheese, Mozzarella Cheese.

Supreme Pizza 16"

$25.00

Red Sauce, green peppers, roasted mushrooms, red onions, sausage, pepperoni, and extra cheese

Vegetarian Pizza 16"

$25.00

mozzarella, black olives, red onions, roasted mushrooms, spinach, red peppers

Margherita Pizza 16"

$23.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh sliced tomatoes, oregano, basil, extra virgin olive oil, Parmesan and tomato sauce

Bianca Pizza 16"

$22.00

Spinach, bechamel sauce, garlic, ricotta, Parmesan and mozzarella

Pollo e Pera Pizza 16"

$25.00

Chicken, bechamel, Gorgonzola and mozzarella cheese, pear and truffle oil

Chicken Pesto Pizza 16"

$25.00

Roasted chicken, basil, tomatoes, mozzarella, pesto and goat cheese

Hawaiian Pizza 16"

$23.00

Roasted pineapple, ham, mozzarella

Prosciutto Pizza 16"

$25.00

Prosciutto, arugula, goat cheese, mozzarella, truffle oil

Much Meat Pizza 16"

$26.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, salami, tomato sauce and mozzarella

The Fun Guy Pizza 16"

$25.00

Mix mushrooms, mozzarella, Parmesan, grilled scallions, mushroom sauce and truffle oil drizzle

Chef's Specials

Soft Shell Crab Salad

$18.00

Egg washed Soft Shell Crab with lemon butter sauce, arugula, lemon vinaigrette, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, goat cheese, shaved Grana Padano

Scallops Tricolore

$23.00

3 (U10 size) fresh scallops, yellow and red peppers, zucchini, lemon grass saffron sauce.

Rainbow Steak Salad

Rainbow Steak Salad

$29.00

Skirt steak, spring mix, carrots, zucchini, yellow squosh, scallions, balsamic glaze, and horseradish crema.

Striped Bass Marechiaro

$31.00

clams, mussels, garlic, tomatoes, basil, white wine, served with vegetables of the day

Chicken Meuniere

$28.00

Organic Chicken breast, artichoke hearts, lemon butter white wine sauce, served with vegetables of the day

Scallops and Shrimp Fradiavolo

$36.00

4 (U10 size) fresh scallops, 4 (13/15 size) wild shrimp, garlic, basil, white wine, light spicy red sauce over linguine pasta.

Soft Shell FRANCESE

Soft Shell FRANCESE

$31.00

2 egg washed soft shell crab, lemon butter white wine sauce, served with vegetables of the day.

Pappardelle e Burrata

$29.00

Catering (Full Tray)

Caprese Salad (Full Tray)

$89.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, almond pesto, basil, balsamic drizzle

House Salad (Full Tray)

$69.00

Mix Greens, red onions, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad (Full Tray)

$69.00

Romaine lettuce, homemade caesar dressing, garlic croutons and Grana Padano cheese

Greek Salad (Full Tray)

$89.00

Mix greens, cucumber, feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, lemon vinaigrette

Beet Salad (Full Tray)

$85.00

Arugula, roasted red and golden beets, pickled onions, herb goat cheese, pistachio, lemon vinaigrette

Chopped Salad (Full Tray)

$110.00

Bacon, chopped greens, hard boiled eggs, tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, avocado, toasted sliced almonds, balsamic dressing

Mussels Posillipo (Full Tray)

$110.00

Mussels, garlic, white wine, grape tomatoes, light spicy red sauce or classic white, served with crostini.

Calamari Fritti (Full Tray)

$90.00

Fried calamari and zucchini served with lemon and arrabiata sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana (Full Tray)

$95.00

Light fried eggplant, San Marzano, basil, Parmesan, mozzarella, almond pesto

Arancini (Full Tray)

$69.00

Lightly fried havarti and arborio rice balls served with chipotle mayo

Garlic Knots (Full Tray)

$45.00

MeatBalls (Full Tray)

$89.00

in Homemade Marinara Sauce

Truffle Fries (Full Tray)

$79.00

French Fries (Full Tray)

$69.00

Spaghetti Pomodoro (Full Tray)

$79.00

Sauteed Broccoli (Full Tray)

$79.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes (Full Tray)

$85.00

Chicken Tenders (Full Tray)

$99.00

Spaghetti Meatballs (Full Tray)

$89.00

Meatballs, San Marzano sauce, Grana Padano, basil

Lasagna (Full Tray)

$140.00

Meat sauce, ricotta cheese, San Marzano sauce, Parmesan, mozzarella, basil

Cucina Pappardelle (Full Tray)

$120.00

Homemade pappardelle, chopped salmon, shallots, mushroom, saffron sauce, green peas, basil

Cheese Ravioli (Full Tray)

$89.00

San Marzano sauce, Parmesan, basil

Lobster Ravioli (Full Tray)

$120.00

Vodka pink sauce, green peas, basil

Rigatoni Bolognese (Full Tray)

$89.00

Mezzi rigatoni, creamy meat sauce, parsley, Parmesan.

