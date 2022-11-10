cultivare Greens & Grains

- Home
13366 Metcalf Ave.
Overland Park, KS 66213
Shareables
Hummus Trio
Our house-made hummus served with three different variations: original, chimichurri with toasted pine nuts, and roasted garlic. Served with with toasted pita or cucumber rounds
Roasted Cauliflower Bites
Cauliflower bites seasoned and roasted to perfection, tossed in a flavor of your choosing and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Guacamole
Made with Smashed Avocado, Pico de Gallo and Sliced Jalapeno served with Tajin Roasted Tortilla Chips
Bruschetta
Toasted Ciabatta Slices Topped with Diced Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, and Balsamic Glaze
Seasonal Dishes
Harvest Salad
Signature Lettuce Blend, Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Sweet Potatoes and Craisins Add Grilled Chicken Breast ($3). Recommended Dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl
Fresh Ahi Tuna Served Raw, Ancient Grains Blend OR Cauliflower Rice, Yuzu Ponzu Marinade, Cucumber, Mango, Sambal Candied Peanuts, Sriracha Mayo, Black and White Sesame Seeds, Cilantro.
Signature Salads
Steak & Gorgonzola (S&G)
Marinated Petite Beef Tenderloin, Signature Lettuce Blend, Tomato, Roasted Corn, Red Onion, Gorgonzola, Parsley. Recommended Dressing: Black Pepper Horseradish.
Mexican Caesar
Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine, Pico de Gallo, Roasted Corn, Toasted Pepitas, Chili-Lime Tortilla Strips, Cotija Cheese. Recommended Dressing: Creamy Cilantro-Lime Caesar.
Everything Bagel
Smoked Salmon, Romaine / Spinach Blend, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Fresh Dill, Capers, Meshuggah, Everything Bagel Croutons Recommended Dressing: Creamy Dill.
Saigon Chicken
A Vietnamese cold noodle bowl. Rice noodles, romaine, grilled chicken breast, cucumber, red onion, carrot, cilantro, mint, and sambal candied peanuts. Recommended Dressing: Thai Chili Peanut.
Signature Bowls
Southwest Bowl
Grilled Chicken Breast, Ancient Grains Blend OR Cauliflower Rice, Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Pico de Gallo, Smashed Avocado, Sliced Jalapeno, Chili-Lime Tortilla Strips, Cilantro. Recommended Dressing: Smoky Chipotle Ranch.
Buffalo Chicken
Shredded Buffalo Chicken (may sub Buffalo Cauliflower Bites), Ancient Grains Blend OR Cauliflower Rice, Roasted Carrot, Celery and Onion Blend, Diced Tomato, Gorgonzola, Chives. Recommended Dressing: Ranch
Miso-Mushroom Bowl
Sesame Yuzu Mushrooms, Ancient Grains Blend OR Cauliflower Rice, Massaged Kale, Beets, Sweet Potatoes, Savory Granola. Recommended Dressing: Maple-miso Dressing.
Steak Chimichurri Bowl
Marinated Petite Beef Tenderloin, Grilled Pepper & Onion, Tomato, Jalapeno, Toasted Pine Nut, Ancient Grains Blend or Cauliflower Rice. Recommended Sauce: Chimichurri
Toasted Sandwiches
BLTA
Bacon, Signature Lettuce Blend, Tomato, Avocado and Provolone on a Toasted Ciabatta Hoagie. Served with Kettle Cooked Chips.
Caprese
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Spinach, Basil, and Balsamic on a Toasted Ciabatta Hoagie. Served with Kettle Cooked Chips.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Provolone and Ranch on a Toasted Ciabatta Hoagie. Served with Kettle Cooked Chips.
Steak Chimichurri
Marinated Petite Beef Tenderloin, Grilled Pepper and Onions, Provolone and Chimichurri Sauce on a Toasted Ciabatta Hoagie. Served with Kettle Cooked Chips.
Craft Your Own
Pick Your Pair
Harvest Salad & Soup
Pick Your Pair includes a half salad and your choice of soup. Signature Lettuce Blend, Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Sweet Potatoes and Dried Cranberries. Recommended Dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Steak & Gorgonzola Salad & Soup
Pick Your Pair includes a half salad and your choice of soup. Marinated Petite Beef Tenderloin, Signature Lettuce Blend, Tomato, Roasted Corn, Red Onion, Gorgonzola, Parsley. Recommended Dressing: Black Pepper Horseradish.
Mexican Caesar Salad & Soup
Pick Your Pair includes a half salad and your choice of soup. Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine, Pico de Gallo, Roasted Corn, Toasted Pepitas, Chili-Lime Tortilla Strips, Cotija Cheese. Recommended Dressing: Creamy Cilantro-Lime Caesar.
