Salad

cultivare Greens & Grains

review star

No reviews yet

13366 Metcalf Ave.

Overland Park, KS 66213

Order Again

Popular Items

Craft Your Own Bowl or Salad
Mexican Caesar
Southwest Bowl

Shareables

Hummus Trio

Hummus Trio

$8.99

Our house-made hummus served with three different variations: original, chimichurri with toasted pine nuts, and roasted garlic. Served with with toasted pita or cucumber rounds

Roasted Cauliflower Bites

Roasted Cauliflower Bites

$6.99

Cauliflower bites seasoned and roasted to perfection, tossed in a flavor of your choosing and served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Guacamole

Guacamole

$7.99

Made with Smashed Avocado, Pico de Gallo and Sliced Jalapeno served with Tajin Roasted Tortilla Chips

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$8.99

Toasted Ciabatta Slices Topped with Diced Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, and Balsamic Glaze

Seasonal Dishes

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$10.99

Signature Lettuce Blend, Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Sweet Potatoes and Craisins Add Grilled Chicken Breast ($3). Recommended Dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$13.99

Fresh Ahi Tuna Served Raw, Ancient Grains Blend OR Cauliflower Rice, Yuzu Ponzu Marinade, Cucumber, Mango, Sambal Candied Peanuts, Sriracha Mayo, Black and White Sesame Seeds, Cilantro.

Signature Salads

Steak & Gorgonzola (S&G)

Steak & Gorgonzola (S&G)

$12.99

Marinated Petite Beef Tenderloin, Signature Lettuce Blend, Tomato, Roasted Corn, Red Onion, Gorgonzola, Parsley. Recommended Dressing: Black Pepper Horseradish.

Mexican Caesar

Mexican Caesar

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine, Pico de Gallo, Roasted Corn, Toasted Pepitas, Chili-Lime Tortilla Strips, Cotija Cheese. Recommended Dressing: Creamy Cilantro-Lime Caesar.

Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$12.99

Smoked Salmon, Romaine / Spinach Blend, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Fresh Dill, Capers, Meshuggah, Everything Bagel Croutons Recommended Dressing: Creamy Dill.

Saigon Chicken

Saigon Chicken

$11.99

A Vietnamese cold noodle bowl. Rice noodles, romaine, grilled chicken breast, cucumber, red onion, carrot, cilantro, mint, and sambal candied peanuts. Recommended Dressing: Thai Chili Peanut.

Signature Bowls

Southwest Bowl

Southwest Bowl

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Ancient Grains Blend OR Cauliflower Rice, Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Pico de Gallo, Smashed Avocado, Sliced Jalapeno, Chili-Lime Tortilla Strips, Cilantro. Recommended Dressing: Smoky Chipotle Ranch.

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

Shredded Buffalo Chicken (may sub Buffalo Cauliflower Bites), Ancient Grains Blend OR Cauliflower Rice, Roasted Carrot, Celery and Onion Blend, Diced Tomato, Gorgonzola, Chives. Recommended Dressing: Ranch

Miso-Mushroom Bowl

Miso-Mushroom Bowl

$10.99

Sesame Yuzu Mushrooms, Ancient Grains Blend OR Cauliflower Rice, Massaged Kale, Beets, Sweet Potatoes, Savory Granola. Recommended Dressing: Maple-miso Dressing.

Steak Chimichurri Bowl

Steak Chimichurri Bowl

$12.99

Marinated Petite Beef Tenderloin, Grilled Pepper & Onion, Tomato, Jalapeno, Toasted Pine Nut, Ancient Grains Blend or Cauliflower Rice. Recommended Sauce: Chimichurri

Toasted Sandwiches

BLTA

BLTA

$10.99

Bacon, Signature Lettuce Blend, Tomato, Avocado and Provolone on a Toasted Ciabatta Hoagie. Served with Kettle Cooked Chips.

Caprese

Caprese

$10.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Spinach, Basil, and Balsamic on a Toasted Ciabatta Hoagie. Served with Kettle Cooked Chips.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.99

Chicken Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Provolone and Ranch on a Toasted Ciabatta Hoagie. Served with Kettle Cooked Chips.