Penne Alfredo (Full Tray)

$100.00

Creamy Parmesan sauce

Penne Pesto (Full Tray)

$120.00

Creamy pesto sauce, grape tomatoes, Grana Padano

Spaghetti Carbonara (Full Tray)

$110.00

Pancetta, onions, Grana Padano, parsley, creamy sauce and egg yolk

Baked Ziti (Full Tray)

$89.00

Mezzi rigatoni, San Marzano sauce and melted mozzarella

Gnocchi Sorrentino (Full Tray)

$120.00

Potato gnocchi, pomodoro sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella

Chicken Marsala (Full Tray)

$120.00

Sauteed, mix mushrooms, basil and Marsala wine sauce

Chicken Piccata (Full Tray)

$120.00

Breaded chicken in a white wine, lemon, and caper sauce. Served with your choice of pasta.

Chicken Francese (Full Tray)

$120.00

Egg buttered garlic, lemon butter white wine sauce

Chicken Parmigiana (Full Tray)

$120.00

Lightly fried chicken breast, San Marzano sauce, mozzarella and basil

Chicken Paillard (Full Tray)

$120.00

Pounded herbed chicken breast, served with crispy greens

Chicken Milanese (Full Tray)

$120.00

Pounded breaded organic chicken breast

Risotto Frutti di Mare (Full Tray)

$149.00

Mussels, clams, shrimp, calamari, nduja, light spicy tomato sauce, garlic

Risotto Funghi (Full Tray)

$129.00

Mix mushrooms, shallots, basil, Parmesan, truffle oil, creamy brown sauce

Risotto Primavera (Full Tray)

$149.00

Garlic, E.V.O.O., shallots, zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms, green peas, tomatoes, basil, Parmesan, butter

Risotto Saffron (Full Tray)

$129.00

Shallots, chicken, green peas, and Parmesan

Veal Marsala (Full Tray)

$160.00

Veal scallopini, mix mushrooms, basil and marsala wine sauce

Veal Piccata (Full Tray)

$160.00

Veal scallopini, lemon butter wine sauce, capers

Veal Parmigiana (Full Tray)

$160.00

Lightly Breaded, San Marzano sauce, mozzarella and basil

Veal Francese (Full Tray)

$160.00

Egg washed veal scallopini, garlic, lemon butter white wine sauce

Homemade Tiramisu (Full Tray)

$135.00

Cannoli (Full Tray)

$89.00

Catering (Half Tray)

Caprese Salad (half tray)

$55.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, almond pesto, basil, balsamic drizzle

House Salad (half tray)

$40.00

Mix Greens, red onions, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad (half tray)

$40.00

Romaine lettuce, homemade caesar dressing, garlic croutons and Grana Padano cheese

Greek Salad (half tray)

$50.00

Mix greens, cucumber, feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, lemon vinaigrette

Beet Salad (half tray)

$50.00

Arugula, roasted red and golden beets, pickled onions, herb goat cheese, pistachio, lemon vinaigrette

Chopped Salad (half tray)

$65.00

Bacon, chopped greens, hard boiled eggs, tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, avocado, toasted sliced almonds, balsamic dressing

Mussels Posillipo (half tray)

$65.00

Mussels, garlic, white wine, grape tomatoes, light spicy red sauce or classic white, served with crostini.

Calamari Fritti (half tray)

$55.00

Fried calamari and zucchini served with lemon and arrabiata sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana (half tray)

$55.00

Light fried eggplant, San Marzano, basil, Parmesan, mozzarella, almond pesto

Arancini (half tray)

$45.00

Lightly fried havarti and arborio rice balls served with chipotle mayo

Garlic Knots (half tray)

$22.00

MeatBalls (half tray)

$45.00

in Homemade Marinara Sauce

Truffle Fries (half tray)

$45.00

French Fries (half tray)

$39.00

Spaghetti Pomodoro (half tray)

$45.00

Sauteed Broccoli (half tray)

$45.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes (half tray)

$55.00

Chicken Tenders (half tray)

$55.00

Risotto Funghi (half tray)

$75.00

Mix mushrooms, shallots, basil, Parmesan, truffle oil, creamy brown sauce

Risotto Frutti di Mare (half tray)