Everything Bagel Salad & Soup
Pick Your Pair includes a half salad and your choice of soup. Smoked Salmon, Romaine / Spinach Blend, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Fresh Dill, Capers, Meshuggah, Everything Bagel Croutons. Recommended Dressing: Creamy Dill.
Saigon Chicken Salad & Soup
Pick Your Pair includes a half salad and your choice of soup. A Vietnamese cold noodle bowl. Rice noodles, romaine, grilled chicken breast, cucumber, red onion, carrot, cilantro, mint, and sambal candied peanuts. Recommended Dressing: Thai Chili Peanut.
Craft Your Own Salad & Soup
Pick Your Pair includes a half salad and your choice of soup. Build your own salad. Choose one base, one protein, four toppings and a dressing.
Cultivare Kids
The Playhouse Salad
Romaine, Sliced Chicken Breast, Cucumbers, Carrots. Served with a bag of kettle cooked chips.
Kids Bowl
Ancient Grains Blend, Sliced Chicken Breast, Diced Tomato, Corn. Served with a bag of kettle cooked chips.
Craft Your Own Kids
Craft your own salad or grain bowl. Select a base option, one protein, two toppings and one dressing.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled American cheese on sourdough bread served with kettle cooked chips.
Soups
Red Pepper Bisque with Smoked Gouda
This roasted red pepper and smoked gouda bisque is crafted with pureed roasted red bell peppers, smoked Gouda, sweet basil leaves, crushed garlic and fresh cream. Garnished with basil and Farm-to-Market ciabatta bread.
Chicken Tortilla
This chicken tortilla soup is mildly spicy with navy, pinto and kidney beans, corn and sweet red pepper. Garnished with chili-lime tortilla strips, cilantro and cotija cheese with Farm-to-Market ciabatta bread.
Butternut Squash
Rich and creamy, this soup features a savory blend of spices such as ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg that perfectly complement the squash and cream flavors. It's garnished with pepitas and served with Farm-to-Market ciabatta.
Desserts
Iced Sugar Cookie
Gluten Free and Vegan. Desserts by Woodland Custom Cookies.
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie
Gluten Free and Vegan. Desserts by Woodland Custom Cookies
Seasonal Cookie
Gluten Free. Desserts by Woodland Custom Cookies
Birthday Cookie
Gluten Free. Desserts by Woodland Custom Cookies
Beverages
Tractor Beverage Specialty Drink
Select from four specialty drink flavors from Tractor Beverage. All are Certified Organic, Non-GMO and made from only real ingredients.
LaCroix Sparkling Water
Topo Chico Sparkling Water
Topo Chico is sparkling mineral water sourced and bottled in Monterrey, Mexico since 1895.
Soda (canned)
Choose from Coca Cola, Diet Coke or Sprite
Smartwater Bottled Water
Smartwater is a purified water made using vapor distillation, a purification process that simulates the hydro logic cycle similar to the way water is purified in nature.
Catering Bundles
Classic Bundle
An assortment of 16 individually wrapped half sandwiches (8 whole sandwiches sliced in half), served with your choice of a Signature Salad to share and 12 kettle cooked chips. Includes plates and utensils. Serves 12-15.
Deluxe Bundle
An assortment of 16 individually wrapped half sandwiches (8 whole sandwiches sliced in half), served with your choice of a Signature Salad to share, 12 kettle-cooked chips and 12 cookies. Includes plates and utensils. Serves 12-18.
Signature Bundle
An assortment of 16 individually wrapped half sandwiches (8 whole sandwiches sliced in half), served with your choice of a Signature Salad to share, choice of 3 soup options, 12 kettle-cooked chips and 12 cookies. Includes plates and utensils. Serves 15-20.
Signature Salads
Steak & Gorgonzola (S&G)
Marinated Petite Beef Tenderloin, Signature Lettuce Blend, Tomato, Roasted Corn, Red Onion, Gorgonzola, Parsley. Recommended Dressing: Black Pepper Horseradish (make selection below). Serves 12. Includes dressing, serving tongs, plates and utensils.
Mexican Caesar
Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine, Pico de Gallo, Roasted Corn, Toasted Pepitas, Chili-Lime Tortilla Strips, Cotija Cheese. Recommended Dressing: Creamy Cilantro-Lime Caesar (make selection below). Serves 12. Includes dressing, serving tongs, plates and utensils.
Everything Bagel
Smoked Salmon, Romaine / Spinach Blend, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Fresh Dill, Capers, Meshuggah, Everything Bagel Croutons. Recommended Dressing: Creamy Dill (make selection below). Serves 12. Includes dressing, serving tongs, plates and utensils.
Saigon Chicken
A Vietnamese cold noodle bowl. Rice noodles, romaine, grilled chicken breast, cucumber, red onion, carrot, cilantro, mint, and sambal candied peanuts. Recommended Dressing: Thai Chili Peanut (make selection below). Serves 12. Includes dressing, serving tongs, plates and utensils.
Harvest Salad
Signature Lettuce Blend, Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Sweet Potatoes and Craisins Add Grilled Chicken Breast ($3). Recommended Dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Toasted Sandwich Platters
Assorted Sandwich Platter
Sandwich platter includes 16 half sandwiches (8 whole sandwiches sliced in half) wrapped individually. Served with 8 bags of chips. The default assortment includes 4 Caprese, 4 Steak Chimichurri, 4 Chicken Bacon Ranch and 4 BLTA half sandwiches.
BLTA Platter
The BLTA includes Bacon, Signature Lettuce Blend, Tomato, Avocado and Provolone on Toasted Ciabatta. Sandwich platter includes 16 half sandwiches (8 whole sandwiches sliced in half) wrapped individually. Served with 8 bags of chips.
Caprese Platter
The Caprese includes Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Spinach, Basil, and Balsamic on Toasted Ciabatta. Sandwich platter includes 16 half sandwiches (8 whole sandwiches sliced in half) wrapped individually. Served with 8 bags of chips.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich Platter
The Chicken Bacon Ranch includes Chicken Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Provolone and Ranch on Toasted Ciabatta. Sandwich platter includes 16 half sandwiches (8 whole sandwiches sliced in half) wrapped individually. Served with 8 bags of chips.
Steak Chimichurri Platter
The Steak Chimichurri includes Marinated Petite Beef Tenderloin, Grilled Pepper and Onions, Provolone and Chimichurri Sauce on Toasted Ciabatta. Sandwich platter includes 16 half sandwiches (8 whole sandwiches sliced in half) wrapped individually. Served with 8 bags of chips.
Salad Box Lunches (Individually Packaged)
Steak & Gorgonzola (S&G)
Salad box lunches include an individually packaged salad with dressing on the side and utensils. Marinated Petite Beef Tenderloin, Signature Lettuce Blend, Tomato, Roasted Corn, Red Onion, Gorgonzola, Parsley. Recommended Dressing: Black Pepper Horseradish (make selection below). Order the appropriate quantity for your group using the "+" button below.
Mexican Caesar
Salad box lunches include an individually packaged salad with dressing on the side and utensils. Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine, Pico de Gallo, Jalapeno, Toasted Pepitas, Chili-Lime Tortilla Strips, Cotija Cheese. Recommended Dressing: Creamy Cilantro-Lime Caesar (make selection below). Order the appropriate quantity for your group using the "+" button below.
Everything Bagel
Salad box lunches include an individually packaged salad with dressing on the side and utensils. Smoked Salmon, Romaine / Spinach Blend, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Fresh Dill, Capers, Meshuggah, Everything Bagel Croutons, Everything Bagel Seasoning. Recommended Dressing: Creamy Dill (make selection below). Order the appropriate quantity for your group using the "+" button below.
Saigon Chicken
Salad box lunches include an individually packaged salad with dressing on the side and utensils. A Vietnamese cold noodle bowl. Rice noodles, romaine, grilled chicken breast, cucumber, red onion, carrot, cilantro, mint, and sambal candied peanuts. Recommended Dressing: Thai Chili Peanut (make selection below). Order the appropriate quantity for your group using the "+" button below.
Harvest Salad
Salad box lunches include an individually packaged salad with dressing on the side and utensils. Signature Lettuce Blend, Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Sweet Potatoes and Craisins Add Grilled Chicken Breast ($3). Recommended Dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette (make selection below). Order the appropriate quantity for your group using the "+" button below.
Grain Bowl Box Lunches (Individually Packaged)
Southwest Bowl
Grain bowl box lunches include an individually packaged bowl with sauce on the side and utensils. Grilled Chicken Breast, Ancient Grains Blend OR Cauliflower Rice, Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Pico de Gallo, Smashed Avocado, Chicharones, Charred Jalapeno, Micro Cilantro. Recommended Dressing: Smokey Chipotle Ranch (make selection below). Order the appropriate quantity for your group using the "+" button below.
Miso-Mushroom Bowl
Grain bowl box lunches include an individually packaged bowl with sauce on the side and utensils. Sesame Yuzu Mushrooms, Ancient Grains Blend OR Cauliflower Rice, Massaged Kale, Beets, Sweet Potatoes, Savory Granola. Recommended Dressing: Maple-miso Dressing (make selection below). Order the appropriate quantity for your group using the "+" button below.
Buffalo Chicken
Grain bowl box lunches include an individually packaged bowl with sauce on the side and utensils. Shredded Buffalo Chicken (may sub Buffalo Cauliflower Bites), Ancient Grains Blend OR Cauliflower Rice, Roasted Carrot, Celery and Onion Blend, Diced Tomato, Gorgonzola, Chives. Recommended Dressing: Ranch (make selection below). Order the appropriate quantity for your group using the "+" button below.
Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl
Grain bowl box lunches include an individually packaged bowl with utensils. Fresh Ahi Tuna Served Raw, Ancient Grains Blend OR Cauliflower Rice, Yuzu Ponzu Marinade, Cucumber, Mango, Sambal Candied Peanuts, Sriracha Mayo, Black and White Sesame Seeds, Cilantro. Order the appropriate quantity for your group using the "+" button below.
Steak Chimichurri Bowl
Grain bowl box lunches include an individually packaged bowl with sauce on the side and utensils. Marinated Petite Beef Tenderloin, Grilled Pepper & Onion, Tomato, Jalapeno, Toasted Pine Nut, Ancient Grains Blend or Cauliflower Rice. Recommended Sauce: Chimichurri (make selection below). Order the appropriate quantity for your group using the "+" button below.
Toasted Sandwich Box Lunches (Individually Packaged)
BLTA
Sandwich box lunches include an individually packaged sandwich with kettle-cooked chips and utensils. Bacon, Signature Lettuce Blend, Tomato, Avocado and Provolone on Toasted Ciabatta. Order the appropriate quantity for your group using the "+" button below.
Caprese
Sandwich box lunches include an individually packaged sandwich with kettle-cooked chips and utensils. Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Spinach, Basil, and Balsamic on Toasted Ciabatta. Order the appropriate quantity for your group using the "+" button below.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Sandwich box lunches include an individually packaged sandwich with kettle-cooked chips and utensils. Chicken Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Provolone and Ranch on a Toasted Ciabatta Hoagie. Order the appropriate quantity for your group using the "+" button below.
Steak Chimichurri
Sandwich box lunches include an individually packaged sandwich with kettle-cooked chips and utensils. Marinated Petite Beef Tenderloin, Grilled Pepper and Onions, Provolone and Chimichurri Sauce on Toasted Ciabatta. Order the appropriate quantity for your group using the "+" button below.
Soups
Red Pepper Bisque with Smoked Gouda
This roasted red pepper and smoked gouda bisque is crafted with pureed roasted red bell peppers, smoked Gouda, sweet basil leaves, crushed garlic and fresh cream. Garnished with micro basil and Farm-to-Market ciabatta bread. Large size serves 4 and includes a serving ladle, individual bowls and utensils.
Chicken Tortilla
This chicken tortilla soup is mildly spicy with navy, pinto and kidney beans, corn and sweet red pepper. Garnished with chili-lime tortilla strips, micro cilantro and cotija cheese with Farm-to-Market ciabatta bread. Large size serves 4 and includes a serving ladle, individual bowls and utensils.
Butternut Squash
Rich and creamy, this soup features a savory blend of spices such as ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg that perfectly complement the squash and cream flavors. It's garnished with pepitas and served with Farm-to-Market ciabatta. Large size serves 4 and includes a serving ladle, individual bowls and utensils.
Desserts
Iced Sugar Cookie
Gluten Free and Vegan. Desserts by Woodland Custom Cookies.
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie
Gluten Free and Vegan. Desserts by Woodland Custom Cookies
Seasonal Cookie
Gluten Free. Desserts by Woodland Custom Cookies
Birthday Cookie
Gluten Free. Desserts by Woodland Custom Cookies
Beverages
Tractor Beverages (gallon - serves 8)
All Tractor beverages are Certified Organic, Non-GMO and made from only real ingredients. One-gallon serving comes with cups and will serve 8.
LaCroix Sparkling Water
Bottled Water
Niagara bottled spring water
Soda (canned)
Choose from Coca Cola, Diet Coke or Sprite
Smartwater Bottled Water
Smartwater is a purified water made using vapor distillation, a purification process that simulates the hydro logic cycle similar to the way water is purified in nature.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Serving flavor-forward, health-focused salads, sandwiches, grain bowls and more.
13366 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66213