Steak Chimichurri

Steak Chimichurri

$12.99

Marinated Petite Beef Tenderloin, Grilled Pepper and Onions, Provolone and Chimichurri Sauce on a Toasted Ciabatta Hoagie. Served with Kettle Cooked Chips.

Craft Your Own

Craft Your Own Bowl or Salad

Craft Your Own Bowl or Salad

$10.99

Build your own salad or bowl. Choose one base, one protein, four toppings and a dressing.

Pick Your Pair

Harvest Salad & Soup

Harvest Salad & Soup

$11.99

Pick Your Pair includes a half salad and your choice of soup. Signature Lettuce Blend, Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Sweet Potatoes and Dried Cranberries. Recommended Dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Steak & Gorgonzola Salad & Soup

Steak & Gorgonzola Salad & Soup

$11.99

Pick Your Pair includes a half salad and your choice of soup. Marinated Petite Beef Tenderloin, Signature Lettuce Blend, Tomato, Roasted Corn, Red Onion, Gorgonzola, Parsley. Recommended Dressing: Black Pepper Horseradish.

Mexican Caesar Salad & Soup

Mexican Caesar Salad & Soup

$11.99

Pick Your Pair includes a half salad and your choice of soup. Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine, Pico de Gallo, Roasted Corn, Toasted Pepitas, Chili-Lime Tortilla Strips, Cotija Cheese. Recommended Dressing: Creamy Cilantro-Lime Caesar.

Everything Bagel Salad & Soup

Everything Bagel Salad & Soup

$11.99

Pick Your Pair includes a half salad and your choice of soup. Smoked Salmon, Romaine / Spinach Blend, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Fresh Dill, Capers, Meshuggah, Everything Bagel Croutons. Recommended Dressing: Creamy Dill.

Saigon Chicken Salad & Soup

Saigon Chicken Salad & Soup

$11.99

Pick Your Pair includes a half salad and your choice of soup. A Vietnamese cold noodle bowl. Rice noodles, romaine, grilled chicken breast, cucumber, red onion, carrot, cilantro, mint, and sambal candied peanuts. Recommended Dressing: Thai Chili Peanut.

Craft Your Own Salad & Soup

Craft Your Own Salad & Soup

$11.99

Pick Your Pair includes a half salad and your choice of soup. Build your own salad. Choose one base, one protein, four toppings and a dressing.

Cultivare Kids

The Playhouse Salad

The Playhouse Salad

$6.99

Romaine, Sliced Chicken Breast, Cucumbers, Carrots. Served with a bag of kettle cooked chips.

Kids Bowl

Kids Bowl

$6.99

Ancient Grains Blend, Sliced Chicken Breast, Diced Tomato, Corn. Served with a bag of kettle cooked chips.

Craft Your Own Kids

Craft Your Own Kids

$6.99

Craft your own salad or grain bowl. Select a base option, one protein, two toppings and one dressing.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Grilled American cheese on sourdough bread served with kettle cooked chips.

Soups

Red Pepper Bisque with Smoked Gouda

Red Pepper Bisque with Smoked Gouda

$4.99

This roasted red pepper and smoked gouda bisque is crafted with pureed roasted red bell peppers, smoked Gouda, sweet basil leaves, crushed garlic and fresh cream. Garnished with basil and Farm-to-Market ciabatta bread.

Chicken Tortilla

Chicken Tortilla

$4.99

This chicken tortilla soup is mildly spicy with navy, pinto and kidney beans, corn and sweet red pepper. Garnished with chili-lime tortilla strips, cilantro and cotija cheese with Farm-to-Market ciabatta bread.

Butternut Squash

Butternut Squash

$4.99

Rich and creamy, this soup features a savory blend of spices such as ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg that perfectly complement the squash and cream flavors. It's garnished with pepitas and served with Farm-to-Market ciabatta.

Desserts

Iced Sugar Cookie

Iced Sugar Cookie

$3.99

Gluten Free and Vegan. Desserts by Woodland Custom Cookies.

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.99

Gluten Free and Vegan. Desserts by Woodland Custom Cookies

Seasonal Cookie

Seasonal Cookie

$3.99

Gluten Free. Desserts by Woodland Custom Cookies

Birthday Cookie

Birthday Cookie

$3.99

Gluten Free. Desserts by Woodland Custom Cookies

Beverages

Tractor Beverage Specialty Drink

Tractor Beverage Specialty Drink

$2.99

Select from four specialty drink flavors from Tractor Beverage. All are Certified Organic, Non-GMO and made from only real ingredients.

LaCroix Sparkling Water

$2.99
Topo Chico Sparkling Water

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$3.49

Topo Chico is sparkling mineral water sourced and bottled in Monterrey, Mexico since 1895.

Soda (canned)

Soda (canned)

$2.29

Choose from Coca Cola, Diet Coke or Sprite

Smartwater Bottled Water

Smartwater Bottled Water

$3.49

Smartwater is a purified water made using vapor distillation, a purification process that simulates the hydro logic cycle similar to the way water is purified in nature.

Beer

Blvd Wheat

Blvd Wheat

$4.99

Michelob Ultra

$4.99

KC Bier Pilsner

$4.99

Catering Bundles

Classic Bundle

Classic Bundle

$149.00

An assortment of 16 individually wrapped half sandwiches (8 whole sandwiches sliced in half), served with your choice of a Signature Salad to share and 12 kettle cooked chips. Includes plates and utensils. Serves 12-15.

Deluxe Bundle

Deluxe Bundle

$179.99

An assortment of 16 individually wrapped half sandwiches (8 whole sandwiches sliced in half), served with your choice of a Signature Salad to share, 12 kettle-cooked chips and 12 cookies. Includes plates and utensils. Serves 12-18.

Signature Bundle

Signature Bundle

$229.99

An assortment of 16 individually wrapped half sandwiches (8 whole sandwiches sliced in half), served with your choice of a Signature Salad to share, choice of 3 soup options, 12 kettle-cooked chips and 12 cookies. Includes plates and utensils. Serves 15-20.

Signature Salads

Steak & Gorgonzola (S&G)

Steak & Gorgonzola (S&G)

$107.99

Marinated Petite Beef Tenderloin, Signature Lettuce Blend, Tomato, Roasted Corn, Red Onion, Gorgonzola, Parsley. Recommended Dressing: Black Pepper Horseradish (make selection below). Serves 12. Includes dressing, serving tongs, plates and utensils.

Mexican Caesar

Mexican Caesar

$85.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine, Pico de Gallo, Roasted Corn, Toasted Pepitas, Chili-Lime Tortilla Strips, Cotija Cheese. Recommended Dressing: Creamy Cilantro-Lime Caesar (make selection below). Serves 12. Includes dressing, serving tongs, plates and utensils.

Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$107.99

Smoked Salmon, Romaine / Spinach Blend, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Fresh Dill, Capers, Meshuggah, Everything Bagel Croutons. Recommended Dressing: Creamy Dill (make selection below). Serves 12. Includes dressing, serving tongs, plates and utensils.

Saigon Chicken

Saigon Chicken

$96.99

A Vietnamese cold noodle bowl. Rice noodles, romaine, grilled chicken breast, cucumber, red onion, carrot, cilantro, mint, and sambal candied peanuts. Recommended Dressing: Thai Chili Peanut (make selection below). Serves 12. Includes dressing, serving tongs, plates and utensils.

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$85.99

Signature Lettuce Blend, Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Sweet Potatoes and Craisins Add Grilled Chicken Breast ($3). Recommended Dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Toasted Sandwich Platters

Assorted Sandwich Platter

Assorted Sandwich Platter

$96.99

Sandwich platter includes 16 half sandwiches (8 whole sandwiches sliced in half) wrapped individually. Served with 8 bags of chips. The default assortment includes 4 Caprese, 4 Steak Chimichurri, 4 Chicken Bacon Ranch and 4 BLTA half sandwiches.

BLTA Platter

BLTA Platter

$85.99

The BLTA includes Bacon, Signature Lettuce Blend, Tomato, Avocado and Provolone on Toasted Ciabatta. Sandwich platter includes 16 half sandwiches (8 whole sandwiches sliced in half) wrapped individually. Served with 8 bags of chips.

Caprese Platter

Caprese Platter

$85.99

The Caprese includes Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Spinach, Basil, and Balsamic on Toasted Ciabatta. Sandwich platter includes 16 half sandwiches (8 whole sandwiches sliced in half) wrapped individually. Served with 8 bags of chips.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich Platter

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich Platter

$107.99

The Chicken Bacon Ranch includes Chicken Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Provolone and Ranch on Toasted Ciabatta. Sandwich platter includes 16 half sandwiches (8 whole sandwiches sliced in half) wrapped individually. Served with 8 bags of chips.

Steak Chimichurri Platter

Steak Chimichurri Platter

$107.99

The Steak Chimichurri includes Marinated Petite Beef Tenderloin, Grilled Pepper and Onions, Provolone and Chimichurri Sauce on Toasted Ciabatta. Sandwich platter includes 16 half sandwiches (8 whole sandwiches sliced in half) wrapped individually. Served with 8 bags of chips.

Salad Box Lunches (Individually Packaged)

Steak & Gorgonzola (S&G)

Steak & Gorgonzola (S&G)

$13.49

Salad box lunches include an individually packaged salad with dressing on the side and utensils. Marinated Petite Beef Tenderloin, Signature Lettuce Blend, Tomato, Roasted Corn, Red Onion, Gorgonzola, Parsley. Recommended Dressing: Black Pepper Horseradish (make selection below). Order the appropriate quantity for your group using the "+" button below.

Mexican Caesar

Mexican Caesar

$11.49

Salad box lunches include an individually packaged salad with dressing on the side and utensils. Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine, Pico de Gallo, Jalapeno, Toasted Pepitas, Chili-Lime Tortilla Strips, Cotija Cheese. Recommended Dressing: Creamy Cilantro-Lime Caesar (make selection below). Order the appropriate quantity for your group using the "+" button below.

Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$13.49

Salad box lunches include an individually packaged salad with dressing on the side and utensils. Smoked Salmon, Romaine / Spinach Blend, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Fresh Dill, Capers, Meshuggah, Everything Bagel Croutons, Everything Bagel Seasoning. Recommended Dressing: Creamy Dill (make selection below). Order the appropriate quantity for your group using the "+" button below.

Saigon Chicken

Saigon Chicken

$12.49

Salad box lunches include an individually packaged salad with dressing on the side and utensils. A Vietnamese cold noodle bowl. Rice noodles, romaine, grilled chicken breast, cucumber, red onion, carrot, cilantro, mint, and sambal candied peanuts. Recommended Dressing: Thai Chili Peanut (make selection below). Order the appropriate quantity for your group using the "+" button below.

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$11.49

Salad box lunches include an individually packaged salad with dressing on the side and utensils. Signature Lettuce Blend, Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Sweet Potatoes and Craisins Add Grilled Chicken Breast ($3). Recommended Dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette (make selection below). Order the appropriate quantity for your group using the "+" button below.

Grain Bowl Box Lunches (Individually Packaged)

Southwest Bowl

Southwest Bowl

$12.49

Grain bowl box lunches include an individually packaged bowl with sauce on the side and utensils. Grilled Chicken Breast, Ancient Grains Blend OR Cauliflower Rice, Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Pico de Gallo, Smashed Avocado, Chicharones, Charred Jalapeno, Micro Cilantro. Recommended Dressing: Smokey Chipotle Ranch (make selection below). Order the appropriate quantity for your group using the "+" button below.

Miso-Mushroom Bowl

Miso-Mushroom Bowl

$11.49

Grain bowl box lunches include an individually packaged bowl with sauce on the side and utensils. Sesame Yuzu Mushrooms, Ancient Grains Blend OR Cauliflower Rice, Massaged Kale, Beets, Sweet Potatoes, Savory Granola. Recommended Dressing: Maple-miso Dressing (make selection below). Order the appropriate quantity for your group using the "+" button below.

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$11.49

Grain bowl box lunches include an individually packaged bowl with sauce on the side and utensils. Shredded Buffalo Chicken (may sub Buffalo Cauliflower Bites), Ancient Grains Blend OR Cauliflower Rice, Roasted Carrot, Celery and Onion Blend, Diced Tomato, Gorgonzola, Chives. Recommended Dressing: Ranch (make selection below). Order the appropriate quantity for your group using the "+" button below.

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$14.49

Grain bowl box lunches include an individually packaged bowl with utensils. Fresh Ahi Tuna Served Raw, Ancient Grains Blend OR Cauliflower Rice, Yuzu Ponzu Marinade, Cucumber, Mango, Sambal Candied Peanuts, Sriracha Mayo, Black and White Sesame Seeds, Cilantro. Order the appropriate quantity for your group using the "+" button below.

Steak Chimichurri Bowl

Steak Chimichurri Bowl

$13.49

Grain bowl box lunches include an individually packaged bowl with sauce on the side and utensils. Marinated Petite Beef Tenderloin, Grilled Pepper & Onion, Tomato, Jalapeno, Toasted Pine Nut, Ancient Grains Blend or Cauliflower Rice. Recommended Sauce: Chimichurri (make selection below). Order the appropriate quantity for your group using the "+" button below.

Toasted Sandwich Box Lunches (Individually Packaged)

BLTA

BLTA

$11.49

Sandwich box lunches include an individually packaged sandwich with kettle-cooked chips and utensils. Bacon, Signature Lettuce Blend, Tomato, Avocado and Provolone on Toasted Ciabatta. Order the appropriate quantity for your group using the "+" button below.

Caprese

Caprese

$11.49

Sandwich box lunches include an individually packaged sandwich with kettle-cooked chips and utensils. Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Spinach, Basil, and Balsamic on Toasted Ciabatta. Order the appropriate quantity for your group using the "+" button below.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.49

Sandwich box lunches include an individually packaged sandwich with kettle-cooked chips and utensils. Chicken Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Provolone and Ranch on a Toasted Ciabatta Hoagie. Order the appropriate quantity for your group using the "+" button below.

Steak Chimichurri

Steak Chimichurri

$13.49

Sandwich box lunches include an individually packaged sandwich with kettle-cooked chips and utensils. Marinated Petite Beef Tenderloin, Grilled Pepper and Onions, Provolone and Chimichurri Sauce on Toasted Ciabatta. Order the appropriate quantity for your group using the "+" button below.

Soups

Red Pepper Bisque with Smoked Gouda

Red Pepper Bisque with Smoked Gouda

$4.99+

This roasted red pepper and smoked gouda bisque is crafted with pureed roasted red bell peppers, smoked Gouda, sweet basil leaves, crushed garlic and fresh cream. Garnished with micro basil and Farm-to-Market ciabatta bread. Large size serves 4 and includes a serving ladle, individual bowls and utensils.

Chicken Tortilla

Chicken Tortilla

$4.99+

This chicken tortilla soup is mildly spicy with navy, pinto and kidney beans, corn and sweet red pepper. Garnished with chili-lime tortilla strips, micro cilantro and cotija cheese with Farm-to-Market ciabatta bread. Large size serves 4 and includes a serving ladle, individual bowls and utensils.

Butternut Squash

Butternut Squash

$4.99+

Rich and creamy, this soup features a savory blend of spices such as ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg that perfectly complement the squash and cream flavors. It's garnished with pepitas and served with Farm-to-Market ciabatta. Large size serves 4 and includes a serving ladle, individual bowls and utensils.

Desserts

Iced Sugar Cookie

Iced Sugar Cookie

$3.99

Gluten Free and Vegan. Desserts by Woodland Custom Cookies.

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.99

Gluten Free and Vegan. Desserts by Woodland Custom Cookies

Seasonal Cookie

Seasonal Cookie

$3.99

Gluten Free. Desserts by Woodland Custom Cookies

Birthday Cookie

Birthday Cookie

$3.99

Gluten Free. Desserts by Woodland Custom Cookies

Beverages

Tractor Beverages (gallon - serves 8)

Tractor Beverages (gallon - serves 8)

$14.99

All Tractor beverages are Certified Organic, Non-GMO and made from only real ingredients. One-gallon serving comes with cups and will serve 8.

LaCroix Sparkling Water

$2.99
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.99

Niagara bottled spring water

Soda (canned)

Soda (canned)

$2.29

Choose from Coca Cola, Diet Coke or Sprite

Smartwater Bottled Water

Smartwater Bottled Water

$3.49

Smartwater is a purified water made using vapor distillation, a purification process that simulates the hydro logic cycle similar to the way water is purified in nature.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving flavor-forward, health-focused salads, sandwiches, grain bowls and more.

Location

13366 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66213

Directions

Gallery
cultivare Greens & Grains image
cultivare Greens & Grains image
cultivare Greens & Grains image
cultivare Greens & Grains image