$85.00

Mussels, clams, shrimp, calamari, nduja, light spicy tomato sauce, garlic

Risotto Primavera (half tray)

$60.00

Garlic, E.V.O.O., shallots, zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms, green peas, tomatoes, basil, Parmesan, butter

Risotto Saffron (half tray)

$75.00

Shallots, chicken, green peas, and Parmesan

Spaghetti Meatballs (half tray)

$45.00

Meatballs, San Marzano sauce, Grana Padano, basil

Lasagna (half tray)

$75.00

Meat sauce, ricotta cheese, San Marzano sauce, Parmesan, mozzarella, basil

Cucina Pappardelle (half tray)

$65.00

Homemade pappardelle, chopped salmon, shallots, mushroom, saffron sauce, green peas, basil

Cheese Ravioli (half tray)

$45.00

San Marzano sauce, Parmesan, basil

Lobster Ravioli (half tray)

$45.00

Vodka pink sauce, green peas, basil

Rigatoni Bolognese (half tray)

$49.00

Mezzi rigatoni, creamy meat sauce, parsley, Parmesan

Penne Alfredo (half tray)

$55.00

Creamy Parmesan sauce

Penne Pesto (half tray)

$65.00

Creamy pesto sauce, grape tomatoes, Grana Padano

Spaghetti Carbonara (half tray)

$59.00

Pancetta, onions, Grana Padano, parsley, creamy sauce and egg yolk

Baked Ziti (half tray)

$45.00

Mezzi rigatoni, San Marzano sauce and melted mozzarella

Gnocchi Sorrentino (half tray)

$65.00

Potato gnocchi, pomodoro sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella

Chicken Marsala (half tray)

$79.00

Sauteed, mix mushrooms, basil and Marsala wine sauce

Chicken Piccata (half tray)

$79.00

Sauteed, lemon butter wine sauce, capers

Chicken Francese (half tray)

$79.00

Egg buttered garlic, lemon butter white wine sauce

Chicken Parmigiana (half tray)

$79.00

Lightly fried chicken breast, San Marzano sauce, mozzarella and basil

Chicken Paillard (half tray)

$79.00

Pounded herbed chicken breast, served with crispy greens

Chicken Milanese (half tray)

$79.00

pounded breaded organic chicken breast

Veal Marsala (half tray)

$95.00

Veal scallopini, mix mushrooms, basil and marsala wine sauce

Veal Piccata (half tray)

$95.00

Veal scallopini, lemon butter wine sauce, capers

Veal Francese (half tray)

$95.00

Egg washed veal scallopini, garlic, lemon butter white wine sauce

Veal Parmigiana (half tray)

$95.00

Lightly Breaded, San Marzano sauce, mozzarella and basil

Homemade Tiramisu (half tray)

$69.00

Cannoli (half tray)

$49.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2525 Military Trail #111, Jupiter, FL 33458

Directions

Gallery
Cucina Jupiter image

Similar restaurants in your area

Coolinary Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
4650 DONALD ROSS RD SUITE 110 PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL 33418
View restaurantnext
Lynora's Alton 5320 Donald Ross Rd - Lynora's Alton
orange starNo Reviews
5320 Donald Ross Rd Palm Beach Garde, FL 33418
View restaurantnext
1548 US-1 - Lynora's- Jupiter
orange starNo Reviews
1548 US-1 Tequesta, FL 33469
View restaurantnext
MoodVegan
orange starNo Reviews
235 South US Highway One Tequesta, FL 33469
View restaurantnext
Barcello
orange star4.8 • 1,061
11603 US Highway One North Palm Beach, FL 33408
View restaurantnext
Prezzo PGA
orange starNo Reviews
4520 PGA Blvd #100 Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Jupiter

Palm Beach Ice Cream - Tequesta
orange starNo Reviews
239 S US Hwy 1 Tequesta, FL 33469
View restaurantnext
Berry Fresh Cafe - Jupiter
orange star4.6 • 3,838
3755 Military Trail Jupiter, FL 33458
View restaurantnext
Little Moir's Food Shack - 103 S US Highway 1 Unit D3
orange star4.6 • 2,169
103 S US Highway 1 Unit D3 Jupiter, FL 33477
View restaurantnext
Lighthouse Diner
orange star4.6 • 1,707
1510 N US HWY 1 Jupiter, FL 33469
View restaurantnext
Surf Taco - Jupiter - Jupiter
orange star4.3 • 1,243
4050 U.S. Highway 1 Jupiter, FL 33477
View restaurantnext
The Jersey Diner
orange star4.4 • 645
716 US Highway 1 Tequesta, FL 33469
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jupiter
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
West Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (105 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Palm City
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Stuart
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Jensen Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston